Investment Thesis

Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ:AMD) technological leadership over Intel needs no further introduction for semiconductor investors. The company's tight-knit partnership with Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) helped set the stage for its leadership.

In addition, the company's expertise in chiplets helped establish its edge against Intel in data centers. Just a few years ago, Intel (INTC) had complete dominance over data center chips shipment. That dominance has since been shaken. Omdia estimated that AMD's data center market share crossed 15% in Q2'21 for the first time in history. The stage has surely been set for a historic showdown between the CPU arch-rivals. From the outside, an average investor might have easily placed his bet now on AMD to do more damage moving forward. It seems like a no-brainer if recent results are of any importance. Momentum surely seems to be with CEO Dr. Lisa Su & Co.

However, while AMD stock had a great run in 2020, last year's performance has been much harder to replicate this year. Readers need to be mindful of its valuations too. Its recent price action also raised some red flags. In our recent semiconductor bellwether Broadcom (AVGO) piece, CEO Hock Tan warned of an impending inventory glut. He further reminded investors to be mindful of "demand digestion" in 2023, when "[the] massive investment and CapEx will start deploying capacity."

We think the easy money has already been made on AMD stock. However, investors who have not hopped on board might face bumpier rides if they choose to invest now. This article aims to share our thesis on whether readers should buy or sell AMD stock now.

AMD Stock YTD Performance

AMD Stock Vs. Peers YTD performance (as of 18 Sep 21).

GPU and AI leader; Nvidia (NVDA) clearly led the pack this year with a YTD return of 69.1%. On the other hand, both AMD and INTC underperformed Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ). While AMD stock's 13.7% YTD gain was still superior to INTC's 10.4%, it was nothing spectacular. AMD's spectacular business performances in H1'21 have not lifted its stock's performance, unlike NVDA's.

There's no simple reason to ascribe Nvidia's superior performance. Multiple factors were at play here. What's more surprising is AMD stock's relatively weak performance. The recent Q2'21 post-earnings optimism turned out to be an opportunity for astute investors to sell into strength.

Data Center's Momentum Strengthened Operating Margins

AMD quarterly revenue by segment. Data source: Company filings

AMD revenue YoY growth by segments. Data source: Company filings

Readers can easily glean the incredible growth from AMD's enterprise segment, which includes its data center business. Revenue grew 183% YoY in Q2'21 to $1.6B. The momentum followed Q1's phenomenal 287% YoY growth.

AMD total operating margin. Data source: S&P Capital IQ

AMD quarterly operating margin by segment. Data source: Company filings

We can also clearly observe the huge improvement in AMD's operating margins. Q2'21's operating margin came in at 21.8%. In contrast, it was just 16% in Q3'20. Importantly, the data center business was the clear driver in operating leverage. Enterprise's margin reached 24.9% in Q2'21. It eclipsed Computing's margins for the first time in over two years. With Enterprise accounting for 41.6% of Q2'21 revenue, as compared to 29.2% a year ago, the surge in AMD's data center business has clearly been highly beneficial to its bottom line.

AMD also demonstrated its resource allocation mastery because of the supply constraints that continue to affect the industry. These include "wafer processing, substrate supply, and ATMP (assembly, testing, marking, and packaging) capacity levels." Therefore, AMD ingeniously chose to focus on the higher-margin Enterprise business. Doing so allows AMD to capitalize effectively on fulfilling the surging demand from its data center customers for its EPYC multiprocessors. But, more importantly, it has allowed AMD to gain a historic foothold in the server chips market share against Intel.

Even though this inevitably meant AMD surrendered some market share against Intel in Desktop while gaining in Mobile. We also highlighted in a recent piece on Intel that AMD's share gain against Intel seemed to have plateaued in the Desktop segment. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger also weighed in, as he added:

"...Our products are getting better and more competitive so we're sort of finding an equilibrium point. We'd also say that in a supply-constrained environment, there's not a lot of motivation on either our or AMD's part to -- we just don't have enough supply to make meaningful share moves one way or the other. So in that sense, I do think it's going to be a period of relative stability." (from New Street Research - Intel CEO/CFO Unplugged)

Intel Fights Back

AMD quarterly EBITDA margins. Data source: S&P Capital IQ

INTC quarterly EBITDA margins. Data source: S&P Capital IQ

The tight global supply environment has somehow come to Intel's rescue to help them "stop the rot" against AMD's aggressive advances. Whether that is sufficient will be something worth watching moving forward. Nevertheless, Intel is recently reported to be ready to lower the prices for its data center chips. The move was deemed necessary "to lure back data center operators that have switched to rival Advanced Micro Devices."

Despite AMD's best efforts, the tightness in substrate supplies has also affected its EPYC chips. Thus, Intel is astutely leveraging supply tightness to defend its crucial server market share. Importantly, Intel certainly has a sufficient margin buffer to engage in aggressive price competition against AMD. AMD only started posting EBITDA margins north of 20% from Q4'20. However, INTC has been enjoying highly superior EBITDA margins for a while. Moreover, despite Intel's technological missteps against AMD, it maintained remarkable EBITDA margins north of 40%. This gives Intel a huge buffer to compete against AMD.

Moreover, DigiTimes reported that Intel's upcoming Eagle Stream platform is expected to perform better than AMD's Milan. Even if that's true, Intel's lead may not last long. AMD may regain the lead soon enough when it launches its 5nm process Genoa chips. Hence, Intel's best bet remains cutting prices, we think.

