Rocky89/E+ via Getty Images

Khiron Life Sciences (OTCQX:KHRNF) [TSX: KNRH] is one of the largest Colombian cannabis growers and was the first company authorized to sell cannabidiol ("CBD") medical products in Columbia. It is also the only company in Colombia to receive insurance coverage for medical CBD products. Khiron leverages its healthcare centers with its cannabis agricultural production resources to develop and market CBD medical products. In addition, the company drives demand by providing physician education on using CBD for medical purposes based on data obtained from patient care at its healthcare centers. Since commencing initial sales in Colombia in 2020, the company has begun to scale internationally, opening up new health centers and introducing its products across Latin America and Europe, applying the same strategy utilized in Colombia.

CBD stocks have sold off from their highs, but the industry is in its infancy and is expected to continue to grow at a fast pace. As a result, savvy investors picking through the sector looking for value and growth will likely find Khiron attractive as the stock sells at a discount to its peer group despite sporting higher profit margins.

I recently had a conversation with Khiron CEO and founder Alvaro Torres and asked him how he envisions decoupling the stock price from the cannabis group. He is aware of the problem and said that "Khiron isn't a CBD company. We are a health company, and we are growing faster than anyone in our peer group." Mr. Torres has recognized that selling CBD is a doctor-driven market and has established a very different company that shouldn't be thrown into the CBD hype pool.

Data by YCharts

Business model

The key ingredients to Khiron's strategy begin with operating as a B2C involved in every aspect from seed to customer, while other medical CBD companies tend to be B2B operations. Khiron can achieve higher quality control as a B2C and higher margins by cutting out the middleman.

Khiron focuses on doing business where the government legislation endorses medical CBD products. It has avoided doing business in the U.S., where CBD products are available without THC, considered the beneficial ingredient by many. The company's business plan also includes accumulating and providing data on the benefits of medical CBD for physicians and insurance companies. Khiron adds subsequent medical CBD products customized for their regional customers as their initial product achieves success.

The company began operations in Colombia with a cannabis agricultural facility and a health care center where Khiron introduced medical CBD to its patients. There isn't any known company that is following a business plan similar to Khiron's. CEO Alvarado said to me, "No one can tell us how to do our business because we are the only ones doing what we do." As a result, Khiron has to reinvent the wheel for each country to conduct business to obtain legal approval, customize a product for the targeted population, create a distribution system, and get insurance reimbursement.

The secret sauce is leveraging clinical data on the pharmacoeconomic benefits of medical cannabis collected via its health centers to provide physician education, leading to increased prescriptions for its CBD products. The same data demonstrate to insurance companies how CBD is a less costly and more effective treatment. Insurance coverage is an essential element for Khiron's success as it makes medical CBD affordable to a more significant population. As the company matures, medical CBD revenue will outpace healthcare revenue as a percentage of total sales. Medical CBD carries a much higher margin than healthcare services and establishes predictable revenue that rivals recurring revenue. Pain management patients are likely to reuse medical CBD if it satisfies their pain because it has fewer side effects. Insurance companies find it attractive as it is less expensive than opioid alternatives.

Khiron is selective about conducting business where the legislative climate is favorable and has established medical cannabis sales in Brazil, Germany, Peru, and the UK. The company is repeating its Colombian-based formula across other Latin American countries. In Europe, it employs a light asset approach by partnering with EU-GMP qualified companies as third-party suppliers and distributors.

CEO Torres is building sales by tailoring to what the market demand is. For example, his market evaluation found that in Europe, the cannabinoid flower is favored. In Latin America, the demand is more significant for CBD oil. Khiron does not pursue FDA-type approval in either Latin America or Europe but instead seeks registration for its products as a compound pharmacy, which means that the product is available only through a physician's prescription. As a result of registration, a physician can prescribe the medicine, which can be picked up at a local pharmacy. For example, the company recently registered two medical CBD products in Peru to kick off sales.

In each new country, Khiron begins by introducing physician education programs. For example, in Mexico, where sales are expected to start later this year, the company has been providing physician education since early 2020 through an agreement with Tecnologico de Monterrey and a partnership with the TecSalud School of Medicine and Health Sciences offering an accredited postgraduate medical cannabis program.

Clinics

The clinics formulate the basis of Khiron's medical data collection and the hub for establishing relations with patients, the medical community, and insurance companies. Insurance is a crucial driver for Khiron as it makes its products more affordable to many people, and insurance companies often refer patients. Colombia has universal health coverage, and 97% of its population has health insurance.

Using its Ilan's license, the company began adding Zerenia health centers in Colombia in 2020. There are now three large health centers and seven satellite clinics in Colombia and a satellite clinic in Peru. Technology is at the heart of each clinic, coordinating insurance billing and reimbursement, electronic medical records, prescriptions, and data security. Data analyses are used to create a seamless and pleasant patient experience to manage costs and provide cost analyses to insurance companies on the benefits of using medical CBD.

