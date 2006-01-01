Mario Tama/Getty Images News

Investment thesis and background

I last wrote about Bank Of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) in June 2021. The analysis focused on its durable business fundamentals, competitive advantages, and bright long-term prospects.

This article switches the focus to its valuation using an asset and income approach. The method relied on two of the most easily obtainable data with the least amount of ambiguity: tangible book value ("TBV") and dividend. The method is based on a multiple of TBV plus 10 x dividend to estimate the investment value of a stock. The method relies on two of the most easily obtainable data with the least amount of ambiguity. In investing, I always prefer the use of a few data points that are reliable than many data points that are less reliable. The valuation method essentially approaches the valuation of stock as a 10-year bond (or an equity bond). The value of a bond should be the sum of its face value plus the coupon payments. And in this method, the TBV is taken to be face value, and the dividend taken to be the coupons. The best stock investment should be like a bond.

The results show that besides its good quality, BK is also very reasonably valued at this point.

Overview and Recap

Much of the detailed discussion on BK's operation, competitive advantages, and long-term prospects has been provided in my last article and won't be repeated here. This section provides a very brief recap of my last article to facilitate the new discussions.

The banking sector is a great place for value investors, ranging from legends like Warren Buffett to ordinary investors like myself for many good reasons. Banking caters to fundamental human needs that are not going to change or go away anytime soon. Moreover, many of the major banks today like BK have established such a crucial role in the overall economy so they are too large and too important to fall.

In particular, for BK, it is a global financial services leader that helps clients manage and move their financial assets. It operates in 36 countries, providing asset management and wealth management to institutions, corporations, and high-net-worth individuals at a massive scale. It is not a typical bank in that the majority of its income is not from interest income. BK caters to an eternal human need (custodian and wealth management) and is the largest player in this space, and also arguably the best one. It enjoys a wide moat due to its scale, reputation, and efficiency. The amount that is under BK's management/custodial is mind blogging - it's an amount equivalent to almost 2x the U.S. annual GDP and about half of the entire global annual GDP.

There are some competitors in this space like State Street Corporation (STT) and Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS). However, it's unlikely that any of the existing or new competitors can challenge BK's out of existence. With BK's scale, reputation, efficiency, and customer trust, their customers are sticky and there is little reason for them to switch.

With its established strength and durable moat, the rest of this article focuses on its current valuation.

The Asset + Income Valuation approach

The method calculates the investment value ("IV") of a banking stock based on the following formula:

IV = M x TBV + 10 x dividend

where M is a multiplier for the TBV. This valuation method essentially values a mature stock like a 10-year bond if you consider the TBV as the face value of the bond and the dividend as the coupon payment. This method offers the advantage of valuation anchored in the most easily obtainable data with the least amount of uncertainty: BV and dividend. The multiplier, M, is a factor to adjust for the return on equity ("ROE") variation among different businesses. Most of the time, I will just use 1 (as you can see in my earlier analyses many of the financial stocks such as JPM).

But in general, M is equal to (ROE/a benchmark ROE)^2. The idea is that if a given business is earning an ROE that is above a benchmark (some kind of average, e.g., the ROE of the S&P 500 or the average ROE in its industry sector), then its BV should be valued more and M will be larger than 1 in this case. Vice versa, if a given business is earning an ROE that is below a benchmark, then its BV should be valued less and M will be smaller than 1 in this case.

In the case of BK, because it's such a well-established and large-cap business, I will just use 5% as the benchmark ROE, approximately the average ROE of the broader banking sector in recent years. As to be detailed later, BK's ROE in recent years has been on average 7.4%. Therefore for BK, its M is on average (7.4%/5%)^2 = 2.2. This is means that BK's TBV is worth about 2.2x more than the average banking stock because BK is able to earn about 50% higher profit on every $1 of its TBV than the average.

With the above understanding, the following chart shows the results of this method applied to BK. As can be seen, it captured the market price very nicely. As seen from this chart, when the market price fluctuates below the IV, it presents good entry opportunities followed by handsome total returns - though you do have to be able to stomach the short-term volatility.

Also seen, the current IV, based on the forward BV and dividend, is about $59. And at a price of $51, the stock is undervalued by about 14%.

Source: author based on data from Yahoo Finance

Here a strong warning is in order. I am NOT suggesting you go out and start buying every/any bank stock that is selling below its IV. As investors, we face many risks. Two of the major risks are A) quality risk or value trap, i.e., paying a bargain price for something of horrible quality, and B) valuation risk, i.e., paying too much for something of superb quality. For me, the IV valuation is mainly to avoid the type B risk AFTER the type A risk has been eliminated already. A miserable company cannot become a good investment in the long run no matter how cheap you bought it. But a good company can become a bad investment if bought at a high price.

I also did not invent the M*TBV + 10 x Dividend formula. Others have thought about it before. For example, Thomas Au's book entitled "A Modern Approach to Graham and Dodd Investing" gave an excellent treatment on this topic. The main advantages of this approach are:

1. it relies on the two most easily obtainable data with the least amount of ambiguity (more on this later). Many times, a few members with good certainty are much better than a bunch of numbers subject to ambiguous interpretation.

2. It is more of an end-result-driven approach. If a business (especially a bank) is doing a wonderful job, then it should be reflected in a growing tangible book value and/or growing dividend in tandem. Otherwise, something must be missing.

Further rationale of the method applied to BK

In general, I invest in stocks as an equity investor, meaning I value them based on their future earnings. Based on an analysis of their business moats and their return on capital employed, I estimate their potential for perpetual growth of their future earning as detailed in one of my earlier articles.

But when it comes to investment in banking stocks, I focus more on the current asset value and income, essentially my valuation method becoming the evaluation of bonds. As mentioned above, I estimate the IV of banking stocks by M*TBV + 10 x dividend. Here let me explain my thoughts and rationale of this method in more detail.

First, why do I use TBV? The short answer is that it is really the best we have for the current worth of a bank. For a large bank holding trillions of dollars of assets and liabilities, I believe even the executives themselves do not exactly know the current value of their bank. If you find this hard to agree with, imaging a much smaller scale task - imagine ourselves trying to determine the current net worth of our household. Highly liquid assets such as stock holdings and bond holdings are easy and we can come up with an accurate number, but nonetheless, the number fluctuates day to day and by quite a bit for some days. Now move on to less liquid assets such as our house and cars. The margin of error is now much larger because we need to make assumptions about the selling price, the selling costs, and how long it would take to sell them. Now move further onto even less liquid assets such as collectibles or intellectual properties, and the margin of error can become really large here.

The above uncertainties are multiplied by a LOT for large banks. They would have trouble following the day-to-day fluctuation even for their liquid assets. And for their less liquid assets and intangible assets (such as intellectual properties, customer relationships, goodwill, etc.), they would have to estimate based on some assumptions. And in the end, TBV is as good as we can get to - even there are still uncertainties. To get a very rough sense of how many uncertainties there could be, the following chart shows the difference between the TBV and the book valve (including all the intangibles). As you can see the difference between these two can be more than a factor of 2x.

Source: author based on Seeking Alpha data.

Next, why do I use dividends rather than earnings? The short answer is that dividends are more reliable and indicative of a bank's performance than earnings. The following chart provides some insights. As seen, for BK over the past 7 years, dividends have been steadily increasing (at a healthy 6.5%CAGR). For years that it stagnated, it was because capital constraint regulations (instituted after the 2008 financial crisis) won't let them.

In contrast, as seen, earning fluctuates quite a bit from year to year. On one hand, earnings are subject to many factors out of anyone's control: interest rate change, overall economy, or just bad luck. On the other, earnings are also more open and prone to accounting manipulation and interpretation.

Dividend overcomes the above issues with earnings. Dividends are not subject to any subjective interpretation. And it reflects management's view more clearly and directly - at least for a business like BK who has a long track record of being a good steward of their dividend. If it increases, it means management must have good confidence in their business at least in the near future. If it decreases, then that means the opposite. Simply and clear.

Source: author based on Seeking Alpha data.

Closer look at BK's profitability

The next chart in this section shows the ROE of BK in the past decade. As seen, its ROE has been also quite stable and consistent, with an average of around 7.4% as aforementioned. And this is the reason why BK should be assigned an M larger than 1. Also note the return on TBV is on average about 20% as shown, significantly higher than the sector average, providing another justification for the use of M that is larger than 1 on its TBV in the valuation.

Source: author based on Seeking Alpha data.

Potential return

If the above argument and rationale have made sense to you by now, it is relatively straightforward to project a "normal" return scenario in the next 3~5 years, as summarized in the chart below.

Source: author based on Seeking Alpha data.

This projection is made under the following assumptions:

EPS is projected to grow at 5% per annum, on the conservative side of the consensus forecast.

Earning retained to common equity (i.e., the plowback ratio) would be maintained in the 8% to 10% range as seen in recent years to grow the BV and TBV.

The dividend would grow by a total of 10% in the next a few years.

Based on these assumptions, the projected IV in 3~5 years would be about $59 as aforementioned. And at the current price level, the total ROI with dividend included is projected to be 27%, or 4.9% annualized. It is nothing earth-shaking, but a very solid investment adjusted for the risks, quality, and consistency of the business.

Conclusion and final thoughts

I last wrote about BK in June 2021 focusing on its durable business fundamentals, competitive advantages, and long-term prospects.

This article switches the focus to its valuation using an asset and income approach. This article suggests a valuation method based on book value and dividend to value well-established businesses as an asset plus income purchase. The method relies on two of the most easily obtainable data with the least amount of ambiguity, and using a few reliable data points is often better than using many but less reliable data.

This valuation method, when applied to BK, suggests that it is undervalued by about 14% at its current price, a rare case for a high-quality business under today's overall expensive market. Furthermore, this valuation method also shows the projected total return in the next 3 to 5 years to be ~27%, or 4.9% total return annualized. It is nothing earth-shaking, but a very solid investment adjusted for the risks, quality, and consistency of the business.