AMD EBIT and CapEx Margins projections. Data source: S&P Capital IQ

INTC EBIT and CapEx Margins projections. Data source: S&P Capital IQ

Despite Intel's superior margins, investors should recall that Intel needs to "feed" its foundry business. The lofty ambition for IDM 2.0 to recapture the foundry leadership from TSM is also expected to be very expensive. Therefore, when we observed its forward EBIT margins, we didn't glean a meaningful advantage against AMD in the near term. Hence, Intel may not seem to have that much buffer as seen previously to cut prices. The company must tread carefully to protect its server market leadership. It's such a prized segment now for AMD and Intel that we are definitely expecting very aggressive competition ahead. Investors are encouraged to pay attention to their moves in this pivotal segment.

Playing the Arm Game

AMD has always maintained that it's ready to get into the Arm race when needed. In our previous AMD article in June, we highlighted that CEO Lisa Su is confident of their knowledge in Arm's architecture. She emphasized:

So look, we know the Arm architecture well. Certainly, our engineers know it well. And we consider Arm a partner in many respects. We use Arm IP in various aspects of our devices. In terms of that specific custom Arm design, we don't have that in plans right now. In terms of whether we would do custom Arm designs, I think the answer is yes. That's the whole idea of the semi-custom business. (from Q1'21 earnings call)

AMD needs to be ready to design Arm-based chips. The cloud hyperscalers have been working on designing their own custom chips. AWS (AMZN) famously has its own Graviton. Other Big Tech firms have also moved to build their own custom chips. Accenture emphasized that it makes a lot of sense for these companies to build their own chips. The consultancy added: "Increasingly, these companies want custom-made chips fitting their applications’ specific requirements rather than use the same generic chips as their competitors. This gives them more control over the integration of software and hardware while differentiating them from their competition."

Broadcom CEO Hock Tan also provided useful insights as he added (edited for brevity):

Hypercloud guys on trying to create silicon ASICs. It really comes down to this. If they have a choice, [they] would want to just design, and build their data centers, their infrastructure as simply as possible. They're now asking us to create specialized accelerators, engines. And part of it is compute engines or it's smaller compute engine but it is to be able to enable them to perform more efficiently and effectively on video transcoding. So they create that ASIC. But it's because general-purpose CPUs [are] slowing down, not because they love to show the world they can do it. So the message learned is if you supply to the cloud guys and you can supply what they need pretty much or mostly what they need, they are not out there to create their own silicon. They do it because you cannot supply. So we are all over these guys for years. (from AVGO Q2'21 earnings call)

We think Hock Tan was very clear in his communication. The future of the data centers and HPC chips are likely moving towards semi-custom. Adopting the Arm architecture will allow AMD to cater to these specialized needs. Importantly, unlike x86, Arm's market share in data center chips is still minimal. However, Omdia projected that Arm's market share would increase to 14% by 2025. It's still an emerging field where smaller players such as Marvell (MRVL) and Ampere have thrived. We believe that AMD clearly recognized the need to reposition the company to capture these opportunities. In fact, we think AMD must do so. Intel stands to benefit because Intel Foundry Services can manufacture these chips, helping to offset potential x86 architecture losses. They also have the expertise to design Arm-based chips, although they would most definitely prefer to continue on x86.

Importantly, having that advanced foundry seems to have an advantage here. But, AMD has proven itself very adept in maintaining its technological leadership. It will definitely be interesting to see how AMD aims to establish its leadership in Arm-based chips. The company will come up against Marvell and Ampere. Importantly, it would also have to take on Nvidia when it launches its Grace CPU.

AMD Faces Multiple Challenges

Therefore, the road ahead for AMD is fraught with multiple challenges and certainly not as easy as it seems. First, it has to deal with a resurgent Intel. Intel may be behind, but it's catching up. In addition, its advanced foundry capability certainly offers a huge boost to its efforts. If executed well, Intel's foundry could prove to be a formidable force multiplier against AMD's ambitions.

This is especially so when AMD has to deal with Arm-based chips moving forward. This is a segment where AMD doesn't have proven leadership. Multiple players are striving for leadership. Nvidia is also expected to vie for leadership to consolidate its d-GPU dominance.

Is AMD A Buy Or Sell Now?

We derived a fair value of $111.68 at the midpoint for AMD. This is based on its CY23 EBITDA estimates, with an implied EV/Fwd EBITDA multiple of 24x. We think this is reasonable, as the 10Y EBITDA multiple mean for AMD is 26x. In addition, based on AMD stock's last closing price of $103.77, it gives AMD a potential upside of 7.6%.

Normally, we would be comfortable paying fair value for a solid company like AMD. However, we wanted to err on the safe side in this case. We think those challenges facing AMD warrant a more cautious approach. Hence, we will prefer at least a 20% discount off its fair value before considering adding more exposure.

AMD price action and trend analysis.

Moreover, we also couldn't find a lower-risk entry point right now for AMD stock. The bull-trap off Q2's optimism set off a wave of selling. While it's trying to consolidate, it could also be the start of a bigger retracement. The price action remains inconclusive. However, AMD stock has previously demonstrated its tendencies for larger retracements. Therefore, it makes sense to be cautious.

In addition, it could also be a good opportunity for AMD investors to loosen up some exposure given the bull-trap. Sell some and rotate to other stocks. Then, keep the rest for the longer term.

Therefore, we are maintaining our Neutral rating on AMD for now.