josefkubes/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) is conservatively indicated to return between 4% and 9% average per year through the end of 2023, with consensus ~7.5%. P/E multiple is currently 18.75 which is below the historical average of 20.63. That might offer the possibility of higher returns due to multiple expansion. Current SA ratings are shown in Figure 1 below.

Figure 1

Source: Seeking Alpha

I have to agree with those ratings and rate 3M neutral. The SA QUANT Factor Grades show a low and declining grade for Momentum. With this downward momentum, there may be opportunities ahead to buy below the current price, which could make shares of a solid dividend-paying company like 3M more attractive. I believe there will likely be opportunities in the fourth quarter for lower stock prices across the board, not just 3M, as I believe a market correction is overdue.

My usual detailed structured financial analysis follows below.

Looking for share market mispricing of stocks

What I'm primarily looking for here are instances of share market mispricing of stocks due to distortions to many of the usual statistics used for screening stocks for buy/hold/sell decisions. The usual metrics do not work when the "E" in P/E is distorted by the impact of COVID-19. And if the P/E ratio is suspect, so too, then is the PEG ratio similarly affected. I believe the answer is to start with data at the end of 2019, early 2020, pre-COVID-19 and compare to projections out to the end of 2023, or later, when hopefully the impacts of COVID-19 will have largely dissipated. Summarized in Tables 1, 2, and 3 below are the results of compiling and analyzing the data on this basis.

Table 1 - Detailed Financial History And Projections

Table 1 documents historical data from 2016 to 2019, including share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates. The table also includes estimates out to 2024 for share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates (note estimates are shown for analysts' EPS estimates out to 2025 where available, but these are considered not as reliable). Table 1 allows modeling for target total rates of return.

In the case shown above, the target set for total rate of return is 7.5% per year through the end of 2023 (see line 12), based on buying at the Sep. 17, 2021, closing share price level. The table shows to achieve the 7.5% return, the required average yearly share price growth rate from Sep. 17, 2021 through Dec. 31, 2023, is 4.52% (line 49). The share price growth rate is less than the targeted 7.5% return due to the dividend yield at buy date of 3.25% (line 48) and projected dividend growth. Table 2 below summarizes relevant data flowing from the assumption of a target 7.5% total return.

Targeting a 7.5% Return

Table 2 - Targeting a 7.5% return

Table 2 provides comparative data for 3M, assuming share price grows at rates sufficient to provide total rate of return of 7.5%, from buying at closing share price on Sep. 17, 2021, and holding through end of 2023. All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus estimates per SA Premium.

Comments on Table 2 are as follows

Part 1 - Consensus EPS (Case 1.1) (lines 1 to 12)

Part 1 shows the amounts the share price would need to increase to achieve a 7.5% rate of return through end of 2023. The share price would need to increase by $19.34 from the present $181.49 to $200.83 at the end of 2023, for the 7.5% rate of return to be achieved.

Part 2 - Required change in P/E ratio to achieve Target 7.5% return (lines 21 to 23)

Part 2 shows the amount the P/E ratio would need to increase or decrease by, from buy date to end of 2023, to achieve the share price level at the end of 2023 necessary to achieve the targeted 7.5% return. For 3M, the P/E ratio at buy date could decrease by 1.1% through end of 2023 and the 7.5% return would be achieved. A decrease in the P/E ratio to achieve a targeted return would normally be regarded as a positive. However, due to the distortions of earnings and sentiment owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's difficult to judge whether the change in P/E ratio is a positive or the result of a distorted starting point. To overcome this difficulty, in Part 3, I review the necessary change in P/E ratio from a different, pre-COVID-19 starting point.

Part 3 - Projected change in P/E ratios from 2019 to 2023 (lines 31 to 46)

In Part 3, I start with the share price at Dec. 31, 2019, before the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on earnings and market sentiment. The endpoint is projected share price at the end of 2023, when it's assumed the market and earnings are no longer materially impacted by the pandemic. For 3M, the share price would need to increase by $24.41 from $176.42 at Dec. 31, 2019 to $200.83 at end of 2023, and as detailed in Part 1, at $319.83, the targeted 7.5% rate of return would be achieved. For 3M, there are a number of givens in our assumptions. Using these givens, the change in the share price from Dec. 31, 2019, to end of 2023, can be expressed as mathematical formulae as follows:

(A) Change in share price, due to effect of EPS growth rate, equals share price at beginning multiplied by (1 plus average yearly EPS growth rate) to the power of number of years invested.

= $176.42*(1+6.4%)^4 = $225.84

(B) Change in share price due to change in P/E ratio equals share price adjusted for EPS growth rate multiplied by (1 plus/minus percentage change in P/E ratio).

