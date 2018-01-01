Chunumunu/iStock via Getty Images

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) has seen a very strong public offering as investors are in love with the latest coffee franchise which has gone public. Strong unit economies and a decent growth story make that investors seem to believe that another Starbucks (SBUX) is in the making here.

While this might very well be true, a great deal of the potential promise has been priced in already - too much to create any decent risk-reward in my view, as valuations based on the current performance are very, very steep.

Making A Difference - One Cup At A Time

Dutch Bros is an operator and franchiser of drive-thru shops focusing on quality, speed, and service of hand-crafted beverages. Founded in 1992, Dutch Bros started with a pushcart in Oregon and just an espresso machine.

In the 29 years which followed, the company has steadily grown to a shop base of 471, of which 264 were franchised and the remainder are company-operated. The company claims to have real compelling unit economics, being the base of future growth as the company focuses heavily on experience, staff, and a distinctive menu.

The menu is quite diverse with revenues split pretty evenly between hot and iced coffee, tea, smoothies, and blue rebel, among others. The day part is split pretty evenly as well, with sales split quite evenly between all parts of the day from early morning to the remainder of the morning, midday and night.

The company is mostly active in the Western and Southern parts of the country. 153 shops are located in Oregon, the home state, with California and Washington being other key states for the company, leaving a real growth runway in the majority of states in which the company is not active.

Valuation & IPO Thoughts

Management and underwriters of Dutch Bros aimed to sell nearly 21.1 million shares in a preliminary price range between $18 and $20 per share, as solid demand made that the offer price has been hiked to $23 per share.

With 165.1 million shares outstanding following the offering, equity is awarded a $3.8 billion valuation at the offer price, as this valuation includes approximately a one hundred million net cash position.

The company has seen solid growth in recent years. The company generated $186 million in revenues in 2018, accompanied by a $40 million EBITDA profit. Revenues rose 28% in 2019 to $238 million as EBITDA improved to $49 million. Despite, or perhaps in spite of the pandemic, sales were up 37% to $327 million in 2020 as EBITDA improved meaningfully to $70 million as well.

Based on the revenue number in 2020, an average shop generated approximately $750,000 in revenues. That, however, is unfair as a great number of the stores are a franchise as average systemwide sales come in around $1.7 million.

In the year 2020, the company generated systemwide sales of $687 million on which it posted sales of $327 million and EBITDA just shy of $70 million. That number excluded $15 million in D&A expenses as well as $35 million in stock-based compensation expenses. So if we assume the other adjustments are fair, I come up with realistic earnings at just around $20 million.

That is a bit too simplistic as revenues are up just over 50% already in the first half of 2021. The company posted revenues of $228 million on which an operating profit (GAAP) of $9 million and change was posted, comparing to a $7 million number this time last year. EBITDA for the six-month period rose to nearly $46 million, but after backing out $23 million in stock-based compensation and $11 million in depreciation and amortization charges, realistic earnings of $12 million look quite modest.

If we annualize this, we see revenues of $450 million (including a portion of valuable royalty streams) and earnings of just around $25 million per annum. That is hard to reconcile with a $3.7 billion operating asset valuation at $23 per share. With shares trading at $43 at this moment in time, a resulting $7 billion operating asset valuation seems very hard to reconcile with this valuation. After all, this boils down to more than 15 times annualized sales, over 80 times very adjusted EBITDA, and an even less meaningful earnings multiple.

That is not entirely fair as well as second quarter sales already reached $129 million, running comfortably above the half a billion mark, to thereby reduce the annualized sales multiple to about 14 times. A $28 million quarterly adjusted EBITDA number comfortably surpasses the one hundred million mark, but adjusting for nearly $6 million in depreciation charges and $8 million in stock-based compensation, realistic earnings already came in at $14 million. Even if we annualize this, it only works down to $0.15 per share.

What Now?

It is very clear that valuations have risen quite a bit as investors are clearly extrapolating current growth to remain for a long period of time on the back of attractive unit economics and perceived longevity of growth.

Competitors include Starbucks of course, as well as Dunkin' Donuts. Starbucks currently posts sales of around $30 billion and with a $134 billion equity valuation, for an enterprise valuation above $140 billion, it trades just below 5 times sales.

Given the very premium valuation, as a great deal of the promise is still based on future growth and superior unit economics, a lot of continued and high pace of growth is required to create appeal here. Given all of this, I am leaning very cautious here, after a great momentum run from the preliminary pricing range was already seen over the past week.