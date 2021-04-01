BING-JHEN HONG/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Since our previous analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM), the company's revenues grew by 18.2% YoY in H1 2021 buoyed by the robust semiconductor market outlook. In this analysis, we examine the semiconductor unit shipments growth outlook and TSMC's plans to expand capacity especially for leading-edge nodes and the potential for ASP growth. We also analyzed the company's packaging capabilities.

According to IC Insights, semiconductor shipments are forecasted to grow by 13% in 2021 with the rise of 5G, IoT, AI, electric and autonomous vehicles expected to drive long-term growth. Meanwhile, the rise of fabless companies is seen, which accounts for 33% of the semiconductor market compared to 67% for IDMs. TSMC is capitalizing on the rising demand and is expanding capacity aggressively especially for the leading-edge nodes. This is also positive on ASP growth as higher nodes fetch higher pricing as seen with TSMC's ASPs, which have risen by 7.55% in the past 2 years with the growth of its N7 node. Moreover, the company is also expanding its advanced packaging capabilities as Moore's Law slows and advanced chip packaging becomes an increasingly important driver of performance.

Source: TSMC, Yole Development, Khaveen Investments

Increasing Investments and Capacity to Meet Strong Demand Growth

According to the WSTS, the semiconductor market is forecasted to grow by 19.7% in 2021 compared to 6.8% in 2020. Based on the chart of semiconductor units shipped below, the total number of units has continuously increased at a CAGR of 8.6% from 1978. In 2021, IC Insights forecasts semiconductor units to increase by 13% to 1.135 tln units. With the continuous development of emerging technologies such as 5G, IoT, AI, electric and autonomous vehicles, we expect the total semiconductor units to continue growing and benefiting TSMC.

Source: EET Asia, IC Insights

Moreover, the semiconductor industry is increasingly outsourcing to foundries such a TSMC. This includes fabless companies such as AMD (AMD), Broadcom (AVGO), Nvidia (NVDA), Qualcomm (QCOM) and MediaTek (MTEK) who are also customers of TSMC. The advantages of the fabless model are its capital-light nature and allowing companies to shift their focus on research and development to produce better products. The shift is seen with the increasing share of fabless semiconductor sales, which has grown to 33% of the total sales against IDM share of sales of 67% in 2020 compared to 25% for fabless sales in 2011. As the fabless companies continue to grow and outsource to foundries, we expect the share of fabless companies to grow to 38% by 2025.

Source: Statista

Another factor of the shift is the increasing capex requirements to producing chips at the leading-edge nodes. Based on data from the Information Network, the average capex per wafer for the 7nm node of $200,000 is 1.4x higher than for 20/16nm. For 5nm, the capex per wafer is almost twice as much compared to 20/16nm. The chart below shows the increasing total spending on wafer fabrication equipment as a share of sales of both TSMC and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) combined increasing significantly to above 40% in 2021 and 2022 to fuel the expansion of capacities for advanced nodes. From 2019, the jump in the capital intensity ratio was attributed to the expansion of 7nm and 5nm. TSMC is expected to have to largest increase in capex in 2021 of 74% for a total of $30 bln.

Source: Counterpoint Research

In January, TSMC said that 80% of its capex will be spent on expanding the capacity of the leading-edge nodes below 7nm. Fueled by strong demand from key customers driven by smartphone and HPC applications, TSMC plans to increase N5 capacity by 2x in 2021, 3.5x in 2022 and 4x in 2023. TSMC also expects 5nm to reach 20% of revenues in 2021 with capacity expected to rise to 120,000 wafers per month according to DigiTimes. The upcoming N4 node has also seen strong interest from Apple (AAPL), securing initial shipments. Even for 3nm, reports indicate strong demand with orders fully booked.

Source: Toms Hardware, The Information Network

All in all, we expect the shift towards foundries to be beneficial to foundry unit shipment growth and grow above the industry growth of 13% in 2021 and 8.6% through 2025. Based on our forecasted increase in the estimated share of fabless company shipments by 2.5% based on a 5-year average to 38% in 2025, we forecasted the foundry shipments growth rate of 15.9% in 2021 and 11.4% beyond that, driven by rising applications of 5G, IoT and HPC.

