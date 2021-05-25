Olemedia/E+ via Getty Images

Critical Elements Lithium [TSXV:CRE] (OTCQX:CRECF) - Price = CAD 1.37, USD 1.05

Source: Yahoo Finance

For a background on Critical Elements Lithium (formerly Critical Elements Corp.) you can read my past article:

July 2016 - Critical Elements - A Lithium Miner With An Exceptional Buying Opportunity (TSXV:CRE was at C$0.56)

Critical Elements Lithium [TSXV:CRE] (OTCQX:CRECF) is a Canadian company developing their 100% owned Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project in Quebec, Canada. They also have 8 other critical elements projects as shown below:

Nisk – The property is prospective for lithium, copper, nickel, PGE and gold.

– The property is prospective for lithium, copper, nickel, PGE and gold. Arques – Prospective for lithium, rare earth element, niobium, and tantalum.

– Prospective for lithium, rare earth element, niobium, and tantalum. Bourier – Prospective for lithium, copper, zinc, gold, and silver.

– Prospective for lithium, copper, zinc, gold, and silver. Caumont – Prospective for lithium, copper, nickel, PGE and gold.

– Prospective for lithium, copper, nickel, PGE and gold. Dumulon – Prospective for zinc, lead and gold.

– Prospective for zinc, lead and gold. Duval – Prospective for gold, copper, nickel, and PGE.

– Prospective for gold, copper, nickel, and PGE. Lemare – Prospective for gold, copper, nickel and PGE.

– Prospective for gold, copper, nickel and PGE. Valiquette – Prospective for copper, nickel, PGE and gold.

In this article, I will focus on their flagship 100% owned Rose Lithium-Tantalum spodumene project.

Rose Lithium-Tantalum Spodumene Project

The Rose Project is located in James Bay, Quebec, Canada, a top-tier and supportive mining jurisdiction. The Project is located on the traditional lands of the Eastmain Community; approximately 40 kilometers north of the Cree village of Nemaska located approximately 300 km north-west of Chibougamau. The Rose Property comprises 473 claims spread over 24,654 hectares.

The Rose Project is located in northern Quebec, Canada with all year road access

Source: Company presentation

Resource estimate

The Rose Project Probable Reserves are 26.8 M tonnes @0.85% Li2O and 133 ppm Ta2O5; Indicated Resources of 31.9 M tonnes @ 0.93% Li2O and 148 ppm Ta2O5; Inferred Resources of 2.8 M tonnes @ 0.82% Li2O and 145 ppm Ta2O.

There is significant exploration potential on the Rose Property with several mineralized zones remaining open.

The Rose Property has lithium spodumene exploration potential upside

Source: Company presentation

The Rose Project has high purity spodumene

Where the Rose Project resource stands out is for its purity, with very low iron and mica content. Strong metallurgical test results include very high lithium recoveries (87%) to produce a high purity 6% lithium spodumene concentrate that can be converted to high-quality battery-grade lithium hydroxide.

President Steffen Haber stated:

I moved to Critical Elements because Critical Elements holds one of the most important deposits in the world, a high-purity, high-grade deposit, which is qualifying for converting spodumene concentrate into high-quality lithium hydroxide battery grade.

Source: Company presentation

Stage of development

The Stage 1 Rose Project is quite advanced with the Feasibility Study (see later below) completed as well as Federal permitting approved.

Next steps

The next steps are the provincial permitting, off-take, and project funding; to be followed by construction and targeted production in 2023.

Source: Company presentation

Stage 2

Stage 2 is planned to have a chemical plant to produce high-quality lithium hydroxide ("LiOH"). An engineering study has begun, as well as work towards the Stage 2 Feasibility Study.

Both stages are planned to be an open pit mine; however, given the ore zones are open at depth a future underground operation is possible.

Source: Company presentation

Infrastructure

The Project has good infrastructure including:

Accessible by road via the Route du Nord, usable all year round from Chibougamau. The Rose Property site is located 50 km by road from the Nemiscau airport.

