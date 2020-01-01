metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

What is Riskified and What do they do?

Riskified’s (NYSE:RSKD) mission is to empower businesses to realize the full potential of eCommerce by making it safe, accessible, and frictionless. How? Through its secret sauce, an AI platform called Chargeback Guarantee that prevents fraud and increases revenue. Revenue is increased by approving good actors and fraud is prevented by identifying bad actors that will cause a chargeback for their customers.

Win-Win Solution

The value proposition with Riskified is: If Riskified is wrong and approves bad actors that end up defrauding the customer, Riskified will cover that balance. Not only that, Riskified noted that on average its ten largest merchants reported a 39% decrease in costs (net of Riskified’s fee) and 8% increase in revenue after using their products.

Source

Imagine you are an eCommerce business and Riskified proposes a solution for decreasing costs and increasing sales through their products. If Riskified is wrong, they are on the hook for it and if they are right, you decrease costs and increase sales. It’s a win-win. Wouldn't you partner with Riskified? I know I would!

Riskified’s Products

Chargeback Guarantee: The core product, an AI platform that automatically approves or denies online orders. The product learns and gets smarter the more data the company analyzes (network effect). This reminds me of CrowdStrike’s (CRWD) successful Falcon platform.

Policy Protect: Identifies consumers that may be abusing merchant policies.

Deco: Helps merchants combat bank authorization failures during the checkout process. Reduces drop off and unlocks revenue that would otherwise be lost.

Account Secure: Prevents consumer accounts from being compromised by bad actors.

PSD2 Optimize: Minimizes the effect of the European Union’s Payment Service Directive 2 regulations on merchants’ eCommerce business (more on this in the risks section).

Source

The takeaway: Switching costs are high because all of these products offer different solutions to a company. Once these products are implemented, it’s hard to imagine your business without Riskified and the proof is in the numbers (more on this in the financials section).

The Opportunity

The company is tying its Total Addressable Market directly to eCommerce growth. eMarketer estimates global eCommerce GMV grew 28% YoY to $4.3 trillion in 2020 and is expected to grow to ~$6.4 trillion by 2024. As of 2020, Riskified processed a little over $60B in GMV or ~1.5% of the estimated TAM of the company by 2024. As always, TAM should be taken with a grain of salt but it’s hard to deny the opportunity ahead.

Source

Business Model

Riskified makes money by taking the percentage of GMV they approve and multiplying by the fee they charge. They refer to this as their take rate. The take rate can vary depending on the customer. See image below for the breakdown:

Source

The take rate in 2Q21 was ~26bps, a decrease of 3 pts from 2Q20 driven by an increase of GMV from a few merchant upsells for a lower risk adjusted price. The take rate can ebb and flow depending on new customer additions, upsells, and industry mix but a take rate of 26% is healthy.

Competition

Competition is a fact of life for almost all companies, but Riskified doesn’t currently have a public competitor. Nonetheless, there are private companies competing for the same market as Riskified.

The most prominent private company competing with Riskified seems to be Signifyd, who offers very similar products. The company is private so it’s hard to get a lot of information but G2 reviews and Glassdoor show the company shouldn’t be taken lightly. G2 named Signifyd #1 in the fraud protection market. The difference between the companies seems to be that Signifyd is focusing on small to medium-sized businesses while Riskified is catering to small (50 or fewer employees), mid-market (51-1000 employees), and enterprise (> 10,000 employees) businesses.

If Signifyd goes public, it will be an interesting company to watch and compare with Riskified. However, that doesn’t mean there’s not enough room for both Riskified and Signifyd in this colossal market. Currently, due to more publicly available information, I like what I'm seeing with Riskified.

Additionally, Riskified lays out certain categories of products that it competes with in its S-1. The biggest being in-house fraud solutions. Some companies choose to manage fraud in-house through their own solutions. Nonetheless, Riskified management is confident that they have better products that are automated, fast, and not as expensive as do-it-yourself solutions.

