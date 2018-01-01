sefa ozel/iStock via Getty Images

Like many energy companies, EnLink (NYSE:ENLC) is setting themselves up for a strong 2022. Likewise, their stock price could be setting up for a stronger move higher (figure 1) over the next 6-18 months of reporting. EnLink is currently guiding to between $1020MM to $1060MM net EBITDA for 2021 and their distribution is currently at $0.375 per unit per year. Both numbers could move higher in 2022, along with their unit price. Updated 13F data for EnLink shows that institutions, those with assets in excess of $100MM, soaked up another 8MM units in Q2 of 2021. Let’s walk through the details to explain why investors are bullish.

Figure 1, breakout or fake-out? EnLink weekly chart showing the highest weekly close since October 2019 as shown by MotiveWave charting software. Note the huge volume signature.

EnLink by the numbers

The midpoint of the guide can be seen in their trailing twelve months reporting (see figure 2 – blue box). With the exception of their Q1 2021 result which was impacted by storm Uri (red triangle), their net EBITDA numbers are averaging about $260MM per quarter or $1040MM per year.

Figure 2, source: EnLink’s Q2 2021 update.

However, these figures include substantial hedging losses. As explained in EnLink’s Q2 Earnings Muted by Hedging Losses, in a rising commodity price environment, EnLink’s hedging book will act as a drag on their earnings. Beginning in Q1 2020, just as Covid hit, EnLink raised the volume of their hedges and have maintained those levels ever since. For example, at 2.5MM barrels hedged from July 2021 through June 2022, their hedging book for propane is four times higher than the average volume hedged for propane from Q3 2017 through Q4 2019. Why they did this is not entirely clear.

Programmatic hedging of this sort forfeits surplus earnings in a rising commodity environment, and those dollars are returned when prices fall. Figure 3 shows EnLink’s realized and unrealized hedging losses for the previous 5 quarters. Their cumulative hedging losses for all 5 quarters is $162.8MM. Note, the $75.5MM realized loss for Q1 2021 is unusual and was caused by storm Uri. For details on this, see Storm Uri Doesn’t Freeze EnLink’s Earnings.

Using the adjacent quarters as a guide, a normalized figure for that quarter would be a realized loss of $12.85MM which brings the average hedging loss for all 5 quarters to a normalized value of $20MM per quarter or $100MM total. Even so, these are record hedging losses for EnLink. It is unusual to see a string of 5 consecutive quarterly losses of this magnitude. For comparison, Q2 of 2018 produced a hedging loss of $15.2MM, which at the time was a low point for hedging losses across several years of data, and it proved to be an outlier. In 2018, as commodity prices nose-dived in the fourth quarter, their recorded hedging losses for the year swung into a small gain of $5.3MM.

Understanding the hedging impact

A realized hedging loss or gain is the price difference between the value of that hedge at the start of the quarter and the price when it is closed or realized within the quarter. An unrealized hedge is a hedge held at the end of a quarter that will close in a future quarter. An unrealized hedging loss or gain is the price difference between the value of that hedge at the start and end of the quarter.

A key concept to understand is that these hedging losses are “locked-in” each quarter for accounting purposes. They don’t change (unless a mistake was made and needs correcting). Instead, if an unrealized loss is reversed in a future quarter, it will appear as a hedging gain in the future quarter. At the end of the year, the losses and gains for each quarter are tallied to provide a yearly figure, and most of the quarter-to-quarter fluctuations in the hedging losses and gains will wash out.

Commodity prices haven’t been doing much fluctuating over the past 6 quarters. They have been moving in one direction – up. Figure 4 shows the average per gallon value of EnLink’s hedging book at the start of each quarter for crude and condensate and each of the NGL purity products (ethane, propane, butane and natural gasoline). All commodities including crude and condensate are expressed in price per gallon to keep the chart clean.

EnLink is shorting (selling) future barrels of the NGL purity products and is net long crude and condensate. The short barrels will be offset with physical barrels when they are delivered in future quarters. As the prices for these products continues to rise, they create both realized and unrealized hedging losses. The recent historical losses for propane and butane have been particularly pronounced. The net long position in crude and condensate has muted these losses only slightly.

Figure 4, author, with data from EnLink’s 10-Q and annual reports.

In the chart, I’ve normalized the loss for Q1 2021 at $20.7MM to help show a pattern. You can see that prices have accelerated to the upside with the corresponding derivative losses for each quarter. The straight-lined chart is showing no reprieve in Q3 2021. EnLink doesn’t publish enough information to precisely measure their hedging loss for the upcoming quarter, and so I’ve pegged it at $40MM, roughly in line with the loss in Q2 2021. This is purely an educated guess.

The storms keep coming

Storm Ida hit the gulf coast and Louisiana on August 29th and EnLink reported on Sept 9th that operations were restored. According to their presentation, they anticipate no material impact to their financials. However, the southeast section of Louisiana, including several refineries and plants in the area, lost power. Several refiners were down for a week or two, and their Plaquemine and Riverside fractionation plants were most likely shut down for some duration. I suspect there was an impact – perhaps it wasn’t material because they plan to make up the lost volumes in Q3 or Q4 or perhaps they pulled volumes from surplus inventory, but the impact was not zero.