A 315 kV electrical transport line (L3176), owned by Hydro-Québec, runs North-South over the eastern side of the Rose Property. Hydro-Québec provided costs for preparation work in supplying electrical power and these were included in the FS.

A local workforce nearby.

Management and share ownership

The board and management have plenty of experience and include former Rockwood Lithium CEO Steffen Haber and CFO Marcus Brune. Rockwood was sold to Albemarle for US$6.2 billion in January 2015. CEO Jean-Sébastien Lavallée has 27 years of mining experience and is an experienced geologist.

Source: Company presentation

4-traders has insider ownership at around 7.5%, which is reasonable.

Source: 4-traders

2017 Feasibility results for the Rose Project Stage 1

The Rose Project 2017 Phase 1 Feasibility Study result was based on an average annual production of 186,327 tonnes of chemical grade lithium concentrate and 50,205 tonnes of technical grade lithium concentrate, with a mine life of 17 years. The post-tax NPV8% was C$726m with a post-tax IRR of 34.9%, and a CapEx of C$341m. Total operating costs net of tantalum by-product credit are forecast to be US$337/t spodumene. The FS assumes a price assumption of US$1,500/t for technical grade lithium concentrate, US$750/t chemical grade lithium concentrate, and US$130/kg tantalum pentoxide.

Source: Company presentation

Valuation

Critical Elements Lithium currently has a market cap of C$251m (~US$193m) with zero debt. PE ratios are not yet valid being a pre-production junior miner.

Analyst's consensus is a buy with a price target of C$2.28, representing 67% upside.

My price targets (assumes a cost of production of US$344 and a spodumene selling price of US$800/t) are:

End 2023 (assumes Stage 1 - 236ktpa spodumene production) price target is C$2.70, representing ~2.0x upside.

End 2026 (assumes Stage 2 - 50ktpa spodumene + 24ktpa LiOH production selling at US$12,000/t) price target is C$8.27, representing ~6x upside.

Note: Higher priced technical grade spodumene may push the average selling price a bit higher than my assumption above.

Latest significant news

Risks

Lithium spodumene prices may fall. Critical Elements has a reasonably low forecast OpEx of US$344/t so should be able to survive a downturn, but this may also depend upon their debt expenses. Also, technical grade spodumene can be sold at premium prices.

Sovereign risk in Canada is low. Provincial permitting is expected to be achieved given the good relations with the indigenous people.

Mining risks - Production problems, permitting and licensing issues, off-take risks.

Company risks - Management, funding (the initial CapEx of C$341m is higher than some other spodumene projects), liquidity and currency risks.

Stock market risks - Liquidity (best to buy on local exchange), dilution, market sentiment, etc.

Further reading

Critical Elements Lithium summary

Source: Company presentation

Conclusion

Critical Elements Lithium has a lot going for it. Their Rose Project is already very advanced, they own 8 other projects, and management is highly regarded with very strong industry experience, including at Rockwood.

The Rose Project ticks most boxes.

Well located in Quebec, Canada with good infrastructure.

Good size, high purity, reasonable grade spodumene resource from surface.

Strong Stage 1 Feasibility Study (post-tax NPV8% C$726m, post-tax IRR 34.9%) producing spodumene over a 17-year mine life and working towards a Stage 2 FS to produce lithium hydroxide.

Open pit mining with excellent forecast recoveries.

Stage 1 Federal permitting approved.

Potential for a Stage 2 to produce lithium hydroxide.

The main negative relates to the initial CapEx being a bit higher at C$341m (~US$264m) than some other spodumene projects. This may still be quite achievable given the Canadian location and potential support from the Quebec and Canadian government or OEMs keen to secure North American made lithium.

Valuation at this stage looks attractive on a market cap of C$251m (~US$193m). Analyst's consensus is a buy with a price target of C$2.28, representing 67% upside. Significant further upside if they succeed at Stage 1 and again at Stage 2 LiOH production.

I rate Critical Elements as a speculative buy best suited for long-term investors of 5 years or more.

As usual, all comments are welcome.