Ring Energy (NYSE:REI) management is looking at the current industry conditions with a newfound hope that those conditions will last long enough to repair the damage of the coronavirus demand destruction. Aiding this view appears to be an industry-wide emphasis on living within cash flow and debt repayment that has not accompanied other industry recoveries. Therefore, there is a decent chance that the currently strong prices could last a while which would enable this company to recover from the challenges of the last fiscal year and convert completely to an operating company going forward (with that necessary minimum volume of production to ensure production maintenance and growth).

So many managements, especially those with high flying stock prices note that debt is a small part of the market value of the stock (and hence the enterprise value). Supposedly that reasoning means that the level of debt is a "safe" level.

Then along comes an event like the OPEC pricing war followed by the coronavirus demand destruction that eliminates much of the enterprise value that made the loan safe. In this case, the leases that had decent market value became of no value when things could not be sold (both in 2008 and now again in 2020 the second quarter). The only thing that mattered to lenders was continuing cash flow. Management could and did shut in production until prices returned to something reasonable. But "living off of the hedges" is not a way to instill confidence with the lenders.

In my 60+ years, I have seen this story repeat time and again in many industries. Fortunately, this company had debt levels low enough to survive that idea. Furthermore, management is very unlikely to repeat anything like the debt deal that resulted in the stock price action shown above. As we all say "20/20 hindsight vision tells us to have done something very different".

The one thing that will very likely allow the company to dig itself out of the "hole" it finds itself in is the profitability of the wells at current prices. That differentiates this company from many others in a similar jam. Management is attempting to sell some leases that could also aid the debt reduction campaign.

(Please note that the chart for IRR's is based upon price received rather than WTI pricing) Note that the ROI of the wells tops 100% at a fairly low price received. That means that the company receives all of its money back for a completed well within one fiscal year. Therefore that money is available to drill a second well before the fiscal year ends. That should lead to a fast cash flow build at current pricing along with an enhanced ability to survive the next industry downturn.

" In response to a higher crude oil price environment, the Company initiated a four-well Phase III drilling program in early August that will be followed by a Phase IV drilling program of two or more additional wells to begin early in the fourth quarter."

It should therefore surprise no one that this company has now moved up some drilling and completion activities in response to the higher commodity prices. Currently, strong pricing should allow for cash flow build as mentioned above enough to allow lenders to relax the chokehold on the bank line while possibly making some bond debt available at a reasonable price.

The company is also continuing to lower production costs of existing wells. So management has a twofold strategy to increase cash flow and reserves. Lenders and the lending market in general like to see significant growth in a situation like this. This management appears to be in a position to deliver just what Mr. Market wants to see.

What further aids the company's progress is the conventional opportunity that these wells offer. That is one of the reasons that the well cost is very low compared to many wells drilled in Texas. Furthermore, management has many times pointed out that these wells will produce for a very long time. So that remaining cash flow after payback is like a slowly declining annuity available to management for many years. That is before any secondary recovery efforts are considered for this formation.

Also aiding in the company recovery efforts has been efforts to improve flow rates in the wells (which leads to more reserves per well and lower costs) as well as declining well costs as shown above. Now service providers may finally be able to increase costs. Most companies feel that the continuing technology improvements should allow them to at least offset any increase in service costs.

However, those continuing technology improvements may make analysis of the industry capital plans more difficult. It could also indicate continued market shrinkage for service providers. In addition, very few new wells were drilled in 2020. So that initial first-year decline that often raises the amount of capital needed to maintain production will not be in evidence this year. Instead less capital will be needed to increase production until the industry recovery is well underway and activity recovers.

Many do not realize that maintenance of production capital is a function of the growth in production that happened in the previous year. The lower the growth of the previous year means less wells with a rapid first-year decline. Therefore, less new production is needed to replace the company-wide decline that takes place from existing production.

It also means that the industry overall is likely to show some recovery growth due to technology advances and the lack of drilling activity in 2020 even with low capital budgets that allow companies to live within cash flow. The result is that this fiscal year could surprise Mr. Market in a number of unexpected ways.

The company itself will likely take advantage of strong commodity prices for as long as it can. Management has stated that it does not have to hedge nearly as much in the future due to changes in the loan conditions. Therefore management does intend to become more of an opportunistic hedging operation in the future. That will add an additional risk factor to the company as management needs to time future hedges correctly (the optional hedges that is).

So even though this company needs higher prices right now, there appears to be a favorable pricing environment that should allow the company to dig its way out of the unexpected financial bind it found itself in last fiscal year. Lenders are likely to become far more conservative in the future. So this company has a little further to go than many in the industry. But the profitability of the wells gives this company a reasonable chance "to get its financial house in order." That is a whole lot better than many companies in this situation.