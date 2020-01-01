Kativ/E+ via Getty Images

There are many investing strategies you can use to achieve a rich retirement.

Investment Strategy Yield LT Consensus Growth LT Consensus Total Return Potential High-Yield 2.8% 11.2% 14.0% Value 2.1% 11.9% 14.0% Dividend Aristocrats + Growth 1.4% 12.3% 13.7% Value + Growth 1.3% 11.4% 12.7% High-Yield + Growth 1.7% 11.0% 12.7% Safe Midstream 6.1% 6.2% 12.3% Safe Midstream + Growth 3.3% 8.5% 11.8% Nasdaq (Growth) 0.5% 10.8% 11.3% Dividend Aristocrats 2.3% 8.9% 11.2% REITs + Growth 1.8% 8.9% 10.6% REITs 3.0% 6.9% 9.9% S&P 500 1.4% 8.5% 9.9% Walgreens 3.8% 5.1% 8.9% 60/40 Retirement Portfolio 1.8% 5.1% 6.9%

(Source: Morningstar)

Personally, I favor combining safe high-yield with strong growth at a reasonable price because over the long term those are the only two fundamentals that directly drive total returns.

For the high-yield/value portion of my retirement portfolio chasing blue chips to the bottom—or “catching falling blue chips with conviction” as I like to say—is my preferred method of investing.

It’s also how I achieved 30% CAGR total returns on modestly growing defensive aristocrats such as Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA).

My Personal Returns On Walgreens

(Source: Morningstar)

That's slightly better than my overall portfolio's 24.2% CAGR.

I've recommended Walgreens several times on Seeking Alpha. Including dividends, the average 12-month total return has been about 21%. That's despite the fact that this company is in the worst bear market since 1986… declining 60% from its peak.

Walgreens Peak Declines Since 1986

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

We most recently bought Walgreens in October 2020, at anti-bubble valuations of 7.5x forward earnings. It was priced for -2% growth, and it bottomed at a forward PE of just 7, pricing in -3% growth. That’s some of the best valuations we’ve seen on Walgreens in decades.

It's also just the kind of valuations from which WBA has delivered Buffett-like returns for the next 10 to 15 years.

So let's take a look at the 4 reasons why Walgreens is still one of the best deep value, high-yield dividend aristocrats you can buy today. One that, within a diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio, could help you retire rich, and stay rich in retirement.

Reason One: Strong Fundamentals Retirees Can Trust

Dividend Safety score: 84% - 5/5- very safe (0.5% average recession cut risk, 1.9% pandemic level recession cut risk)

Dependability score: 83% - 4/4 - exceptional dependability

Quality score: 83% - 11/12 Super SWAN (Sleep Well At Night) - dividend aristocrat(46-year dividend growth streak) - speculative due to turnaround (positive outlook on turnaround)

Long-term risk management consensus: 76th industry percentile - good

2021 average fair value: $65.44

2022 average fair value: $68.07

12-month blended forward harmonic average fair value: $67.31

Current Price: $49.94

Discount To Fair Value/Margin of safety: 26%

DK rating: potential strong buy

Yield: 3.8% vs 2.3% dividend aristocrats

Long-term growth consensus: 5.1% CAGR vs 8.9% aristocrats

Long-term consensus total return potential: 8.9% CAGR

Reason Two: A Boring But Beautiful Business

Founded in 1901 in Illinois, Walgreens is now America's second-largest retail pharmacy chain, with over 9,000 locations. About 76% of sales are from U.S. pharmacies, but it also has a large presence in Europe.

2020 was a bad year due to significant impacts from the pandemic, but earnings are expected to recover very nicely and accelerate through fiscal 2024.

Metric 2020 Growth 2021 Growth Consensus 2022 Growth Consensus (Current Fiscal Year) 2023 Growth Consensus 2024 Growth Consensus Sales 2% -5% 3% 6% 4% Dividend 5% 2% 2% (official) 4% 3% EPS -21% 0% 6% 7% 9% Operating Cash Flow 3% 4% 8% 14% NA Free Cash Flow 11% 1% 0% 11% NA EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, and amortization) -17% 14% 4% 3% NA EBIT (operating income) -23% 35% 6% 5% NA

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

Walgreens has made advances into walk-in clinics and automation of its supply chain... and is focused on omnichannel and online rewards. The awards program is doing well, with 75 million members—up 34% in the past year… and the omnichannel is also accelerating—with same-store sales in the U.S. of 1.7%. (Those are still down slightly year-to-date due to lingering pandemic effects.)

