There are many investing strategies you can use to achieve a rich retirement.
|Investment Strategy
|Yield
|LT Consensus Growth
|
LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|High-Yield
|2.8%
|11.2%
|14.0%
|Value
|2.1%
|11.9%
|14.0%
|Dividend Aristocrats + Growth
|1.4%
|12.3%
|13.7%
|Value + Growth
|1.3%
|11.4%
|12.7%
|High-Yield + Growth
|1.7%
|11.0%
|12.7%
|Safe Midstream
|6.1%
|6.2%
|12.3%
|Safe Midstream + Growth
|3.3%
|8.5%
|11.8%
|Nasdaq (Growth)
|0.5%
|10.8%
|11.3%
|Dividend Aristocrats
|2.3%
|8.9%
|11.2%
|REITs + Growth
|1.8%
|8.9%
|10.6%
|REITs
|3.0%
|6.9%
|9.9%
|S&P 500
|1.4%
|8.5%
|9.9%
|Walgreens
|3.8%
|5.1%
|8.9%
|60/40 Retirement Portfolio
|1.8%
|5.1%
|6.9%
(Source: Morningstar)
Personally, I favor combining safe high-yield with strong growth at a reasonable price because over the long term those are the only two fundamentals that directly drive total returns.
For the high-yield/value portion of my retirement portfolio chasing blue chips to the bottom—or “catching falling blue chips with conviction” as I like to say—is my preferred method of investing.
It’s also how I achieved 30% CAGR total returns on modestly growing defensive aristocrats such as Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA).
(Source: Morningstar)
That's slightly better than my overall portfolio's 24.2% CAGR.
I've recommended Walgreens several times on Seeking Alpha. Including dividends, the average 12-month total return has been about 21%. That's despite the fact that this company is in the worst bear market since 1986… declining 60% from its peak.
(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)
We most recently bought Walgreens in October 2020, at anti-bubble valuations of 7.5x forward earnings. It was priced for -2% growth, and it bottomed at a forward PE of just 7, pricing in -3% growth. That’s some of the best valuations we’ve seen on Walgreens in decades.
It's also just the kind of valuations from which WBA has delivered Buffett-like returns for the next 10 to 15 years.
So let's take a look at the 4 reasons why Walgreens is still one of the best deep value, high-yield dividend aristocrats you can buy today. One that, within a diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio, could help you retire rich, and stay rich in retirement.
Dividend Safety score: 84% - 5/5- very safe (0.5% average recession cut risk, 1.9% pandemic level recession cut risk)
Dependability score: 83% - 4/4 - exceptional dependability
Quality score: 83% - 11/12 Super SWAN (Sleep Well At Night) - dividend aristocrat(46-year dividend growth streak) - speculative due to turnaround (positive outlook on turnaround)
Long-term risk management consensus: 76th industry percentile - good
2021 average fair value: $65.44
2022 average fair value: $68.07
12-month blended forward harmonic average fair value: $67.31
Current Price: $49.94
Discount To Fair Value/Margin of safety: 26%
DK rating: potential strong buy
Yield: 3.8% vs 2.3% dividend aristocrats
Long-term growth consensus: 5.1% CAGR vs 8.9% aristocrats
Long-term consensus total return potential: 8.9% CAGR
Founded in 1901 in Illinois, Walgreens is now America's second-largest retail pharmacy chain, with over 9,000 locations. About 76% of sales are from U.S. pharmacies, but it also has a large presence in Europe.
2020 was a bad year due to significant impacts from the pandemic, but earnings are expected to recover very nicely and accelerate through fiscal 2024.
|Metric
|2020 Growth
|2021 Growth Consensus
|2022 Growth Consensus (Current Fiscal Year)
|2023 Growth Consensus
|
2024 Growth Consensus
|Sales
|2%
|-5%
|3%
|6%
|4%
|Dividend
|5%
|2%
|2% (official)
|4%
|3%
|EPS
|-21%
|0%
|6%
|7%
|9%
|Operating Cash Flow
|3%
|4%
|8%
|14%
|NA
|Free Cash Flow
|11%
|1%
|0%
|11%
|NA
|EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, and amortization)
|-17%
|14%
|4%
|3%
|NA
|EBIT (operating income)
|-23%
|35%
|6%
|5%
|NA
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)
Walgreens has made advances into walk-in clinics and automation of its supply chain... and is focused on omnichannel and online rewards. The awards program is doing well, with 75 million members—up 34% in the past year… and the omnichannel is also accelerating—with same-store sales in the U.S. of 1.7%. (Those are still down slightly year-to-date due to lingering pandemic effects.)
