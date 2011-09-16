Chris Hondros/Getty Images News

ViacomCBS Inc. (VIACA)(VIAC) is undergoing changes and restructuring to focus on its streaming service, Paramount+. The company recently replaced the head of Paramount Pictures, James N. Gianopolus, with Brian Robbins. Robbins currently runs Viacom's children's television business. This aligns with the focus on streaming that ViacomCBS is currently invested in. It has been said that Mr. Gianopolus resisted, at times, the ViacomCBS effort to prioritize the Paramount+ streaming service.

During the recent pandemic, when watching television was one of the only forms of entertainment available, ViacomCBS failed to yield much growth in this area. That could be one reason why the company is aligning resources to spur the growth of Paramount+, which lags rivals Netflix, Disney+ and HBO Max. This includes the recent sale of Black Rock, the longtime New York City headquarters of CBS along with its CBS Studios campus in Studio City.

While current news stories, good or bad, can sway our opinion about investing in a company, it's good to analyze the fundamentals of the company and to see where it's been in the past and in which direction it's heading.

This article will focus on the long-term fundamentals of the company, which tend to give us a better picture of the company as a viable investment. I also analyze the value of the company versus the price and help you to determine if VIACA is currently trading at a bargain price. I provide various situations which help estimate the company's future returns. In closing, I will tell you my personal opinion about whether I'm interested in taking a position in this company and why.

Snapshot of the Company

A fast way for me to get an overall understanding of the condition of the business is to use the BTMA Stock Analyzer's company rating score. It shows a score of around 77/100. Therefore, ViacomCBS is considered to be a good company to invest in, since 70 is the lowest good company score. VIACA has high scores for 10 Year Price Per Share, ROE, Ability to Recover from a Market Crash or Downturn, and Gross Margin Percent. It has a mediocre score for Earnings per share. It has low scores for ROIC and PEG Ratio. A low PEG Ratio score indicates that the company may not be experiencing high growth consistently over the past 5 years. In summary, these findings show us that VIACA seems to have above average fundamentals.

Before jumping to conclusions, we'll have to look closer into individual categories to see what's going on.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer)

Fundamentals

Let's examine the price per share history first. In the chart below, we can see that price per share has not been consistently increasing. Through the past 10 years, average share price has increased, flat-lined, and decreased. Overall, share price average has grown by about 73.3% over the past 10 years or a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 6.3%. This return is not impressive since I typically look for annualized returns above 12%.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - Price Per Share History)

Earnings

Looking closer at earnings history, we see that like price per share, earnings haven't grown consistently over the past 10 years. The earnings grew from 2011 to 2014 before declining for the next two years. Then EPS increased again before declining in 2020.

Consistent earnings make it easier to accurately estimate the future growth and value of the company. So, in this regard, VIACA is not a good candidate of a stock to accurately estimate future growth or current value.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - EPS History)

Since earnings and price per share don't always give the whole picture, it's good to look at other factors like the gross margins, return on equity, and return on invested capital.

Return on Equity

The return on equity has fluctuated widely over the past five years. ROE declined for the first two years before dramatically increasing in 2018. Through the final two years, ROE declined steadily. Five-year average ROE is good at around 36%. For return on equity (ROE), I look for a 5-year average of 16% or more. So, VIACA easily meets my requirements, but the inconsistent performance could indicate instability.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - ROE History)

Let's compare the ROE of this company to its industry. The average ROE of 29 Broadcasting companies is 0.24%.

Therefore, ViacomCBS's 5-year average of 36.02% and current ROE of 16.95% are well above average.

Return on Invested Capital

The return on invested capital has primarily decreased over the past five years. The ROIC also shows instability of the company and possibly the broadcasting industry in general. Five-year average ROIC is low at around 12%. For return on invested capital (ROIC), I look for a 5-year average of 16% or more. So, VIACA does not pass this test.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - Return on Invested Capital History)

Gross Margin Percent

The gross margin percent (GMP) has been mostly stable since it has maintained between 37% and 41% over the past 5 years. Click here to enter text. Five-year GMP is good at around 39%. I typically look for companies with gross margin percent consistently above 30%. So, VIACA has proven that it has the ability to maintain acceptable margins over a long period.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - Gross Margin Percent History)

Looking at other fundamentals involving the balance sheet, we can see that the debt-to-equity is less than 1. This is a good indicator, telling us that the company owns more than it owes.