WBA Leverage Consensus Forecast

Year Debt/EBITDA Net Debt/EBITDA (3.0 Or Less Safe According To Rating Agencies) Interest Coverage (10+ Safe) 2020 2.36 2.28 8.15 2021 1.97 1.47 6.77 2022 1.73 1.12 13.24 2023 1.55 1.02 13.17 Annualized Change -12.97% -23.54% 17.33%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Looking at the balance sheet, leverage is actually looking okay and expected to rapidly decline due to a high (and growing) cash position—which should rise from $516 million today to almost $12 billion by fiscal 2025.

WBA Balance Sheet Consensus Forecast

Year Total Debt (Millions) Cash Net Debt (Millions) Interest Cost (Millions) EBITDA (Millions) Operating Income (Millions) 2020 $15,741 $516 $15,225 $639 $6,676 $5,211 2021 $12,379 $3,686 $9,251 $720 $6,277 $4,876 2022 $11,172 $4,326 $7,265 $399 $6,460 $5,281 2023 $10,520 $6,622 $6,901 $420 $6,769 $5,532 2024 NA $9,822 NA NA NA $5,693 2025 NA $11,861 NA NA NA $5,928 Annualized Growth -12.57% 87.20% -23.18% -13.05% 0.46% 2.61%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

The bond market overall likes what it sees: A well-staggered bond maturity portfolio and bond investors currently willing to lend to Walgreens for 29 years at under 3.5%.

WBA Credit Rating Consensus

Rating Agency Credit Rating 30-Year Default/Bankruptcy Risk Chance of Losing 100% Of Your Investment 1 In S&P BBB negative outlook 7.5% 13.3 Fitch BBB- negative outlook 11% 9.1 Moody's Baa2 (BBB equivalent) negative outlook 7.5% 13.3 Consensus BBB negative outlook 8.67% 11.5

(Sources: S&P, Fitch, Moody's)

negative outlook = 33% chance of a downgrade

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Historically, Walgreens’ profitability is in the top 30% of peers… This was impacted severely by the pandemic in the last year, putting it in the 52nd percentile—but those margins are expected to recover steadily in the coming years.

(Source: Gurufocus Premium)

WBA Trailing 12-Month Profitability Vs Peers

Metric Industry Percentile Major Healthcare Providers More Profitable Than WBA (Out Of 606) Operating Margin 41.29 356 Net Margin 46.35 325 Return On Equity 68.02 194 Return On Assets 55.11 272 Return On Capital 48.02 315 Average 51.76 292

(Source: Gurufocus Premium)

Returns on capital are expected to be about 22% above its peers. Steady sales growth of 2% is expected. Free cash flow is growing at double digits, though we’re seeing only modest growth in its net income and operating income.

WBA Profit Margin Consensus Forecast

Year FCF Margin EBITDA Margin EBIT (Operating) Margin Net Margin Return On Capital Expansion Return On Capital Forecast 2020 2.9% 4.8% 3.7% 3.0% 1.04 2021 3.4% 4.8% 3.7% 3.2% TTM ROC 8.4% 2022 3.7% 4.7% 3.9% 3.2% Latest ROC 14.5% 2023 4.0% 4.8% 3.9% 3.2% 2025 ROC 8.8% 2024 4.5% NA 3.8% 3.3% 2025 ROC 15.1% 2025 4.5% NA 3.8% 3.3% Average 11.9% 2026 NA NA NA NA Industry Median 9.8% Annualized Growth 8.64% 0.24% 0.57% 2.38% WBA/Peers 1.22 Vs S&P 1.16

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Dividends are expected to grow at a modest 3% for the next few years… and the company should retain nearly $8 billion in free cash flow.

WBA Dividend Consensus Forecast

Year Dividend Consensus FCF/Share Consensus Payout Ratio Retained (Post-Dividend) Free Cash Flow Buyback Potential Debt Repayment Potential 2021 $1.91 $4.73 40.4% $2,439 5.61% 19.7% 2022 $1.98 $4.75 41.7% $2,396 5.51% 21.4% 2023 $2.04 $5.29 38.6% $2,811 6.46% 26.7% Total 2021 Through 2023 $5.93 $14.77 40.1% $7,646.60 17.58% 61.77% Annualized Rate 3.35% 5.75% -2.28% 7.35% 7.35% 16.45%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

That's enough to repay 62% of its current debt or buy back about 18% of its stock. Analysts expect about $7.8 billion in buybacks through fiscal 2025. (The company has already bought back $15 billion in stock—20% of shares outstanding—in recent years.)

