Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

I wrote a bearish article on Citigroup (NYSE:C) in the summer of 2020, with an expectation that a declining U.S. dollar would hurt overseas investor demand. Weak momentum indications at $50 were also part of the picture. However, the stock has rallied a good 40% with other financials since then. Low valuations, a rising equity market lifting all boats, and a strengthening dollar have underpinned the move.

Well, fading momentum during 2021 has reappeared against both the top diversified U.S. money-center banks and the overall S&P 500 index. Despite valuations on recent results in the average to better-than-average range vs. JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC) and Bank of America (BAC) in particular, the stock's latest weakness may be discounting higher loan defaults and rising interest rates vs. the first half of the year. My view is an industry average to slight underperformance span may continue into 2022.

Pinxter Analytics wrote a nice exposé last month here on Citigroup’s exaggerated level of interest-bearing deposits, as a percentage of assets. The argument is rising short-term interest rates soon to match the 2021 inflation spike will negatively affect profitability to a greater degree than competitors. This may explain the sharp underperformance of the stock since late spring, with short interest rising to the top position in its peer group. I have drawn the high 1.8% short position of outstanding shares below, measured against the American megabanks, plus Goldman Sachs (GS), Morgan Stanley (MS), The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) and Royal Bank of Canada (RY) north of the border, with Charles Schwab (SCHW) becoming more like a bank daily. This is the best peer and competitor group I can come up with for asset and employee size, alongside equity market worth.

Another area of concern is Citigroup seems to require extra labor to run the business vs. competitors. Below is a 5-year graph of net profits per employee, with the company scoring near the bottom of the list consistently.

Decent Bank Valuation

The good news for Citigroup shareholders is its valuation setup seems to be near the best in class, at least during an economic expansion. I think the most bullish stat is the stock is priced near its tangible book value, meaning in a going-out-of-business sale, current shareholders would likely get close to the market price put back into their pockets, net of all liabilities and IOUs. The risk-side of the equation is any large recession or mass loan default scenario could slash its book value.

The price to sales ratio is also best of the industry group right now, largely a function of its huge retail lending business (with added long-term default risk).

Of the primary banks and brokerages on Wall Street, Citigroup is also now delivering a terrific relative dividend yield. The Canadian banks are distributing more cash, but against the S&P 500 yield around 1.4% and Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) average of 1.5%, the 2.9% payout is quite desirable.

The forward price to earnings multiple of 8.9x also appears to be quite low and inexpensive, assuming the economy is stable to growing the next 12-18 months. Again, you may be “getting what you pay for” in a higher-risk future setup past 2022, assuming interest rates rise and/or another recession hits.

On a 5-year chart, net profit margin has performed the worst of this group. Yet, 2021 income output has been terrific during a recovering economic backdrop, heavily supported by government stimulus checks and Federal Reserve influenced interest rates near zero. Low loan loss reserves and consumers willing to prepay old loans have helped cash holdings and improved Citigroup’s outlook.

In fact, loan loss provisions improved dramatically in the June Q2 period as expressed in the 10-Q filing,

Citi’s total provisions for credit losses and for benefits and claims was a benefit of $1.1 billion, compared to a cost of $8.2 billion in the prior-year period, driven by net ACL reserve releases of $2.4 billion across ICG, GCB and Corporate/Other. Citi’s net ACL release primarily reflected improvements in portfolio quality, as well as the continued improvement in Citi’s macroeconomic outlook. For additional information on Citi’s ACL, see “Significant Accounting Policies and Significant Estimates—Citi’s Allowance for Credit Losses” below. Net credit losses of $1.3 billion decreased 39% from the prior-year period. Consumer net credit losses of $1.2 billion decreased 33%, primarily reflecting lower loan volumes and improved delinquencies in the North America cards portfolios. Corporate net credit losses decreased to $89 million from $324 million in the prior-year period, driven by improvements in overall portfolio credit quality.

Weak Momentum

After a spurt of stock buying in late 2020, largely driven by optimism about COVID-19 vaccines and political changes after the November election, Citigroup has again slipped back into an underperformance mode. Measured from both June 1st and January 1st, the stock has been the worst stock to own in the mega-cap bank space.

Reviewing the daily chart pattern and a number of momentum indicators, the stock looks like it could move either direction from the current price. Its 50-day and 200-day moving averages are between $68 and $69. If price breaks under this level (not far away from $70 last week), a drop into the $63-65 zone is likely. We could be on the cusp of a 6-month low without any significant selling effort, given a general stock market correction of 10-15%.

Citigroup has lagged the Financial SPDR ETF sector play by -9% during calendar 2021. The 14-day Money Flow Index is not telling us much with a neutral reading. On Balance Volume has been quite slanted in favor of bears. Selling activity has overrun buying during the majority of daily sessions, measured at the close, consistently since March.

On the other hand, if price rallies above $72 next week, a retest of 52-week high trades around $79-80 could be next.

Final Thoughts

Citigroup is the “value” pick in the mega-cap banking sector. However, I don’t know if that will be enough to overcome a rising interest rate trend, and the resumption of normalized loan losses. The company is becoming a favorite of Wall Street short sellers, and weak momentum doesn’t show signs of breaking. My main worries are: (1) another black swan event like the pandemic could zap consumer spending; (2) rising interest rates over time are the new reality; and, (3) more regular loan loss rates will erode the fundamental outlook in 6-12 months. Then, if the dollar currency swoon I have been anticipating shows up, foreign investors could dump Citigroup in a capital flight scenario from America.

My overall view is the stock is a Hold, with a Neutral rating vs. both the financial industry and the overall stock market situation currently. If a major bear market hits Wall Street, Citigroup may even lag for performance and decline sharply from $70 a share. The primary positives to consider are: (1) a liquidation value based on tangible book calculations, close to its share price; (2) a 2.9% dividend yield double the S&P 500 rate of 1.4% and financial sector of 1.5%; and, (3) industry average profit margins are available at discounted price to sales/earnings multiples.

Assuming we get a 20% off sale in a normal bear market phase for U.S. equities this autumn or into next year, Citigroup could morph into a buy proposition. Nevertheless, until a valuation similar to early 2020 appears, I believe staying on the sidelines with new capital makes sound business sense. If you go back historically to look at the smartest times to commit money to the money-center banks, a recession or panic sell-off often provides the strongest window to accumulate. Otherwise, Wall Street banks tend to underperform the S&P 500.

When you adjust for the dilutive effects of Great Recession share issuance to raise capital and lower leverage, Citigroup today sells for the same price as 1994, 27 years ago! Words of caution, if you think chasing this stock near a “market” peak is a good idea. You would have collected a long-term average cash dividend yield of 1% annually over this span, as the S&P 500 advanced 12% per year for a total return.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.