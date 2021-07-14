powerofforever/iStock via Getty Images

Every form of addiction is bad, no matter whether the narcotic be alcohol, morphine or idealism. ― Carl Gustav Jung

Today, we take our first in-depth look at a small biopharma firm. The company is beating revenue expectations and reported important trial results in July that garnered positive analyst commentary. Our first look at this small-cap concern follows below.

Company Overview:

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) is a specialty pharmaceutical company based out of Santa Monica, California. The firm is focused on developing medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The stock currently trades just under $22.50 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of just north of $100 million.

Background:

Drug overdoses and addiction continue to a major problem in the United States. Overdose deaths jumped 30% in the pandemic year of 2020 to more than 93,000 nationally. Over 80% of these were due to illicit synthetic opioids, including fentanyl.

The company conceived and developed the first FDA-approved, user-friendly nasal naloxone spray to reverse an opioid overdose called NARCAN which was approved and became available in 2015 in the United States and Canada. The company gets royalties from sales from its marketing partner Emergent BioSolutions (EBS).

In addition, the company's pipeline consists of candidates to treat Acute Cannabinoid Overdose (OPNT004), Alcohol Use Disorder (OPNT002), Opioid Use Disorder (OPNT005), and Opioid Overdose Reversal (OPNT003). As can be seen by this pipeline chart, only OPNT003 is in late-stage development and the rest of the pipeline is years and years away from potential commercialization.

Recent Events:

On August 5th, the company reported a surprise profit of 31 cents a share, when the consensus was predicting a similar loss. Revenues rose nearly 80% from the year ago period to just over $11 million, more than $3 million above expectations.

Opiant recorded approximately $9.3 million of revenue from its license agreement with EBS compared to approximately $6.3 million in the same period of 2020. Overall NARCAN sales rose $33.4 million from 2Q2020 to $106.2 million. The rest of the company's sales was made up of grant and contract revenue, mainly due to the third and final tranche of $1.8 million from the total grant of approximately $7.4 million from the National Institute on Drug Abuse ("NIDA"), a part of the National Institutes of Health, to support the development of OPNT003.

Finally, the company raised full-year guidance for NARCAN royalty revenue to $28.9 million from $27.8 million at the conclusion of the first quarter.

The bigger news from a longer-term perspective for the company were trial results that came out early in July. Opiant reported positive top-line results from its confirmatory pharmacokinetic study for OPNT003. This product candidate is an intranasal formulation of nalmefene, a more potent, longer-acting opioid antagonist that is especially well-suited to treat overdose caused by synthetics Data showed that OPNT003 achieved "significantly higher" plasma concentrations compared to an intramuscular injection. Results from the Pharmacodynamic part of this study are anticipated in the coming quarter. If positive, the company could file an NDA for this candidate as early as yearend 2021 using the 505[B](2) pathway.

Analyst Commentary And Balance Sheet:

The company is very sparsely covered on Wall Street at the moment. The only analyst rating I can find on the company in 2021 is from Northland Securities on July 7th, the day after results from the OPNT003 opioid overdose study results were disclosed. The analyst there reiterated his Buy rating and $42 price target on OPNT and had this to say about the study data.

A major de-risking event in OPNT003's development given that the drug demonstrated its rapid onset of action and long plasma half-life necessary for treating fentanyl overdose.

The company ended the first half of 2021 with $48.5 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities. The company stated it would end FY2021 with between $42 million to $44 million of cash on the balance sheet. Two insiders bought nearly $250,000 of new shares in aggregate from September 10th through September 14th. Two other insiders bought approximately $45,000 worth of shares in August. These were the first insider purchases of the stock since September of last year.

Verdict:

Opiant is an interesting prospect, trying to help tackle an escalating problem in the U.S. Royalty streams from NARCAN should continue to increase and OPNT003 could develop into a more important asset as it appears to be wholly owned. The company believes that OPNT003 has the potential, if approved, to emerge as a best-in-class therapy for opioid overdose.

Approximately 45% of the company's market capitalization is represented by cash on hand and the balance sheet is solid. Even with an approximate $100 million market cap, one would think Opiant would see more analyst coverage. As stated previously, only Northland Securities has offered a brief take on the company in 2020 and the last time someone covered it on Seeking Alpha was just over two years ago. The small insider buying is a marginal positive and Opiant seems to merit at least a small watch item position based on valuation and an approaching NDA filing. Given the company is getting to cash flow breakeven without approval of OPNT003 and cash position, risk is mitigated compared to a lot of small biopharmas, but note that there is still risk in this company trading at a small market cap in the biopharmaceutical space.

The three most harmful addictions are heroin, carbohydrates, and a monthly salary. ― Nassim Nicholas Taleb

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum