Houston, Texas-based Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) released its second-quarter 2021 on August 3, 2021.
The company reported a better-than-expected second-quarter 2021 adjusted income per share of $0.76 compared to a loss of $0.76 per share for the second quarter of 2020.
The better-than-expected results were helped by increasing demand for the company's products.
U.S. gasoline and diesel fuel demand have nearly recovered to 2019 levels following the plunge in travel and business activity during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. Refiners ramped up processing on the back of the resurgence in activity, but are also grappling with higher crude oil prices, which have surged 48% this year.
Phillips 66 operates in four operating segments (Midstream, Chemical, Refining, and Marketing).
I am covering three refiners on Seeking Alpha. Phillips 66, Marathon Petroleum (MPC), and Valero Energy (VLO).
Let's see how these three refiner stocks are doing compared to the VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF (CRAK). Below is the year-to-date chart comparison using my four selected refiners and the VanEck ETF.
As we can see, PSX has underperformed its peers and the VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF. PSX is up only 9% on a one-year basis.
For Phillips 66, the investment thesis has not changed for years. Investors should consider the stock a long-term investment, and a prudent accumulation is still the best alternative.
However, it's also essential to trade short-term PSX and profit from the increased volatility attached to this industry. I recommend dealing short-term LIFO 30% of your position.
PSX has a dividend yield of 5.45%, which is excellent.
COO Mark Lashier said in the conference call:
As more people across the globe are vaccinated, we expect continued economic recovery and further improvement in global refined product demand.
Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) gives a higher dividend yield at 9.99% (last quarterly distribution was $0.875 per share) vs. 5.45% for PSX.
PSXP could be considered as a potential alternative with a higher dividend. The company's subsidiary released its second-quarter results on August 3, 2021.
|Phillips 66
|2Q20
|3Q20
|4Q20
|1Q21
|2Q21
|Total revenues and other
|10.91
|15.93
|16.41
|21.63
|27.00
|Revenues in $ Billion
|11.18
|16.30
|16.66
|21.93
|27.89
|Net income in $ Million
|-141
|-799
|-539
|-654
|296
|EBITDA $ Million
|12
|-860
|-189
|-263
|949
|EPS diluted in $/share
|-0.33
|-1.82
|-1.23
|-1.49
|0.66
|Operating cash flow in $ Million
|764
|491
|639
|271
|1,743
|CapEx in $ Million
|939
|552
|506
|331
|380
|Free Cash Flow in $ Million
|-175
|-61
|133
|-60
|1,363
|Total cash $ Billion
|1.890
|1.462
|2.514
|1.351
|2,207
|Total LT Debt in $ Billion
|14.446
|14.526
|15.893
|15.422
|15,413
|Dividend per share in $
|0.90
|0.90
|0.90
|0.90
|0.90
|Shares Outstanding (Diluted) in Million
|438.8
|438.9
|439.1
|439.5
|440.4
Source: Company filing
1 - Revenues were $27.89 billion in 2Q21
Phillips 66 posted a second-quarter 2021 income of $296 million or $0.66 per share. The second quarter's total costs and expenses rose to $27,449 million from $11,628 million from the same quarter a year ago.
|$/bbl
|2Q20
|3Q20
|4Q20
|1Q21
|2Q21
|West Coast
|5.05
|2.23
|1.79
|3.33
|3.37
|Central Corridor
|5.78
|4.46
|4.27
|5.97
|6.40
|Gulf Coast
|0.36
|-0.61
|-0.78
|3.39
|2.10
|Atlantic Basin/EU
|1.53
|1.65
|2.99
|4.86
|4.63
|Worldwide
|2.60
|1.75
|2.18
|4.36
|3.92
From Fun Trading file.
Source: PSX Presentation
The company forecasts CapEx for 2021 at $1.7 billion.
Note: The recent hurricane Ida forced nine Louisiana refineries to shut down for about two weeks. However, Phillips 66 "may idle a New Orleans-area refinery that suffered so much damage during Hurricane Ida that repairs may be too costly, according to people familiar with the operation."
The hardest hit refinery, Phillips 66’s 255,600 bpd Alliance plant in Belle Chasse, faces months of repairs that could rival those needed after 2005’s Hurricane Katrina, sources familiar with the situation said.
2 - Free cash flow was $1,363 million in 2Q21
Note: Generic free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus CapEx.
FCF yearly ("TTM") represents a gain of $1,375 million. The second quarter was a gain of $1,363 million.
The yearly dividend is still $3.60 per share or a payout of ~$1.6 billion a year. We can see that the dividend will be covered by free cash flow starting 3Q21.
3 - Net debt (including PSX and PSXP)
Note: Phillips 66 debt is showing on a consolidated basis with PSXP in the chart above.
As of June 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents were $2.207 billion. The total liquidity of the company was $7.9 billion. Consolidated debt was $15.4 billion, with a debt to capitalization of 43%.
Source: PSX Presentation
PSX forms a descending channel pattern with resistance at $71.4 and support at $64.8. The trading strategy is to sell about 30% of your position between $71.4 and $76.2.
I recommend accumulating between $64 and $65. A quick look at the RSI indicates that the stock could hold above $64.
The best way to profit from your investment in PSX is to trade LIFO while keeping a long-term position for a potential retest of $85s or higher.
Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. Also, the chart has been adjusted for the dividend.
