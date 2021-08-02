Darryl Fonseka/iStock via Getty Images

The space industry is large and growing rapidly. According to one source, for instance, the market for space was worth $350 billion in 2020. And by 2040, it is expected to climb to $1 trillion or more. This leaves a lot of upside potential for the companies who want to play in this market. However, it is an expensive space to get into. Fortunately for investors, one prospect that is already deeply entrenched in this market is Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM). With its large constellation of satellites, it is capable of beaming Internet or other communication means to any part of the planet. What's more, the enterprise continues to expand at a decent clip and management is doing well to get leverage under control. That said, shares are not exactly cheap at this point in time. Even a quality company with a strong economic moat is only worth so much. And right now, shares appear to be approaching the point of fair value.

Recent developments are positive for Iridium

Since I last wrote about Iridium, in an article published in April of this year, shares have risen by 17.6%. That compares favorably to the 6.3% return achieved by the S&P 500 over the same period of time. This is good news because in that article I called the company a good play and gave it a bullish rating. Long term, I remain confident in the company's ability to do well. But as you will see, I think shares are reaching the high end of what is reasonable at this point in time.

But before we do that, we should touch on some recent developments. As the only satellite company in the world that can facilitate rapid communication without going through any third parties, Iridium’s services are in high demand. Just recently, for instance, the company had a couple of significant wins. In August of this year, it announced that the Japanese government had approved regulatory amendments for three of the company's services to be utilized there. And on August 4th, only two days later, it announced that it was partnering with the Canadian Coast Guard for its Iridium Certus service. Through this, it will provide Internet access for the nation’s vessels.

Of course, no discussion about Iridium can be complete without the mention of Aireon. Founded in 2011, management has sold off a majority of this service, which provides the real-time tracking of aircraft anywhere in the world. However, it is still entitled to certain revenue and fees associated with the transactions. For instance, the company is still entitled to $200 million in fees for the hosting of ADS-B receivers on its own satellites, only $54.5 million of which have been paid as of this writing. The company also collects $23.5 million per year associated with power and data service fees from the platform. While setting up Aireon, the company struck a deal with L3Harris (LHX) so that that company may use payload on Iridium’s satellites to provide its customers with hosting and data services. This brought the company $74.1 million in fees. However, that has already been paid up.

These types of transactions are only a few of the ones that have allowed the enterprise to expand over the past few years. Revenue has risen every year, climbing from $433.64 million in 2016 to $583.44 million in 2020. For this year, things are looking up. Revenue in the first half of 2021 totaled $296.45 million. This compares to the $285.46 million achieved in the first half of 2021. Management does not provide guidance when it comes to subscriber equipment, and engineering and support services revenue. However, they have said that service revenue for the current fiscal year should come in at $484 million if midpoint expectations for growth of 4% to 5% are ultimately achieved. This compares favorably to the 3% increase previously anticipated by the business.

On the bottom line, things have been a bit more volatile. Net income was positive in 2016 and 2017. But in the three years after, it was negative. This year, net income is still negative. However, at just $1.35 million, it pales in comparison to the $44.12 million loss incurred in the first half of 2020. Of course, there are other profitability metrics we should pay attention to. Operating cash flow, for instance, totaled $125.97 million so far this year. This compares to $104.53 million achieved in the first two quarters of 2020.

IRDM shares are looking lofty

Official guidance has not been provided for operating cash flow for this year. However, we can use what data has been provided to estimate this. For instance, the company expects operational EBITDA this year to be between $365 million and $375 million. At the midpoint, that implies an increase of 4% over the $355.6 million achieved in 2020. Operating cash flow should be around $285 million, while free cash flow should total $232 million.

Taken from Iridium Communications

Using this data, we can effectively price Iridium as it is trading today. On a forward basis, the company is trading at a multiple of 20.6 when it comes to the price to operating cash flow multiple. The price to free cash flow multiple comes in at 25.3, and the EV to EBITDA multiple is 19.6. These are fairly lofty numbers, but they are not unreasonable when you consider the consistency of revenue growth and the cash flows the company is capable of generating. For instance, using this cash flow, the company is rapidly reducing leverage. Net leverage at the end of its 2020 fiscal year stood at 3.9. By the end of 2022, it is expected to fall to less than 3.5. And this is in spite of the fact that management is planning to buy back a total of $300 million worth of shares over that same time frame.

Takeaway

Since I last wrote about Iridium, shares of the enterprise have fared well. Ultimately, I believe that the business will continue to expand at a steady pace. And the excess cash flow that it generates will create value in the long run. Shares do look a bit lofty now, leading me to say that the company is probably approaching or at the fair value point. But for those who don't mind holding on and being patient, the price is not so high as to be concerned.