We get the allure of hard assets. Certainly with central banks showing as much restraint as an unmonitored kid in a candy store, one has to create hedges by owning assets that they cannot print into existence. So when investors tell us that they own precious metals, REITs or even foreign currencies as a hedge, we get it. But then the same fear leads investors into cryptocurrencies and even exceptionally expensive stocks with no prayer of profitability. We don't get that. In between those two extremes lie the Gold stocks. We have covered this topic a few different times and two of our most recent articles can be seen below.

Today we will look at how exactly did gold mining companies manage to deliver the most atrocious returns over the last 18 years and whether this is a buying opportunity or time to finally say "enough is enough."

The Funds

Two of the largest gold mining ETFs today are the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) and VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ).

GDX defines its mandate as follows

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index (GDMNTR), which is intended to track the overall performance of companies involved in the gold mining industry.

GDXJ focuses on similar but smaller companies.

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index (MVGDXJTR), which is intended to track the overall performance of small-capitalization companies that are involved primarily in the mining for gold and/or silver.

Now, those funds have not been in existence long enough to make our point, so while we will look at their performance, we will reach back into some longer standing indices to show you what we are dealing with.

GDX & GDXJ

Since inception (May 2006) GDX has delivered negative price returns and has lagged the SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) by about 148%.

GDXJ came into existence in late 2009 and has lagged GLD by a handsome 112.66%.

Now 15 and 12 years of history might seem a tad trivial to some, so we can look back a bit further. The Gold Bugs Index (HUI), which has nothing to do with the Golden Tortoise Beetle, actually measures gold miner performance back till 1996 as per data from StockCharts. Currently the price index is below the 2003 high by about 10% and within striking distance of the index level in 1996.

Don't like the HUI? How about XAU, also known as the Gold and Silver Index? 28 years with zero price returns.

Let's keep in mind here that Gold priced in US dollars is up 364% since 1996 and these miners were supposed to leverage the price of Gold.

So this is what would have happened, had these two ETFs been around in existence since 1996. The Gold Bugs Index is devoid of fees so in all likelihood the price returns for GDX and GDXJ might have been worse. But that is the past. What does this portend for the future? We will answer this question in three parts.

1) Why The Abysmal Performance?

The standard gold investor that we have met over the years followed a simple method to come up with returns. They started off with the current gold price and the expense to remove an ounce from the ground. Then they attached some fantastical number to what they expected gold price to become and used that to come up with profits for the gold mining company.

So if the price of gold was $400 per ounce and the gold mining company had $300 per ounce of gold extraction expenses, they assumed that at $1,700 an ounce, the profits would be 14 times as high as at $400oz. What they failed to take into account was that mines deplete over time, gold miners issue a lot of shares and expenses almost always rise faster than the price of gold.

We have shown recently how Barrick's (GOLD) production per share has seen a move only in one direction. Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) is probably the most eye opening example of a company that has expanded its share count at a "brisk" pace.

While CDE gets the proverbial "gold medal" for dilution, it is hardly alone here and we show a random smattering of gold miners that have expanded their share counts far faster than US inflation (shown here via CPI).

Keep in mind that there is an entire legion of analysts using Gold:HUI ratios to suggest gold miners are cheap. That is a laughable notion considering that HUI index has never been adjusted for the share counts issued.

Finally, it is easy to see gross margins of most gold miners now have a breakeven of $1,000 per ounce versus under $300 a couple of decades back.

2) Are Gold Miners And By Extrapolation, GDX and GDXJ, Cheap Today?

The answer here is yes. Using longer term price to sales ratios which strip out the noise in the profitability, we can see that most Gold miners are now on the cheap side.

While they have traded lower than these ratios, the current numbers suggest one can make money in this sector.

3) What Kind Of Returns Can I expect?

That answer can be divided into what you can expect over short, medium and long term. Over the short term, we still see pressures on Gold and mining stocks have shown no ability to decouple from the primary metal performance. In fact they continue to underperform and we don't see that changing any time soon. We think GDX and GDXJ could head lower over the next few months.

Over a medium term horizon, we see Gold prices moving meaningfully higher and GDX and GDXJ can move higher from the current levels, although this likely happens after a decent move lower.

Finally, over the long run we would be very careful in picking an ETF to invest in this sector. Most mining companies have shown very little ability to create long term value and we don't think the next 25 years will be very different than the last 25 years.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.