= $225.84*(1-11.1%) = $200.83

The increase of $49.42 ($225.84 minus $176.42) due to the average yearly EPS growth rate is cumulative, and share price will continue to increase the longer the shares are held and the growth rate continues. The decrease of $25.01 due to a change in the P/E ratio ($225.84 minus $200.83) has a one-off effect. A continuing high or low P/E ratio has no impact on future share price growth, only a change in P/E ratio affects share price, not the level of P/E ratio.

Next, rather than targeting a specific rate of return, I look at historical P/E ratios to see the potential impact on returns of a reversion to these levels of P/E ratio. First of all, I should explain a little about the Dividend Growth Income+ Club approach to financial analysis of stocks.

Understanding The Dividend Growth Income+ Club Approach

Total Return, Dividends, Share Price

The only way an investor can achieve a positive return on an investment in shares is through receipt of dividends and/or an increase in the share price above the buy price. It follows what really matters in share value assessment is the expected price at which a buyer will be able to exit shares, and expected cash flow from dividends.

Changes in Share Price

Changes in share price are driven by increases or decreases in EPS and changes in P/E ratio. Changes in P/E ratio are driven by investor sentiment toward the stock. Investor sentiment can be influenced by many factors, not necessarily stock-specific.

"Equity Bucket"

Earnings are tipped into the "Equity Bucket" for the benefit of shareholders. It's prudent to check whether distributions out of and other reductions in the "Equity Bucket" balance are benefiting shareholders.

3M's Projected Returns Based On Select Historical P/E Ratios Through End Of 2023

Table 3 below provides additional scenarios projecting potential returns based on select historical P/E ratios and analysts' consensus, low and high EPS estimates per Seeking Alpha Premium through end of 2023.

Table 3 - Summary of relevant projections

Table 3 provides comparative data for buying at closing share price on Sep. 17, 2021, and holding through the end of 2023. There's a total of nine valuation scenarios, comprised of three EPS estimates (consensus, low, and high) across three different P/E ratio estimates. Comments on contents of Table 3 follow.

Consensus, low and high EPS estimates

All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus low, and high estimates per SA Premium. This is designed to provide a range of valuation estimates ranging from low to most likely, to high based on analysts' assessments. I could generate my own estimates, but these would likely fall within the same range and would not add to the value of the exercise. I believe the "low" estimates should be considered important. It's prudent to manage risk by knowing the potential worst-case scenarios from whatever cause.

Alternative P/E ratios utilized in scenarios

The actual P/E ratios at share buy date based on actual non-GAAP EPS for June 30, 2021, TTM. A modified average P/E ratio based on 20 quarter-end P/E ratios from Q4 2016 to Q2 2021 plus current P/E ratio in Q3 2021. The average of these P/E ratios has been modified to exclude the three highest and three lowest P/E ratios to remove outliers that might otherwise distort the result. A median P/E ratio calculated using the same data set used for calculating the modified average P/E ratio. Of course, the median is the same whether or not the three highest and lowest P/E ratios are excluded. In the case of 3M, I have chosen to use an assumed P/E ratio of 17.85, in place of 3M's historical median of 20.66. I have done this to provide an idea of the impact on returns of the multiple remaining at current level, below historical levels. The actual P/E ratio at Feb. 21, 2020, share price, based on FY 2019 non-GAAP EPS. The logic here is the market peaked around February 21, 2020, before any significant impact from COVID-19 became apparent, and after FY 2019 results had been released. This makes the P/E ratios at Feb. 21, 2020, reflective of most recent data before distortion of P/E ratios by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reliability of EPS estimates (line 17)

Line 17 shows the range between high and low EPS estimates. The wider the range, the greater disagreement there's between the most optimistic and the most pessimistic analysts, which tends to suggest greater uncertainty in the estimates. There are three analysts covering 3M through end of 2023. In my experience, a range of 3.2 percentage points difference in EPS growth estimates among analysts is not large, suggesting a degree of reliability in the estimates.

Projected Returns (lines 18 to 39)

Lines 25, 32, and 39 show, at a range of P/E ratio levels, historical and projected, 3M is conservatively indicated to return between 4.3% and 9.2% average per year through the end of 2023. The 4.3% return is based on analysts' low EPS estimates and the 9.2% on their high EPS estimates, with a 7.5% return based on consensus estimates. Those are the lowest of the returns under the consensus, low and high EPS scenarios. Based on the multiple remaining at the current multiple, the indicative returns for 3M range from 4.7% to 9.7%, with consensus 8.0%. If multiple increased to the historical average of 20.63 indicative returns from holding through end of 2023 range from 10.7% to 16.0%, with consensus 14.2%.