Financials

Let’s start with revenue. For any growth company, the importance of consistently growing revenue cannot be overlooked. Riskified grew revenue 47% YoY in 2Q21 to $56M driven by expansion of the platform and due to increase in eCommerce volumes. Management is guiding for revenue in 3Q21 of between $50.7M and $51.2M, bringing YoY growth to ~21%. The slowdown is largely being driven by new regulation in the European Union impacting Riskified (more on this in the risks section).

Source - Author (using latest earnings call data and Seeking Alpha)

As always, revenue has to be put in context of gross profit and losses. Riskified boasts a healthy and increasing gross profit margin of 60% as of 2Q21, however, the company is investing in itself as seen through operating expenses:

R&D costs have moderated but are up sequentially, reaching 26.6% of revenue in 2Q21.

S&M costs have varied by quarter and were at 22.3% in 2Q21.

Operating margin has improved YoY with 2Q21 at -3.0%.

Source - Author (using latest earnings call data and Seeking Alpha)

Despite the increase in gross profit margin and somewhat waning of S&M and R&D costs, management guided on the 2Q21 earnings call that they are focused on growth. They don’t expect gross profit margins of 60% moving forward and expect S&M and R&D costs to increase with aggressive global expansion. That is music to my ears at this point in the company’s opportunity as long-term revenue growth is the main driver of stock performance.

The company also has a strong balance sheet with $117M in cash and no debt. Not only that, Riskified is already free cash flow positive.

Additionally, I wanted to share 2 very important metrics for the company that will be worth watching moving forward:

Annual Dollar Retention Rate - 98% in 2020! Only 2% of customers left after using Riskified, showing the stickiness of the product.

Dollar Based Net Retention Rate - 117%, and excluding travel and ticketing companies it was an astounding 158% in 2020! As a reminder, this metric shows how much more existing customers are spending once they start using Riskified's products. With travel and ticketing companies being hit hard in 2020, I expect the overall DBNRR to improve in 2021 and beyond



With most of my articles, I include a section for thorough valuation analysis. However, I won’t try to value Riskified as it’s a recent IPO and has no public competitors to compare against. I will say it’s currently trading around the same NTM EV/Sales multiple of ~19 as it did on IPO. Valuation will be interesting to watch as the company reports more quarters and as competitors become public.

Risks

In my eyes, Riskified faces a couple of important risks, one short-term and two longer-term.

PSD2 (short-term) - Stands for Payment Service Providers Directive. This is a new regulation passed by the European Union for payment security and shifts the liability for online payment fraud further to the issuing banks. Riskified believes the implementation of PSD2 will slow the growth rate of GMV in Europe. Although the impact this might have on revenues is hard to determine, management noted European consumers made up 15% of total billings in 2020. It will be worth watching management’s commentary on this short-term headwind in the upcoming quarters.

Customer Concentration - A significant risk for the company as the top 3 customers made up 36% of revenues and top 5 made up 46% of revenues in 2020. However, this is headed in the right direction as the top 3 made up 45% of revenues and top 5 made up 55% of revenues in 2019. With the company planning to spend more on S&M and R&D, it should lead to more customers and we know that once Riskified acquires a customer it’s more than likely to hold on to them (98% annual dollar retention rate).

Global downturn - Since Riskified is successful when its customers are successful, if the economy takes a hit and eCommerce businesses are affected, it will have a significant negative impact on Riskified’s business. On the other hand, longer-term eCommerce should continue to grow as projected and serve as a tailwind for the company.

Conclusion

Riskified provides a win-win solution in a large and growing eCommerce market. The company is founder-led and is positioning for growth in the coming quarters with an outstanding Annual Dollar Retention Rate and Dollar Based Net Retention Rate. Competition, customer concentration and a global downturn are significant long-term risks that will require monitoring.

Overall, I'm impressed by Riskified’s value proposition and customer focus as demonstrated by the numbers. As a long-term investor, I expect the company to do well over the next decade as eCommerce continues to grow. However, I am wary of the significant risks, therefore, I would personally not allocate more than 1% of my total portfolio's value to Riskified at this point. As the company reports more quarters and we get to see management execute on its vision, I would feel more confident adding to Riskified.