VIACA's Current Ratio of 1.78 is satisfactory, indicating that it has an adequate ability to use its assets to pay its short-term debt.

Ideally, we'd want to see a Current Ratio of more than 1, so VIACA exceeds this amount.

According to the balance sheet, the company appears to be in good financial health. In the long term, the company seems fine in regards to its debt-to-equity. In the short-term the company's financial situation is also acceptable.

The Price-Earnings Ratio of 8.4 indicates that VIACA might be selling at a low price when comparing VIACA's PE Ratio to a long-term market average PE Ratio of 15. The 10-year and 5-year average PE Ratio of VIACA has typically been between 15.4 and 12.9, so this indicates that VIACA could be currently trading at a low price when comparing to VIACA's average historical PE Ratio range.

VIACA currently pays a dividend of 2.22% (or 2.22% over the last 12 months).

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - Misc. Fundamentals)

The Story Behind The Dividend

In regards to dividend history, I'm first interested in knowing if the payout ratio is sustainable. At this time, it's around 19%, which means that there is still plenty of room to grow the dividend. Also notice that VIACA has a history of buying back shares, which contributes to higher payout ratios.

If we look only at the dividend yield, we see a range of 1.02% to 2.54%. This stock pays out a small dividend. Dividend payouts and yields have increased somewhat consistently over the 5 year period, therefore this stock may be desirable for some dividend investors.

Although VIACA participates in share buybacks, sometimes buybacks don't make sense, as according to Warren Buffett:

There is only one combination of facts that makes it advisable for a company to repurchase its shares: First, the company has available funds -- cash plus sensible borrowing capacity -- beyond the near-term needs of the business and, second, finds its stock selling in the market below its intrinsic value, conservatively calculated.

In the example of VIACA, the company appears to have ample equity as indicated by its satisfactory debt-to-equity ratio and its short-term cash is sufficient as indicated by its current ratio. Now let's consider its borrowing capacity.

Viacom's Credit Facility has a covenant that requires its Consolidated Total Leverage Ratio to be less than 4.5x at the end of each quarter. In end of March 2021, ViacomCBS had no borrowings outstanding under the Credit Facility and has maintained a weighted average interest rate of 3.5%. Therefore, ViacomCBS seems to be within reasonable levels for its borrowing capacity.

Now to see if the buyback timing made sense. From the view of a share price chart over the past 5 years, the worst times to do share buybacks would have been when VIACA was climbing highest in stock price. This would have been around 2017. If we look at the dividend chart above, we can see that during 2017, was a time when VIACA was buying back more shares, which doesn't make sense much strategic sense. Therefore, it seems like VIACA has bought back stocks on a regular yearly basis, and is not purposely planning share buybacks with a strategic plan.

If I were currently interested in buying VIACA now for the dividend, I would be trying to buy when the dividend yield was highest relative to its past. From the chart below, we can see that the dividend yield is near a somewhat mid-point relative to the past 10 years. Therefore, it's a so-so time to buy now if my priority is a better than average return through dividends.

Overall, the dividend situation with VIACA is better than average. On the positive side, the payout ratio still leaves room to grow the dividend. Additionally, the stock pays a regular and consistent dividend. Finally, the dividend yield has been increasing over the years and the yield is at a mid-point relative to the past 10 years.

On the negative side, the dividend yield is small and share buy backs haven't been completed at an opportune time to return the most value to shareholders.

This analysis wouldn't be complete without considering the value of the company vs. share price.

Value Vs. Price

For valuation purposes, I will be using a conservative diluted EPS of 3.92. I've used various past averages of growth rates and PE Ratios to calculate different scenarios of valuation ranges from low to average values. The valuations compare growth rates of EPS, Book Value, and Total Equity.

In the table below, you can see the different scenarios, and in the chart, you will see vertical valuation lines that correspond to the table valuation ranges. The dots on the lines represent the current stock price. If the dot is towards the bottom of the valuation range, this would indicate that the stock is undervalued. If the dot is near the top of the valuation line, this would show an overvalued stock.

(Source: BTMA Wealth Builders Club)

According to this valuation analysis, VIACA is fairly priced.

If VIACA continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years earnings growth, then the stock is fairly priced at this time.

If VIACA continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years earnings growth, then the stock is slightly overpriced at this time.

If VIACA continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years book value growth, then the stock is fairly priced at this time.