|Year
|Debt/EBITDA
|Net Debt/EBITDA (3.0 Or Less Safe According To Rating Agencies)
|
Interest Coverage (10+ Safe)
|2020
|2.36
|2.28
|8.15
|2021
|1.97
|1.47
|6.77
|2022
|1.73
|1.12
|13.24
|2023
|1.55
|1.02
|13.17
|Annualized Change
|-12.97%
|-23.54%
|17.33%
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
Looking at the balance sheet, leverage is actually looking okay and expected to rapidly decline due to a high (and growing) cash position—which should rise from $516 million today to almost $12 billion by fiscal 2025.
WBA Balance Sheet Consensus Forecast
|Year
|Total Debt (Millions)
|Cash
|Net Debt (Millions)
|Interest Cost (Millions)
|EBITDA (Millions)
|Operating Income (Millions)
|2020
|$15,741
|$516
|$15,225
|$639
|$6,676
|$5,211
|2021
|$12,379
|$3,686
|$9,251
|$720
|$6,277
|$4,876
|2022
|$11,172
|$4,326
|$7,265
|$399
|$6,460
|$5,281
|2023
|$10,520
|$6,622
|$6,901
|$420
|$6,769
|$5,532
|2024
|NA
|$9,822
|NA
|NA
|NA
|$5,693
|2025
|NA
|$11,861
|NA
|NA
|NA
|$5,928
|Annualized Growth
|-12.57%
|87.20%
|-23.18%
|-13.05%
|0.46%
|2.61%
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
The bond market overall likes what it sees: A well-staggered bond maturity portfolio and bond investors currently willing to lend to Walgreens for 29 years at under 3.5%.
|Rating Agency
|Credit Rating
|30-Year Default/Bankruptcy Risk
|Chance of Losing 100% Of Your Investment 1 In
|S&P
|BBB negative outlook
|7.5%
|13.3
|Fitch
|BBB- negative outlook
|11%
|9.1
|Moody's
|Baa2 (BBB equivalent) negative outlook
|7.5%
|13.3
|Consensus
|BBB negative outlook
|8.67%
|11.5
(Sources: S&P, Fitch, Moody's)
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
Historically, Walgreens’ profitability is in the top 30% of peers… This was impacted severely by the pandemic in the last year, putting it in the 52nd percentile—but those margins are expected to recover steadily in the coming years.
(Source: Gurufocus Premium)
|Metric
|Industry Percentile
|Major Healthcare Providers More Profitable Than WBA (Out Of 606)
|Operating Margin
|41.29
|356
|Net Margin
|46.35
|325
|Return On Equity
|68.02
|194
|Return On Assets
|55.11
|272
|Return On Capital
|48.02
|315
|Average
|51.76
|292
(Source: Gurufocus Premium)
Returns on capital are expected to be about 22% above its peers. Steady sales growth of 2% is expected. Free cash flow is growing at double digits, though we’re seeing only modest growth in its net income and operating income.
|Year
|FCF Margin
|EBITDA Margin
|EBIT (Operating) Margin
|Net Margin
|Return On Capital Expansion
|
Return On Capital Forecast
|2020
|2.9%
|4.8%
|3.7%
|3.0%
|1.04
|2021
|3.4%
|4.8%
|3.7%
|3.2%
|TTM ROC
|8.4%
|2022
|3.7%
|4.7%
|3.9%
|3.2%
|Latest ROC
|14.5%
|2023
|4.0%
|4.8%
|3.9%
|3.2%
|2025 ROC
|8.8%
|2024
|4.5%
|NA
|3.8%
|3.3%
|2025 ROC
|15.1%
|2025
|4.5%
|NA
|3.8%
|3.3%
|Average
|11.9%
|2026
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Industry Median
|9.8%
|Annualized Growth
|8.64%
|0.24%
|0.57%
|2.38%
|WBA/Peers
|1.22
|Vs S&P
|1.16
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
Dividends are expected to grow at a modest 3% for the next few years… and the company should retain nearly $8 billion in free cash flow.
