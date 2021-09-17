Mark Wilson/Getty Images News

Introduction

We review our Neutral rating on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM), based on Q2 2021 results, recent management comments and other developments.

We downgraded our rating on JPM in April 2021, having seen the stock gain 74.6% (including dividends) in a year while Buy-rated in our coverage. Since then JPM stock has risen just 1.7%, more than 5 ppt behind the S&P 500:

Librarian Capital Rating History on JPM vs. Share Price (Last 1 Year)

While we like the quality of JPM's business, since our downgrade its valuation is little changed and its future earnings power seems priced in.

JPM Neutral Case Recap

Our Neutral rating on JPMorgan Chase has been based on valuation.

With JPM stock trading at 2.3x Price/Tangible Book Value ("TBV"), we believe long-term returns would be limited to less than 10% annually by its Return on Tangible Common Equity ("ROTCE"), which we assume to have an across-the-cycle average of 16% (compared to management's own outlook of 17%).

With JPM likely to distribute all its earnings (in line with pre-COVID policy), investor returns will equal what they receive (the ROTCE) divided by what they pay (P/TBV). And 16% divided by 2.3x is less than 10%.

In particular, we believe ROTCE was already at a cyclical high when it reached 19% in 2019; it is higher in 2021, having been helped by one-off reserve releases. While there will be improvements in loan growth and interest rates in the future, we expect their benefit to be offset by the normalization of investment banking revenues, which have been at elevated levels since 2018.

We also assume JPM stock's P/E to be 15x at 2024 year-end (which implies a 2.3x P/TBV per our forecasts). This is less important for long-term investors, as changes in valuation multiples are one-off and their impact will become smaller as the investment period becomes longer.

Developments since our last update have been in line with our views.

Profits Fell Sequentially in Q2 2021

JPM's Q2 2021 results, released on July 13, saw profits fell sequentially. Pre-Provision Pre-Tax Profit was 4.6% ($0.7bn) lower than in Q1 and, including lower credit reserve releases, Pre-Tax Profit was 13.7% ($2.5bn) lower:

JPM Earnings, Provisions & Pre-Tax Profit by Quarter (Since 2019) NB. Figures on managed basis. Source: JPM results supplements.

Q2 2021 profits were lower than in Q1 due to declines in both Non-Interest Revenues and Net Interest Revenues, partly offset by lower expenses:

Q2 2021 ROTCE was 26%. However, JPM released $3.0bn from credit reserves during Q2 2021, equivalent to almost 20% of its Pre-Tax Profit. Excluding this, Q2 ROTCE would be 19%, much closer to our 16% long-term assumption.

There are a number of reasons to expect ROTCE to revert lower over time.

Continuing Pressures on Interest Revenues

JPM's Net Interest Revenue fell 1.1% sequentially in Q2, as pressures from lower rates more than offset loan growth that remained weak.

During Q2, the average rate on Interest-Earning Assets fell 8 bps to 1.79% - this included the average rate on Loans falling 11 bps to 3.98% and the average rate on Investment Securities falling 5 bps to 1.31%:

JPM Interest Revenue & Loans (Q2 2021) Source: JPM results supplement (Q2 2021).

Moreover, while JPM gained another $99bn in Deposits (which reached $2.324 trillion), Loans only grew $11bn (1.1%), and management remained cautious on Investment Securities, keeping them roughly unchanged at $585m. The average rate of Deposits fell 1 bps but were already near zero in Q1.

This combination of falling rates on Interest-Earning Assets, weak loan growth and cost of funding that has already hit rock bottom has been persistent since the COVID pandemic reached the U.S. in Q1 2020:

JPM Rates, Yield & Net Interest Revenues by Quarter (Since 2019) Source: JPM company filings.

JPM has already revised its full-year 2021 Net Interest Revenue outlook to $52.5bn before Q2 results, compared to a previous outlook of $55.5bn at Q4 2020 results, and implying a year-on-year decline of 4.5% (from $55.0bn). Consumer & Community Banking ("CCB") co-head (and former CFO) Marianne Lake reaffirmed this outlook at an investor conference last week, and stated that loan repayments have merely "stabilized" but not yet improved:

We've been going through the last couple of quarters and revising our NII (Net Interest Income) guidance downwards. Card and consumer behaviour, particularly elevated payment rates, like posting records quarter after quarter, was a very, if not the significant, driver of that ... We have seen those payment rates, for now anyway, stabilize. They're no longer increasing. They have stabilized at elevated levels ... in line, importantly, with our expectations and with the guidance that we gave." Marianne Lake, JPM CCB Co-Head (Barclays conference, Sep-21)

Investment Bank Falling from Cyclical Peak

Consistent with our view that JPM's investment banking ("IB") revenues were elevated and would normalize, Corporate & Investment Banking ("CIB") revenues in Q2 were 9.5% lower than in Q1, mostly due to a decline in Markets revenues (reported under "Principal Transactions"):

JPM CIB Revenues by Type (Yearly & Quarterly) Source: JPM results supplements.