Review Of Historical Performance

3M: Historical Shareholder Returns

In Table 4 below, I provide details of actual rates of return for 3M shareholders investing in the company over the last six years.

Table 4

For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 4 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 4 above shows the results for 3M were mid-single-digit returns, ranging from 4.5% to 6.6%, for four of eight different investors, each investing $3,000 over the last six years and holding to the present. Another three investors achieved poor returns ranging from negative (4.1)% to positive 3.4%. The lower returns were due to buying in the period during the formation of the market bubble leading up to the correction in Q4-2018. The investor with the 16.8% return bought shares at a time of COVID-19 depressed share prices in Q2-2020. These rates of return are not just hypothetical results. They are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to Sep. 17, 2021. In the above examples, the assumed share sale price is the same for all investors, illustrating the impact on returns of the price at which an investor buys shares.

Checking 3M's "Equity Bucket"

Table 5.1 3M Balance Sheet - Summary Format

Over the 4.5 years from end-December 2016 to end of Q2-2021, 3M has increased Shareholders' Equity by $4,150 million. This $4,150 million together with an increase in debt net of cash of $3,773 million has been used to increase Net Assets Used In Operations by $7,923 million. Net debt as a percentage of net debt plus equity increased slightly from 46.6% at end of December 2016 to 46.9% at end of Q2-2021. Outstanding shares decreased by 18.1 million from 596.7 million to 578.6 million over the period, due to share repurchases offset in part by shares issued for employee stock compensation. The $4,150 million increase in shareholders' equity over the last 4.5 years is analyzed in Table 5.2 below.

Table 5.2 3M Balance Sheet - Equity Section

I often find companies report earnings that should flow into and increase shareholders' equity. But often the increase in shareholders' equity does not materialize. Also, there can be distributions out of equity that do not benefit shareholders. Hence, the term "leaky equity bucket." I see this happening to some extent with 3M.

Explanatory comments on Table 5.2 for the period end FY-2016 to end Q1-2021.

Reported net income (non-GAAP) over the 4.5-year period totals $25,077 million, equivalent to diluted net income per common stock share of $42.15.

Over the 4.5-year period, the non-GAAP net income excludes $1,768 million of GAAP expense (EPS effect $2.93) of items regarded as unusual or of a non-recurring nature in order to better show the underlying profitability of 3M. In the case of 3M, the majority of this expense relates to the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) and litigation expenses. Regardless, it is real expense and reduces shareholders' equity.

Other comprehensive income includes such things as foreign exchange translation adjustments in respect to buildings, plants, and other facilities located overseas and changes in valuation of assets in the pension fund - these are not passed through net income as they fluctuate without affecting operations and can easily reverse in the following period. Nevertheless, they do impact the value of shareholders' equity at any point in time. For 3M, these items amounted to $700 million (EPS effect $1.17) over the 4.5-year period, increasing shareholders' equity.

The company has a stock compensation scheme. Amounts recorded in the income statement for stock compensation are less than the market value of shares used to settle equity awards. The effect is a reduction of $1,587 million (EPS effect $2.64) compared to reported income. This is considered material in the context of total net income over the 4.5-year period.

By the time we take the above-mentioned items into account, we find, over the 4.5-year period, the reported non-GAAP EPS of $42.15 ($25,077 million) has decreased to $37.75 ($22,422 million), added to funds from operations available for distribution to shareholders.

Dividends of $14,416 million were adequately covered by the $22,422 million generated from operations, resulting in a net increase from operations of $8,006 million.

This net $8,006 million increase in equity from operations is further increased to $13,563 million by $5,557 million raised through shares issued for employee stock compensation.

Share repurchases of $9,413 million decrease this $13,563 million to the $4,150 million in shareholders' equity per Table 5.1 above.

3M: Summary and Conclusions

Indicative returns for buying 3M shares now and holding through the end of 2023 are in a wide range of 4.3% to 16.0%, based on historical P/E ratio levels. The historical average P/E ratios were set in a period when EPS growth rate averaged ~3%. SA analysts' consensus EPS estimates are for higher growth ~6% through end of 2023. Despite this, the current P/E ratio of 18.75 is below the historical average of 20.63. If the P/E ratio were to increase to the historical average through end of 2023, indicative returns range from ~11% to 16%, with consensus 14%. If the current 18.75 ratio were to continue at that level through end of 2023, indicative returns range from ~5% to 10%, with consensus 8%. A conservative approach would be to assume the P/E ratio does not increase above current levels.