On Holding (NYSE:ONON) has seen a very successful public offering over the past week as investors are apparently in love with this innovative Swiss athletic shoe play. The combination of a very innovative product, with real athletic performance improvements, reasonable pricing, high-profile endorsement and rapid growth is clearly attractive. However, this attraction is not attractive enough to place a 34 times annualized sales multiple on.

Revolutionize Running

On Holding was born in the Swiss alps with the goal to revolutionize running. The idea is that soft landings are followed by explosive take-offs, and thus allows you to run on clouds. On focuses on performance, design and impact as smart, distinct and sustainable features should increase performance for the athletes.

On was formed in 2010 by a former athlete Olivier Bernhard and in the decade which followed, the company has become a huge success. Over the past decade the company has grown to more than 400 million Swiss Francs in revenues, derives from thousands of retail outlets from partners and a huge direct-to-consumer channel which approached 40% of sales in recent time periods. The great success and functionality made that Roger Federer, the fellow countrymen, joined as endorser.

Given the increased performance, sustainable approach and potential in a huge global $300 billion market, the company is upbeat on its long term potential as the brand image and loyal fan base is quite encouraging.

Valuation & IPO Thoughts

Management and underwriters initially aimed to sell 31.1 million shares in a price range between $20 and $22 per share, as strong demand made that pricing was set at $24 per share. With 25.4 million shares offered by the company, the firm will raise gross proceeds of $610 million with the offering, that is excluding the over-allotment option.

With 616 million shares outstanding, the company is awarded a $14.8 billion market value. The company generated CHF 267 million in revenues in 2019 which pretty much boils down to $300 million in sales. Revenues rose nearly 60% to CHF 425 million in 2020 as an operating profit of nearly CHF 6 million turned into a loss of CHF 17 million last year.

With cash holdings of CHF 106 million ahead of the offering and taking into account the offering proceeds, I peg the operating asset valuation at around $14 billion at the offer price. That values the company at roughly 30 times sales in 2020.

That is not entirely fair as revenues were up 85% in the first half of the year to CHF 315 million, for a run rate close to $700 million, which reduces the sales multiple to around 20 times, at the offer price. Impressive is that a CHF 29 million operating loss turned into a CHF 12 million operating profit in the first half of the year.

Shares rose to $35 on the first day of trading as an $11 move higher adds nearly another $7 billion to the valuation. This values the company at around $21 billion here, at around 28 times current sales. Ever since, valuations have only risen further, with shares now trading hands at $39 per share.

Final Thoughts

With a current market value of $24 billion, valuations are sky-high even if the valuation includes a modest net cash position. With revenues trending at $700 million run rate based on the results in the first half of the year, the company trades at 34 times annualised sales here!

The biggest risks obviously include the valuations, but there are some other risks as well. Among them is that of the perceived quality and characteristics of the shoes vs. peers, the very rapid pace of growth which needs to be managed, and competitors who will come up with competitive and innovative products as well.

Competitors include obviously Nike (NKE), but also names like adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY), Under Armour (UA) (UAA), ASICS (OTCPK:ASCCF), Lululemon (LULU), among others. To put the current valuation at a 34 times annualized sales multiple into perspective, a giant like Nike trades at much more established multiples. Trading at $156, Nike is valued at around $250 billion, or around 5.7 times sales posted over the past fiscal year. That said, the multiple of On could be down a little as the run rate based on the unknown second quarter revenue numbers is probably a bit lower already.

Right here it feels as if the valuation is a bit rich, too rich, as the company obviously thrives on the back of the Federer partnership, but with his career ending and expectations being very high, it seems too high for me here as I do not see a compelling risk-reward here.

Investors are clearly betting on longevity of growth here thanks to the superior product, believing this is a new Lululemon or Nike in the making. While the potential is very much here thanks to the innovative product line-up, expectations have more than reflected this as well, making me quite cautious here, but interested to follow the growth or review the case after a potential dip.