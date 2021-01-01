smolaw11/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I am not typically subject to hyperbole, but in the case of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) I can honestly say, "What are you waiting for? Buy these shares NOW!" In my view, the perceived risks to FNF's business as the housing market inevitably winds down have been all but put to rest by the Q2 2021 earnings report, and there should truly be nothing standing in the way of exceptional share price appreciation other than Mr. Market noticing what is plain to see by even a casual observer.

The Hits Just Keep Coming

In my previous coverage of FNF, I highlighted the necessity of ramping the earnings potential of the Fidelity and Guaranty Life Insurance Company (F&G) acquisition as a counterbalance to the inevitable drawdown of housing demand. This is key to the investment thesis for FNF, as the recent earnings results look substantially more lumpy and transitory if FNF were to remain a one-trick title insurance pony that is bound to recede as mortgage rates inevitably climb back towards equilibrium. However, FNF management delivered a home run in the Q2 2021 earnings call by reporting record annuity sales of $1.6 billion, an 80% YoY increase, driven largely by the addition of new independent broker and bank sales channels which accounted for $900 million alone in the first half of 2021.

All in, F&G generated top line sales of $2.7 billion for Q2 2021, which was a $1 billion increase from the previous quarter. No, that is not a typo. These astronomical results and record average assets under management (AAUM) drew in net earnings of $92 million for Q2 2021, which is remarkable given that the current macro environment represents the absolute lowest possible trough of performance opportunity for whole life and annuity products given the extreme low-rate environment that has continued to persist throughout 2021. In summary, F&G is fully positioned for the title business to "pass the torch" of earnings dominance when the rate environment inevitably returns to equilibrium, and FNF has plenty of time to continue to consolidate and build upon these results in the coming quarters as their strategic targets for the year have been met 6 months ahead of schedule.

With all that said, zeroing in on the high-level results, to the surprise of no one the title insurance business booked record revenues and earnings of $3.9 billion and $552 million respectively on the quarter. Overall, this led to an overall record EPS result of $2.06 per share. To put this in perspective, the trailing twelve month EPS results for FNF, a total of $7.11, represent an 83.7% increase compared to the previous twelve months. For illustrative purposes, the following are the earnings results during the same period for a few mega-cap stocks that have been bid to the stratosphere during the last year and a half:

The numbers don't lie - I would contend that if FNF were considered a "tech" stock, it would probably be trading for double its current value at this time. As it is, you can buy FNF for approximately the same price today as you were able to right before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Valuation

Despite the current tailwinds affecting the title insurance business and the earnings snowball that has barely begun rolling downhill for the life insurance and annuity business, FNF can be purchased today for a meager 7x P/E multiple. This is an earnings multiple typically assigned to businesses in a steady secular decline or in the midst of a cyclical downturn, and represents a massive discount even to FNF's historical normalized multiple of ~11x prior to the acquisition of F&G.

Source: FAST Graphs

A simple reversion to the mean would produce a respectable CAGR of 14.71% over the next several years.

Source: FAST Graphs

The far more likely scenario, in my opinion, is significant multiple expansion as future earnings results prove the resiliency of the F&G earnings hedge. Utilizing a conservative multiple of 15.65x, or roughly the high end multiple of a mature business with predictable earnings and modest growth, the projected CAGR jumps to over 30%. Note that this does not include an adjustment for the extremely high dividend growth FNF has demonstrated over the years, which is more than well-covered enough to continue.

Source: FAST Graphs

Risks

It is difficult to pinpoint any specifically substantial risk factors to FNF's business success in the near- to medium-term, as the performance targets for building the F&G business as a hedge have already been met. Truly, the greatest risk from an investor standpoint is that FNF may continue to languish in its current criminally underappreciated multiple for a long time before market sentiment turns its way.

Conclusion

In case it wasn't clear already, I consider FNF to be a STRONG BUY at current prices for virtually any investor looking to increase exposure to the financial sector. It is one of the few stocks that truly has something for everyone - GARP, value, robust dividend growth and a dominant market position that is unlikely to be threatened any time soon. It's no wonder Seeking Alpha has awarded FNF a phenomenal Quant rating for 5 months running.