|Year
|Dividend Consensus
|FCF/Share Consensus
|Payout Ratio
|Retained (Post-Dividend) Free Cash Flow
|Buyback Potential
|Debt Repayment Potential
|2021
|$1.91
|$4.73
|40.4%
|$2,439
|5.61%
|19.7%
|2022
|$1.98
|$4.75
|41.7%
|$2,396
|5.51%
|21.4%
|2023
|$2.04
|$5.29
|38.6%
|$2,811
|6.46%
|26.7%
|Total 2021 Through 2023
|$5.93
|$14.77
|40.1%
|$7,646.60
|17.58%
|61.77%
|Annualized Rate
|3.35%
|5.75%
|-2.28%
|7.35%
|7.35%
|16.45%
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
That's enough to repay 62% of its current debt or buy back about 18% of its stock. Analysts expect about $7.8 billion in buybacks through fiscal 2025. (The company has already bought back $15 billion in stock—20% of shares outstanding—in recent years.)
Analysts expect 5.1% long-term growth, in line with the pre-pandemic 4% to 6% CAGR growth guidance from management.
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
All four consensus sources (FactSet, FAST Graphs, YCharts, and Reuters') all report 5.15% CAGR long-term growth forecasts.
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)
WBA is expected to grow about as fast as it has in the last eight years. Future buybacks could potentially drive a return to historically faster growth rates.
The key to WBA's thesis right now is the attractive valuation.
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)
Tens of millions of investors have paid 13X to 14X earnings for WBA growing at the rates management and analysts expect.
|Metric
|Historical Fair Value Multiples (8-Years)
|2020
|2021
|2022
|2023
|2024
|12-Month Forward Fair Value
|5-Year Average Yield
|2.80%
|$66.07
|$68.21
|$68.21
|$72.86
|NA
|Earnings
|13.37
|$63.40
|$63.46
|$67.51
|$72.36
|$79.15
|Operating Cash Flow
|10.01
|$62.38
|$64.71
|$69.90
|$79.50
|NA
|Free Cash Flow
|12.61
|$58.87
|$59.64
|$59.90
|$66.71
|NA
|EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, and amortization)
|9.31
|$59.98
|$68.67
|$71.47
|$73.59
|NA
|EBIT (operating income)
|12.05
|$51.29
|$69.03
|$73.11
|$76.90
|NA
|Average
|$59.94
|$65.44
|$68.07
|$73.43
|$79.15
|$67.31
|Current Price
|$49.94
|
Discount To Fair Value
|16.69%
|23.69%
|26.64%
|31.99%
|36.90%
|25.81%
|
Upside To Fair Value (NOT Including Dividends)
|20.03%
|31.04%
|36.31%
|47.04%
|58.49%
|34.79%
|2021 EPS
|2022 EPS
|2021 Weighted EPS
|2022 Weighted EPS
|12-Month Forward EPS
|12-Month Average Fair Value Forward PE
|
Current Forward PE
|$4.75
|$5.05
|$1.37
|$3.59
|$4.96
|13.6
|10.1
WBA is currently trading at 10.1X earnings, pricing in just 0.8% CAGR long-term growth according to the Graham/Dodd fair value formula.
Remember analysts and management expect 4% to 6% growth over time.
According to JPMorgan the market is 29% historically overvalued and future returns are likely to be very modest compared to the 14% CAGR we've seen over the last decade.
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)
Aristocrats are expected to deliver about 6.2% CAGR returns over the next five years and about 0.2% CAGR through 2023.