Reason Three: A Blue-Chip Bargain That Could Deliver Exceptional Returns Even With Modest Growth

Analysts expect 5.1% long-term growth, in line with the pre-pandemic 4% to 6% CAGR growth guidance from management.

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

All four consensus sources (FactSet, FAST Graphs, YCharts, and Reuters') all report 5.15% CAGR long-term growth forecasts.

smoothing for outliers margins of error 10% to the downside and 5% to the upside

4% to 6% margin-of-error adjusted growth consensus range

exactly what management is guiding for

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

WBA is expected to grow about as fast as it has in the last eight years. Future buybacks could potentially drive a return to historically faster growth rates.

The key to WBA's thesis right now is the attractive valuation.

Walgreens Is One Of The Most Undervalued Dividend Aristocrats

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

Tens of millions of investors have paid 13X to 14X earnings for WBA growing at the rates management and analysts expect.

a 90% statistical probability that about 13.5X earnings is intrinsic fair value

Metric Historical Fair Value Multiples (8-Years) 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 12-Month Forward Fair Value 5-Year Average Yield 2.80% $66.07 $68.21 $68.21 $72.86 NA Earnings 13.37 $63.40 $63.46 $67.51 $72.36 $79.15 Operating Cash Flow 10.01 $62.38 $64.71 $69.90 $79.50 NA Free Cash Flow 12.61 $58.87 $59.64 $59.90 $66.71 NA EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, and amortization) 9.31 $59.98 $68.67 $71.47 $73.59 NA EBIT (operating income) 12.05 $51.29 $69.03 $73.11 $76.90 NA Average $59.94 $65.44 $68.07 $73.43 $79.15 $67.31 Current Price $49.94 Discount To Fair Value 16.69% 23.69% 26.64% 31.99% 36.90% 25.81% Upside To Fair Value (NOT Including Dividends) 20.03% 31.04% 36.31% 47.04% 58.49% 34.79% 2021 EPS 2022 EPS 2021 Weighted EPS 2022 Weighted EPS 12-Month Forward EPS 12-Month Average Fair Value Forward PE Current Forward PE $4.75 $5.05 $1.37 $3.59 $4.96 13.6 10.1

WBA is currently trading at 10.1X earnings, pricing in just 0.8% CAGR long-term growth according to the Graham/Dodd fair value formula.

Remember analysts and management expect 4% to 6% growth over time.

Consensus Total Return Potential

According to JPMorgan the market is 29% historically overvalued and future returns are likely to be very modest compared to the 14% CAGR we've seen over the last decade.

S&P 500 2023 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

S&P 500 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

Aristocrats are expected to deliver about 6.2% CAGR returns over the next five years and about 0.2% CAGR through 2023.

5-year consensus return potential range: 12% to 15% CAGR

WBA 2023 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

WBA 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

Over the long-term analysts expect:

3.8% yield (vs 2.3% aristocrats) + 5.1% growth (vs 8.9% aristocrats) = 8.9% CAGR total return potential

7.9% to 9.9% CAGR range

vs 9.9% S&P 500 and 11.2% aristocrats

WBA Total Returns Since 1986

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

WBA Vs S&P 500 Vs Aristocrats Inflation-Adjusted Long-Term Return Forecast: $1000 Investment

Time Frame (Years) 7.9% LT Inflation-Adjusted Returns (S&P Consensus) 9.2% Inflation-Adjusted Returns (Aristocrat consensus) 6.9% CAGR WBA Consensus 5 $1,462.54 $1,552.79 $1,396.01 10 $2,139.02 $2,411.16 $1,948.84 15 $3,128.40 $3,744.03 $2,720.61 20 $4,575.40 $5,813.70 $3,797.99 25 $6,691.69 $9,027.47 $5,302.04 30 $9,786.86 $14,017.78 $7,401.69 35 $14,313.66 $21,766.69 $10,332.84 40 $20,934.27 $33,799.13 $14,424.75 45 $30,617.17 $52,483.01 $20,137.09 50 $44,778.78 $81,495.18 $28,111.58

Time Frame (Years) Ratio Aristocrats Vs S&P Ratio WBA Consensus Vs S&P 500 5 1.06 0.95 10 1.13 0.91 15 1.20 0.87 20 1.27 0.83 25 1.35 0.79 30 1.43 0.76 35 1.52 0.72 40 1.61 0.69 45 1.71 0.66 50 1.82 0.63

WBA is not right for everyone.

