Note: This was co-produced with Darren McCammon.

People are Heading Back to the Movies

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" has grossed $257.6 million so far, and it hasn't even been released in China yet, which is typically one of Marvel's biggest markets. "Free Guy" also crossed the $100 million mark. These are indicators that people are willing to go back to the theater if a movie they want to see is playing.

In this article, we will showcase two investments that benefit from the renewed interest in the theatre venue.

AMC 5.75% 2025 Bonds

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) is a movie theatre company that many would argue was in secular decline before COVID due to streaming competition from Netflix and the like. Honestly, we don’t care so much if that is true for this investment, as we only need AMC to survive to 6/2025 and pay off this debt.

During COVID, many theatres were shut down, and even those that haven't had an extremely limited slate of new movies to show. This led to demand falling off a cliff. 2020 P&L data is thus not very telling for judging future demand, while the balance sheet remains key.

Judging by the high box office receipts of Free Guy and especially Shang-Chi, it’s pretty clear the lack of movie releases has resulted in pent-up demand. The best data we have to estimate the viability of these bonds is the current balance sheet and pre-COVID 2019 earnings back in 2019 when they were still releasing blockbusters. Furthermore, while not using earnings growth to justify this investment, we believe if anything 2019 earnings will be a highly conservative estimate for 2022 earnings due to pent-up demand. There is a whole slate of backed up blockbuster movies in queue just waiting to be released: Bond, Top Gun, Dune, Spiderman, Eternals (another Marvel superhero film), Snake Eye (GI Joe), Venom 2, Sherlock Holmes 3, Kingsman 3, etc.

S&P Global first downgraded AMC’s debt from B to CCC- back in April 2020 saying,

“We do not believe AMC has sufficient sources of liquidity to cover its expected negative cash flows past mid-summer, and we believe the company will likely breach its 6x net senior secured leverage covenant when tested on Sept. 30, 2020, absent a waiver from its lenders,”

They then downgraded it further in December 2020, to CC, default imminent with little prospect for recovery. Despite a covenant waiver by lenders, this second downgrade was done because they considered the debt for equity exchange done with Mudrick Capital at the time to have been a bond default.

Then things changed, however. Short squeezes by the Reddit crowd gave AMC a second lease on life; meme investors provided a surprising opportunity to recapitalize the firm. This opportunity was not lost on management who have issued so many common shares that the share count ballooned from 103.8 million in December 2020 to 502 million by June (+483%, 524 million shares authorized). The Meme stock crowd may be irrational at times, but it was completely appropriate for the CEO of AMC to thank them for their support.

The number of investors who want to own a part of AMC continues to increase and now stands at approximately 4.1 million. More than 80% of AMC shares are held by a broad base of retail investors with an average holding of around 120 shares. Some hold more and some hold less, however, each and every shareholder is important to AMC. Each shareholder has a critical role to play in AMC’s future.

The offer of free popcorn to the mostly 20-something Reddit crowd was not only a thank you, but also great marketing. Getting the 20-something crowd back into the theatres is exactly what this firm needs to do. You’ll notice the slate of blockbusters scheduled to be released is most appealing to this crowd. Furthermore, that free popcorn press release helped encourage them to create yet another squeeze -- and AMC was able to cash out its last chunk of shares. A free tub of popcorn in return for another $587.4 million worth of share issuance -- that was a pretty smart move by management.

AMC’s balance sheet has dramatically changed thanks to the Reddit/Meme crowd. Yet, AMC 5.75% subordinated debt due 6/2025 (CUSIP: 00165AAH1; ISIN: US00165AAH14) can still be bought for $750 with an 14% Yield to Maturity ‘YTM’. In part, this is because the rating services and screening tools have yet to catch up to what a remarkable change Shang-Chi indicates for ongoing demand. Also, many misunderstand the difference all this common share selling is going to make on the likelihood of that 2025 maturing debt being paid. S&P Global for instance still has it rated CCC+. Yet if one just estimates AMC can break even on earnings in 2022, Net Debt / EBITDA would be well under their previous 6x covenant.

Source: calculated from 10-Q data

Additionally, we take solace in the fact that AMC has enough cash on hand to fully pay off all debt obligations through 2025.

Source: calculated from 10-Q data

Debt covenants have been relaxed through at least March 2022. Instead of a leverage covenant, AMC agreed to a minimum liquidity test, an anti-cash hoarding test, and additional reporting requirements. This allows not only the current slate of blockbusters that has been waiting in the wings to come to market, but also for new blockbusters currently in development to be released in 2022. In the meantime, the $1.8 billion in cash helps alleviate bankers’ concerns and could lead to a further covenant extension if necessary.

Frankly, I’m also pretty sure AMC’s main landlord, EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), would agree to, even be happy to, adjust AMC’s lease terms, if necessary. EPR is another firm that also indirectly benefits from people’s pent-up demand to go out and have some fun.

EPR owns 3% of all US theatres, but they produce 8% of all US theatre revenues. In other words, EPR owns some of the highest volume locations in the nation with more than twice the average revenue per location. This means even if the number of overall theatres is reduced, EPR's prime theatres should remain, and possibly even gain market share.

EPR Properties

We haven’t covered EPR Properties publicly since suggesting their common at $24.36 (110% gain) during the COVID crash. However, we continued to own and follow EPR for Cash Flow Kingdom members behind the paywall, and continue to consider it a good investment today - despite stellar gains.

