Decarbonization has become an urgent ordeal within global political agendas as the world continues to trail behind the 7.6% annual emissions reduction goal required to avoid worsening impacts of climate change. Global electrification of the transportation sector has been viewed as a key element to decarbonizing the economy, as it currently accounts for one of the largest portions of global greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions. Specifically, commercial vehicle fleet conversion to electric would take priority, as the segment continues to account for more than 80% of total transportation sector GHG emissions.

The increasing demand for last-mile delivery transportation solutions due to rising e-commerce adoption will also further propel electrification of commercial fleets in coming years. The last-mile delivery market has ballooned into a $20 billion industry in the last 18 months due to rapid e-commerce adoption during the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic is forecasted to have accelerated demand for e-commerce by at least five years, with the U.S. being one of the leading markets. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Americans spent more than $790 billion during 2020 on online purposes, up 32% from pre-pandemic levels. The market for last-mile delivery services is expected to experience heightened expansion at a compounded annual growth rate (“CAGR”) of at least 18% in the coming years, as global digital transformation continues to underpin demand.

Global commercial fleet operators from both the private and public sectors, including the U.S. government, have already executed conversion roadmaps to satisfy reduction requirements. The share of electric vehicles (“EVs”) within commercial fleet sales has already increased by four times from 2014 to 2018. Further growth towards 15 million EVs is forecasted to be part of corporate fleets in the U.S. alone by 2040.

These favourable conditions will be key drivers of high-growth opportunities for commercial EV makers like Workhorse (NASDAQ:WKHS) in coming years. Workhorse is currently one of the most prominent EV makers in the last-mile delivery scene, and has already started to benefit from the industry tailwinds discussed above. But based on its long-term growth initiatives and scale of operations disclosed to date, we believe the stock’s current price performance already reflects its intrinsic value. Material catalysts, such as a consolidation that could drive further synergies, would be required to justify additional upside for the stock over the long-term horizon.

A Workhorse Update

The last-mile delivery EV maker had casually dropped a few bombshells during the second quarter earnings call, including the introduction of new CEO Richard Dauch and the redesign of C-Series trucks, which had just entered into production phase earlier this year. Dauch succeeds Duane Hughes, who had stepped down from the role as Workhorse CEO on August 1st. While explicit details regarding the cause of transition were not disclosed, it was evident that Dauch had joined Workhorse to turn the company around for good amid internal headwinds that have pressured the stock’s performance.

C-1000 Redesign

About a week after Dauch, who had previously served as the CEO of Delphi Technologies (DLPH), joined Workhorse, he had already acknowledged a design flaw in the C-Series trucks’ payload capacity. The C-Series trucks had just entered into mass production phase during the first quarter following more than four years of engineering and development delays. During the company’s second quarter earnings call, Dauch confirmed that the C-1000 trucks will go through a redesign process to address issues related to its payload, which did not meet their initial design goal and specifications committed to contracted customers. The news effectively erases the 1,000 unit production guidance that ex-CEO Hughes had affirmed during the first quarter earnings call. As for the 100+ predecessor units produced earlier this year, the company says they will be sold or leased to interested customers within the next 12 months.

The recent news will be yet another setback for the commercial EV maker which is looking to capitalize on the last-mile delivery sector’s fleet upgrade cycle. Despite growing customer interest for Workhorse’s last-mile delivery transportation solutions, the company has stopped taking new orders until there is a confirmed redesign and production process roadmap for the new vehicles, which Dauch has promised for November. The situation is also expected to cause further delivery delays on its backlog of more than 8,000 vehicle orders.

Disposition of RIDE Holdings and SEC Probe

Workhorse has also offloaded about 72% of its existing investment in Lordstown Motors (RIDE) in early August for net proceeds of $79 million. The holdings were sold at a loss of more than $52 million, with potentially “more to come” as Workhorse considers liquidating its entire position in the electric pick-up truck startup. Workhorse was an early investor in Lordstown Motors through a strategic partnership agreement. Under the agreement, Workhorse had provided Lordstown Motors with a three-year exclusive license to use its W-15 electric pickup truck design in exchange for a 10% equity stake (equivalent to 16.5 million shares).

Workhorse’s divestiture decision comes after Lordstown Motors warned investors in June that it may not have sufficient liquidity to continue operations over the following 12 months if it cannot raise additional capital. Lordstown Motors is also the subject of an active probe by the SEC for “allegedly misleading investors by overstating binding orders”. The news had sent Lordstown Motors’ on a landslide, plummeting by more than 40% since June.

Lordstown Motors’ regulatory woes may have also spilt over to Workhorse. A recently released report dated June 30th had indicated that Workhorse is currently the subject of an active SEC investigation as well, but did not disclose any details regarding what the probe concerns. The situation has since added further pressure to the stock’s performance.

USPS Dispute Withdrawal

Workhorse has also officially withdrawn the legal complaint it had previously filed against the United States Postal Service (“USPS”) earlier this week. The decision comes as Workhorse’s new management team under Dauch’s leadership wishes to prioritize current resources on other opportunities ahead within the last-mile delivery transportation sector. This includes opportunities to participate in the federal government’s recent pledge to electrify its fleet of 645,000 vehicles, where 9% of it are delivery vans and trucks.