Semiconductor Shipments ('bln') 2018 2019 2020 2021F 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F Estimated Share of Fabless company IC Shipments ('a') 26% 30% 33% 34% 35% 36% 37% 38% Semiconductor market shipments ('b') 1,046 976 1,002 1,132 1,229 1,335 1,450 1,574 Foundry Shipments ('c') 270.12 290.24 332.45 385.22 428.99 477.74 532.02 592.47 Foundry Shipment Growth % 1.9% 7.4% 14.5% 15.9% 11.4% 11.4% 11.4% 11.4%

*C = A x B

Source: Statista, IC Insights, Khaveen Investments

We forecast TSMC's shipments to grow based on our estimation from the expected capex incurred by TSMC from 2021 to 2025 where the company could spend $30 bln in capex this year and a $100 bln over the next years. Based on 2020 figures, we calculated the average increase in capacity of 760,000 wafers divided by the company's capex of $13.19 bln to derive an average of 760 wafers per dollar of capex spent. We used this estimate to project its capacity growth by multiplying it with our forecasted capex through 2025. As TSMC is reported to be operating at near or full capacity and sees tight supply even in 2022, we forecasted its shipment growth based on a full capacity utilization rate assumption. A significant driver of its expansion is its aggressive capex expansion for advanced nodes and new facilities, for example, in Arizona with 20,000 wafers per month of capacity expected in 2024 and Nanjing expansion for 28nm nodes reaching 40,000 wafers per month by 2023.

TSMC Wafer Shipment Forecasts 2018 2019 2020 2021F 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F Capex ($ mln) 10,310 15,378 18,040 30,265 31,375 31,434 29,047 30,466 Capacity ('000s) 12,359 12,430 13,189 14,464 15,785 17,109 18,332 19,615 Capacity Growth 7.6% 0.6% 6.1% 9.7% 9.1% 8.4% 7.1% 7.0% Wafer shipments ('000s) 10,752 10,068 12,398 13,596 14,838 16,082 17,232 18,438 TSMC Wafer shipments Growth % 3% -6% 23% 9.7% 9.1% 8.4% 7.1% 7.0%

Source: Statista, IC Insights, Khaveen Investments

Transition Towards Leading-Nodes to Boost Wafer Pricing

As the leading-edge nodes become increasingly expensive, TSMC manages its wafer pricing to reflect the capital intensity of transitioning to more advanced processes. With more advanced nodes, the performance offers a significant increase for each new generation of process node. As seen in the table below, the transition from TSMC's N7 to N5 node offers 15% higher performance and 30% lower power consumption. For the N5 node, it is believed to offer between 10% and 15% better performance than the N5. However, reports have indicated that the N3 node is being delayed to 2023, which is different from the table below. There were reports that the Apple A16 chip in the 2022 iPhone would be manufactured on N3, and TSMC officially confirmed that the shifted N3 timing is a delay.

Source: Anand Tech

With greater performance offered for each new generation of leading-edge nodes, the price per wafer is also higher for newer nodes. According to Wccftech, the wafer price for 3nm and 5nm is estimated to be around $15,500 and $12,500 and is significantly higher than more mature nodes such as 16nm at $5,912. Though, the transistor cost per bln transistors shows a decrease the more advanced the process node.

Source: WCCF Tech

As TSMC transitions towards more advanced nodes, its share of revenues of leading-edge nodes has continuously increased. TSMC's N5 is already in its second year of volume production driven by smartphone and HPC applications and is expected to contribute around 20% of our wafer revenue in 2021. TSMC also introduced N4 technology, migrated from N5 with comparable design rules, beginning volume production in 2022. N3 will be another full scaling from N5 and will use FinFET transistor structure to deliver the best technology maturity and performance.

Source: AnandTech

In the shift towards newer nodes, the market has become highly concentrated among a few key players. From 10nm and below, only TSMC, Samsung and Intel remain in the race towards upgrading to newer processes. We believe that this also creates higher pricing power for these companies due to the high concentration between them.

Source: Mirae Asset

Based on the wafer foundry revenue trend of the foundry players, it shows a divergence of TSMC's wafer pricing against smaller competitors stuck with mature nodes such as GlobalFoundries, UMC and SMIC. We expect the continued transition towards 5nm and 3nm to provide additional upside to TSMC's foundry revenue per wafer.

Source: IC Insights

In the past 2 years, TSMC's ASP has increased by 7.55% on average as it shifted towards 7nm and 5nm. With the transition towards leading-edge, we expect TSMC's ASP to continue to rise and forecasts its ASPs to grow by 8.2% until 2025, which results in a total foundry revenues growth of 24.6% in 2021 and 19.8% beyond that. Additionally, TSMC hinted at firming up wafer pricing in its earnings briefing and was recently reported to be raising wafer pricing for clients for both advanced and mature nodes, which could lead to potentially higher upside for ASP growth.

