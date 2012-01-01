Rasi Bhadramani/iStock via Getty Images

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) is having a good year business-wise. Revenue and earnings are going up without any interruptions in what will likely be a year for the record books. The stock, however, is a different story. The stock got off to a good start in 2021, but then got stuck for months. That is until very recently. The stock seems to have broken free and it may have some catching up to do. Why will be covered next.

TSEM is going for new records

The stock may have been range-bound for most of 2021, but TSEM itself is doing quite well. Demand is strong and earnings are benefiting as a result. FY2021 will very likely be a record year. In Q2 FY2021, revenue increased by 4.3% QoQ and 16.8% YoY to a record $362.1M, breaking the old high set in Q4 FY2017. On an organic basis, which excludes revenue from Nuvoton Japan and revenue from Maxim in the San Antonio fab, revenue increased by 26% YoY.

GAAP EPS increased by 55.5% YoY to $0.28 and non-GAAP EPS increased by 54.5% YoY to $0.34. In terms of business segments, RFSOI grew 40% YoY, power IC grew 35% YoY, image sensors grew 30% YoY and power discrete grew 23% YoY. RF mobile was a bright spot by accounting for 25% of revenue thanks to 5G, both in terms of handset sales and increased content per unit. The table below shows the numbers for Q2 FY2021.

(GAAP) Q2 FY2021 Q1 FY2021 Q2 FY2020 QoQ YoY Revenue $362.138M $347.214M $310.090M 4.30% 16.78% Gross profit $73.755M $69.814M $57.705M 5.64% 27.81% Operating profit $34.003M $32.480M $22.127M 4.69% 53.67% Net profit $30.866M $28.322M $19.052M 8.98% 62.01% EPS $0.28 $0.26 $0.18 7.69% 55.55% (Non-GAAP) EBITDA $98.940M $94.501M $81.590M 4.70% 21.26% Net profit $37.329M $33.719M $23.340M 10.71% 59.94% EPS $0.34 $0.31 $0.22 9.68% 54.55%

Source: TSEM Form 6-K

Q2 set a new record in terms of quarterly revenue, but it’s not expected to hold on to it for very long. Revenue and non-GAAP EPS grew by 16.2% and 54.8% YoY in the first half and the second half is expected to be even better. Guidance calls for Q3 FY2021 revenue of $385M, plus or minus 5%, an increase of 6.3% QoQ and 24.1% YoY at the midpoint. On an organic basis, revenue is expected to grow by 38% YoY. Not only would Q3 set a new record, breaking the old one set in the preceding quarter, but it would become the fifth consecutive sequential increase in quarterly revenue.

Q3 FY2021 (guidance) Q2 FY2020 YoY (midpoint) Revenue $385M +/- 5% $310.2M 24.11%

Earnings growth is likely to be even greater with margins expected to go up in the second half. An improved product mix and higher average selling prices should boost margins. From the Q2 earnings call:

So, for Q3, we will see probably gross margin increase and all the margins will increase. However, not to the full 50% incremental model. And from Q4, we expect it to be - to exceed the 50% incremental model, also as Russell explained, previously because of some very good selling price increase trend and improved mix for the next year.

A transcript of the Q2 FY2021 earnings call can be found here.

Operating expenses are expected to remain flat in the second half compared to the first half, despite the increase in the top line. That should give margins another boost.

Operating expenses should remain flat in the future quarters, because you're right that we are adding people, but they are in COGS, it's mainly technicians and the operators, engineers to support the fab production. So that in the course that's within the 50% incremental model. OpEx, R&D, M&A, SG&A, we are keeping them flat.

TSEM also had some words as to the demand environment. In short, TSEM is even more upbeat than before in terms of the outlook and it’s making preparations accordingly.

we continue to see significant customer demand and demand forecast. Hence, we announced in February 2021 a $150 million capacity expansion plan to increase our capacity in our 8-inch and 12-inch fabs. We now announced an additional capacity investment of $100 million to result in $250 million of total CapEx purchases, which are expected to be paid over the coming five quarters.

Like other foundries, TSEM has seen strong demand for its services. So much so that capacity is deemed to be insufficient. TSEM is therefore raising capex spending from $150M to $250M in order to increase capacity. More capacity will put TSEM in a position to meet increased demand, paving the way for continued growth in revenue and earnings.

The stock is lagging behind the company

While TSEM did not extend guidance beyond Q3, it’s possible to make some projections. TSEM had earlier predicted sequential growth all throughout FY2021, which has thus far proven to be correct. Q3 guidance calls for another sequential increase in quarterly revenue to $385M at the midpoint. If Q4 revenue is expected to be no less than Q3, then Q4 is likely to be more than $385M at the midpoint.

