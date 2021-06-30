Indicative returns for buying McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) shares now and holding through the end of 2024 are in a range of 8% to 11.0%, based on historical P/E ratio levels and SA analysts' EPS growth rate estimates. The historical average P/E ratios were set in a period when EPS growth rate averaged ~10%. SA analysts' consensus EPS estimates are for lower growth ~8% through end of 2024. Despite this, the current P/E ratio of 29.54 is above the historical average of 25.71. While returns of 8% to 11% might look attractive, multiple contraction to reflect a lower EPS growth rate could cause the share price to shrink. There also must be a question of how long McDonald's can continue to borrow excessively to reduce share count to boost EPS growth. Ratings per SA are as follows:
Figure 1
I have to agree with the ratings by SA Authors and SA Quant and rate McDonald's neutral. I believe there will likely be opportunities in the fourth quarter for lower stock prices across the board, not just McDonald's, as I believe a market correction is overdue. Highly leveraged stocks like McDonalds may suffer larger than average corrections.
My usual detailed structured financial analysis follows below.
What I'm primarily looking for here are instances of share market mispricing of stocks due to distortions to many of the usual statistics used for screening stocks for buy/hold/sell decisions. The usual metrics do not work when the "E" in P/E is distorted by the impact of COVID-19. And if the P/E ratio is suspect, so too, then, is the PEG ratio similarly affected. I believe the answer is to start with data at the end of 2019, early 2020, pre-COVID-19 and compare to projections out to the end of 2023, or later, when hopefully the impacts of COVID-19 will have largely dissipated. Summarized in Tables 1, 2, and 3 below are the results of compiling and analyzing the data on this basis.
Table 1 - Detailed Financial History And ProjectionsTable 1 documents historical data from 2016 to 2019, including share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates. The table also includes estimates out to 2025 for share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates (note estimates are shown for analysts' EPS estimates out to 2025 where available, but these are considered not as reliable). Table 1 allows modeling for target total rates of return.
In the case shown above, the target set for total rate of return is 7.5% per year through the end of 2024 (see line 12), based on buying at the Sep. 17, 2021, closing share price level. The table shows to achieve the 7.5% return, the required average yearly share price growth rate from Sep. 17, 2021 through Dec. 31, 2024, is 5.41% (line 49). The share price growth rate is less than the targeted 7.5% return due the dividend yield at buy date of 2.11% (line 48) and projected dividend growth. Table 2 below summarizes relevant data flowing from the assumption of a target 7.5% total return.
Table 2 - Targeting a 7.5% returnTable 2 provides comparative data for McDonald's, assuming share price grows at rates sufficient to provide total rate of return of 7.5%, from buying at closing share price on Sep. 17, 2021, and holding through end of 2024. All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus estimates per SA Premium.
Comments on Table 2 are as follows
Part 1 - Consensus EPS (Case 1.1) (lines 1 to 12)
Part 1 shows the amounts the share price would need to increase to achieve a 7.5% rate of return through end of 2024. The share price would need to increase by $45.91 from the present $242.49 to $288.40 at end of 2024, for the 7.5% rate of return to be achieved.
Part 2 - Required change in P/E ratio to achieve Target 7.5% return (lines 21 to 23)
Part 2 shows the amount the P/E ratio would need to increase or decrease by, from buy date to end of 2024, to achieve the share price level at the end of 2024 necessary to achieve the targeted 7.5% return. For McDonald's , the P/E ratio at buy date could decrease by 15.7% through end of 2024 and the 7.5% return would be achieved. A decrease in the P/E ratio to achieve a targeted return would normally be regarded as a positive. However, due to the distortions of earnings and sentiment owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's difficult to judge whether the change in P/E ratio is a positive or the result of a distorted starting point. To overcome this difficulty, in Part 3, I review the necessary change in P/E ratio from a different, pre COVID-19 starting point.