It's a decent core defensive high-yield aristocrat (for those seeking over 8% long-term returns).

Or it makes a long-term trade, to earn strong 5 to 10-year returns, and then sell when it becomes significantly overvalued to buy a faster-growing and higher-yielding aristocrat (such as MO)

Reasons 4: One Of The Most Reasonable And Prudent Aristocrats You Can Buy With The Market Near Record Highs

WBA Investment Decision Score

Ticker WBA DK Quality Rating 11 83% Investment Grade A Sector Consumer Staples Safety 5 84% Investment Score 94% Industry Food & Staples Retailing Dependability 4 83% 5-Year Dividend Return 22.68% Sub-Industry Drug Retail Business Model 2 Today's 5+ Year Risk-Adjusted Expected Return 9.94% Super SWAN, Speculative, Top Buy, Strong ESG Goal Scores Scale Interpretation Valuation 4 Strong Buy WBA's 25.81% discount to fair value earns it a 4-of-4 score for valuation timeliness Preservation of Capital 5 Average WBA's credit rating of BBB implies a 7.5% chance of bankruptcy risk and earns it a 5-of-7 score for Preservation of Capital Return of Capital 10 Exceptional WBA's 22.68% vs. the S&P's 9.01% 5-year potential for return via dividends earns it a 10-of-10 Return of Capital score Return on Capital 10 Exceptional WBA's 9.94% vs. the S&P's 3.53% 5-year risk-adjusted expected return (RAER) earns it a 10-of-10 Return on Capital score Total Score 29 Max score of 31 S&P's Score Investment Score 94% Excellent 73/100 = C(Market Average) Investment Letter Grade A

(Source: DK Automated Investment Decision Tool)

In today's 29% overvalued market WBA is one of the best high-yield aristocrats income investors can buy if they are comfortable with its risk profile.

Risk Profile: Why Walgreens Isn't Right For Everyone

There are no risk-free companies and no company is right for everyone. You have to be comfortable with the fundamental risk profile.

WBA Risk Profile Summary

Despite Walgreens’ scale as a leading purchaser of prescription drugs and competitive advantage over smaller retail pharmacy chains, gross margins have come under pressure in recent years as a result of pharmacy benefit managers’ negotiation leverage and market power... Despite Walgreens’ advantages from its scale in the niche chain drugstore market, any cost advantage in procurement from wholesalers is more than offset by reimbursement pressures from PBMs, which have significantly eroded gross margin and driven down Walgreens’ ROICs. The top three PBMs combined adjudicate nearly 80% of all prescription drug claims on the behalf of health plan payers. By comparison, the top three retail pharmacy chains control just under half of all prescription drug revenue and have relatively less negotiating leverage. In 2011, Walgreens attempted to hold out against reimbursement pressures by leaving Express Scripts’ pharmacy network—a move that resulted in a 10% decline in U.S. prescription drug revenue, as beneficiaries were forced to transfer their prescriptions away from Walgreens retail locations. While network exclusions generally have been rare, PBMs establish preferred pharmacy networks for some payers to lower costs, involving financial incentives (lower co-pays and out-of-pocket expenses) for beneficiaries using a specified pharmacy. This structure has become nearly ubiquitous in Medicare Part D prescription drug plans, with nearly all plans having a preferred network. These pressures have affected margins across the entire retail pharmacy industry, pushing the largest players (Walgreens, CVS, Walmart) to branch into other healthcare services. Walgreens has been focused on leveraging scale to foster strategic partnerships to increase traffic and cross-selling opportunities with a long-term focus to improve coordinated care... We assign Walgreens a high uncertainty rating. The company operates in a mature competitive market, where it has garnered a significant share. However, uncertainty surrounding gross margins as a result of reimbursement pressures from public and private third-party payers weigh on the company. Also, any significant changes in federal or state drug regulations pose a risk to the industry. The company is somewhat insulated from the rise of a new competitor due to scale and entrenched relationships with drug wholesalers, but any significant changes to the economy or market dynamics could pose a risk. Further, a decrease in drug utilization either driven by slower new drug introductions, fewer alternative generic options, or formulary constraints by the PBMs would adversely affect management’s ability to leverage the significant fixed costs of maintaining stores with high rents and staffing them with pharmacists. Walgreens may also be affected by the consolidation of healthcare companies and providers that could influence where prescriptions are filled. With its international operations, Walgreens faces similar risks associated with reimbursement, mix, cost of procurement, competitive positioning, entry of new competitors, and decreasing utilization as in the U.S., but each of these risks would vary based on the countries that the company operates (Walgreens operates stores in 11 countries). Lastly, significant fluctuations in currency could negatively affect international operating results. Data privacy and security breaches from hacking are a key environmental, social, and governance risk for Walgreens and other retail pharmacy chains that handle customers’ prescription orders and other personal data. Any material breach could create distrust among consumers and lead to the transferring of prescriptions to rival pharmacies. Additionally, there are risks related to product governance for the variety of general and health and wellness merchandise sold at Walgreens." - Morningstar (Emphasis added)