EPR Properties (EPR) is a net-lease REIT that owns experiential properties - properties where people go out to have some fun and/or learn something. Tenants include AMC Theatres (17.6% of rent in Dec 2019), TopGolf (11.2%), Private Schools and Childcare (11%), Regal Cinema’s (10.8%), Ski Resorts (8%), and other fun and hospitality type businesses. Prior to COVID, spending on fun activities was growing steadily and significantly:

Source: Company Presentation

But of course, that fell off drastically as these businesses were shut down during COVID. Nevertheless, as we pointed out in our previous public coverage, EPR had tons of liquidity going into this crisis and thus was able to weather the situation well.

Once COVID ends, we expect the desire to get out and “do things” to return with a vengeance. Following the Spanish Flu and World War I, we got what came to be called the Roaring Twenties. 71.4% of Americans in a recent survey said they have a “high level of excitement” for traveling in the next 12 months. Thus, there seems to be plenty of demand to go out, and most EPR tenants remain open despite COVID-Delta (albeit with significant cleaning modifications and occupancy restrictions).

We have little doubt that once COVID is over, demand will further increase causing higher revenues per location in 2022 than prior to COVID. That means tenants will have the money to continue paying rent, potentially even making up what little back-rent is still owed.

EPR Q2 2021 Earnings

EPR generated 71¢ in adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) last quarter, despite only collecting 85% of rent. This allowed them to exit their covenant relief period, open back up all capital allocation choices, and thus declare a $3 annual common dividend (25¢ per month for a 6.3% yield).

Guidance calls for $2.81 in AFFO for 2021. This equates to an 83¢ per quarter average AFFO (1.1x dividend coverage) in the second half of this year albeit the average will probably be back-end-loaded to Q4 and, of course, it is also subject to any further COVID restrictions that may come.

Nevertheless, we are talking 1.1x coverage of the dividend during COVID-Delta, and even if we did go back into full shutdowns, EPR continues to have plenty of cash on hand to cover the gap.

EPR Balance Sheet

EPR’s balance sheet remains strong. They ended Q2 with $510 million worth of cash on hand ($6.82 per share) plus $1 billion worth of additional available liquidity. The current 43% Debt / Asset ratio is well within the 60% covenant, and they expect to come out of 2021 back in the mid 5's Debt / EBITDA range (the EBITDA forecast is subject to COVID Delta).

Source: EPR Presentation

Management can thus start putting their solid balance sheet capacity back to work if they so choose. We suspect we are probably going to see them resume buy/leaseback transactions, potentially including a regional casino asset. VICI Properties (VICI) led the way, pointing out the resilience of real estate with gaming licenses attached despite COVID. MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) recently did a regional casino deal at a 7.5% cap rate. Another gaming real estate deal would further diversify EPR’s diversification and lower risk (only 2% of EPR revenue currently comes from their one gaming property).

In addition, we note that there should be a lot of other "experiential" real estate out there needing cash to see them through, re-open, and even expand to meet demand. There should thus be real estate sale and leaseback deals available to EPR at good cap rates for the next year.

Valuation

Source: StockRover

EPR Properties still looks somewhat expensive by standard measures. However, this is because more of EPR’s experiential properties have been shut down due to COVID compared to other net-lease REITs. The heavy focus on experiential or non-essential properties is clearly a large negative during COVID, but we suspect it to become a positive post-COVID.

Averaging 2017 – 2019 numbers, we get $4.83 in FFO per diluted share. Using this average rather than the Q2 run rate would give us an expected P/FFO of 10.2x. Thus, if one assumes EPR will eventually climb back to its prior average, it becomes quite cheap, in fact, it seems to be one of the least expensive net lease stocks.

Management Alignment

Insiders collectively own over 1.4 million shares of EPR, currently worth around $70 million. Additionally, half of the CEO and CFO bonus is based on growing FFO/share. We see this as adequate management alignment with shareholder interests and are particularly encouraged that half the bonus is based on FFO growth per share rather than just nominal FFO growth.

On the other hand, there has not been any significant insider buying (or selling) this year. Elimination of the common dividend also cut senior management’s dividend income, so maybe management felt they couldn’t afford to buy more shares with that income gone.

Note, the significant dividend income earned by management was one of the reasons we felt that the dividend was likely to be turned back on sooner rather than later in past articles. We feel it also provides ongoing management support for dividend retention going forward.

Risks To Be Considered

There are two primary risks that I would like to highlight.

COVID: The first has already been covered fairly well above. While we are seeing a particularly nasty variant of COVID with Delta, we also have confirmed that vaccines currently available greatly reduce the risk of hospitalization and death.

Duration Mismatch: There is a duration mismatch between the leases EPR signs with tenants and its own debt. The average EPR tenant has a 15-year lease with a 1.5% - 2% annual rent escalator. EPRs average debt may be fixed either directly or via swaps at 4.5%, but the average maturity is only 5 years. Thus, were interest rates to climb at a much higher rate than rent escalators over the next 5 years, it would start eating away at profits in year 5+. This is only a potential worry after year 5, but we think it is still worth mentioning.

Takeaway

It may take longer than we wish to get past COVID, but it will eventually be behind us. In the meantime, the COVID vaccine is significantly reducing the consequences of getting the virus, and governments no longer seem interested in shutting down their economies.

The high theatre attendance and receipts figures for “Free Guy” and “Shang-Chi” are very positive indicators for theatre demand. As such, they are also positive indicators for AMC, its bonds, and EPR, AMC’s landlord. Various other indicators such as restaurant, hospitality, and travel data also support the notion that there is significant pent-up demand for people to get out and have some fun. This is positive not just for AMC, but for all of EPR’s experiential tenants. Thus, we expect 2022 revenues and profits to be higher than they were in 2019. AMC 2025 bonds trading at a 14% YTM, and EPR common currently trading for less than $50 are two solid ways to invest in this recovery.