TSMC Foundry Revenue Projections 2018 2019 2020 2021F 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F TSMC Wafer shipments Growth % ('a') 2.90% -6.36% 23.14% 9.7% 9.1% 8.4% 7.1% 7.0% Average selling price ('b') 2.50% 6.90% 8.20% 8.20% 8.20% 8.20% 8.20% 8.20% TSMC Foundry Revenues 29,771 31,004 41,968 49,797 58,803 68,960 79,950 92,560 Foundry revenue growth ('c') 4.14% 35.36% 18.7% 18.1% 17.3% 15.9% 15.8%

* C = [(1+A) x (1+B)] -1

Source: TSMC, Statista, Khaveen Investments

Advanced Packaging Expansion Complementing Front-end Production

Besides foundry services, TSMC has also focused on packaging solutions and continues to expand its comprehensive 3DFabric family of 3D silicon stacking and advanced packaging technologies such as CoWoS and InFO across its Taiwan facilities as a one-stop shopping service for wafer clients. Though, for more conventional assembly and test services, customers can still use third-party providers such as ASE (ASX), Amkor (AMKR), Nanium, SPIL and JCET Group. Compared to these OSAT companies, TSMC is the 4th largest player with a market share of around 11.6% based on the OSAT market valued at $ 32 bln.

Source: I-micronews, Yole Development

Different chips use different types of packaging, smaller ICs that do not require a complex power supply and many input/output pins generally use cheaper wire bonding packages, while more complex devices use more advanced packaging techniques such as lead frame packages. In recent times, advanced node scaling has departed from Moore's Law, and advanced packaging has become more critical to increase performance. Hence, front-end silicon die sizes are also increasing to gain performance, but larger dies tend to result in yield issues and are more costly. The current trend is to partition a single SoC die into multiple dies and rearrange it back into 2 or 4 die arrangements, and industry players are using this method to resolve the yield loss through Ultra-High-Density Fan-Out (UHD FO) packaging. According to Yole Development, the UHD FO market is forecasted to grow at a 20.7% CAGR by 2026 to be worth $1.7 bln. TSMC is highly dominant in this market with a 78% market share with the remaining 22% held by the ASE group. This shows TSMC's advanced packaging strength compared to competitors and is also believed to be a factor of it winning over Apple's front-end and back-end business over Samsung by synergizing front-end and back-end and protecting the front-end business.

Source: TSMC

With its expanded 3DFabric family, TSMC will be offering larger reticle size for both its InFO_oS and CoWoS packaging solutions in 2021 for HPC applications enabling larger floor plans for chiplet and high-bandwidth memory integration. Moreover, the chip-on-wafer ('COW') version of TSMC-SoIC will be qualified on N7-on-N7 this year with production targeted for 2022 at a new fully automated factory. In terms of capex, TSMC is one the largest spenders on advanced packaging with $2.8 bln in 2021 and accounting for 40% of the total advanced packaging capex. TSMC was also reported to be expanding its advanced packaging production in the US together with its front-end expansion plans by building an advanced IC packaging plant in Miaoli County to serve clients like AMD.

Source: Yole Development

As TSMC continues to develop advanced packaging solutions serving as a one-stop-shop to its key customers, we expect TSMC's advanced packaging revenues to continue growing as it increases its capex to raise capacity. We assumed its advanced packaging revenues to grow at a CAGR of 14.7% driven by the rising application of advanced packaging solutions to increase performance for HPC, 5G and IoT technologies until 2025 to reach 7.5 bln in revenues.

TSMC Packaging Revenues Forecast ($ mln) 2020 2021F 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F Packaging Revenues 3,800 4,359 4,999 5,734 6,577 7,544 Growth % 14.7% 14.7% 14.7% 14.7% 14.7%

Source: Strategyr, Yole Development, Khaveen Investments

Aggressive Expansion Plans from Samsung and Intel Risks

While TSMC commands a solid market leadership, intensifying competition is expected as both Samsung and Intel plan aggressive expansions. Intel has intended to build two phases followed by building six additional phases for fabs in Europe by spending $20 bln on chip manufacturing with government support. Besides, Germany was seeking out Intel into building the factory in Bavaria as part of the European Union's plan to produce 20% of the world's chips by 2030. For Samsung, the company is planning a $17 bln semiconductor plant in the US Samsung has been considering sites in Texas, New York and Arizona since at least January. Going forward, Samsung Electronics is expected to raise its foundry prices too.

Moreover, governments are increasingly looking into promoting domestic industry growth through government assistance. For example, in the US, while the Biden administration is awaiting congressional approval for the $52 bln funding, the administration has indicated that the President has yet to decide on whether the funding would be extended to foreign companies like TSMC. In South Korea, the government also planned to include tax deductions for capital investments and research in semiconductors, as well as a new low-interest loan program of over KRW1 tln and government assistance in securing power and water supply, in addition to training 36,000 semiconductor specialists over the next 10 years. These initiatives could promote the growth of Intel and Samsung and pose competitive threats to TSMC in the future.

