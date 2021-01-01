marchmeena29/iStock via Getty Images

One of my favorite investment books is “The Future For Investors”, by author Jeremy Siegel. In this book, he highlights how the ‘tried and true’ stocks beat ‘bold and new’ over extended periods of time. That’s because stocks in the former category tend to trade at much more favorable valuations, leading to more accretive dividend reinvestment and share buybacks at lower valuations, thus maximizing the benefits from compounding.

This brings me to the following 2 picks, which have quality franchises that are being largely ignored by the capricious Mr. Market. Both are trading in value territory and are set up for potentially strong long-term returns, so let’s get started.

Pick #1: Viatris

Viatris (VTRS) is a large pharmaceutical company that was recently formed after the merger between Mylan and Pfizer’s (PFE) Upjohn business. Its portfolio includes a number of well-recognized, off-patent drugs from Pfizer, including Lyrica, Viagra, and Lipitor, along with Mylan’s portfolio of more than 7.5K marketed products worldwide. This includes the widely-applied EpiPen, along with antiretroviral therapies, on which patients living with HIV/AIDS depend.

Viatris had already seen material share price weakness since its 52-week high of near-$19 close to its debut as an independent company. The stock had found some stabilization at around the $14.75 level in August, since releasing its second quarter results, before further cratering to $13.57 in recent weeks. As seen below, VTRS is now trading well below its 200-day moving average of $15.15, and carries an RSI score of 35, indicating that it’s approaching oversold territory.

VTRS has demonstrated strong business performance thus far as an independent company. While total sales were flat on a constant currency basis, revenues did manage to grow by 4% YoY on a CC basis when excluding the impact of Japan’s Lyrica and Celebrex LOEs (loss of exclusivities). This was driven by growth in VTRS’s other brands and generics businesses.

Plus, Viatris received historic approval in July for the first interchangeable biosimilar in the U.S. for Semglee, for the treatment of diabetes. This, along with the drug pipeline, including a biosimilar for the blockbuster cancer drug, Avastin, could reverse the decline VTRS’s complex products and biosimilars segment as it heads into 2022 and beyond.

Meanwhile, VTRS has a robust cash flow of $470 million, and raised its 2021 revenue guidance by $200M to $17.7B at the midpoint. Management is also on track to realize $500M worth of cost synergies this year and plans to achieve an impressive $1B in cost synergies by 2023.

Risks to Viatris include the fact that it needs to make up for LOEs with its drug pipeline and the fact that it carries more leverage than I’d prefer to see, with a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.17x. However, Viatris has plenty of financial capacity to pay down its debt.

Management expects to generate $2.3B in free cash flow this year, giving it substantial capacity to reduce its $20.9B long-term debt balance. I see management living up to its commitment to deleveraging the balance sheet, as it paid down debt by $1.15B in the first half of this year.

Turning to valuation, Viatris is dirt cheap at the current price of $13.57, with a forward PE of just 3.75x. I see this as being undeserved, considering the guidance for revenue growth to $17.7B this year, and the 4-5% EPS growth that analysts expect over the next 2 years. Meanwhile, Viatris pays a 3.2% dividend yield that’s very well-covered with a payout ratio of just 12%, based on the $3.62 per share forward EPS estimate for this year.

Analysts have a consensus Buy rating on VTRS, with an average price target of $19.38, and Morningstar has a fair value estimate of $25. Taking the average of the 2, I arrive at a price target of $22, implying a potential 67% total return including dividends. VTRS is a Strong Buy.

Pick #2: Raytheon

Raytheon (RTX) is one of the largest global aerospace and defense companies, providing advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers alike. It was formed through the merger between Raytheon and United Technologies last year and is comprised of 4 business segments: Missiles & Defense, Intelligence & Space, Collins Aerospace Systems, and Pratt & Whitney.

Raytheon’s defense-related segments strike me as a recession-resistant business that can fare well in both good and bad economic environments alike. This is supported by Department of Defense modernization funding currently sitting at near historical highs, and RTX is sitting on a record backlog of $152B, of which $66B is related to defense. As seen below, the U.S. DoD’s FY 2022 request sits $3B above what was previously budgeted at $246 billion.

Plus, RTX appears to be firing on all cylinders, considering that it saw robust 10% YoY organic sales growth and $1B in free cash flow generation during the second quarter, driven by positive results in all 4 business segments. Notably, management felt confident enough about the outlook that it raised its full-year 2021 EPS guidance from $3.85 to $4.00 in July. Management reiterated its strong Q3 sentiment for the commercial side of the business during the Q&A session of the recent September analyst conference:

For Pratt & Whitney, what drives the aftermarket is V2500 shop inductions. And right now, I think we're on track in Q3 to have about 145, 150 shop visits. Spare orders are up about 25% through August versus the average in Q2. So a good robust recovery on the V2500. That powers, of course, the older version of the A320s. Pratt Canada, the other piece of practice impacted by this is very strong business jet hours. I think Net Jets is pretty well sold out. So that's great for that part of the business. The one part that's still lagging at Pratt Canada is on the regional turboprop side, a little soft. But again, I think whatever softness we see there, we made up on the business jet side. So again, overall, pretty much on track to what we had expected. At Collins, growth rates for July, we're just seeing the final August numbers look to be in line again with what we had expected. That's up roughly 5% sequentially from Q2 and keep in mind Q2 is a lot stronger than we had originally expected. So, trend lines remain positive and in line with what our forecast earnings are for the full year.

Meanwhile, RTX pays a well-covered 2.5% dividend yield, with a low payout ratio of 50%. RTX raised its dividend by a respectable 6.3% this year, and is a dividend aristocrat, with 28 years of consecutive dividend growth. This is based on the history of United Technologies, since the former Raytheon’s shares were exchanged for UTX shares (now RTX). RTX should also be seen as a total return story, considering that management repurchased an impressive $632M worth of shares during the second quarter, equating to about 0.5% of RTX’s equity market capitalization.

RTX also maintains a strong A- rated balance sheet, with $8B in cash on hand and a reasonably low net debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.7x, considering the capital-intensive nature of its manufacturing business.

Risks to RTX include commodity price and wage inflation and potential for uncertainty around the recovery of the commercial lines of business. Management, however, is addressing these concerns by taking steps to gain productivity in the workforce and help the supply chain.

I see RTX’s current price of $83.39, with forward PE of 20.5, as more than making up for these risks. This is considering the moat-worthy business, robust defense budget, record backlog, and with analysts expecting 20-24% annual EPS growth over the next two years. Analysts have a consensus Buy rating, with an average price target of $101, and Seeking Alpha’s Quant has a Very Bullish rating, as seen below. RTX is a Strong Buy for potentially strong sleep-well-at-night returns.