Source: Khiron's website

According to the company's investor presentation, over 80% of its patients have conditions treatable with medical CBD, such as chronic pain, anxiety, insomnia, depression, and epilepsy. Telehealth services were added in April 2020, allowing for contact with patients in remote areas like the Amazon jungle.

An Investor Insight titled "Clinics As A Strategi Cornerstone" reported that 25% of Khiron's patients had received a medical CBD prescription, with 92% reporting improved conditions after four months of treatment. CEO Torres believes that the number of patients having received a medical CBD prescription has increased to 33% and will continue to rise.

Latin America expansion

There aren't any Brazilian companies growing cannabis, but it is legal to import medical CBD. Health insurance is a constitutional right for all Brazilians. Brazil has the fourth-largest population globally with over 200 billion people and represents a vast market opportunity for Khiron, which plans to open a clinic there later this year to support its sales effort.

Medical CBD is legal in Peru, where 80% of its 32 million citizens have medical insurance. Khiron has registered two medical CBD products and has a health clinic in the country.

Khiron is planning to duplicate its Columbian strategy in Mexico later this year. Mexico has a highly regarded medical system where most of its 130 million citizens have medical insurance. Khiron will become the first company to import medical CBD to Mexico, where medical CBD became legal early this year.

European expansion

Khiron first got involved in Europe, specifically in the UK, when it was invited to be one of five suppliers for Project Twenty21, which aims to collect data on the benefits of using medical CBD realized by 200,000 patients to be used as a reference for patients seeking treatment. The UK has a similar population size to Colombia. As per the company business plan, Khiron launched a doctor education e-learning program for England in 2020, in partnership with the Medical Cannabis Clinicians Society, which has received UK Continuing Professional Development accreditation. The company also has a partnership with Cellen Therapeutics, a UK digital healthcare provider. Cellen will feature Khiron's educational offerings through its MedCanHub educational portal.

Medical CBD is legal in the UK, but insurance reimbursement for medical CBD isn't currently likely. Khiron hopes that the data it is compiling with the Medical Cannabis Clinicians Society can be used as information for doctors across the UK and a push for legislation allowing for insurance coverage for medical CBD products. Despite the lack of insurance coverage, Khiron has gathered a 40% market share of the dried flower product in the UK and in Q2 "increased the medical cannabis in the UK by 475% from Q1, which is the big achievement for us," said Franziska Katterbach, President of Khiron Europe at the Q2 earnings call.

Khiron began shipping dried cannabis flowers to Germany this year and has access to a network of 300 pharmacies through its partnership with Nimbus Health, a German cannabis distributor with about a 20% German CBD market share. There are 82 million people in Germany, which makes it not one of the largest sized markets by population. CBD products are extremely popular there, with sales expected to climb from $36 million last year to $605 million in the next two years. Favorable to Khiron, it is very likely to receive insurance reimbursement for medical CBD in Germany, and 92% of Germans have health insurance.

History brief

Khiron was founded in 2017 and began generating revenue in 2018 with its KuidaTM Wellbeing products, a CBD cosmetic line. The Wellbeing division is a small part of the company today as the company turned its attention to developing its medical CBD plan. By 2019, Khiron obtained cannabis cultivation and extraction licenses in Colombia and created a Good Manufacturing Practices ("GMP") compliant facility with a capacity to turn out 9 tons of dried flowers and up to 3 tons of full-spectrum extract per year. Khiron also acquired Ilans, a Colombian neurological and health care center with over 100,000 patients, to use its cannabis for pain management solutions for Ilans patients.

The company completed its three-pronged business strategy (cannabis grower, health care provider, seller of medical CBD products) by issuing CBD prescriptions in Colombia in 2020. This was a significant development year for Khiron as it also began exporting medical CBD products to Peru and dried cannabis flowers to the UK later the same year. Medical CBD sales to Brazil and sales of dried cannabis flowers to Germany commenced earlier this year.

Expected developments

True to its business plan, Khiron plans to open new Zerenia health care clinics and launch a new set of products to complement its initial products, such as medical-grade topicals for pain and a line of CBD veterinary products in the fourth quarter. In addition, management is working to connect with leading veterinarians in the countries where it is commercially active and plans to develop partnerships, educational programs, and a distribution program for its veterinary medical CBD product in the next few months.

The most notable expected upcoming development is the commencement of medical CBD sales in Mexico, which has a population size three times Colombia's and added revenues from Brazil, which has a population size five times Colombia's.

Khiron is also working with Medtronic (MDT), a leader in remote monitoring, to develop at-home remote sleep clinics in Latin America.

