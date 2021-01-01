Mawer Investment Management is a privately owned, independent investment firm, managing over $67B in assets for individual and institutional investors across all major asset classes.
Many higher growth companies reported strong results amid the pick-up in broad economic activity including Shopify, Taiwan e-commerce company momo.com, and Alphabet. These higher growth companies tend to have increased sensitivity to a change in discount rates and were supported as long-term interest rates stabilized over the period.
Energy companies such as Canadian Natural Resources and Suncor Energy performed well driven by higher oil prices and the prospect of increased demand as the reopening of economies continued.
Our Japanese drug store holdings Sundrug, Tsuruha, and Kusuri No Aoki continued to languish as the bump in pandemic-related sales waned while the recovery in customer traffic, particularly in urban locations, is taking time.