WBA's Risk Profile Includes

regulatory/political risk (domestic and global reimbursement risk)

industry disruption risk (such as Amazon getting into drug delivery and health insurance)

margin risk: from private healthcare giants squeezing reimbursement rates

talent retention risk (Walgreens will raise its minimum wage to $15/hour by November 2022)

supply chain disruption risk

data/privacy risk (from hacks and ransomware attacks)

short-term de-leveraging risk

short-term pandemic risk

currency risk

The move comes as Walgreens looks to add and retain workers amid a tight labor market after hiring 25,000 full-time and part-time workers during the pandemic. Earlier this month, competitor CVS Health announced it would raise its minimum hourly wage to $15 from $11 by July 2022. Walgreens estimates that the pay increases will cost $450M over the next three years, with a third of the costs occurring in fiscal 2022. The company expects to be able to offset the costs through the normal course of business." - Seeking Alpha

Higher wage costs are expected to cost WBA about 2.5% per year in operating profit.

Material Financial ESG Risk Analysis: How Large Institutions Measure Total Risk

Here is a special report that outlines the most important aspects of understanding long-term ESG financial risks for your investments.

ESG is NOT "political or personal ethics based investing"

it's total long-term risk management analysis

WBA Long-Term Risk Management Consensus

Rating Agency Industry Percentile Rating Agency Classification Morningstar/Sustainalytics 82.4% 18.4/100 Low Risk Reuters'/Refinitiv 99.3% Excellent S&P 55.0% Average Just Capital 66.7% Above-Average Consensus 75.8% Good FactSet Qualitative Rating Laggard Positive Trend

(Sources: S&P, Morningstar, Reuters', Just Capital)

(Source: Morningstar) - 20 metric model

82nd industry percentile

83rd percentile among almost 14,000 globally rated companies

(Source: Reuters'/Refinitiv) - over 500 metric model

(Source: Just Capital)

67th industry percentile

80th percentile among major US companies

Just Capital's risk management scores are based on

weightings determined by an annual survey of 110,000 Americans

asking which 19 risk factors they consider most important for company risk management

and then using publically available data to generate risk management scores for nearly 1,000 large US companies

How We Monitor WBA's Risk Profile

22 analysts

3 credit rating agencies

8 total risk rating agencies

30 experts who collectively know this business better than anyone other than management

There are no sacred cows at Dividend Kings or iREIT. Wherever the fundamentals lead we always follow. Because that's the essence of disciplined financial science, the math behind getting and staying rich on Wall Street.

When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do sir?" - John Maynard Keynes

Bottom Line: Walgreens Is One Of The Best High-Yield Aristocrats You Can Buy With The Market Near Record Highs

Walgreens isn't a growth stock, and it's not expected to directly lead to life-changing returns.

But if you're looking for a great combination of generous, safe, and steadily growing yield, along with exceptional medium-term return potential, this deep value aristocrat is one of the best choices on Wall Street today.

Walgreens' turnaround efforts are going well, and analysts now have strong confidence that it will be able to grow about 5% over time. That might not sound all that impressive but at just 10.1X forward earnings, Walgreens is priced for 0.8% CAGR growth.

When the market so badly misprices a company's risk profile and future growth prospects, that's what creates the opportunity to earn Buffett-like returns from a blue-chip bargain hiding in plain sight.

That's what I and Dividend Kings have done with Walgreens, after chasing it to bottom in October 2020 and enjoying 30% CAGR total returns from a modestly growing defensive business.

But even today, after WBA has recovered strongly, it remains 25% undervalued, and a solid choice for anyone looking to create their own luck on Wall Street with a high-yield defensive aristocrat.