Technology stocks have been mercilessly pummeled in a lot of cases throughout 2021, with some former leaders resuming their mantle, while others were left on the scrap heap of the stock market. One such former leader that fits the “scrap heap” description is social media company Pinterest (NYSE:PINS), a stock that I’ve liked for some time.

Back in July, I posted this chart and proclaimed that Pinterest’s rally wasn’t yet done. The stock had made a seemingly definitive bottom in the low-$50s and had rallied hard, and all looked well.

Source: StockCharts

However, as we now know, that setup evaporated, the stock was hammered back down to its low-$50s prior low. Today, the chart looks like this.

Source: StockCharts

We can see the price showed weakness before the earnings report about six weeks ago, and gapped lower on the report itself. The stock fell from the mid-$70s to the mid-$50s in the blink of an eye, highlighting the high risk/high reward nature of growth-oriented tech stocks. I took my lumps on Pinterest but managed to get out with an acceptable loss when things started to turn; it was yet another lesson in risk management for me personally. But that’s enough crying over spilled milk; let’s take a look at what we should do now.

I highlighted gap resistance in the chart and the first resistance we’ll see from that gap is ~$60, the bottom of the gap. When a stock is destroyed like Pinterest was, the bottom of the gap generally provides a bit of resistance, and then if the stock can navigate it, the top of the gap provides some as well. Unfortunately, in Pinterest’s case, it has levels it needs to negotiate before reaching the earnings gap.

For one, we need to see the 20-day exponential moving average crested on a sustainable basis. I’ve annotated a blue arrow where that failed last time, and until we see Pinterest in excess of that line, the downtrend is in place.

However, there are some signs of bullishness that I think is certainly worth noting. First, a double bottom is potentially in place at ~$52, with the stock having bounced from there twice in recent weeks. I cannot definitively say a double bottom is in place because it’s too early, but I can say that momentum appears to be on the side of the bulls.

We can see the PPO and the 14-day RSI are creating positive divergences at the moment, rising steadily while the share price languishes. That means that sellers are potentially exhausted here, meaning that the path of least resistance would then be higher. The same thing happens after extremely sharp rallies; the bulls get tired and selling ensues. This is not a guarantee, but Pinterest has the look of a stock that is trying to form a base.

One final feather in the cap of the bulls is that the accumulation/distribution line has never wavered this whole time. It remains bullish and that means dip-buyer has remained through all of this weakness in recent months. Again, this isn’t a guarantee, but in concert with the double bottom and rapidly improving momentum, I’m betting there’s a lot more upside risk than downside at this point.

Fundamental concerns…or are there?

Obviously, there must be some kind of fundamental concern with Pinterest or the stock wouldn’t have fallen off the cliff like it did earlier this year. However, I’m not so convinced there’s as big of a problem as it would appear.

Source: Investor presentation

This is total revenue for the past five quarters, which shows a rapidly ascending top line fueled by both international and domestic growth. The Y/Y growth rate line shows gains of 58% or greater for each of the past four quarters, with this year’s Q2 coming in at +125%. Of course, this was the easiest comparable given last year’s Q2 was depressed due to the pandemic, and before Pinterest took off because of the pandemic. Growth has been lumpy, but Pinterest’s revenue always has been and likely always will be. Focusing on smoothing that growth out over a full year helps make the picture clearer.

International growth has been huge but the US is flying as well. Obviously, most revenue comes from the US but the share of total revenue for the international business is growing all the time, and there’s plenty of potential left in the tank.

The below chart shows the exponential growth Pinterest is posting in both domestic and international markets in terms of extracting revenue on a per-user basis. There are two obvious factors for revenue growth, with user count being one, and this being the other.

Source: Investor presentation

US ARPU is double what it was a year ago, while international ARPU is 2.5X. Those growth rates are difficult to believe and you wouldn’t think this is occurring by looking at the share price chart. The fact is that Pinterest is continuing to extract more and more revenue per user in both of its segments, and there’s not yet been any sort of sign that this is slowing, and certainly no evidence of decline. ARPU is one of Pinterest’s greatest opportunities in the coming years, and I think the bears are ignoring this at their peril.

Now, let’s take a look at users, which tells a completely different story, and is why the stock has been punished the way it has been.

Source: Investor presentation

User growth actually declined in the US in the most recent quarter, which is why the stock declined. Pinterest enjoyed massive user growth through the pandemic, but that growth very obviously stopped. Even international user counts fell Q/Q in Q2, so I get the concern from investors. However, given that ARPU is such a big factor in terms of Pinterest’s results, focusing solely on this is missing the point. Pinterest can grow revenue for decades to come simply by boosting ARPU; user growth is a bonus but it isn’t strictly necessary.

Think of it this way: Starbucks (SBUX) has, for years, posted weak growth or outright stagnation in its traffic numbers, but because it can raise prices and boost ARPU, it continues to grow earnings, and the share price rises. I don’t see this as any different; Pinterest’s user counts are akin to traffic, and ARPU is the same as average ticket for a retailer. It’s the combination that matters, not each individual metric, and I think the market is too focused on user counts at the moment.

One unfortunate byproduct of this has been lower revenue estimates, perhaps unsurprisingly.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The out years have suffered the most, but the 2021 to 2023 range doesn’t look all that inspiring either. Still, it is important to note that while revisions aren’t bullish – which is something I typically look for in a stock I want to own – there is still sizable growth forecast for these years.

Source: Seeking Alpha

These numbers are huge and these following months of pessimism on user counts. I don’t count a stock that has growth like this as down and out, but that’s certainly the story the price chart is telling.

Let’s value this thing

There have been times since the pandemic began that valuations on growth stocks were a bit nonsensical. There were months of enormous amounts of money pouring in, and prices rose, along with valuations. But those days are gone, and Pinterest has reached a pre-pandemic valuation, despite the fact that adoption of its platform was massively accelerated by the pandemic. In other words, its outlook has improved materially, while the valuation is more or less the same.

Source: TIKR.com

Pinterest is still very much in its growth stage so I’m not bothered with earnings; that will come later. For now, let’s focus on revenue, which I’ve plotted above.

The stock goes for less than 12X forward sales, which is in line with pre-pandemic multiples, and a very long way from the ~22X sales it posted early this year. I’m not suggesting we’re going to see 22X sales again anytime soon, but what I am suggesting is that Pinterest’s business was given a sizable move forward by the pandemic and users’ adoption of its platform. I acknowledge the user growth numbers aren’t ideal, but they are simply one part of the picture.

I happen to think Pinterest has a lot of growth ahead, and that it is very reasonably priced at the moment. I’ve been wrong before, but I simply cannot get on board with the bears here. Keep your risk parameters in place, and in this case, if we see Pinterest trade below its double bottom in the low-$50s, get out and reassess. Unless that happens, however, I see the path of least resistance as higher.

