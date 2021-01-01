Mawer Investment Management 2Q 2021 Summary

Summary

  • Mawer Investment Management is a privately owned, independent investment firm, managing over $67B in assets for individual and institutional investors across all major asset classes.
  • Many higher growth companies reported strong results amid the pick-up in broad economic activity including Shopify, Taiwan e-commerce company momo.com, and Alphabet. These higher growth companies tend to have increased sensitivity to a change in discount rates and were supported as long-term interest rates stabilized over the period.
  • Energy companies such as Canadian Natural Resources and Suncor Energy performed well driven by higher oil prices and the prospect of increased demand as the reopening of economies continued.
  • Our Japanese drug store holdings Sundrug, Tsuruha, and Kusuri No Aoki continued to languish as the bump in pandemic-related sales waned while the recovery in customer traffic, particularly in urban locations, is taking time.

