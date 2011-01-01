Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) provides supplemental health and life insurance products. Over the recent months the stock price rallied and is currently at around $54 per share. AFL has an impressively steady and safe dividend payment increases over the last 39 years and management seems to be delivering year after year. On a per share basis the top and bottom lines have increased steadily over the years.

Fundamentals

AFL has in general steady and improving fundamentals. On a per share basis the company has grew its top and diluted EPS metrics over the last decade. The 10-year growth for revenue and diluted EPS is 3.3% and 14.7% respectively.

Source: Own Analysis

This is significantly driven by the aggressive share buyback program of the company over the past years. Since 2013 the company's management has been purchasing over $1.2bn of its own share back and the TTM amount stands at $2bn. Since 2011 the share count has decreased by 25.7% or by c.3% a year.

Similarly book value per share (BVPS) has seen steady growth over the years.

Source: Own Analysis

The BVPS grew by 13.7% on average since 2011 and increased from $14 to $50 an impressive 261% growth.

AFL has net debt of $5.8bn which is just 1x of the company's CFO and hence is acceptable. The company has a consistent return on invested capital (ROIC) of over 10% each year and return on equity (ROE) is currently at 18%.

As we can see from the below graph, on aggregate, metrics have been improving for AFL in the medium-term and management seems to be able to continuously deliver.

Source: Own Analysis

Relative valuation

As we have mentioned above AFL stock price has rallied recently. However, as we are going to see below price multiples seem to have contracted. It seems that AFL is flying under the radar, and this might be a fairly valued buying opportunity for investors.

Data by YCharts

Over the last 10 years year the company went from $18 to $54, an increase of 200%. However, at the same time price to earnings, price to book multiples have decreased. Below we can see that over the last decade the price has failed to catch up with the fundamentals of the company making it less expensive on a multiple basis.

Data by YCharts

Below we compare AFL with its peers.

AFL MFC PRU SLF PUK MET P/E (TTM) 6.5 6.6 5.7 11.1 20.0 12.6 P/B (TTM) 1.1 0.9 0.6 1.5 3.3 0.8 ROE (%) 18.4 13.3 11.6 13.0 14.8 6.4

Source: Seeking Alpha

As we can see from the table above AFL seems to be within the fairly to undervalued range. AFL benefits from a higher ROE and hence we expect the company to trade at higher multiples than competitors. In addition, as we have mentioned above management is able to generate at least 10% on ROIC. Taking this into account AFL is leaning towards undervalued territory. Overall, shareholders could benefit from multiple expansion over the longer term. Even though the stock has risen recently, over the last decade price multiples have contracted.

On an absolute basis AFL seems fairly valued. The forward EPS is at $5.6 per share. Assuming that the company returns to normal P/E multiples of 10 over the next decade and that EPS grow by 15% (worst growth rate over the last 10 year period was 19%), then in 10 years the price should trade at around $227 per share. The present value with a 15% discount rate is $56 which suggests that AFL is currently fairly valued.

Dividend

Turing our attention to dividend. AFL currently has a forward dividend yield of 2.4%. The pay-out ratio is at 23.5% and the company increased its dividend for the last 39 years. The 10-year, 5 year and 1-year CAGR are 7.8%, 9.1% and 9.2% respectively.

AFL MFC PRU SLF PUK MET Dividend Yield (% FWD) 2.4 4.6 4.5 3.4 0.5 3.1 Pay-out Ratio (%) 23.5 33.8 34.3 34.3 17.6 24.1 Consecutive Increases 39 7 7 6 0 7

Source: Seeking Alpha

As we can see from the table above the company currently has a relative low dividend yield compared to its peers. However, AFL is a superior dividend payer due to its low pay-out ratio and consistent dividend increases. The fact that the 10-year CAGR is below the more recent CAGR numbers is also encouraging to see. AFL also has a cash dividend pay-out ratio of 14.3% which is 39% below sector median.

As we can see below AFL consistently increased its dividend whilst at the same time lowering its pay-out ratio based on diluted EPS.

Source: Own Analysis

We do expect to see this trend to continue and believe that shareholders will continue to benefit from increasing dividend payments.

Risks

There is one major risk with AFL, buying it at overvalued levels. That being said we do see AFL being at fairly to undervalued territories. If there is any correction with AFL, we will buy the stock heavily. For now, we see this as a safe dividend paying company. Following the financial crises of 2007-2009 the company seems to be suffering from a price multiple perspective. Before the crisis the company was trading at a P/E multiple of over 15x and a P/B multiple of over 3x. Since then the multiples continued to contract. Many things have changed for the industry since then including more regulation. In addition, insurers are faced with the risk of climate change. Insurers need to react to mitigate these risks in a heavily regulated industry. However as we have indicated above the stock price seems to be failing to catch up with fundamentals. We do not expect this to continue indefinitely but nonetheless it is a real risk for investors.

Summary

AFL is trading at fairly valued territories. The company has a stellar dividend growth history and the dividend is safe. On a per share basis, top and bottom lines are improving. The stock has rallied recently however, it seems that it failed to catch up with fundamentals. We assign a neutral rating at current prices as we would like a higher margin of safety. Relative to the current overvalued market this is a buy. From a pure dividend perspective this is a very safe dividend that shareholders will benefit from in the years to come. We will add AFL on our watchlist and wait for more opportune times to initiate a position.