It's been a solid year thus far for the Retail Sector (XRT) as economies have re-opened, and one of the best performing names heading into Q3 was American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO). Unfortunately, the stock's year-to-date return has been cut in half to 34% over the past two months, after it headed into its Q2 report fully valued. The good news is that the Q2 report was a blow-out with impressive margin expansion and record revenue, but at more than 1.1x sales, I still don't see enough of a margin of safety at current levels. So, while I see American Eagle as a solid buy-the-dip candidate on a deeper correction, it's hard to justify rushing in to buy the dip here at $26.90.

(Source: TheSomersetCollection.com)

American Eagle released its Q2 results earlier this month, reporting an outstanding quarter highlighted by record Q2 revenue, its strongest operating margins in over 12 years, and continued Aerie store openings, with the first store opened in Hong Kong. Looking at total revenue, it soared by 35% year-over-year and high double-digit growth on a 2-year basis, driven by higher traffic and a strong contribution from Aerie and the OFFLINE brand. Meanwhile, gross margins improved by over 500 basis points on a 2-year basis, with sales leverage offsetting cost increases due to freight. This has set American Eagle up to generate up to $600 million in FY2021 operating profit, an incredible feat for this turnaround story. Let's take a closer look below:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As shown in the chart above, American Eagle's revenue has continued to trend higher, with a record Q2 revenue figure of ~$1.19 billion. This was helped by another incredible quarter out of Aerie, where sales came in at ~$336 million, up 13% sequentially (Q1 2021: $298 million). On a year-over-year basis, Aerie revenue grew by 34% after lapping extremely difficult comps (32% growth in Q2 2020), helped by strength in core intimate, bralettes, apparel, and swimwear. As evidence of just how impressive this growth has been, Aerie's FY2019 revenue came in at ~$801 million, and year-to-date revenue is already at more than 70% of this figure with back-to-school and the holiday season still left. This performance is nothing short of incredible, with Jen Foyle, Chief Creative Officer & President of Aerie Brand, to thank for this impressive transformation.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

However, unlike past quarters, the strength was not limited to Aerie, with American Eagle also performing quite well. As shown above, American Eagle's FY2019 revenue came in at ~$3.48 billion, and the company is already sitting at 45% of FY2019 revenue levels heading into H2 2021, with its two strongest quarters ahead. Notably, American Eagle Women's hit new highs in the quarter with strength in bottoms, and the goal is to increase traction in the important back-to-school season with the help of influencers. This includes Chase Stokes and Madison Bailey, who are stars from Netflix's (NFLX) top show Outer Banks and Addison Rae. While sales were strong at American Eagle, the most important statistic was operating profit, which soared 234% year-over-year, with margins of 23.5%. Fewer promotions and inventory optimization drove this margin strength.

Given the exceptional results across both brands, American Eagle posted quarterly earnings per share of $0.60, up more than 50% from $0.39 in Q2 2019. One of the major contributors to profitability was Aerie, which saw its operating profit increase 7x from 2019 levels, coming in at $71 million in Q2. Meanwhile, despite the freight headwinds and supply chain disruptions, American Eagle maintained its 42% gross margins for a second consecutive quarter (Q1 2021: 42.2%), translating to a 540 basis point beat vs. pre-COVID-19 levels. This explains the sharp increase in earnings estimates from $2.04 to $2.20 for FY2021 and FY2022 earnings estimates being raised to $2.37.

The one negative for most retailers continues to be supply chain headwinds. However, American Eagle shared that it has diversified ports it's coming into, and domestically, has improved its supply chain. This is evidenced by speeding up its supply chain by over a week vs. previous levels, a testament to the company's strong execution even in unprecedented times. Given these improvements, the company is confident it will get all the freight it needs to deliver a strong holiday season, which has been a worry for many retailers, adding to what could be a lower traffic Q3 due to the rising COVID-19 case counts. Let's take a look at the updated earnings trend below:

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

As shown above, American Eagle had one of the weaker earnings trends previously, with FY2015 annual earnings per share coming in at a compound annual EPS growth rate of just ~5.5% between FY2016 and FY2019 ($1.47 vs. $1.25). However, with OFFLINE gaining traction, Aerie emerging as a retail juggernaut given its robust demand, and American Eagle also improving, annual EPS is set to hit new all-time highs in FY2021. As it stands, annual EPS estimates are sitting at $2.20 for FY2021. If we look ahead to FY2022 and FY2023, annual EPS is expected to increase to $2.37 and $2.74, respectively. Assuming American Eagle meets these estimates, this would translate to a massive acceleration in the compound annual EPS growth rate to ~11.8% vs. FY2016 levels ($2.74 vs. $1.25). This is a very bullish development, suggesting that this is not simply a one-off, and the robust margins and strong demand are here to stay.

So, is the stock a Buy?

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

While American Eagle's earnings estimates continue to be ratcheted higher and the stock has slid considerably from its highs, it's hard to argue that the stock is offering much of a margin of safety here. This is because American Eagle currently trades at just over ~1.1x sales vs. a low-risk buy zone of 0.65x sales or lower over the past decade. Given the success of Aerie and margin improvement, one could argue that the updated low-risk buy zone should come in at 0.75x sales, or a ~15% premium to the previous low-risk buy zone. However, even under this assumption, American Eagle would still need to pull back more than 20% to enter this low-risk buy zone from a current level of 1.12x sales. So, while I wouldn't call American Eagle expensive here at 12x FY2021 earnings estimates and ~1.1x sales, there's only a limited margin of safety here.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Finally, if we look at the technical picture, we can see that while American Eagle has relieved its severe overbought condition from June, the stock is still not yet oversold on a weekly basis. This is because it remains more than 20% above its next key support level and more than 30% above its 85-week moving average (green line). Generally, pullbacks to this moving average have presented the best buying opportunities, as we saw in Q4 2005 after a similar parabolic run higher (310% in less than 80 weeks). Given that American Eagle still doesn't offer a significant margin of safety and is not yet oversold, I don't see any reason to rush in and buy the dip here at $26.90. Instead, the more attractive zone to watch for a bottoming pattern would be closer to its next likely support level, which sits at $22.00.

(Source: Company Website)

American Eagle had an incredible H1 2021, and with the company sharing that it's confident in H2 2021 despite supply chain headwinds, we should see an exceptional finish to the year. However, at more than 12x FY2021 earnings estimates and more than 1.1x sales, this ~30% pullback in the stock still hasn't baked in much of a margin of safety. This doesn't mean that the stock can't bottom here, but I would not rule out further downside short-term. So, while I think American Eagle is a name worth keeping a close eye on, sporting a nearly ~2.8% dividend yield and a reasonable valuation, I'm not in a rush to buy the dip just yet here at $26.90.