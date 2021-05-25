Critical Elements Lithium [TSXV:CRE] (OTCQX:CRECF) - Price = CAD 1.37, USD 1.05
Critical Elements Lithium [TSXV:CRE] (OTCQX:CRECF) is a Canadian company developing their 100% owned Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project in Quebec, Canada. They also have 8 other critical elements projects as shown below:
In this article, I will focus on their flagship 100% owned Rose Lithium-Tantalum spodumene project.
The Rose Project is located in James Bay, Quebec, Canada, a top-tier and supportive mining jurisdiction. The Project is located on the traditional lands of the Eastmain Community; approximately 40 kilometers north of the Cree village of Nemaska located approximately 300 km north-west of Chibougamau. The Rose Property comprises 473 claims spread over 24,654 hectares.
The Rose Project is located in northern Quebec, Canada with all year road access
Resource estimate
The Rose Project Probable Reserves are 26.8 M tonnes @0.85% Li2O and 133 ppm Ta2O5; Indicated Resources of 31.9 M tonnes @ 0.93% Li2O and 148 ppm Ta2O5; Inferred Resources of 2.8 M tonnes @ 0.82% Li2O and 145 ppm Ta2O.
There is significant exploration potential on the Rose Property with several mineralized zones remaining open.
The Rose Property has lithium spodumene exploration potential upside
The Rose Project has high purity spodumene
Where the Rose Project resource stands out is for its purity, with very low iron and mica content. Strong metallurgical test results include very high lithium recoveries (87%) to produce a high purity 6% lithium spodumene concentrate that can be converted to high-quality battery-grade lithium hydroxide.
President Steffen Haber stated:
I moved to Critical Elements because Critical Elements holds one of the most important deposits in the world, a high-purity, high-grade deposit, which is qualifying for converting spodumene concentrate into high-quality lithium hydroxide battery grade.
Stage of development
The Stage 1 Rose Project is quite advanced with the Feasibility Study (see later below) completed as well as Federal permitting approved.
Next steps
The next steps are the provincial permitting, off-take, and project funding; to be followed by construction and targeted production in 2023.
Stage 2
Stage 2 is planned to have a chemical plant to produce high-quality lithium hydroxide ("LiOH"). An engineering study has begun, as well as work towards the Stage 2 Feasibility Study.
Both stages are planned to be an open pit mine; however, given the ore zones are open at depth a future underground operation is possible.
Infrastructure
The Project has good infrastructure including:
The board and management have plenty of experience and include former Rockwood Lithium CEO Steffen Haber and CFO Marcus Brune. Rockwood was sold to Albemarle for US$6.2 billion in January 2015. CEO Jean-Sébastien Lavallée has 27 years of mining experience and is an experienced geologist.
4-traders has insider ownership at around 7.5%, which is reasonable.
The Rose Project 2017 Phase 1 Feasibility Study result was based on an average annual production of 186,327 tonnes of chemical grade lithium concentrate and 50,205 tonnes of technical grade lithium concentrate, with a mine life of 17 years. The post-tax NPV8% was C$726m with a post-tax IRR of 34.9%, and a CapEx of C$341m. Total operating costs net of tantalum by-product credit are forecast to be US$337/t spodumene. The FS assumes a price assumption of US$1,500/t for technical grade lithium concentrate, US$750/t chemical grade lithium concentrate, and US$130/kg tantalum pentoxide.
Critical Elements Lithium currently has a market cap of C$251m (~US$193m) with zero debt. PE ratios are not yet valid being a pre-production junior miner.
Analyst's consensus is a buy with a price target of C$2.28, representing 67% upside.
My price targets (assumes a cost of production of US$344 and a spodumene selling price of US$800/t) are:
Note: Higher priced technical grade spodumene may push the average selling price a bit higher than my assumption above.
Critical Elements Lithium has a lot going for it. Their Rose Project is already very advanced, they own 8 other projects, and management is highly regarded with very strong industry experience, including at Rockwood.
The Rose Project ticks most boxes.
The main negative relates to the initial CapEx being a bit higher at C$341m (~US$264m) than some other spodumene projects. This may still be quite achievable given the Canadian location and potential support from the Quebec and Canadian government or OEMs keen to secure North American made lithium.
Valuation at this stage looks attractive on a market cap of C$251m (~US$193m). Analyst's consensus is a buy with a price target of C$2.28, representing 67% upside. Significant further upside if they succeed at Stage 1 and again at Stage 2 LiOH production.
I rate Critical Elements as a speculative buy best suited for long-term investors of 5 years or more.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CRITICAL ELEMENTS LITHIUM [TSXV:CRE] either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: The information in this article is general in nature and should not be relied upon as personal financial advice.
