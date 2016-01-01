anton5146/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) and Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) have been powerful performers in the consumer discretionary sector. YTD both stocks are up over 100%. BGFV has been garnering a lot of interest in part because of their dividend. Dividend investors would be better served buying DKS shares because of its superior history of raising dividends.

Dividend Safety Grades

BGFV Dividend Grades on the left, DKS Dividend Grades on the right

Starting with BGFV’s dividend safety grades, things look terrible. The safety grade is an F, but when we crack open the tape, it seems the grade is quite harsh.

BGFV Dividend Safety Grades

There are 3 categories where BGFV gets a grade in the D’s, and they do not get a single F. The D grades result from being less competitive to the sector average. Big 5 Sporting Goods is in the consumer discretionary sector, which is an extremely diverse sector. The sector includes car makers like Ford, home builders like Lennar, restaurants like Wendy’s and more. This diversity in my opinion, makes the sector average less useful.

The first ‘D’ grade they receive is for the dividend payout ratio, which is 43.36% vs the sector average of 25.07%. The 2nd ‘D’ is for the dividend coverage ratio, which in my opinion is a very useless ratio. The dividend coverage ratio is net income/dividends declared. I believe it is useless because net income can be completed disconnected from a company’s ability to pay a cash dividend. A company can have reduced net income from depreciation, which is a noncash expense. A company could also have net income without cash if most of the sales go to accounts receivable. On the dividend coverage ratio, BGFV scored a 2.31 vs. the sector average of 3.99. The 3rd D is active institutional manager ownership. I don’t know why that’s a bad thing, but I assume this is not a heavily weighted category.

When we look at other metrics that matter much more, such as cash dividend payout ratio and cash flow payout ratio, BGFV beats the sector average in the first category and under performs on the 2nd. Their cash dividend payout ratio is 6.71% vs the sector at 16.25%. For Cash Flow Payout Ratio, they are about even with the sector average with a ratio of 10.11% vs 10.17%, respectively.

For those reasons, I believe BGFV should have a safety grade of a ‘B’.

Dick's has a dividend safety grade of ‘D’ for similar issues.

DKS Dividend Safety Grades.

The dividend payout ratio, cash flow payout ratio, and dividend coverage ratio are the D’s because the scores are lower than the sector average, but like in the case of BGFV, Dick’s scores are not bad.

Overall, here is how the two companies compare head to head.

Data from Seeking Alpha compiled by author

Big 5 Sporting Goods has a slightly safer dividend, so I give DKS’s safety grade a B-.

Dividend Growth Grades

Big Five Sporting Goods Received an F for dividend growth. I agree with this grade because of their long history of not raising dividends or cutting them.

BGFV Dividend Growth History

As the information above shows, while BGFV is currently growing their dividend because of great business results, the current dividend is still below the historical average and less than half the all-time high. Maybe this is the start of a long-term string of dividend increases, but I remain skeptical due to the absence of any talk about creating a more resilient and profitable company. Today’s superior operational results are the result of Big 5 riding the macroeconomic wave.

Dick's also received an ‘F’ for dividend growth, but I believe this is incorrect.

DKS Dividend Growth History

The graphic above shows DKS has been increasing their dividend every year since 2014.

DKS Dividend Growth Grades

The company received an F for Dividend per share growth over the last 3 years. DKS raised the dividend this year to $1.60 and, as you can see, the 1 year dividend growth rate and the 3Y CAGR are both A’s. Personally, I believe DKS should have a dividend growth grade of ‘A-’.

Dividend Yield

Big 5 Sporting Goods received an A+ for dividend yield. With a yield of 4%, I have no complaints about the grade. For a historical perspective, the average yield is the lowest since 2016.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Dividend Yield History

Dick's Sporting goods have a dividend yield grade of ‘B-’. They have a yield of 1.31%, which is above average for the sector. Dick's is the opposite of Big 5 and has the lowest average dividend yield since 2016.

Dick's Sporting Goods Dividend Yield History

Consistency Grades

Big 5 Sporting Goods received an F for dividend consistency. I think this is a bit harsh, but I personally wouldn’t raise the consistency grade beyond a D+.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Consistency Grades

The consistency grade is based on consecutive years of dividend payments and consecutive years of dividend growth. As I mentioned earlier, BGFV has a history of dividend cuts or not raising the dividend. For this reason, I think they deserve a poor grade. I wouldn’t feel confident relying on the company’s dividend while waiting for the share price to increase.

Dick's Sporting Goods has an ‘F’ for Dividend consistency. I completely disagree with this grade.

Dick's Sporting Goods Consistency Grades

Starting with the D+ DKS has consecutive years of dividend payments. I think it’s absurd to have a D+ for being 1 year behind the sector average in consecutive dividend payments. I would give DKS a C+, 9 years of consecutive dividend payments is no small feat, especially considering DKS made all 4 dividend payments in 2020. BGFV for comparison, paid nothing out in Q2 2020.

DKS gets a B+ for 7 years of consecutive dividend growth, which is even more impressive than 9 years of consistent payments. For those reasons, I would give DKS a consistency grade of ‘B’.

Conclusion

Below is what I believe the dividend grades should be for BGFV and DKS.

While BGFV has a higher safety grade, I believe dividend investors would be better served with Dick's Sporting Goods. The greater consistency of dividend increases along with its safety makes Dick's Sporting Goods the better investment, in my opinion.