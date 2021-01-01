Sitthiphong/iStock via Getty Images

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) has raised its dividend for 30 consecutive years and thus it is a Dividend Aristocrat. The stock is offering a 2.3% dividend yield, which may seem uninspiring on the surface but it is nearly double the 1.3% dividend yield of the S&P 500. As Essential Utilities is likely to continue raising its dividend at a decent rate for years, it is a candidate for the portfolios of income-oriented investors, particularly given the depressed yields prevailing right now. However, due to the rich valuation of the stock, investors should wait for a meaningful correction before purchasing it.

Business overview

Essential Utilities is the second-largest publicly traded water utility in the U.S., serving approximately 5 million customers across ten states. In 2020, it acquired People’s, a Pittsburgh-based natural gas distribution company for an enterprise value of $4.3 billion. As this amount is 38% of the current market capitalization of the stock, it is evident that the natural gas division comprises a significant part of the company. Nevertheless, the regulated water business remains the most important division of the company.

Essential Utilities enjoys a strong competitive advantage, namely its dominant position in a capital-intensive and regulated industry. The company has invested billions of dollars into its network of infrastructure assets in exchange for price hikes, which have been approved by regulatory authorities. Regulatory authorities approve of price hikes in order to encourage utilities to keep improving and expanding their network. Thanks to these price hikes, Essential Utilities has consistently grown its adjusted earnings in 9 of the last 10 years.

The performance of the utility has not changed this year. In the most recent quarter, the company grew its revenues 3% over last year’s quarter thanks to rate hikes and higher volumes in its regulated water business. As a result, it grew its earnings per share by 10%, from $0.29 to $0.32, and exceeded the analysts’ consensus by $0.08.

Just like most utilities, Essential Utilities is essentially immune to the pandemic. Even under the most adverse economic conditions, consumers do not reduce their consumption of water and natural gas. This is clearly reflected in the performance of the company, which is on track to post record earnings per share this year. Management has provided guidance for earnings per share of $1.64-$1.69 this year. If the analysts’ consensus of $1.68 proves correct, it will correspond to 6% growth over last year. It is also worth noting that Essential Utilities raised its dividend by 7% this year, thus confirming its bright business outlook.

Growth

Essential Utilities has consistently grown its earnings per share thanks to rate hikes and the acquisition of smaller water utility companies, which have been integrated into its vast network. The company has implemented nearly 200 acquisitions and growth ventures over the last decade. The recent takeover of Peoples was a major acquisition and will be a significant growth driver, as the combined company will have ample room for future growth via infrastructure investment. The takeover has already been accretive to earnings.

Essential Utilities has grown its earnings-per-share at a 7.2% average annual rate over the last decade. This is towards the upper limit of the typical mid-digit growth rate of most regulated utilities. Moreover, the company has stated that it expects to grow its earnings per share by 5.0%-7.0% per year until at least 2023. Overall, investors can reasonably expect this utility to continue growing its earnings per share by approximately 7.0% per year on average in the upcoming years. Analysts seem to agree on this view, as they expect Essential Utilities to grow its earnings per share by 7% in 2022 and 6.5% in 2023.

Valuation

While investors should always pay attention to the valuation of their stocks, they should pay special attention on the valuation of utility stocks due to the slower growth of these companies. If they overpay for a utility stock, it may take several years only to break even.

Essential Utilities is currently trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.7. This is a nearly decade-high valuation level, much higher than the historical 10-year average of 23.8 of the stock. The rich valuation level has resulted primarily from the environment of nearly record-low interest rates, which has led investors to starve for yields.

However, investors should realize the risk of such a rich valuation of a utility stock. If the Fed starts raising interest rates around the middle of next year, as per its guidance, it will exert pressure on the stock price of Essential Utilities. It is also worth noting that the stock is trading at 20.2 times its expected earnings in 2025. To cut a long story short, the market has already priced a great portion of future growth in the stock of Essential Utilities.

Dividend

Essential Utilities has paid a quarterly dividend for 77 consecutive years and has raised its dividend for 30 consecutive years. The exceptional dividend growth record of the utility is a testament to the strength of its business model and its reliable cash flows.

Essential Utilities recently raised its dividend by 7% and thus it is currently offering a 2.3% dividend yield. The stock has a healthy payout ratio of only 58% and a solid interest coverage ratio of 3.0. Given also its reliable growth trajectory, the company can easily continue raising its dividend at a mid-single-digit rate for many more years. Overall, the stock is offering a 2.3% dividend, which will almost certainly keep rising at a mid-single digit rate for years.

On the one hand, the above dividend is somewhat attractive, given the nearly record-low interest rates prevailing right now. On the other hand, this yield should not be attractive for long-term investors, particularly given the rich valuation of the stock, which may cause significant downside risk to the stock price at some point in the future.

Final thoughts

With the stock market around its all-time highs and interest rates near record-low levels, income-oriented investors are struggling to identify stocks with attractive dividend yields. Essential Utilities has consistently grown its earnings per share at a rate close to the upper limit of the typical range of the utility sector. It also expects to keep growing its earnings per share at its historical rate until at least 2023 and has a healthy payout ratio. Nevertheless, due to the downside risk that results from its rich valuation, investors should wait for a correction of the stock, at least down to the technical support of $42.