Part 3 - Projected change in P/E ratios from 2019 to 2024 (lines 31 to 46)
In Part 3, I start with the share price at Dec. 31, 2019, before the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on earnings and market sentiment. The end point is projected share price at end of 2024, when it's assumed the market and earnings are no longer materially impacted by the pandemic. For McDonald's, the share price would need to increase by $90.79 from $197.61 at Dec. 31, 2019 to $288.40 at end of 2024, and as detailed in Part 1, at $288.40, the targeted 7.5% rate of return would be achieved. For McDonald's, there are a number of givens in our assumptions. Using these givens, the change in the share price from Dec. 31, 2019, to end of 2024, can be expressed as mathematical formulae as follows:
(A) Change in share price, due to effect of EPS growth rate, equals share price at beginning multiplied by (1 plus average yearly EPS growth rate) to the power of number of years invested.
= $197.61*(1+8.1%)^5 = $291.76
(B) Change in share price due to change in P/E ratio equals share price adjusted for EPS growth rate multiplied by (1 plus/minus percentage change in P/E ratio).
= $291.76*(1-1.1%) = $288.40
The increase of $94.15 ($291.76 minus $197.61) due to the average yearly EPS growth rate is cumulative, and share price will continue to increase the longer the shares are held and the growth rate continues. The decrease of $3.36 due to a change in the P/E ratio ($291.76 minus $288.40) has a one-off effect. A continuing high or low P/E ratio has no impact on future share price growth, only a change in P/E ratio affects share price, not the level of P/E ratio.
Next, rather than targeting a specific rate of return, I look at historical P/E ratios to see the potential impact on returns of a reversion to these levels of P/E ratio. First of all, I should explain a little about the Dividend Growth Income+ Club approach to financial analysis of stocks.
Total Return, Dividends, Share Price
The only way an investor can achieve a positive return on an investment in shares is through receipt of dividends and/or an increase in the share price above the buy price. It follows what really matters in share value assessment is the expected price at which a buyer will be able to exit shares, and expected cash flow from dividends.
Changes in Share Price
Changes in share price are driven by increases or decreases in EPS and changes in P/E ratio. Changes in P/E ratio are driven by investor sentiment toward the stock. Investor sentiment can be influenced by many factors, not necessarily stock-specific.
"Equity Bucket"
Earnings are tipped into the "Equity Bucket" for the benefit of shareholders. It's prudent to check whether distributions out of and other reductions in the "Equity Bucket" balance are benefiting shareholders.
Table 3 below provides additional scenarios projecting potential returns based on select historical P/E ratios and analysts' consensus, low and high EPS estimates per Seeking Alpha Premium through end of 2024.
Table 3 - Summary of relevant projectionsTable 3 provides comparative data for buying at closing share price on Sep. 17, 2021, and holding through the end of 2024. There's a total of nine valuation scenarios, comprised of three EPS estimates (consensus, low and high) across three different P/E ratio estimates. Comments on contents of Table 3 follow.
Consensus, low and high EPS estimates
All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus, low and high estimates per SA Premium. This is designed to provide a range of valuation estimates ranging from low to most likely, to high based on analysts' assessments. I could generate my own estimates, but these would likely fall within the same range and would not add to the value of the exercise. I believe the "low" estimates should be considered important. It's prudent to manage risk by knowing the potential worst-case scenarios from whatever cause.
Alternative P/E ratios utilized in scenarios
Reliability of EPS estimates (line 17)
Line 17 shows the range between high and low EPS estimates. The wider the range, the greater disagreement there's between the most optimistic and the most pessimistic analysts, which tends to suggest greater uncertainty in the estimates. There are three analysts covering McDonald's through end of 2024. In my experience, a range of 0.6 percentage points difference in EPS growth estimates among analysts is small, suggesting a degree of reliability in the estimates.
Projected Returns (lines 18 to 39)
Lines 25, 32 and 39 show, at a range of P/E ratio levels, historical and projected, McDonald's is conservatively indicated to return between 7.3% and 8.2% average per year through the end of 2024. The 7.3% return is based on analysts' low EPS estimates and the 8.2% on their high EPS estimates, with a 7.8% return based on consensus estimates. Those are the lowest of the returns under the consensus, low and high EPS scenarios and are based on the multiple decreasing to the historical median multiple of 25.17. At the February 21, 2020 multiple, the indicative returns for McDonald's range from 4.7% to 9.7%, with consensus 8.0%. If multiple increased to the historical average of 20.63 indicative returns from holding through end of 2024 range from 9.9% to 10.8%, with consensus 10.5%.