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)
Over the long-term analysts expect:
(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)
|Time Frame (Years)
|7.9% LT Inflation-Adjusted Returns (S&P Consensus)
|9.2% Inflation-Adjusted Returns (Aristocrat consensus)
|6.9% CAGR WBA Consensus
|5
|$1,462.54
|$1,552.79
|$1,396.01
|10
|$2,139.02
|$2,411.16
|$1,948.84
|15
|$3,128.40
|$3,744.03
|$2,720.61
|20
|$4,575.40
|$5,813.70
|$3,797.99
|25
|$6,691.69
|$9,027.47
|$5,302.04
|30
|$9,786.86
|$14,017.78
|$7,401.69
|35
|$14,313.66
|$21,766.69
|$10,332.84
|40
|$20,934.27
|$33,799.13
|$14,424.75
|45
|$30,617.17
|$52,483.01
|$20,137.09
|50
|$44,778.78
|$81,495.18
|$28,111.58
|Time Frame (Years)
|Ratio Aristocrats Vs S&P
|Ratio WBA Consensus Vs S&P 500
|5
|1.06
|0.95
|10
|1.13
|0.91
|15
|1.20
|0.87
|20
|1.27
|0.83
|25
|1.35
|0.79
|30
|1.43
|0.76
|35
|1.52
|0.72
|40
|1.61
|0.69
|45
|1.71
|0.66
|50
|1.82
|0.63
WBA is not right for everyone.
It's a decent core defensive high-yield aristocrat (for those seeking over 8% long-term returns).
Or it makes a long-term trade, to earn strong 5 to 10-year returns, and then sell when it becomes significantly overvalued to buy a faster-growing and higher-yielding aristocrat (such as MO)
|Ticker
|WBA
|DK Quality Rating
|11
|83%
|Investment Grade
|A
|Sector
|Consumer Staples
|Safety
|5
|84%
|Investment Score
|94%
|Industry
|Food & Staples Retailing
|Dependability
|4
|83%
|5-Year Dividend Return
|22.68%
|Sub-Industry
|Drug Retail
|Business Model
|2
|Today's 5+ Year Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|9.94%
|Super SWAN, Speculative, Top Buy, Strong ESG
|Goal
|Scores
|Scale
|Interpretation
|Valuation
|4
|Strong Buy
|WBA's 25.81% discount to fair value earns it a 4-of-4 score for valuation timeliness
|Preservation of Capital
|5
|Average
|WBA's credit rating of BBB implies a 7.5% chance of bankruptcy risk and earns it a 5-of-7 score for Preservation of Capital
|Return of Capital
|10
|Exceptional
|WBA's 22.68% vs. the S&P's 9.01% 5-year potential for return via dividends earns it a 10-of-10 Return of Capital score
|Return on Capital
|10
|Exceptional
|WBA's 9.94% vs. the S&P's 3.53% 5-year risk-adjusted expected return (RAER) earns it a 10-of-10 Return on Capital score
|Total Score
|29
|Max score of 31
|S&P's Score
|Investment Score
|94%
|
Excellent
|73/100 = C(Market Average)
|Investment Letter Grade
|A
(Source: DK Automated Investment Decision Tool)
In today's 29% overvalued market WBA is one of the best high-yield aristocrats income investors can buy if they are comfortable with its risk profile.
There are no risk-free companies and no company is right for everyone. You have to be comfortable with the fundamental risk profile.
Despite Walgreens’ scale as a leading purchaser of prescription drugs and competitive advantage over smaller retail pharmacy chains, gross margins have come under pressure in recent years as a result of pharmacy benefit managers’ negotiation leverage and market power...
Despite Walgreens’ advantages from its scale in the niche chain drugstore market, any cost advantage in procurement from wholesalers is more than offset by reimbursement pressures from PBMs, which have significantly eroded gross margin and driven down Walgreens’ ROICs.
The top three PBMs combined adjudicate nearly 80% of all prescription drug claims on the behalf of health plan payers. By comparison, the top three retail pharmacy chains control just under half of all prescription drug revenue and have relatively less negotiating leverage.
In 2011, Walgreens attempted to hold out against reimbursement pressures by leaving Express Scripts’ pharmacy network—a move that resulted in a 10% decline in U.S. prescription drug revenue, as beneficiaries were forced to transfer their prescriptions away from Walgreens retail locations.
While network exclusions generally have been rare, PBMs establish preferred pharmacy networks for some payers to lower costs, involving financial incentives (lower co-pays and out-of-pocket expenses) for beneficiaries using a specified pharmacy. This structure has become nearly ubiquitous in Medicare Part D prescription drug plans, with nearly all plans having a preferred network.
