peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

The S&P 500 tracks the performance of 500 large-cap companies listed on stock exchanges in the United States. Market participants closely follow the S&P 500 index because it represents the trend of the overall stock market.

The SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) product is one of the most liquid and popular funds for investors as it tracks the S&P 500 index. The SPY holds a portfolio of five hundred stocks. At the $441.40 level at the end of last week, the SPY had $409.687 billion in assets under management and traded an average of over 64 million shares each day. SPY charges a 0.09% management fee and had an annual dividend of $5.57 per share or 1.26%, reflecting the blended yield of the stocks in the portfolio. Apple (AAPL) has the top market cap at the $2.4 trillion level. At the end of last week, SPY had a 6.16% exposure to AAPL.

We take an agnostic view of all markets by following trends via a proprietary algorithmic and systematic approach to trading and investing. We're constantly long or short our portfolio components. SPY is one of the assets held in our portfolio. As of the close of business on Sept. 17, we were long SPY, but that could change.

The trend in stocks remains bullish

The bullish trend in the SPY has been intact for more than a decade despite some significant speed bumps along the way.

Source: CQG

The chart shows that liftoff occurred in March 2009. The stock market made a significant bottom following the 2008 global financial crisis where US housing melted down and Europe experienced a sovereign debt crisis. The SPY bottomed at $67.10 before blasting off to the upside, reaching its most recent peak at $454.05 in September 2021, a more than 575% gain. Corrections in late 2015 and early 2016, and 2018 were temporary, providing opportunities for investors and traders to buy the dip in stocks. The most significant correction occurred in 2020 as the global pandemic hit the stock market like a ton of bricks. The SPY fell from a new record high of $339.08 in February 2020 to a low of $218.26 in March, a decline of more than 35% in a matter of weeks. Since then, it has more than doubled in value over the past 18 months.

Source: Barchart

The short-term chart dating back to March 2021 shows the bullish trend of higher lows and higher highs, with the latest peak on Sept. 2 at $454.05. As we have learned over the past years, the stock market tends to take the stairs higher and an elevator to the downside during corrections. Stocks have climbed a steep staircase, leading to lots of support levels when the next correction occurs. Since early September, the SPY has made a series of lower highs and lower lows but has not challenged the first support level at the August 19 $436.12 low. At the end of last week, it closed near the lows of the week at $441.40. The trend remains bullish, but that could change in the blink of an eye. Bullish and bearish factors face stocks as we head towards the end of the third quarter in 2021.

Higher taxes on the horizon

Taxes are going to rise in the US. Last week, President Biden appealed to the country and members of Congress, saying that corporations and the wealthy must “pay their fair share.” While the administration continues to pledge that taxes will not rise for individuals making less than $400,000 per year, increases in corporate and capital gains taxes will impact all consumers and weigh on the value of their retirement accounts and savings. Corporations paying higher taxes will pass on the cost to consumers, and earnings could suffer, knocking some value off their shares. Moreover, changes in the tax code for inheritances could cause lots of selling for those who inherit assets from family members.

Over the past years, savings in retirement accounts created natural buying in the stock market. Selling assets to pay taxes could cause natural buying to turn to natural selling to pay Uncle Sam. Tax hikes are not a certainty as the administration needs support from Congress and the Senate. Moderate Democrats are likely to look to temper the administration’s enthusiasm for raising taxes as corporations’ lobbyists are putting pressure on representatives.

Since the beginning of September, the uncertainty of the future tax rates could be weighing on the stock market.

Tapering is not tightening

Stocks and bonds compete for capital. Historically low interest rates have fueled the explosive rally that took the SPY from the March 2020 $218.26 low to the September 2021 $454.05 high. The worldwide pandemic caused the Federal Reserve to dig deep into its monetary toolbox and dust off the accommodative policies used in 2008. The Fed Funds rate at zero percent has encouraged borrowing and spending while inhibiting saving. However, free money has also fueled the stock market’s ascent as companies and individuals plowed capital into the equity markets. Over the past year and a half, there have been few alternatives to the stock market as it offers investors dividends and capital appreciation.

