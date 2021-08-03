Joe_Potato/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Houston, Texas-based Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) released its second-quarter 2021 on August 3, 2021.

2Q21 Snapshot

The company reported a better-than-expected second-quarter 2021 adjusted income per share of $0.76 compared to a loss of $0.76 per share for the second quarter of 2020.

The better-than-expected results were helped by increasing demand for the company's products.

U.S. gasoline and diesel fuel demand have nearly recovered to 2019 levels following the plunge in travel and business activity during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. Refiners ramped up processing on the back of the resurgence in activity, but are also grappling with higher crude oil prices, which have surged 48% this year.

Stock Performance

Phillips 66 operates in four operating segments (Midstream, Chemical, Refining, and Marketing).

I am covering three refiners on Seeking Alpha. Phillips 66, Marathon Petroleum (MPC), and Valero Energy (VLO).

Let's see how these three refiner stocks are doing compared to the VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF (CRAK). Below is the year-to-date chart comparison using my four selected refiners and the VanEck ETF.

As we can see, PSX has underperformed its peers and the VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF. PSX is up only 9% on a one-year basis.

Investment Thesis

For Phillips 66, the investment thesis has not changed for years. Investors should consider the stock a long-term investment, and a prudent accumulation is still the best alternative.

However, it's also essential to trade short-term PSX and profit from the increased volatility attached to this industry. I recommend dealing short-term LIFO 30% of your position.

PSX has a dividend yield of 5.45%, which is excellent.

COO Mark Lashier said in the conference call:

As more people across the globe are vaccinated, we expect continued economic recovery and further improvement in global refined product demand.

One eventual investing alternative is Phillips 66 Partners LP

Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) gives a higher dividend yield at 9.99% (last quarterly distribution was $0.875 per share) vs. 5.45% for PSX.

PSXP could be considered as a potential alternative with a higher dividend. The company's subsidiary released its second-quarter results on August 3, 2021.

Financials History: The Raw Numbers - Second-Quarter 2021

Phillips 66 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 Total revenues and other 10.91 15.93 16.41 21.63 27.00 Revenues in $ Billion 11.18 16.30 16.66 21.93 27.89 Net income in $ Million -141 -799 -539 -654 296 EBITDA $ Million 12 -860 -189 -263 949 EPS diluted in $/share -0.33 -1.82 -1.23 -1.49 0.66 Operating cash flow in $ Million 764 491 639 271 1,743 CapEx in $ Million 939 552 506 331 380 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -175 -61 133 -60 1,363 Total cash $ Billion 1.890 1.462 2.514 1.351 2,207 Total LT Debt in $ Billion 14.446 14.526 15.893 15.422 15,413 Dividend per share in $ 0.90 0.90 0.90 0.90 0.90 Shares Outstanding (Diluted) in Million 438.8 438.9 439.1 439.5 440.4

Analysis: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Net Debt, And Outlook

1 - Revenues were $27.89 billion in 2Q21

Phillips 66 posted a second-quarter 2021 income of $296 million or $0.66 per share. The second quarter's total costs and expenses rose to $27,449 million from $11,628 million from the same quarter a year ago.

Midstream : The company generated adjusted quarterly pre-tax earnings of $316 million, up from $245 million last year. Higher contributions from transportation activities supported the segment.

: The company generated adjusted quarterly pre-tax earnings of $316 million, up from $245 million last year. Higher contributions from transportation activities supported the segment. Chemicals: The segment generated adjusted pre-tax earnings of $657 million were up from $89 million last year. Solid contributions from the olefins and polyolefins business, supported by high demand, boosted the segment.

The segment generated adjusted pre-tax earnings of $657 million were up from $89 million last year. Solid contributions from the olefins and polyolefins business, supported by high demand, boosted the segment. Refining: PSX reported an adjusted pre-tax loss of $706 million compared with a loss of $867 million a year ago. The refining margins realized worldwide were lower sequentially, with $3.92 per BBL this quarter.

$/bbl 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 West Coast 5.05 2.23 1.79 3.33 3.37 Central Corridor 5.78 4.46 4.27 5.97 6.40 Gulf Coast 0.36 -0.61 -0.78 3.39 2.10 Atlantic Basin/EU 1.53 1.65 2.99 4.86 4.63 Worldwide 2.60 1.75 2.18 4.36 3.92

Marketing and Specialties: Pre-tax earnings also climbed to $479 million from $293 million last year.

Pre-tax earnings also climbed to $479 million from $293 million last year. Outlook 3Q21

The company forecasts CapEx for 2021 at $1.7 billion.

Note: The recent hurricane Ida forced nine Louisiana refineries to shut down for about two weeks. However, Phillips 66 "may idle a New Orleans-area refinery that suffered so much damage during Hurricane Ida that repairs may be too costly, according to people familiar with the operation."

The hardest hit refinery, Phillips 66’s 255,600 bpd Alliance plant in Belle Chasse, faces months of repairs that could rival those needed after 2005’s Hurricane Katrina, sources familiar with the situation said.

2 - Free cash flow was $1,363 million in 2Q21

Note: Generic free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

FCF yearly ("TTM") represents a gain of $1,375 million. The second quarter was a gain of $1,363 million.

The yearly dividend is still $3.60 per share or a payout of ~$1.6 billion a year. We can see that the dividend will be covered by free cash flow starting 3Q21.

3 - Net debt (including PSX and PSXP)

Note: Phillips 66 debt is showing on a consolidated basis with PSXP in the chart above.

As of June 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents were $2.207 billion. The total liquidity of the company was $7.9 billion. Consolidated debt was $15.4 billion, with a debt to capitalization of 43%.

Technical Analysis (short term) and commentary

PSX forms a descending channel pattern with resistance at $71.4 and support at $64.8. The trading strategy is to sell about 30% of your position between $71.4 and $76.2.

I recommend accumulating between $64 and $65. A quick look at the RSI indicates that the stock could hold above $64.

The best way to profit from your investment in PSX is to trade LIFO while keeping a long-term position for a potential retest of $85s or higher.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. Also, the chart has been adjusted for the dividend.

