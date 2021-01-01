5./15 WEST/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) is a uniquely positioned stock in the social media space. Unlike typical social media stocks that rely on catching "eyeballs" to appeal to advertisers, Pinterest, Inc. drives shopability and e-commerce on its platform. People go to the platform for ideas and inspiration. They visit Pinterest to shop. As a result, this creates tremendous monetization opportunities for the company. Therefore, Pinterest's advertisers see massive value in Pinterest's e-commerce driven platform.

Market share of e-commerce software platforms worldwide in 2021. Data source: BuiltWith

As a result, Pinterest's collaborations with e-commerce platforms like Shopify have been gaining traction. The company will also be extending its integration with the most prominent e-commerce software platform worldwide, WooCommerce, in Q3. It clearly shows the underlying strength of Pinterest's platform.

The US still represents the company's most important market by revenue. However, the company is rapidly expanding its international footprint. As a result, we expect considerable opportunities in the global e-commerce market, and Pinterest is undoubtedly moving in the correct direction.

What Led to Q2'21's Skepticism? Should We Be Concerned?

Pinterest quarterly revenues. Data source: S&P Capital IQ

Pinterest LTM operating margins. Data source: S&P Capital IQ

To us, Pinterest had a fantastic quarter. Q2 revenue grew 125% YoY to $613M. It was also up 26.4% QoQ, as the growth momentum in Pinterest's business model carried on.

In addition, PINS also saw continued improvement in operating leverage as its LTM operating margin reached 10.9%. Therefore things seemed to be going well for Pinterest if past results are of any importance here.

MAUs by region. Data source: Company filings

Pinterest quarterly revenue by region. Data source: Company filings

What spooked investors was the slowdown in total MAUs growth. Pinterest reported MAUs growth of just 9% YoY to 454M. It was a far cry from Q1's 30.2% YoY growth.

However, we need to see things in perspective. Q2'20 was always going to be a challenging quarter to comp. The world was stuck in the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic. Everyone was locked down. We were all at home with our mobile phones, and everyone's attention was probably fixated on social media and online streaming. You name it. With the reopening cadence gaining momentum, it was always going to be tough to outperform Q2'20 by any measure. So the fact that PINS still drew a 9% YoY increase was a pretty good result.

The company reported that it faced headwinds related to the reopening. That would usually have been fine, as everyone expected it to be so. What spooked investors was that the company didn't commit to MAUs guidance for the rest of the year. Pinterest wasn't sure whether this "negative inflection" represented somewhat of the start of an extended slowdown in MAU growth. The company emphasized:

But it implies that we stay current at these levels, which is something I didn't want to lead people to believe on this call because I don't have enough visibility into how these pandemic restrictions easing or any other pandemic-related changes in user behavior may play out because it's been very difficult to discern. And so our best judgment right now, just given the volatility is to give the update on where we are in July, because our experience in forecasting recently has been a little off of where it was historically, if that makes sense. So yes, there's a lot of words to say, yes, your math is correct, but I would caution people that we're not guiding to this Q3 end results at this point, given the uncertainty around the pandemic. (from Q2'21 earnings call)

The lack of guidance was the one that threw investors off the edge. Yes, the company indeed reported a brilliant set of Q2 results. But, investors are forward-looking. The market doesn't like uncertainty. The lack of guidance was as ambiguous as it gets, as they think the management doesn't have a firm grasp over the slowdown. Investors interpreted it very negatively, which led to the massive wave of selling that engulfed Pinterest stock in its post-earnings sell-off.

But Investors Forgot About Pinterest's Incredible Monetization Potential

We would have agreed with the general sentiments if Pinterest was a one-dimensional company, stuck in a sunset industry. But the company operates within an industry underpinned by the secular drivers in e-commerce and digital advertising.

Yes, the company is not one of the leading players within their space at the moment. But, this is also why there's so much growth potential that lies ahead for Pinterest.

Pinterest average revenue per user [ARPU] by region. Data source: Company filings

It is where Pinterest's "magic" lies. ARPU in total grew by 102% YoY, based on 454M users. Pinterest's strong ARPU was reflected in its robust topline performance that we saw earlier. Thus, the slowdown in MAUs growth hasn't stymied Pinterest's underlying monetization capability.

We are not trying to say that MAUs growth is unimportant, and we should treat it as a non-event. Instead, we are trying to accentuate that Pinterest has an incredible monetization machine. As a result, it could grow even if MAUs growth slows down markedly. In fact, MAUs growth was negative 5% QoQ. However, ARPU was up 27.8% QoQ. It clearly shows that Pinterest has been able to do what it's supposed to do: Monetize its platform in a unique fashion that's different from the rest.

The company is also ramping its efforts in global markets, experiencing massive growth, especially in Latin America and the Asia Pacific. The company's international monetization opportunities are still in the early innings. Despite that, the company has demonstrated its ability to scale its model beyond the US. International ARPU posted a growth of 38.4% QoQ and 157% YoY.

Leading countries based on Pinterest audience size. Data source: We Are Social; DataReportal; Hootsuite; Pinterest

Members can quickly glean from the audience stats above. There should be no doubt that the US market remains Pinterest's most important market. We think the US market will continue to be Pinterest's most important ARPU driver as well. However, the company has moved ahead with its international expansion plans. The fact that it's still very much in the early innings shows that Pinterest has yet to monetize this considerable base meaningfully yet. The company also emphasized that its international plans are still in the early phases. Pinterest added:

Our investments in Latin America are early. We've got a great team in place. The early returns are scaling nicely. We're building great relationships. It's working, but it's still incredibly early. We just launched a couple of months ago in Brazil and Mexico. And while I'm really encouraged by the user base that we have down there and the market opportunity, it's still very early, and that will continue to scale over time. And then lastly, we're investing in growing our user base in some markets in Asia Pacific that we think we could open up over time, but that's not on the road map for this year yet. (from Q2'21 earnings call)

We believe that Pinterest's road to profitability has already been proven. We think it has also shown early promise in its ability to scale its business model in international markets. The company's e-commerce focused business model has also gained momentum with Shopify and WooCommerce, two key players in the e-commerce software platform market. As a result, I think members are looking at a vast potential multi-bagger opportunity in Pinterest stock right now.

Pinterest's Challenges

Now, let's be clear here. Pinterest's opportunity is still fraught with challenges.

Most important social media platforms for marketers worldwide as of Jan 21. Data source: Social Media Examiner

Leading social media websites in the US in May 21, based on the share of visits. Data source: StatCounter

Pinterest has been gaining market share among visitors to the platform trailing Facebook and TikTok in the US. However, its main share among marketers is still not significant. Therefore, Pinterest is not likely to be among the leading platforms that marketers think of yet. It may impinge on Pinterest's ability to leverage its monetization potential in the face of a potential MAUs growth slowdown moving forward.

Therefore, the company needs to continue offering compelling value for advertisers in its performance marketing campaigns. In addition, it must continue to demonstrate that Pinterest's users are a ready group of buyers that's worth investing the ad dollars.

Members should consider these essential aspects as we monitor Pinterest's opportunities moving forward.

Is Pinterest Stock a Buy Now?

Investors' sentiments are weak at the moment. If you have a short-term horizon, then the stock is not for you. However, if you consider its current valuation, it makes Pinterest stock a compelling buy. The stock is trading at an EV/Fwd Rev of 11.5x, below its 2Y mean of 12.5x. So take advantage of the opportunity to add Pinterest stock while sentiments are still weak.

Therefore, we rate Pinterest at Buy.