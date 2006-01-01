howtogoto/iStock via Getty Images

Deals and Financings

Shanghai Everest Medicines (HK: 1952) in-licensed a BTK inhibitor for renal diseases from Suzhou Sinovent and SinoMab Bio (HK: 3681) in a $561 million deal. The candidate is a next-gen covalent reversible BTK inhibitor that has shown high selectivity, excellent pharmacokinetics, robust target engagement and a good safety profile in a Phase I China trial conducted by SinoMab. Everest will pay Sinovent and SinoMab $12 million upfront and up to $549 million in milestones, plus royalties. Everest will own full manufacturing rights along with development and commercialization rights.

Shanghai Everest Medicines announced a $500 million two-part deal with Providence Therapeutics of Calvery, Canada for mRNA products. Initially, Everest will acquire China-Asia rights to Providence's mRNA clinical-stage COVID-19 vaccine for $50 million upfront and $100 million in profit sharing. The two companies will also enter a 50/50 global collaboration for two additional Providence mRNA prophylactic or therapeutic products, also with a $50 million upfront payment and up to $300 million in sales milestones (which will be paid in Everest stock).

Cue Health (HLTH), a San Diego company with a home testing kit for COVID-19, filed for a $180 million IPO on Nasdaq that values the company at $2 billion (see story). Shanghai's Decheng Capital participated in several Cue fundraisings, including the company's $235 million round in May. Cue intends to build a broad platform to address a user's healthcare needs. The company's tests consist of a single-use cartridge that is compatible with the Cue Reader and sends the results to Cue's healthcare app on a smartphone.

Haisco Pharmaceutical (SHZ: 002653) of Shannan in-licensed China rights to a novel osteoarthritis therapy from San Diego's Biosplice Therapeutics in a $140 million agreement. Lorecivivint, a potential disease-modifying osteoarthritis drug, is a CLK/DYRK kinase inhibitor that modulates the Wnt pathway. It is currently being tested in a US Phase III trial to treat knee osteoarthritis. Biosplice says it has the potential to be the first novel drug therapy for osteoarthritis in nearly 20 years. Haisco will make $20 million in upfront and near-term milestone payments.

IASO, a Nanjing biopharma, completed a $108 million Series C round to advance its novel cell therapy and biologic products for oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company will use the proceeds to develop its cell therapy portfolio and develop a pipeline of universal allogeneic cell therapies to treat solid tumors. The C round was led by CDH Baifu, and included CCB International, with participation from Everbright Limited, Co-Stone Capital, CNCB Capital and Plaisance Capital. Since its founding in 2017, IASO Bio has raised more than $178 million.

Alebund Pharma, a Shanghai company focused on renal diseases, closed a $54.5 million Series B+ financing round. Four months ago, the company completed a $60 million B round. Alebund will use the proceeds to advance its clinical programs, build a manufacturing facility, research its pre-clinical assets and hire additional staff. Its lead program is a treatment for hyperphosphatemia, currently in a Phase II clinical trial. The B+ round was led by 3H Health Investment, Loyal Valley Capital and Morningside Ventures.

Cytovia Therapeutics of Florida established a JV in Shanghai with an initial $45 million to develop its “off-the-shelf” CAR products in China. The JV, CytoLynx, will pay up to $400 million in milestones to Cytovia as it develops the parent company's products. Cytovia is developing gene-edited iNK and CAR-iNK cells derived from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and NK cell engager antibodies. The $45 million initial funding was led by TF Capital and joined by other China venture capital firms.

Trials and Approvals

Nanjing Legend Biotech (LEGN) has started a US Phase 1 trial of its autologous CD4 CAR-T therapy for lymphoma (see story). The trial will enroll adult patients with relapsed or refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) or cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL). LB1901 targets CD4, a surface membrane glycoprotein expressed in most TCL subtypes. Legend's lead candidate, cilta-cel, is a BCMA-targeted CAR-T for multiple myeloma that is under review for marketing approval in China, the US and EU. Legend partnered cilta-cel with Janssen Pharma.

CStone Pharma (OTCPK:CSPHF, HK: 2616) of Suzhou was approved to start China trials of its tri-specific immunotherapy. CS2006/NM21-1480 is a next-gen anti-PD-1/PD-L1 that also targets 4-1BB and human serum albumin (HSA) (see story). It is designed to bind to the immune co-stimulation receptor 4-1BB and activate T cells only when engaging PD-L1 on the surface of tumor cells. In 2019, CStone acquired Greater China rights to the tri-specific from Zurich's Numab in exchange for funding its R&D through a Phase I clinical trial.

Harbour BioMed (HK: 02142) was approved to start China trials of its next-gen CLTA-4 candidate in combination with its PD-1 for two new indications: hepatocellular carcinoma and neuroendocrine tumor/neuroendocrine carcinoma. HBM believes HBM4003, a fully human anti-CTLA-4 mAb, has the potential to improve efficacy while reducing toxicity as a monotherapy and combo therapy. Earlier this year, the CLTA-4/PD-1 combination started China trials for NSCLC. Harbour is headquartered in Cambridge, MA, with discovery operations in Rotterdam and development labs in Suzhou.

Disclosure: None.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.