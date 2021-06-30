Igor Borisenko/iStock via Getty Images

International Market And Synergies Will Drive CHX

ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX) will look to supplement the recent gains from the drilling and completion activity revival in the North American onshore businesses with the volume rise in the international operations. But more importantly, it will leverage the artificial lift and chemical production business that it added from the Ecolab merger. So, it plans to foray into various international markets where it does not have a presence yet. Plus, the effects of the price hikes will come into effect soon, which will offset the headwinds from the cost-push and improve the operating margin.

As the topline grew, CHX's free cash flow significantly increased in 2021 so far. So, it has been able to deleverage the balance sheet. Along with handsome liquidity and manageable leverage, the company's low-risk profile can be attractive to risk-averse investors. While the relative valuation multiples do not suggest any lumpsum upside in the short term, I think investors might want to hold the stock for generous returns in the medium term.

Investing In New Territories

CHX currently targets to expand its artificial lift business in key international geographies in the Chemical Technology businesses. In particular, it looks to step into business in seven countries that already have a significantly large artificial lift industry (estimated to be valued at $1.5 billion in total). In the medium-term, it plans to capture a 10% to 15% market share. Its order pipeline with the nationalized oil companies and the independent upstream customers have been strengthening.

Investors may also note that since combining with Ecolab's upstream energy business, CHX has expanded its artificial lift and chemical businesses and builds artificial lift capabilities in select regions. In Q2, the company's Production and Automation Technologies international revenue growth was ~15%, year-over-year. Because the energy activity is expected to follow the US activity with a lag, I expect the company's revenues from the international market to perform well in the artificial lift and Production Chemical businesses. To know more about CHX's plans, read my previous article here.

Q3 2021 Outlook

In Q3, CHX's management expects revenues to increase by ~5% compared to Q2. The predicted volume rise in the international operations and the continued pull in the shorter North American energy production cycle will drive the growth. As I will explain in detail below, the company is slowly increasing its selling price to match the cost inflation in the recent past. Pricing for its chemical products and programs will increase by 8% to 10%, announced the company. This, coupled with the synergy from the Ecolab acquisition and productivity gains, can result in year-over-year margin growth in the coming quarters in 2021. So, the company's EBITDA can grow by 44% in Q3 versus Q2. Also, it plans to maintain a free cash flow EBITDA conversion ratio in the 50%-60% range in 2021.

Changes In Industry Indicators

The short-term industry indicators have been steady so far in Q3. The average crude oil price recovery has stabilized in Q3 after moving up by 24% in Q2. The US rig count also surged in Q3 (7% up), while the international energy activity has been resilient. CHX's overall performance should stay healthy in the short term because the completion activity has been nudging up, suggesting that energy production can rebound in the medium term.

Analyzing Segments: Outlook And Recent Performance

In Q2 2021, the Production Chemical Technologies segment revenues increased by ~8% compared to Q1 2021. Much of the growth was due to the lower international sales and the ongoing energy activity in North America. On top of that, higher revenue growth trumped the material cost rise, leading to higher EBITDA in Q2. In comparison, in Q3, the management expects the operating margin to improve in this segment, led by higher volumes and the impact of the price increase. Overall, the FY2021 operating margin can exceed FY2020.

The Production and Automation Technologies segment (13% up sequentially) benefited from strong volume growth, led by higher E&P capex. The adjusted EBITDA also went up handsomely (7% up), although it experienced some cost inflation. In 2H 2021, the management expects the operating margin to improve further as the price hike is expected to outgrow the cost rise.

The Drilling Technologies segment performance (7% up) also contributed to the company's Q2 2021 topline growth. Also, higher US well completion activity led to an 11% sequential revenue increase in the Reservoir Chemical Technologies segment. Geographically, CHX's aggregate revenues from North America went up by 9%, while international operations increased by 10%.

Free Cash Flow And Debt

In Q2 2021, CHX generated $151 million in cash flow from operations (or CFO), nearly double compared to a year ago, led primarily by the rise in revenues in the past year. Higher cash flows led to free cash flow (or FCF) increasing by ~80% in the past year.

CHX's debt-to-equity ratio was 0.52x as of June 30, 2021. It had $592 million in liquidity as of that date. It repaid $62 million in Q2, which would aggregate the total repayment amount to $230 million, or 21% of the total debt outstanding since the merger. In September 2021, it announced plans to retire another $90 million in debt. With sufficient liquidity, the company has limited financial risks.

Linear Regression Based Forecast

I have observed a regression equation based on the historical relationship among crude oil price, crude oil production, the number of completed wells, and CHX's reported revenues for the past six years. I also observed the previous eight-quarter trend. Assuming the long-term factors will be more dominant than the short-term factors, I expect revenues to increase in the next couple of years. It can stabilize in NTM (or the next 12 months) in 2024.

Based on the regression model using the forecast revenues, I expect the company's EBITDA to increase in the next two years. However, in NTM 2024, the model suggests moderation in EBITDA growth.

Target Price And Relative Valuation

Returns potential using the price forecast based on the forward multiple (11.8x) is lower (0% upside) than returns potential using the Wall Street analysts' estimates (19% upside). I think the stock has mild upside potential in the short term. I have used Seeking Alpha's estimates for the forward multiple and the sell-side analysts' target price.

The stock's EV/EBITDA multiple (13.3x) is significantly higher than its peers' (IO, FTI, and FTK) average of ~4x. Counting on the relative valuation based on CHX's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA and comparing it to peers, the stock appears reasonably valued at the current level.

What's The Take On CHX?

In the near term, ChampionX will gain from the volume rise in the international operations and the drilling and completion activity-induced short-cycle North American onshore businesses. It looks to step up business in countries that already have a significantly sizeable artificial lift industry in international business. The merger with Ecolab's upstream industry has been a step in that direction, bolstering the chemical business. Operational synergies from the merger, coupled with the synergy from the Ecolab acquisition and productivity gains, can result in a year-over-year margin expansion. So, the stock outperformed the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) in the past year.

On top of the growth drivers, CHX significantly increased free cash flow generation, which, in turn, helped it reduce debt over the past few quarters. It has ample liquidity, while the debt level is manageable. I think investors with a longer horizon can see robust returns from the stock.