FY2021 revenue is projected to be at least $1479M using the latest guidance and the numbers from the first half. If this turns out to be correct, FY2021 will break the all-time high set in FY2017. FY2021 EBITDA is also likely to break the old record set in FY2017. The table below shows the numbers over the years.

Revenue EBITDA FY2021 (projected) $1479M+ N/A FY2020 $1266M $332M FY2019 $1234M $301M FY2018 $1304M $369M FY2017 $1387M $428M FY2016 $1250M $373M FY2015 $961M $250M FY2014 $828M $100M FY2013 $505M $96M FY2012 $639M $177M

Revenue and earnings were not the only things to peak in 2017. The stock also peaked in 2017 as shown in the chart below. The stock then declined as revenue and earnings shrank in the following years. With the numbers improving starting in 2019, so too has the stock.

Source: FinViz.com

It’s worth noting that even though TSEM set quarterly highs in Q2 and is on pace to break the all-time highs of FY2017, the stock has yet to do the same. The stock seems to be lagging behind revenue and earnings growth, but there are signs that may not last. The chart below shows how the stock had broken out of what seemed to be resistance after several failed attempts.

Source: FinViz.com

The stock had been contained for months, but the way looks clear for the stock to get back to the old high set earlier in the year and perhaps even new highs further down the road. Note that intraday highs earlier in the year had briefly come within shouting distance of the highs of 2017. The stock looks primed to get back there. If it does, the stock will have gained another 15% from where it’s currently at. At the moment, the stock is up 20% YTD.

TSEM Market cap $3.36B Enterprise value $2.97B Revenue ("ttm") $1.36B EBITDA $369.72M Trailing P/E 32.05 Forward P/E 17.47 PEG ratio 1.37 P/S 2.47 P/B 2.21 EV/revenue 2.18 EV/EBITDA 8.03

Source: Yahoo Finance

There’s another reason why the stock is unlikely to stay down and more likely to be heading up. Multiples have gone down with the stock stuck in a range, even though revenue and earnings continue to go up. For instance, TSEM has an enterprise value of $2.97B, which is roughly equal to 8 times EBITDA. In comparison, TSMC (TSM), the biggest foundry around, trades around 15 times. TSEM trades at even bigger discounts in other metrics like price-to-sales ratio or forward P/E. Granted, TSEM is not directly comparable to other foundries as there are significant differences. Still, a strong market benefits all foundries more or less. The table above shows the multiples TSEM trades at.

Investor takeaways

The latest report suggests business is as strong as ever for TSEM. Revenue and non-GAAP EPS grew by 16.8% and 54.5% YoY in Q2. The numbers are likely to be even better in the second half thanks to a combination of continued top-line growth, operating expenses staying flat, higher ASP and an improved product mix.

Market conditions are still very much in favor of foundries and TSEM is one of the handful of foundries out there. Unlike some of its peers, TSEM focuses on specialty process technologies like radio frequency CMOS, Bipolar CMOS DMOS or BCD, silicon germanium BiCMOS and so on. Most of them are running at or near max capacity. There’s more demand out there than capacity, which puts foundries in an advantageous position. For instance, tight capacity has given foundries pricing power in today's market environment. Prices have been going up in the industry and TSEM has been taken along for the ride.

Yet even though TSEM is setting new quarterly records and is on pace for a record year in FY2021, the stock was stuck in the mud until quite recently. The stock had arguably gotten ahead of itself earlier in the year. Multiples needed to compress. That has happened with the stock spending some time in a range.

However, the stock has broken through resistance and the way looks clear to challenge the old highs of earlier in the year and the all-time highs of a few years ago. TSEM’s expansion shows no signs of slowing down and, if anything, is more likely to pick up speed. It’s not too late to get in on TSEM as mentioned in a previous article.

Bottom line, I remain bullish TSEM. The bull case for TSEM remains intact. Demand for foundry services is as strong as ever. TSEM even had to raise capex to meet all the demand coming its way. Revenue and earnings are on record pace and the latter is likely to accelerate even more for reasons mentioned earlier.

Multiples have been going down with the stock going sideways and continued growth in revenue and earnings, something that cannot continue indefinitely. The stock can either change direction or growth needs to take a hit. The latter option is the more unlikely option. If anything, growth is more likely to increase than decrease in the second half of the year.

It’s true that TSEM is a relatively small player and probably has less potential than its bigger peers, but TSEM still offers exposure to the foundry market. If anyone is bullish on the foundry market and is looking for a way to ride the foundry market higher, then TSEM is one way to do it. The stock may still have ways to go before reaching the old highs, but the way things stand at the moment, it's only a matter of time before that changes.