Unless commodity prices substantially reverse to close out the quarter, they are facing another significant hedging loss for Q3 2021. Add that to potential hedging losses for storm Ida and the relatively small loss for their offline fractionation plants, and the quarter will most likely gravitate to the $250MM net EBITDA area. The takeaway is not to point out that their hedging has gone awry or that storm Ida is going to produce another ho-hum quarter, but to show they are achieving $1040MM EBITDA numbers despite the hedging drag and the losses from two storms. If I remove the unrealized hedging losses for Q2 2021, EnLink would have achieved a $281.3MM quarter. This tells you that in a flat to slightly down commodity price environment, EnLink is generating north of $1125MM per year. The market doesn’t yet realize this, because the information is buried in the appendix of their extensive slide deck and EnLink hasn't provided 2022 guidance. EnLink’s record for net EBITDA was achieved in 2019 and came in at $1080MM.

Lots of tailwinds

There are several other tail winds that will help boost EBITDA numbers in 2022:

Their $60MM Q2 2021 close of the Amarillo Rattler acquisition in the Midland Basin will add $10MM in 2022 once Diamondback, the main producer, ramps operations in 2022. We could see more small tuck-in acquisitions like this in the coming quarters.

Venture Global’s Calcasieu Pass LNG operations in Louisiana begins in the fourth quarter and ramps into 2022. EnLink will see increased volumes on their system as a result and generate an estimated $5MM+ in EBITDA.

The Dow/Devon joint venture in the Stack region of EnLink’s Oklahoma system, along with other producers in the area, could substantially reduce or halt the decline of that basin (currently running about 5% by volume) as early as Q4 2021. They will continue to drill for the next 3 years.

As BKV, their new producer in their Barnett shale play, gets more active in the Barnett with refracs, well maintenance and restarts, they will help reduce the decline in that basin. The volumetric decline which has been running at 12% per year has fallen to 5%.

Exxon and other producers are beginning to ramp operations in EnLink’s Delaware system which will add volumes and trigger the restart of their Tiger plant in 2022. No major growth capex is required in this basin – the header system and Tiger plant (which processes 240MMcf/d of natural gas) has already been bought and financed.

Their Permian volumes overall saw a 20% increase in 2020 and this pace will continue throughout 2021 and 2022. This growth will offset losses seen in their Barnett and Anadarko systems.

They have surplus natural gas processing capacity in every basin except the Midland, and they have low-cost options for additional processing capacity to keep expenses down. Their growth capex should remain low at $140MM in 2022, which will keep their free cash flow high, allowing them to pay off more debt and increase their distribution.

EnLink has continued to pay down debt which will reduce their interest expenses. They will also close out an interest rate hedge in 2021 which will reduce their interest expenses by $10MM in 2022. A rough estimate of their total interest rate savings in 2022 is $24MM (assuming all free cash goes to debt repayment versus buybacks or acquisitions). Their retained earnings will keep their debt levels in check, and their debt to EBITDA ratio will fall below 4.0.

Despite the hedging losses, the commodity price backdrop remains supportive for 2022. Some of their equity volumes are unhedged and will continue to produce outsized gains.

Sneaky dilution

On the downside, EnLink continues to dilute their equity by issuing restrictive units to help pay their employees. Like common units but with key differences, restrictive units are only issued to employees, directors and consultants. They vest over time and are paid distributions during the vesting period. When they vest, they are converted to common units. From the end of Q1 2019 to the end of Q1 2021, they issued 11.2MM restrictive units. At the current value ($6.71 per unit), this represents $37.6MM per year. In addition, they also issue $9MM per year in series B preferred shares, in lieu of a larger distribution. Unit holders should be agnostic when it comes to favoring one payment type over another, but we should be sure to account for these dilutive items when valuing the partnership.

Where will commodity prices go from here?

It’s hard to predict what commodity prices will do in 2022 given all that’s happened over the last year or two, but we can take a stab at it. With normalized inventories coming into next year, commodity prices will be supportive in 2022. In fact, propane inventories are exceptionally low (below their five-year range for this time of year) due to record exports volumes, and this is expected to resume throughout the rest of the injection period and upcoming withdrawal season. Natural gas is below its five-year average for this time of year and will fall well short of last years’ 4 trillion cubic foot build.

US natural gas production has remained level throughout 2020 and 2021 relative to 2019’s exit rate. Although some energy experts predict a pullback from these frothy levels ($5/MMbtu/day), natural gas should be supportive at the $3+ range long term. LNG export volumes are at record levels helping to refill depleted inventories in Europe and Asia at the expense of US coffers, and as mentioned above, more LNG export capacity is hitting the market in 2022. In addition, drillers across the world have remained disciplined, especially shale drillers in the US. As a result, the world has drained from inventory about 1 billion crude barrels according to Goldman Sacks, eliminating the surplus in roughly 14 months.

On the other hand, modestly increasing volumes should keep prices from zooming too far out of control, and a pullback to more normalized numbers for natural gas and purity NGL products like propane and butane should be in the cards. Crude remains supportive at the $65-80 WTI level.

Conclusion

All this bodes well for EnLink and other energy companies. If EnLink sheds their hedging losses and all their other projects come to fruition, it’s not hard to see them conservatively producing a 2022 number like $1125MM in net EBITDA, with $760 in distributable cash flow and $430MM in free cash flow after distribution. These are record levels for them. That free cash flow will buy back some shares (common and potentially preferred), increase their distribution, fund new, small acquisitions and/or pay off some debt.

Sometimes the market anticipates growth; sometimes it must be shown. After years of disappointing returns in the energy space, the market clearly must be shown.