Real Wealth Vs. Illusory Wealth

Many investors fail to grasp the difference between real wealth and illusory wealth. To illustrate the difference, let's think about two scenarios: a man at a casino, and a woman who owns a vacation rental business.

A man sits down at a poker table and, through a combination of cleverness and luck, quickly turns $1,000 into $10,000 - in the form of poker chips, of course. The other players at the poker table congratulate him as he gets up and takes his chips elsewhere.

Next, he stops at the craps table. By sheer luck, he manages to win roll after roll, compounding his winnings, turning $10,000-worth of chips into $50,000. A crowd gathers around him, amazed at his winning streak and cheering him on. Beautiful women blow on his dice for good luck before each roll. Soon, his stack of chips reaches $100,000 in value.

Triumphantly, the man takes his winnings and heads to the roulette table, followed by his newfound posse. Then, all of a sudden, his luck runs out. A series of losing bets knock off large chunks of his winnings until, finally, he's left with only the $1,000 with which he started. After offering their condolences, the crowd dissipates.

At what point was the man more wealthy than when he started?

I would argue that he was never more wealthy than before he walked into the casino. The $100,000-worth of chips he carried from table to table was illusory wealth, completely useless outside the casino.

Now think about a woman who scrimps and saves enough money for a down payment on a vacation rental property in her town. It is a successful investment for her, cash flowing almost every month. With this cash flow, she saves enough to buy another vacation rental property, and then another, and eventually multiple properties at a time.

The vacation rental business becomes so successful that she hires a manager to operate the day-to-day activities of the business. The woman regularly receives cash distributions out of the profits.

At what point was the woman more wealthy than when she started?

I would argue that her real wealth increased the moment she purchased her first profitable rental property. It only increased further as she grew her assets with more properties.

Crypto Assets: Real Or Illusory Wealth?

When it comes to cryptocurrencies, or crypto assets (however you'd like to view them), such as Bitcoin (BTC-USD) or Ethereum (ETH-USD), investors have radically opposing views. Some see them as the future of banking and finance, eventually becoming widely accepted currencies just like the US dollar, the Great Britain pound, or the Euro.

But this bull thesis for crypto (or for Bitcoin specifically) remains highly speculative.

For instance, how could anything so volatile possibly become a sustainable currency? Without fundamentals to drive the price, Bitcoin will necessarily trade purely on investor sentiment, which is constantly in flux. This causes huge volatility in the price, making it virtually useless for most everyday purchases.

In June, for instance, Bitcoin's 30-day volatility reached 117%. Compare that to the volatility of the US dollar against the Euro or the British pound:

Source: Bitcoin Volatility Index

Likewise, how useful is a currency that will never be accepted for tax payments by the US government or any other major national government?

Without being accepted by governments, trading cryptos is more akin to forex trading, and like forex trading, one must pay a capital gains tax on any gains on the sale of one's crypto coins. How practical, then, is crypto as a currency if one must pay a capital gains tax on any gains when converting it back to dollars? And how do we know which crypto will eventually become the predominantly accepted currency with all the accompanying network effects?

Perhaps all of these uncertainties are why Bitcoin has suffered multiple 50%+ pullbacks in just the last seven years:

So, if cryptos never end up being widely used as currencies for commercial transactions and tax payments, what exactly gives them intrinsic value?

These sorts of questions are why others see crypto assets as useless Internet trinkets about which tech-savvy retail investors have been driven into mania, no different than Dutch tulip bulbs in the 17th century or Beanie Babies in the late 1990s.

But in any case, should we consider crypto assets real wealth? I would argue that they are not real wealth. Any gains or "winnings" one has from one's crypto investments are merely illusory wealth. But here is the good news: this illusory wealth can be transformed into real wealth. How, you ask?

Let's go back to the example above of the man at the casino.

Imagine that, after his series of winning bets at the poker and craps tables, the man takes his $100,000-worth of chips and cashes them out. Then, he goes to the woman with the thriving vacation rental business and offers to buy a stake in her company at a reasonable valuation. The woman agrees, and now the man owns shares in a profitable and productive business that sends him distributions (or dividends) on a regular basis.

In this scenario, I would argue that the man turned illusory wealth into real wealth. The same would apply to an investor who has won big at the crypto casino.

Let's say you bought $10,000 of Bitcoin in March 2020 and held it to today. Congratulations! Your bet paid off, and your original $10k is now worth ~$78k.

But don't be fooled. Just because it is priced in dollars does not make it real wealth, any more than tulip bulbs or Beanie Babies were sources of real wealth. It remains illusory until it is exchanged into a productive asset.

Now you have a choice. You can continue to gamble in the highly speculative crypto casino, and perhaps, like the man in the illustration, you will continue to win more. Or, perhaps, you'll lose it all at the crypto equivalent of the roulette table.