Key connections

Small companies undertaking the first steps to be first-mover need partnerships to help validate their products and help get a foot in the door with prospective customers. A team effort from management increases in importance proportionally with the amount of moving parts in the business plan. Khiron's business plan requires hands-on from seed to the customer and customized solutions for penetrating different countries' legislative and competitive landscapes, so an extensive external partnership and comprehensive team effort is essential.

Khiron has built an external partnership network with product distribution, physicians, universities, insurance companies, and pharmacies. CEO Torres is well qualified to lead Khiron as he holds a Master's degree in Engineering, an MBA, and a history of success in leadership positions at various companies. He is aware he won't achieve success at Khiron without relying on his management team. I was impressed that he included other managers in describing how Khiron operates. Mr. Torres understands his company must be nimble to capture the first-mover advantage. He said, "Nobody is doing it faster than Khiron as far as gaining access to new markets and to expand within that market." To move quickly, he relies heavily on Juan Diego Alvarez, VP of Regulatory, who has been instrumental in getting the company's footprint in several countries. Mr. Alvarez has done extensive work in CBD legislation in his previous role as a public policy advisor to the Ministry of Health in Colombia.

Mr. Torres also cited Franziska Katterbach, President, Europe. Ms. Katterbach had a similar role working for Canopy in successfully establishing and expanding its European CBD business. Mr. Torres continued heralding staff that he relies on, such as the manager of the clinics and the VP of operations. They have relieved him in his role of monitoring day-to-day operations at the foot on the ground level.

The board of directors includes Chris Naprawa, an extensive record in capital markets and developing companies, and Vincente Fox, the former President of Mexico.

Industry

CBD is at an infant stage of commercial development. Nevertheless, the global CBD market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 21.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Khiron sells at cheaper multiples than other Colombian-based medical CBD companies and is the only one that has gross profits. In addition, none of the other companies operate health clinics, as does Khiron.

Khiron One World (OTCQB:OWPC) Allied (OTCQB:ALID) Avicanna (OTCQX:AVCNF) Market Cap $40.93 M $9.48 M $124.15 M $29.6 M EV $36.63 M $12.35 M $144.67 M $35.05 M Price/Sales 3.79 132.91 27,503.27 19.26 Price/Book 0.83 NM 52.26 5.99 GPM 88.74% -46.68% NM -115.90%

Source: Seeking Alpha

Financials

There are 179.1 million shares outstanding, 62.2 million warrants, and 14 million options and restricted shares. Fully diluted, the share count is 228.3 million. The company recently completed a capital raise netting $12.3 million and had about $21 million in cash and $1.5 million in debt as of the last report. Insiders own almost 10% of the shares. Management believes that the shares are undervalued and has initiated a share buyback plan of up to 5%.

Revenues from the health care segment were affected by Covid-19 as Colombia went through a three-month total shutdown but now reports that the pandemic is under control. Revenues should resume at least the $1 million per month pre-pandemic run rate and scale from there as new clinics are added. Khiron reported $850 K in CBD sales for the second quarter and guided for CBD sales to reach a run rate of $1 million per month by 2022. These figures are in Canadian dollars. Converting to U.S. dollars results in an annual income of $19 million for a forward Price to Sales ratio of 2X, making the stock cheap. The burn rate is about $11 million U.S., resulting in a gross profit of $8 million.

The company needs to separate itself from the CBD hype stocks by producing solid numbers. I believe that with the expansion into new territories, the company can easily beat its revenue projections as the growth in medical CBD starts to scale, likely surpassing the 40% growth rate Khiron has established since medical CBD sales began in early 2020.

Risks

The company is reliant on individual country's legislation that currently allows for the sale of medical CBD. These laws could change in the future, severely impacting Khiron, although it isn't likely that they will change due to the popularity of CBD. Khiron relies on insurance reimbursement for the sale of its products. Insurance companies could drop coverage or reduce rates, severely reducing sales and profitability for Khiron. This is not likely to occur as long as insurance companies experience a reduction in their costs due to medical CBD prescriptions.

Prescribed medical CBD is by product name and not by a chemical formula. So, when a physician in Colombia, for example, prescribes medical CBD, the doctor specifically prescribes a Khiron product using its brand name. There aren't any other branded products. That's the barrier that Khiron has for its competitors to surmount. I don't know if it's insurmountable as a Khiron's product could be copied by a competitor who could then pursue insurance coverage established by Khiron.

Conclusion

The CBD industry is lined up for a sharp revenue pick-up as more and more products are offered in CBD enhanced form. Khiron, with its one-of-a-kind business plan, offers a unique opportunity in medical CBD. The company has been a fast mover in establishing its agricultural and health care operations and has taken its first steps into capturing higher-margin medical CBD sales. The stock offers growth as well as value as it is selling at a discount to its peer group.