Source: Intel

On the technological front, Intel and Samsung are also working on 3 nm and 2 nm nodes, and the latter could do so by the end of next year. There are multiple types of GAA-FET, and we know Samsung is planning to use nano-sheet-based MBC-FETs (Multi-Bridge Channel FET). Essentially, MBC-FET is a FinFET turned on its side with the gate wrapped around nano-sheets of silicon grown on a substrate. Intel (INTC) has a similar implementation based on "nanoribbons" planned for its 2025 chips. Short channel effects and quantum behavior of carriers have made devices scaling reaching an obstacle. Gate All Around FET is a better choice than FinFET because of its access to gate coupling resulting in channels being more precise and accurate. In GAA device architecture, the short channel effects are minimized as compared to FinFET with the technology node. 3nm will be TSMC's last FinFET node before the foundry moves to gate-all-around design, and it's expected to deliver a power consumption reduction of 25-30% and a 10-15% increase in performance. Overall, despite the competition expected to heat up, we anticipate TSMC to continue gaining market share and remain the number one player with continuous technological leadership and aggressive capacity expansion.

Source: Statista, Khaveen Investments

Valuation

The company has a 5-year average growth rate of 13.7%. Its average gross margins and net margins are 49.7% and 35%, respectively. The strength of the company is its growing economies of scale as it increases production. Its COGS as a % of revenues has decreased by 2.6% in the past 10 years as it gained scale. This is reflected by the increase of its gross margins to 53% in 2020 compared to 45% in 2011.

Source: TSMC, Khaveen Investments

The company has a strong cash flow generation profile with a 5-year average of 21%. However, due to the significant rise in guided capex from 2021 onwards, the company's margins are expected to decline. In 2021, the guided capex is around $30 bln allocated towards increasing capacity for advanced nodes and packaging capabilities and $100 bln planned over the next 3 years. We forecast its FCF margins to decline to 8.3% in 2021 compared to the 5-year average of 21%.

Source: TSMC, Khaveen Investments

TSMC's net debt has swelled in the past 2 years as it undergoes its planned expansions. Its net debt in 2020 grew 51% to $7.4 mln and was in a net cash position in 2018 at $6.5 bln. However, its EBITDA interest coverage has grown despite the rise in debt undertaken by the company. Its EBITDA interest coverage ratio stood at 430x in 2020 and has risen from 394x in 2011, which shows its strong debt servicing abilities.

We valued the company based on a DCF valuation as the company is still expected to record strong cash flows despite the rise in capex requirements. We selected the pure-play foundry competitors to compute our industry average at 12.45x.

Company EV/EBITDA TSMC 15.33 UMC (UMC) 9.12 SMIC (OTCQX:SMICY) 12.91 Average 12.45

Source: Seeking Alpha, WSJ

Our total company revenue projections are summarised below into the foundry, packaging and other segments. As TSMC expands capacity to meet the growing market demand for semiconductor units and the rise of fabless customers as well as taking account of rising ASPs with the transition towards leading-edge nodes, we forecast foundry revenues to grow by 24.6% in 2021 and 19.8% for the following years through 2025. Moreover, we see its continued focus on advanced packaging solutions to lead to revenue growth of 14.7% based on the advanced packaging market CAGR as a leading player in the market. Lastly, the others segment is based on its 5-year average growth rate of 13.7%. All in all, we see its revenues reaching $118.7 bln by 2025.

TSMC Revenue Projections ($ mln) 2020 2021F 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F Foundry Services 41,968 49,797 58,803 68,960 79,950 92,560 Growth % 35.4% 18.7% 18.1% 17.3% 15.9% 15.8% Packaging Revenues 3,800 2,119 2,409 2,739 3,115 3,541 Growth % 13.7% 13.7% 13.7% 13.7% 13.7% Others 1,864 4,359 4,999 5,734 6,577 7,544 Growth % 14.7% 14.7% 14.7% 14.7% 14.7% Total revenues 47,632 56,275 66,211 77,434 89,642 103,645 Total Growth % 33.3% 18.1% 17.7% 16.9% 15.8% 15.6%

Source: TSMC, IC Insights, Strategyr, Khaveen Investments

Based on a discount rate of 13.7% (company's WACC), our model shows an upside of 17.13%.

Source: TSMC, Khaveen Investments

Verdict

We analysed TSMC's capacity expansion plans to support the growing semiconductor demand and ASP growth of the company's foundry services on top of its advanced packaging capabilities. Fuelled by the rise of HPC, 5G and IoT applications, the semiconductor unit demand growth outlook is strong, and we expect the continued rise of fabless companies to benefit TSMC, which has aggressive capacity expansion plans for advanced nodes. The shift towards leading-edge nodes provides upside opportunities for its ASPs as wafers produced at more advanced nodes tend to fetch higher pricing for increased performance advantages. Finally, the company's advanced packaging capabilities are growing as it expands its 3D stacking technologies where it commands an advantage over other OSAT providers and foundries as a one-stop shop. While the growth outlook of the company is solid, its FCF margins are expected to be weighed down with increased capex requirements of 8% in 2021 compared to its 5-year average of 22%, which impacts the DCF valuation. Overall, we rate the company as a Buy with a target price of $138.79.