Management guided to a further sequential decline in CIB revenues in Q3, and described this as a continuation of "normalization":

We expect normalization to continue across both Investment Banking and Markets, and most notably, in Fixed Income ... the timing and the extent of the normalization is obviously hard to predict." Jeremy Barnum, JPM CFO (Q2 2021 earnings call)

This was again confirmed by Marianne Lake at the Barclays conference:

In markets, we're looking at (Q3) revenues being down about 10% both sequentially and year-on-year ... And IB fees ... we said (at Q2 results) expect fees to be up year-on-year, but down sequentially from a strong second quarter. We are continuing to see those dynamics ... it's still true that we expect to be up year-on-year and down sequentially" Marianne Lake, JPM CCB Co-Head (Barclays conference, Sep-21)

Apart from revenues, we also have concerns on the expense side.

2021 Expense Again Revised Upwards

Management has repeatedly increased its 2021 expense outlook:

At Q4 2020 results, 2021 expenses were expected at $68bn+

At Q1 2021 results, the figure was revised up to $70bn

At Q2 2021 results, this was again revised up to $71bn and a "market dependent" label was added on the slide

When asked about this on the Q2 earnings call, CEO Jamie Dimon said:

It's just comp(ensation) ... we're going to be competitive in comp no matter what it takes, so just keep that in the back of your mind."

Higher people costs, whether due to competition or required to meet revenue targets, could be a headwind on JPM earnings and ROTCE.

Credit Reserve Releases Mostly Over

Future JPM ROTCE may also be lower, once reserves built in the early quarter of COVID-19 have been released and credit losses normalize.

With the $3.0bn reserve release in Q2 2021, firmwide credit reserves were down to $22.6bn, from the peak of $34.3bn a year before and only $4.0bn above the pre-COVID figure of $18.6bn:

Credit losses have been at record low levels, due to government stimulus programs, central bank Quantitative Easing and weak loan growth. The first two are likely to be gradually withdrawn from late 2021.

New Expansions Suggest Too Much Capital

In recent months, JPM has expanded into a number of new markets, including:

In robo-advisors, the acquisition of U.K.-based Nutmeg for £700m (approx. $1bn) in June. Nutmeg had £3.5bn assets under management

In U.K. consumer banking, the launch of a digital bank including checking accounts initially and personal loans, investments and mortgages later

In Brazil consumer banking, the acquisition of a 40% stake in local digital bank C6 in June

JPM has historically avoided overseas expansion in consumer banking under Jamie Dimon. Management stated that the change in strategy is the result of new technologies allowing digital banks to be launched instead of branch-based banks. However, we are concerned that the latest deals are a sign that JPM is no longer able to deploy capital attractively in its U.S. home market.

We also worry that overseas acquisitions have become the only option because the benefit of buybacks has been diminished too much by valuation. Dimon himself had said previously that:

"We have been consistent at 2 times tangible book with our earnings power and dividend and all stuff like that. It still makes sense to buy back stock, but that diminishes every point, 2.1x and 2.2x or 2.3x" (Q4 2020 earnings call) "We're buying back stock because our cup runeth over … We're earning a tremendous sum of money, and we really have no option right now." (Q1 2021 earnings call)

JPM stock is now trading at 2.3x P/TBV.

Is JPM Stock Overvalued?

With shares at $157.68, JPM shares are trading at 2.3x P/TBV (TBV is $68.91 per share). The P/E is 17.8x relative to 2020 EPS and 13.6x relative to 2019 EPS (adjusted for buybacks).

JPM stock pays a dividend of $1.00 per quarter ($4.00 annualized), having been raised 11% for Q3, and representing a Dividend Yield of 2.5%.

JPM repurchased $6.2bn of its stock in Q2 (compared to $5.0bn in Q1), equivalent to 1.3% of its current market capitalization. Another $30bn of buybacks remain authorized.

We believe JPM stock is currently fully-valued.

JPM Stock Forecasts

We have kept nearly all the assumptions in our forecasts unchanged:

ROTCE to be in the 15-16% range during 2022-24, with 16% as both the period average and the 2024 figure

Dividend to be $4.00 in 2021 (was $5.02) and on a 40% Payout Ratio from 2022 onwards

TBV to be reduced to $192bn by 2021 year-end by $10bn of buybacks, and to remain there with all Net Income to be spent on dividends and buybacks

P/E multiple to be 15x at 2024 year-end

The 15x P/E assumed is equivalent to a 2.3x P/TBV, based on our assumed ROTCE of 16%, and implies a Dividend Yield of 2.7%.

Our 2024 EPS forecast is $11.84, 0.8% higher than previously ($11.75):

Illustrative JPM Return Forecasts NB. 2019 and 2020 EPS figures adjusted for buybacks. Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

With shares at $157.68, we expect an exit price of $178 and a total return of 22% (6.6% annualized) by 2024 year-end.

The forecasted return is lower than our typical 10% requirement, making JPM stock unattractive in our view.

Is JPM Stock a Buy? Conclusion

JPM has been flat-ish in the 5 months since we downgraded it to Neutral. We believe its 2.3x Price / Tangible Book Value is too high.

We believe the across-the-cycle average Return on Tangible Common Equity will be 16%, and recent developments are in line with this.

Profits fell sequentially in Q2. Interest revenues are under pressure, and revenues in the investment bank are falling from their cyclical high.

Expenses have risen again, and reserve releases are mostly done. JPM's recent expansions into new markets point to excess capital.

With shares at $157.68, we expect a total return of 22% (6.6% annualized) by 2024 year-end, not attractive enough.

PS. JPM is scheduled to release Q3 2021 results on October 13.