These pressures have affected margins across the entire retail pharmacy industry, pushing the largest players (Walgreens, CVS, Walmart) to branch into other healthcare services. Walgreens has been focused on leveraging scale to foster strategic partnerships to increase traffic and cross-selling opportunities with a long-term focus to improve coordinated care...
We assign Walgreens a high uncertainty rating. The company operates in a mature competitive market, where it has garnered a significant share. However, uncertainty surrounding gross margins as a result of reimbursement pressures from public and private third-party payers weigh on the company.
Also, any significant changes in federal or state drug regulations pose a risk to the industry. The company is somewhat insulated from the rise of a new competitor due to scale and entrenched relationships with drug wholesalers, but any significant changes to the economy or market dynamics could pose a risk.
Further, a decrease in drug utilization either driven by slower new drug introductions, fewer alternative generic options, or formulary constraints by the PBMs would adversely affect management’s ability to leverage the significant fixed costs of maintaining stores with high rents and staffing them with pharmacists. Walgreens may also be affected by the consolidation of healthcare companies and providers that could influence where prescriptions are filled.
With its international operations, Walgreens faces similar risks associated with reimbursement, mix, cost of procurement, competitive positioning, entry of new competitors, and decreasing utilization as in the U.S., but each of these risks would vary based on the countries that the company operates (Walgreens operates stores in 11 countries). Lastly, significant fluctuations in currency could negatively affect international operating results.
Data privacy and security breaches from hacking are a key environmental, social, and governance risk for Walgreens and other retail pharmacy chains that handle customers’ prescription orders and other personal data.
Any material breach could create distrust among consumers and lead to the transferring of prescriptions to rival pharmacies. Additionally, there are risks related to product governance for the variety of general and health and wellness merchandise sold at Walgreens." - Morningstar (Emphasis added)
The move comes as Walgreens looks to add and retain workers amid a tight labor market after hiring 25,000 full-time and part-time workers during the pandemic. Earlier this month, competitor CVS Health announced it would raise its minimum hourly wage to $15 from $11 by July 2022.
Walgreens estimates that the pay increases will cost $450M over the next three years, with a third of the costs occurring in fiscal 2022. The company expects to be able to offset the costs through the normal course of business." - Seeking Alpha
Higher wage costs are expected to cost WBA about 2.5% per year in operating profit.
Here is a special report that outlines the most important aspects of understanding long-term ESG financial risks for your investments.
|Rating Agency
|Industry Percentile
|
Rating Agency Classification
|Morningstar/Sustainalytics
|82.4%
|
18.4/100 Low Risk
|Reuters'/Refinitiv
|99.3%
|Excellent
|S&P
|55.0%
|Average
|Just Capital
|66.7%
|Above-Average
|Consensus
|75.8%
|Good
|FactSet Qualitative Rating
|Laggard
|Positive Trend
(Sources: S&P, Morningstar, Reuters', Just Capital)
(Source: Morningstar) - 20 metric model
(Source: Reuters'/Refinitiv) - over 500 metric model
Just Capital's risk management scores are based on
There are no sacred cows at Dividend Kings or iREIT. Wherever the fundamentals lead we always follow. Because that's the essence of disciplined financial science, the math behind getting and staying rich on Wall Street.
When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do sir?" - John Maynard Keynes
Walgreens isn't a growth stock, and it's not expected to directly lead to life-changing returns.
But if you're looking for a great combination of generous, safe, and steadily growing yield, along with exceptional medium-term return potential, this deep value aristocrat is one of the best choices on Wall Street today.
Walgreens' turnaround efforts are going well, and analysts now have strong confidence that it will be able to grow about 5% over time. That might not sound all that impressive but at just 10.1X forward earnings, Walgreens is priced for 0.8% CAGR growth.
When the market so badly misprices a company's risk profile and future growth prospects, that's what creates the opportunity to earn Buffett-like returns from a blue-chip bargain hiding in plain sight.
That's what I and Dividend Kings have done with Walgreens, after chasing it to bottom in October 2020 and enjoying 30% CAGR total returns from a modestly growing defensive business.
But even today, after WBA has recovered strongly, it remains 25% undervalued, and a solid choice for anyone looking to create their own luck on Wall Street with a high-yield defensive aristocrat.
