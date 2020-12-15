Fiverr (NYSE:FVRR), once a stock which had not discovered gravity, has embraced volatility over the past quarter. The freelancer marketplace has delivered torrid growth in recent quarters but is now guiding for a rapid slowdown in growth rates. Yet at 40% lower than all-time highs, has the stock already priced in the slowdown? I run through two 10-year projections in an attempt to determine if the stock is undervalued at current prices.

Fiverr Stock Price

After reporting earnings, FVRR saw its stock nosedive as Wall Street was disappointed by the projected deceleration in growth rates.

CEO Micha Kaufman recently stated at an investor presentation that the feared hyper-seasonality was “more moderate” now, which has helped the stock recover 25% from recent lows. This selloff has caused the stock to see its valuation fall to among its most reasonable levels over the past year:

Now trading around $200 per share, is the stock a buy?

Is Fiverr Stock A Good Long-Term Investment?

FVRR is an online marketplace that connects freelancers and businesses looking for digital services.

(Investor Presentation)

For an example of the kind of services offered on FVRR, we can see below how Danielle Mullen purchased freelancer services on FVRR to help her bookstore with an inventory management system and launch a new website.

(Investor Presentation)

FVRR estimates its addressable market opportunity to be around $115 billion.

(Investor Presentation)

The latest quarter saw sales of $75 million, suggesting that FVRR has a very long growth runway.

Below we can see exactly how FVRR makes money.

(Investor Presentation)

FVRR charges buyers around 5% of the purchase cost, and sellers (freelancers) around 20% - though its actual take rate hovers around 27.8% due to the higher take rate of smaller transactions.

FVRR has delivered impressive revenue growth heading into and coming out of the pandemic, clocking in at 60% in the latest quarter.

(Investor Presentation)

FVRR has guided for its next quarter to see growth decelerate to around 34%. That huge deceleration from the 60% level is likely what drove the recent selloff. While FVRR is not yet GAAP profitable, it has taken meaningful steps toward operating leverage:

(Investor Presentation)

Is FVRR Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Even after the recent partial recovery, FVRR still trades 40% lower than all-time highs. Is this a buying opportunity? The answer to that question depends on how long you believe FVRR can sustain elevated growth rates. Wall Street consensus estimates call for FVRR to grow revenues by 51.66% this year (which would be the high end of company guidance), followed by 31.2% and 27.2% growth over the following 2 years.

(Seeking Alpha)

I’m not so excited about the prospects of paying 15x revenues of 2 years out, but perhaps we need more context. Below we can see the 10-year projections for competitor Upwork (UPWK):

(Seeking Alpha)

As can be seen above, UPWK trades much cheaper than FVRR. More relevant to this article is the projections for sustained 20+% growth for many years. I am unsure if this projection is reasonable considering that UPWK was growing at a 19% clip prior to the pandemic, but this kind of projection is useful as an overestimation for FVRR. If we assume that FVRR enjoys a similar growth profile, then the stock is trading at 3.5x 2030 revenues. I assume that FVRR can achieve 40% net margins and trades at a 2x price to earnings growth ratio (‘PEG’) in 2030 - this places the stock at 16x 2030e revenues. At current prices, FVRR has 357% upside over the next 10 years, for compounded annual returns of 16.4%. That isn’t a bad return at all, and FVRR is likely to outperform UPWK’s performance (at least basing on the relative outperformance in recent years).

That said, is it reasonable to assume virtually no deceleration in growth over the next 10 years? Consider that UPWK saw revenue growth decline from 25% in 2018 to 19% in 2019. I think that we should expect significant deceleration in growth rates for FVRR as well. Let’s instead assume that growth decelerates by 250 basis points every year after 2023 until it flats out at 15% in 2028 and maintains at that level through 2030. In this case, FVRR is trading at 4.7x sales. For this scenario, let’s also assume that shares outstanding increases by 3% annually - I didn’t do this in the previous optimistic projection. I note that 3% is conservative because shares outstanding increased by 9.3% in the latest quarter. After this adjustment, FVRR is trading at 6.3x 2030e sales. I would expect FVRR to trade at 12x sales based on the 15% exit growth rate (this multiple appears rather aggressive), which suggests 90% total upside over the next 10 years or 6.6% annual returns. This clearly would be a poor projected result and shows the importance of distinguishing between business and valuation analysis. Because I view this last projection to be the most reasonable of those used, I cannot recommend buying FVRR at these prices, as the company will need to materially outperform my projections in order to get closer to even matching market returns. However, my projections appear reasonable if not already aggressive, meaning that FVRR appears still richly valued even 40% lower than all-time highs. I rate shares a hold, and point to better investment opportunities elsewhere.