McDonald's: Historical Shareholder Returns
In Table 4 below, I provide details of actual rates of return for McDonald's shareholders investing in the company over the last six years.
Table 4
For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 4 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 4 above shows the results for McDonald's were double-digit returns, ranging from 12.1% to 27.4%, for seven of eight different investors, each investing $3,000 over the last six years and holding to the present. The other investor achieved a return of 9.5%. The lower return was due to buying in Q2-19 when there was a surge in the share price. The investor with the 27.4% return bought shares at a time of COVID-19 depressed share prices in Q2-2020. These rates of return are not just hypothetical results. They are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to Sep. 17, 2021. In the above examples, the assumed share sale price is the same for all investors, illustrating the impact on returns of the price at which an investor buys shares.
Table 5.1 McDonald's Balance Sheet - Summary Format
Over the 4.5 years from end-December 2016 to end of Q2-2021, McDonald's has increased debt net of cash by $7,636 million. Despite this borrowing Net Assets Used In Operations has only increased by $4,033 million. The result has been a decrease in shareholders' equity by $3,604 million. Net debt as a percentage of net debt plus equity increased slightly from 109.8% at end of December 2016 to 121.9% at end of Q2-2021. Outstanding shares decreased by 72.5 million from 819.3 million to 746.8 million, over the period, due to share repurchases offset in part by shares issued for employee stock compensation. The $3,604 million increase in shareholders' equity over the last 4.5 years is analyzed in Table 5.2 below.
Table 5.2 McDonald's Balance Sheet - Equity Section
I often find companies report earnings that should flow into and increase shareholders' equity. But often the increase in shareholders' equity does not materialize. Also, there can be distributions out of equity that do not benefit shareholders. Hence, the term "leaky equity bucket." I see this happening to some extent with McDonald's.
Explanatory comments on Table 5.2 for the period end FY-2016 to end Q1-2021.
Indicative returns for buying McDonald's shares now and holding through the end of 2024 are in a range of 8% to 11.0%, based on historical P/E ratio levels. The historical average P/E ratios were set in a period when EPS growth rate averaged ~10%. SA analysts' consensus EPS estimates are for lower growth ~8% through end of 2024. Despite this, the current P/E ratio of 29.54 is above the historical average of 25.71. While returns of 8% to 11% might look attractive, multiple contraction to reflect a lower EPS growth rate could cause the share price to shrink. There also must be a question how long McDonald's can continue to borrow excessively to reduce share count to boost EPS growth.
Dividend Growth Income+ Club - Register today for your Free Trial.
Click Triple Treat Offer (1) Your Free 2 Week Trial; (2) 20% Discount New Members; (3) Bespoke reviews for tickers of interest to subscribers.
This article was written by
I am a retired accountant with a background in large mining projects, from feasibility to full-scale operation, large scale primary industry and food processing, commercialisation of university intellectual property, and consulting to small businesses, government departments and insolvency practitioners. I have gained a wealth of experience from having the extreme good fortune to work, in a cooperative environment, with so many people far more intelligent and smarter than me; from scientists and engineers with MBA qualifications, to University professors across a range of disciplines. Through the accident of mergers, acquisitions and dispositions, I held, at various times, financial controller positions within Utah International Inc, General Electric Inc, and BHP Billiton organizations. If I have a special skill, it is in methods of assessment of projects with long lives, where costs are front loaded and/or future revenues are subject to considerable degrees of uncertainty. In relation to stocks, I have a theory, using projections to calculate a present value per share is far less useful for a share buying decision, than using those same projections for calculating future value per share for determining potential exit value and rate of return.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The opinions in this document are for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell the stocks mentioned or to solicit transactions or clients. Past performance of the companies discussed may not continue and the companies may not achieve the earnings growth as predicted. The information in this document is believed to be accurate, but under no circumstances should a person act upon the information contained within. I do not recommend that anyone act upon any investment information without first consulting an investment advisor and/or a tax advisor as to the suitability of such investments for their specific situation. Neither information nor any opinion expressed in this article constitutes a solicitation, an offer, or a recommendation to buy, sell, or dispose of any investment, or to provide any investment advice or service. An opinion in this article can change at any time without notice.
Comments (27)