Quantitative easing has been another Fed tool to keep a cap on interest rates further out along the yield curve. The central bank has been purchasing debt securities to the tune of $120 billion per month. Recent economic data showing rising inflationary pressures and recovery have caused the Fed to set the stage for tapering the QE program. The Fed will likely decrease its purchases of debt securities by $15 billion each month. It will take a minimum of eight months for QE to end if it does not hit any roadblocks along the way that causes it to stall the tapering schedule.

If the Fed begins in November 2021, it will continue purchases through July 2022. While the central bank could slow tapering based on economic data, it's not likely to accelerate a slow and systematic approach to tapering.

Meanwhile, the Fed will continue to purchase debt securities until at least mid-2022. Tapering is not tightening. The debt purchases continue to be accommodative monetary policy even if they decline monthly. Tightening comes from increasing interest rates, and that does not appear to be on the horizon.

Take an agnostic view of the stock market

The stock market is nervous during a traditionally volatile period of the year. The 1929 and 1987 stock market crashes came in the fall season, and the 2008 financial crisis began in October.

We're hearing warnings from many “experts” and pundits about how tax hikes, rising interest rates, seasonality, and a host of other factors could cause a downdraft in the stock market over the coming days and weeks. They may be correct, and they may be dead wrong. The advice and opinions are subjective readings of the future path of least resistance for the market. The SPY is a highly liquid tool that will reflect the market’s direction.

Market participants are stressed out in late September. Since Sept. 1, the VIX index, which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 stocks, has moved higher.

Source: Barchart

As the chart highlights, the volatility index moved from 15.68 on Sept. 1 to over the 20 level at the end of last week. Options are price insurance. The rise in the VIX is a sign that market participants are protecting portfolios because of the uncertainty surrounding the markets.

Meanwhile, the only objective factor in markets at all times is the current price and trend. The price of an asset is always the correct price because it's the level where buyers and sellers meet in a transparent environment, the marketplace. Any direction forecast is subjective and provokes emotional impulses. Fear and greed drive humans. They cause us to make emotional decisions. There's no guaranty that stocks will go down if taxes and interest rates move higher. Nor is there a guaranty that they will go up. Markets move higher or lower because buyers or sellers become more aggressive. The bottom line is overthinking all of the input at our disposal often clouds judgment and the decision-making process and creates more than a bit of stress.

We have found that an agnostic approach to the future path of least resistance is less stressful and more successful. We allow the markets to work for us instead of working for the markets. We may be long the SPY as of Sept. 17, but that does not mean we will not reverse and go short over the coming days or weeks. On the other hand, we may remain long if the trend continues. The bottom line is we have no interest in making a decision that involves any emotions. We go with the flow, follow a set of rules, and allow a system to put us in a position to capture a significant part of a market’s trend. Our goal is not to buy bottoms or sell tops - it's to increase our capital by participating in price trends. Prices tend to move much higher or lower than are logical, rational, and reasonable during bull and bear market trends. We seek to capture the most substantial percentage of a move.

We follow trends in the APS - Sticking with a plan

We were long SPY on Sept. 17. However, we're agnostic when it comes to the past and the future. We only care about the present as the current trend is our only friend. The SPY looked shaky at the end of last week, but we will only shift from long to short when we get the signal from our algorithm. We always follow the rules, ignoring all other noise.

When the trend bends, we will be short SPY as we're constantly long or short. We never miss a lasting trend. Our approach has no ego and no ax to grind. The market dictates our positions, eliminating stress and emotion from the equation.

SPY is a component of our Algo Portfolio System. The portfolio employs a systematic, algorithmic approach that eliminates emotions and stress from trading and investing. The portfolio consists of only highly liquid stocks and ETF products and is dynamic, programmed, and based on eight decades of combined experience. Portfolio positions can change from long to short or short to long each day, always positioned to catch significant price trends. As of the end of last week, the portfolio will benefit from a bullish trend in SPY shares.

Bubba Trading will roll out a new service on Marketplace soon. Please follow us for details.

Andy Hecht and Todd Horwitz