A high net worth on paper may look impressive, but real wealth is generated by ownership of profitable, well-managed, cash-flowing businesses, especially those that reward their owners with regular cash distributions or dividends.

Whether you'd like to exchange illusory wealth for real wealth or, like me (and like the woman who owns vacation rentals), would prefer to skip the speculative assets and go straight to real wealth-building, here are two options to consider that should do well no matter what happens in the crypto space.

Medical Properties Trust (MPW)

MPW is a real estate investment trust ("REIT") (VNQ) that invests in high-yielding healthcare properties - specifically, hospitals:

Source

MPW is one of the few institutional players that target hospital real estate, which gives it the ability to capture higher yields in the 7-9% range. Typically, the REIT purchases properties directly from large health systems through sale-leasebacks. This allows management to insist on their preferred terms, such as triple-net leases, cross-default provisions, rent escalations, and access to tenant financials.

MPW owns 446 properties leased to over 50 tenants across 9 countries, mainly the United States, Europe, and Australia. Just under three-fourths of the portfolio is general acute hospitals, but the REIT also owns inpatient rehabs, behavioral health facilities, long-term acute care hospitals, and freestanding urgent care centers.

Like most REITs, MPW grows primarily through portfolio expansion - i.e. steadily buying properties year after year. Over the past years, MPW has secured billions of dollars of investments across the United States and Europe:

Source

Mr. Market has shunned MPW the last few months over its relationship with its largest tenant, Steward Health, and the presumed need to raise hundreds of millions of dollars of equity to fund acquisitions. But a recent transaction in which MPW sold a 50% stake in 8 Massachusetts hospitals leased to Steward completely negates these worries, as it simultaneously raises $1.3 billion of capital for MPW, reduces the REIT's reliance on Steward, and proved that there is institutional demand for these assets, even at low cap rates.

What's more, MPW has only just begun to tap into the hospital real estate market. Most of these properties remain owned by the health systems that occupy them, giving MPW plenty of opportunities for further expansion.

Today, you can buy MPW for 11.8x cash flow and at a ~5.5% dividend yield, which is very reasonable when you consider that this is a defensive business with steady growth potential. We estimate fair value at closer to 16x cash flow, which implies that MPW has 30%+ upside potential.

W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC)

WPC is a stalwart among net lease REITs, a sector of commercial real estate that is highly defensive and known for its long-term leases and stable cash flows. Net leases stipulate that the tenant is responsible for insurance, real estate taxes, and all or most property maintenance, making them the closest thing to a bond proxy in the realm of equities.

With a property portfolio spanning the North American (60%) and European (40%) continents as well as the varied property types of industrial (25%), warehouse (23%), office (21%), retail (18%), and others (13%), WPC operates one of the most diversified real estate platforms of all REITs.

Source

Another aspect of WPC that makes it a stalwart is its history and management quality, two elements that are linked. If not for its longstanding and skilled management team, led by 19-year company veteran Jason Fox, the REIT would not have been able to consistently increase its asset base and raise its dividend for 23 consecutive years.

Source

The REIT has three primary catalysts that make it a good value today.

First, two-thirds of WPC's portfolio leases feature CPI-linked rent escalators, and 38% of the portfolio has uncapped CPI-based escalators. That means that WPC should benefit greatly from the current high CPI rates as rent rates adjust accordingly in the coming years.

Second, WPC currently has two non-traded funds with $2.9 billion of real estate assets (~$1.6 billion of net lease assets) under management. I believe having non-traded funds under management causes a valuation discount. But the good news is that management plans to liquidate these funds at some point in the near future — as early as next year. This will make WPC a pure-play net lease REIT, which should cause an upward re-rating of the stock and increase the asset base if WPC decides to buy the funds' assets.

Third, WPC is proving that it is capable of faster external growth through acquisitions than many investors seem to realize. This year, WPC is on pace to hit record investment volume after having already completed $1.2 billion of acquisitions year-to-date.

These three catalysts should continue to push the stock price higher in the coming years. In the meantime, you can buy WPC for 16.9x cash flow and enjoy a growing, 5.5%-yielding dividend.

We estimate fair value at closer to 20x cash flow and a 4.5% dividend yield, which implies that WPC has 20%+ upside potential.

Bottom Line

It is certainly possible to amass huge sums of money by owning crypto assets. And for those of you who have done it, congratulations! It truly is a feat worthy of celebration.

But don't mistake the crypto equivalent of poker chips in a casino for real wealth. That only comes from productive, profitable, cash-flowing businesses that are capable of rewarding their owners with cash payouts on an ongoing basis.

For those looking to exchange illusory wealth for real wealth, opportunities abound!