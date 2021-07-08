brightstars/E+ via Getty Images Investment Thesis

We see Polymetal International plc (OTCPK:POYYF) as an investment to hedge against inflation whilst getting paid a nice dividend. As we have mentioned in our previous article the company has a good dividend, strong ESG credentials, and low all-in sustaining cash cost (AISC). In this article, we review the H1 2021 results and conclude that the company remains a solid buy, albeit underperforming over the recent months. Investors benefit from a friendly dividend policy, a 12.5% dividend growth, and elevated gold prices.

H1 2021 Highlights

Adjusted EBITDA and EPS grew by 8% and 14% respectively compared to H1 2020. This was driven by growth in average realised gold and silver prices as they increased by 8% and 59% respectively. Net operating cash flow also had strong growth, increasing to $358m up 35% compared to H1 2020. It is also worth noting that the company increased its net debt to $1.8bn growing by 35%. This increased the net debt to adjusted EBITDA multiple to 1.05x from 0.8x but remains within reasonable levels. Increased debt was driven by bringing production forward and reflects increased costs due to inflationary pressures. The company remains in a good financial position, with the current ratio being just over 2x and the average cost of debt falling to a record low of 2.85%. Lastly, management remains on track to meet its FY2021 production guidance of 1.5 Moz of gold equivalent at AISC of US$ 925-975/GE oz. All this whilst gold prices continue to be at historically high levels.

Dividend

As we mentioned above POYYF is part of our income portfolio. The company announced a dividend increase for the interim dividend payment. The dividend was increased to $0.45 per share, a 12.5% increase compared to H1 2020. Assuming a similar increase to the full-year dividend, up to $1.00 the company currently trades at a dividend yield of c.8% assuming a foreign exchange rate of 1.37USD to 1.00 GBP. Even though the company experiences some cyclicality (H2 usually being more profitable) we need to examine if the dividend is safe. The pay-out ratio compared to dilutive EPS is at 51% and the CFO/Dividend coverage is at 1.7x. The pay-out ratio remained constant and CFO/Dividend coverage increased by c.8% which is a positive sign. Overall, the company’s dividend policy is shareholder-friendly, the company has clear guidelines and at these levels dividend is safe. We strongly believe that the low AISC that the company benefits from, compared to its peer is a strong competitive advantage since commodity prices are not in the management’s control. Instead, we expect market dynamics and low AISC to act as an advantage within the industry. You can read more on the AISC in our previous article and we will keep an eye out for major developments around this figure as we consider it a crucial factor in choosing POYYF.

We do see this starting yield that is hedged against inflation is beneficial for income-oriented investors. Below is a Gordon Growth model data table showing the impact of growth rate and discount rate on the stock price in GBP. The company currently trade at 13.21 GBP. For example, if the discount rate assumption is 10% then the assumed dividend growth is around 2%, based on the current price.

Relative valuation

We did examine the relative valuation of the company in our previous article hence, below we will see how these metrics have changed over the period. As we can see from the graph below the company has underperformed over the last months.

We expect POYYF to trade at higher multiples than competitors due to low AISC and strong ESG credentials.

OTCPK:POYYF KL GFI KGC AU RGLD P/E (TTM) 7.7 13.3 7.6 5.4 6.7 22.7 P/S (TTM) 2.9 4.4 1.7 1.6 1.4 11.3 EV/Sales (FWD) 3.5 4.1 2.0 2.0 1.8 9.6 EV/ EBITDA (FWD) 6.4 6.1 3.5 4.8 3.8 12.8 P/Cash flow (TTM) 6.8 7.8 6.5 3.7 4.0 16.9

The company is valued around the mid-levels of its peers. Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) and Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) seem to be valued with higher multiples than the rest of their peers. POYYF ranks on average 3rd compared. However, as we mentioned above, we do expect the company to trade at higher multiples due to superior ESG credentials and AISC.

In addition, price multiples such as P/E and P/S have decreased in recent months. As the graphs below show, the P/E multiple fell from 24x to 18x and P/Cash Flow from 13x to 7x over the last year.

This might be due to inflationary worries fading away and thus markets moving away from mining stocks. The central banks argue that inflation is transitory. Even though we are not here to discuss inflation, inflation does impact gold prices and we do agree with central banks with the exception of wage inflation. Wage inflation is real and we do not expect it to go away as salary increases are usually sticky. Nonetheless, given our belief that the company has a competitive advantage over its peers in its low AISC we see POYYF being relatively undervalued.

ESG metrics

We previously highlighted that ESG focus is important for us. This lowers the risks associated with a company and can act as a positive or negative catalyst for certain companies. As we have mentioned before precious metals industry is associated with a high carbon footprint. For example, gold generates more greenhouse emissions per tonne of the finished product. The company continues to be recognized by the industry as a leading ESG company. The company is currently ranked as number 2 (out of 43) in the mining and metals sector and 22nd in the global ranking universe of 4,939 companies. Lastly, the MSCI ESG rating increased the company’s rating to AA from A due to the company’s safety initiative, strong governance structure and business ethic practices.

Risks

We cannot finish our article without touching upon one major risk that we think investors should be closely monitoring.

POYYF is greatly impacted by commodity prices and is something that management cannot control. This is a real risk and shareholders need to understand that this is a fundamental risk with any commodity-related business. Precious metals are usually impacted by the safe-haven status and gold is seen as a hedge against inflation. Even though inflation has picked up over the recent months markets seem to be ignoring it for now. The company is also suffering from the increased inflation pressures. This is likely to reduce margins if they do not control costs. However, one of the major reasons we chose POYYF is the competitively low AISC. Even though the company cannot control gold prices it can strive towards a low AISC and we expect market dynamics amongst mining companies to do the rest. As we have seen from the relative valuation metrics it seems that the whole sector has suffered from reduced multiples. This seems a better buying opportunity for investors compared to a few months back as the company’s fundamentals remain strong and income-oriented investors can benefit from an expected dividend yield of 8%.

Summary

POYYF H1 2021 results show strong top and bottom-line growth albeit increased net debt. The dividend remains safe and investors can benefit from an expected starting yield of c.8%. The major risk for the company is gold prices as it is out of their control. However, the reason to hold POYYF is the low AISC which is a competitive advantage. We continue to remain bullish due to the low AISC, stronger ESG credentials and a high starting dividend yield.