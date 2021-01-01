Leila Melhado/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) started as an eBay for Latin America, but has since changed its business model, and today operates more like Amazon. Given Latin America's gaps in infrastructure, MercadoLibre has taken it upon itself to create a logistics network, as well as a payments solution that is very similar to that of PayPal. This solution is called MercadoPago, and is used both on the MercadoLibre platform, and increasingly off-platform as well.

Its share price has massively increased in the last five years as internet penetration and digital payments grew in the region. The increase in the last five years is ~10x, with both business metrics and multiples increasing at the same time.

Data by YCharts

MercadoLibre is widely considered the most successful e-commerce platform in Latin America, which is implied by its massive market cap despite Latin America having a much lower GDP than that of the US, Europe or Asia.

Data by YCharts

Recent quarterly results

For its second quarter 2021, gross merchandise value increased 46% in local currency to reach US $7 billion. More than 244 million items were sold on the platform, bringing US $1,702 million dollars in net revenue for the company. This was an increase in net revenue of 102.6% in local currency. These results indicate the e-commerce side of the business is having very robust growth.

Meanwhile on the MercadoPago side, total payments volume increased 72% in local currency to US $17.5 billion, with US $10.3 billion coming from outside the e-commerce platform. Total payment transactions were 730 million, an 80% increase year over year. Finally, credit originations came in at US $703 million, a 429% year over year increase.

Growth

As seen above, growth continues at a breath-taking speed. The company is firing on all cylinders. Below we plot the company's revenue and gross profit, and it is clear they are in a sustained uptrend.

Data by YCharts

The graph above also gives us a clue as to the valuation. Since the market cap is ~$93 billion, we can see that the company is trading at a price/sales ratio of ~ 17x.

Part of this growth is coming from new initiatives, such as items fulfillment where MercadoLibre takes care of the shipment logistics. The share of items where MercadoLibre takes on the fulfillment responsibility has been increasing. MercadoLibre fulfillment reached over 32% penetration overall, led by Mexico at 63%, while in Brazil over 29% of all items are being fulfilled by MELI.

Payments

One of the most attractive elements of the MercadoLibre bull thesis is the massive growth in its payments solutions. Its MercadoPago offering is very similar to PayPal, and it is being used more and more outside of the MELI ecosystem. In fact during the second quarter 59% of TPV was off-platform. The off-platform TPV is also growing more quickly at a 94% rate vs. 47% for TPV on platform. As previously mentioned, total TPV surpassed $17.5 billion dollars on a consolidated basis, growing 72% on an FX neutral basis year over year.

MercadoLibre is also offering investment accounts, and there are now over 19 million customers with this asset management product. This shows MercadoLibre's ambition to become a proper fintech company.

Source: MercadoLibre Investor Relations

Valuation

As previously discussed, shares are not cheap. They are trading at nosebleed multiples, for example, if we look at price to sales:

Data by YCharts

The valuation multiple is not only high in absolute terms, but it is high compared to the company's own history. It usually traded between 10x and 15x sales, and it currently is at ~16x. Part of the expansion can be attributed to the growing proportion from the fintech business, but it is difficult to argue that shares are currently cheap.

Looking at feature earnings based on the analyst estimate compiled by Seeking Alpha, we see that shares start looking cheap on a P/E multiple basis from about 2026. If an investor is long-term and believes these estimates to be accurate, then a case can be made for buying the shares. We normally prefer a wider margin of safety. In any case this validates our belief that the current share price can be justified if current growth rates can be sustained. Whether to buy the shares or not becomes a question of how long they can grow this fast.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

MercadoLibre is the undisputed e-commerce leader in Latin America, and it is growing at breath-taking speed. Shares are not cheap, and whether or not a buy can be justified comes down to the question of how long they can maintain their incredibly high growth rates. The company is quickly becoming a fintech powerhouse, as its MercadoPago becomes used more and more even outside of the MercadoLibre platform.