If VIACA continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years book value growth, then the stock is fairly priced at this time.

If VIACA continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years total equity growth, then the stock is slightly undervalued at this time.

According to VIACA's typical PE ratio relation to the S&P 500's PE Ratio, VIACA is undervalued.

If VIACA continues with a growth average as forecasted by analysts, then the stock is overpriced.

This analysis shows an average valuation of around $47 per share versus its current price of about $45, this would indicate that ViacomCBS is fairly priced.

*Note: I have used the more conservative 2020 EPS of 3.92. However, if I had used the more liberal EPS TTM of 5.31, the average valuation of VIACA would have been around $67. Since I like to err on the more conservative side, I am using the more conservative valuation.

Forward-Looking Conclusion

According to the facts, ViacomCBS is financially healthy in a long-term sense in having enough equity as compared with debt, and in the short-term because the current ratio indicates that it has enough cash to cover current liabilities.

Other fundamentals are hit-and-miss. For instance, Gross Margin Percent is stable, EPS is at decent levels but inconsistent. Whereas, ROE and ROIC are lackluster and erratic.

The dividend situation is better than average as the company pays a regular and consistent yield that has been steadily increasing over the past 5 years.

Lastly, a conservative valuation analysis shows that the stock is fairly-priced.

Another drawback is that this stock typically performs worse than other stocks during down markets and recessions because people may tend to cut back on media/broadcasting expenses during tough financial times. Below, we can see how VIACA performed against the S&P 500 during the economic crisis of 2008 and years onward. You can see that VIACA declined more than the S&P 500 during 2008/2009 and during the Covid recession of March 2020.

Overall, Viacom has proven that it underperforms the general US stock market and it is more volatile than the benchmark.

Predicted Growth

Over the next five years, the analysts that follow this company are expecting it to grow earnings at an average annual rate of -4%. This year, analysts are forecasting earnings decrease of -6.4% over last year. Analysts expect earnings growth next year of 3.6% over this year's forecasted earnings. (Source: Forecast Earnings Growth)

If you invest today, with analysts' forecasts, you might expect about 3.6% growth per year. Plus, we'll add the current 2.2% forward dividend. This brings the annual return to around 5.8%, and this is a generous-case scenario.

Here is an alternative scenario based on VIACA's past earnings growth. During the past 10 and 5-year periods, the average EPS growth rate was about 7.4% and 6.8%, respectively. Plus, the average 5-year dividend yield was about 1.78%. So, we're at a total return of 9.81 % to 8.58%.

But when considering cash flow growth over the past 10 and 5 years, the growth has been 2.87% and 5.76%, respectively. Plus, the average 5-year dividend yield would give us a total return of 4.65% to 7.54%. Therefore, when considering these numbers, our annual return could likely be around 6%-8%.

If considering actual past results of ViacomCBS, which includes affected share prices, and long-term dividend yields, the story is a bit different. Here are the actual 10 and 5-year return results.

______________

10 Year Return Results if Invested in VIACA:

Initial Investment Date: 9/16/2011

End Date: 9/16/2021

Cost per Share: $24.49

End Date Price: $44.73

Total Dividends Received: $6.72

Total Return: 110.09%

Compound Annualized Growth Rate: 8%

_______________

5 Year Return Results if Invested in VIACA:

Initial Investment Date: 9/16/2016

End Date: 9/16/2021

Cost per Share: $52.72

End Date Price: $44.90

Total Dividends Received: $4.08

Total Return: -7.09%

Compound Annualized Growth Rate: -1%

_________________

From these scenarios, we have produced results from -1% to 8%. I feel that if you're a long-term patient investor and believer in VIACA, and its existing entertainment brands (CBS, Paramount, Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central), you could expect VIACA to provide you with around 6%-8% annual return.

As a comparison, the S&P 500's average return from 1928 - 2014 is about 10%. So, in a typical scenario with VIACA, you could expect to earn a lower return, less consistent performance, and less diversification than investing in an S&P 500 index fund.

For me, the choice is certain. I would take an objective look at this company and realize that ViacomCBS is poor choice of investment for my money since I could expect much better and safer returns by just investing in a low-fee S&P 500 index fund. ViacomCBS will also face an uncertain uphill battle as it shifts its company focus and tries to claim some market share against the established streaming giants of Netflix, Disney, and HBO. As a result, I'm definitely switching the channel on ViacomCBS at this time for better investment opportunities.