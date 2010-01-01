SeanShot/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

The stock market can be a fickle place with a company valued based on the last quarterly results, not the normal growth rates of the business. Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) is a prime example of a business that boomed during COVID-19 lockdowns and is now struggling with tough comps. My investment thesis is turning more Bullish on the stock after the excess valuations of early 2021.

Tough Comps

Pinterest saw one of the biggest user boosts during 2020 as people were stuck at home focused on online activities from home. In no surprise, the company faces touch comps as 2021 progresses.

The best outcome for any stock is consistent growth. The market doesn't always value a company with volatile numbers with the highest multiples.

The below chart is a prime example of the issues facing Pinterest going forward. The company reported 125% revenue growth in the last quarter after a couple of quarters of around 80% growth. The period of incredible growth occurred after a quarter where revenue growth plunged to next to 0% as initial Covid fears had advertisers pulling back on marketing.

Data by YCharts

In both cases, the stock direction changed long before the revenue trend officially changed. Now, Pinterest has forecast "only" low-40% growth in the current quarter due to continued global user weakness. While the number is a huge deceleration from the prior quarterly growth rates, the social media company is right back to the pre-Covid growth rates.

Perspective really matters when deciding on which social media stock to invest. Coming out of the Q1'21 results, Pinterest had 30% YoY MAU (monthly active users) growth rates while Snap (SNAP) and Twitter (TWTR) were happy with growth around 20%. Just one quarter later, Pinterest only had 9% YoY growth while Snapchat was still up at 22%.

Depending on which period one reviewed the numbers, investors came up with a far different perspective on the related stocks with the best investment prospects. What matters is that Pinterest now has 454 million MAUs after peaking at 478 million in Q1'21.

The company came public in 2019 and quickly reported Q1'19 results with only 291 million MAUs causing the stock to plunge. Those investors would've never sold the stock knowing the user base would grow 50% over the next couple of years.

All About ARPU Expansion

While Pinterest saw substantial growth during the Covid shutdowns, the company only has 2021 revenue targets of $2.6 billion. The revenue base is a drop in the bucket compared to Facebook (FB) with 6x the users at 2.9 billion MAUs.

Pinterest far undermonetizes users compared to the social media giant. In the last quarter, ARPU (avg. revenue per user) was only $1.32 with U.S. users up at $5.08. The amount was up dramatically from the $0.70 per global user generated back in Q2'20 when advertising demand pulled back.

Source: Pinterest Q2'21 presentation

In comparison, Facebook generates $53.01 per MAU in the U.S. & Canada with a global rate of $10.12. Pinterest has to grow the global ARPU by 667% in order to match Facebook.

Due to the lack of political derisiveness on the platform, Pinterest is viewed as a safer place for brands to advertise. The site should easily see existing users monetized at a far higher rate. The company isn't dependent on adding users to generate revenue growth, but the company has plenty of opportunity to expand users as well.

The company continues to expand product offerings such a focus on making the site more shoppable. The social media site grew product inventory by 50% in Q2'21 QoQ and plans to launch on-platform transactions, which will help Pinterest move away from a pure advertising monetization model.

The stock isn't excessively cheap here still trading with a forward EV/S multiple of nearly 10x. Pinterest is a far cheaper multiple than Snap while only 6 months ago the market felt both stocks were worth the same valuation multiple.

Data by YCharts

The stock is back down to $55 from a high near $90 and a lot of questions exist on whether the new normalized growth rate will top 30% here as revenues reach $3 billion next year. Pinterest probably still trades closer to a peak multiple where Facebook (FB) and Twitter (TWTR) have traded in the last year compared to a multiple where the stock is a massive buy.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that once Pinterest moves beyond the tough comps created by the benefits of consumers stuck at home through March of this year, the business will return to impressive growth. The social media company has massive growth potential in the years ahead from further monetizing and growing a user base already topping 450 million. The stock isn't necessarily cheap here at $55 trading at a 10x EV/S multiple, so ideally investors will grab Pinterest on a further discount as tough comps prevail over next couple of quarters.