Workhorse was one of the participants that the USPS had selected to build prototype vehicles for the “Next Generation Delivery Vehicle” (“NGDV”) project. Under the NGDV project, the USPS had planned to replace up to 165,000 mail delivery vans, which would yield a contract value of as much as $6 billion. After providing six vehicles for prototype testing, the USPS had instead awarded the contract to Oshkosh Corp. (OSK) in February. The results had sent Workhorse’s shares on an intra-day decline of more than 40% at the time; the shares are currently down by more than 67% since its peak prior to the USPS’ announcement.

In a complaint filed to the U.S. Court of Federal Claims in June, Workhorse claimed that the USPS had blamed the submitted prototype for a driver error. Workhorse also said in its complaint that the USPS did not ensure a fair bidding process, and requested the court to invalidate the award to Oshkosh and order a new award decision. In addition to Workhorse’s complaint, the USPS’s NGDV program award to Oshkosh was also controversial, given the replacement vehicles would be mostly petrol-fueled and contradictory to the Biden administration’s call for an electric federal fleet. Workhorse’s recent decision to withdraw the complaint has sent its shares on an intra-day downward spiral of more than 4%.

What’s Next for Workhorse?

Despite recent internal headwinds related to the C-Series redesign, Lordstown Motors investment, and USPS dispute, Workhorse is well-positioned within a high-growth sector. Workhorse’s first-mover advantage within the sector, coupled with the U.S. government’s push for rapid EV adoption and commercial demand for last-mile delivery transportation solutions will underpin its business outlook over the next five to ten years.

Last-Mile Delivery Commercial EVs

The global market for last-mile delivery commercial EVs, which includes medium- to heavy-duty trucks and vans, is expected to advance at a CAGR of more than 13% over the next five years. And as the global EV economy continues to build-out with improved battery technology, greater charging infrastructure availability, and price parity with ICE commercial vehicles, the sector is expected to further grow at a CAGR of more than 17% through to 2030.

The market growth projections for commercial EVs will be primarily driven by increasingly stringent emission regulations resulting from the urgency for global decarbonization, as well as lower overall costs of ownership. The increasing demand for last-mile delivery vans driven by rising e-commerce logistic needs will also provide an additional boost to the market niche in which Workhorse serves.

Prior to the development and production of the C-Series electric work vans, Workhorse had already been making electric cargo vans, such as the E-GEN and E-100, for last mile delivery and commercial work use. The C-Series leverages Workhorse’s existing commercial delivery vehicle platform, which is known for its ultra-low floor, but incorporates lightweight materials and advanced technology to enable upgraded features such as 360-degree cameras, advanced driving assistance systems (“ADAS”), and longer range capability. The C-Series also boasts a larger payload capacity compared to its predecessors, and will consist of two models: the C-650 and the C-1000, with the numerical figures denoting the respective vans’ cubic feet configurations. Achieving the payload design goal would be a significant competitive advantage to Workhorse, as it would satisfy increasing demands for larger payload last-mile delivery transportation solutions to meet rising logistic requirements from its target customers, without requiring them to hire new drivers from another licensing class to operate the vehicles.

Improved technology and performance on the C-Series is also expected to lower overall costs of ownership by 60% compared to conventional ICE commercial vehicles. Specifically, the C-Series work vans will have a range capability of up to 150 miles on a single charge, and help fleet operators save more than $170,000 in fuel and maintenance fees over a 20-year vehicle life cycle. The vans’ recent qualification for the HVIP incentive voucher program in California provides an additional incentive for fleet operators to convert to electric through Workhorse, further bolstering the commercial EV maker’s sales in the long-run.

Workhorse currently has a backlog of approximately 8,000 C-Series orders confirmed with customers and strategic partners, including Pritchard, Pride and Hitachi. Despite upcoming production and delivery delays resulting from the C-Series’ payload redesign, Workhorse is expected to generate automotive sales of approximately $9.3 million by the end of the year. The forecast is generated based on a projected average sales price (“ASP”) of $80,905, and captures the 20 C-Series vans delivered in the first half of the year, and the anticipated sale of the remaining 100-or-so vans produced earlier this year to new and existing customers who are fine with the smaller payload capacity.

Assuming management will sort out a revamped design and production roadmap for the C-Series by November, and return to production ramp up in 2022, our base case forecast projects sales of more than 1,700 units of the C-Series work vans at an ASP of approximately $86,400. This would yield projected automotive sales of $150.5 million by FY 2022. And considering Workhorse’s current order backlog and market demand, automotive sales are projected to grow at a CAGR of 22% towards $334.9 million by 2025, and further accelerate at a CAGR of 14% from 2025 towards $645.3 million by the end of the decade.

Source: Author, with data from our internal financial forecasts (Workhorse_-_Forecasted_Financial_Information.pdf).

Last-Mile Delivery Drones

The last 18 months of pandemic-driven lockdowns and social-distancing measures have spurred an unprecedented need for contactless delivery solutions. Drones or “unmanned aerial vehicles” (“UAVs”) have transformed from a concept in development, to a viable contactless last-mile delivery solution in high demand during this time.

Workhorse’s early development of HorseFly, UAVs designed to be paired with its work vans for parcel delivery, was a prescient move. HorseFly is co-developed with Moog, a veteran in motion control system design and manufacturing, under a joint venture enterprise called “Certus”. HorseFly is currently still in testing and validation phase, with thousands of packages already successfully delivered through tests and demos since 2020. The UAVs have a 10-pound payload, and are capable of making deliveries up to ten miles away from the host delivery van at a maximum air speed of 50 mph. The HorseFly drones are designed to be paired with Workhorse’s last-mile delivery vans, but can also be used on a standalone basis to support point-to-point package delivery from anywhere.

The HorseFly drones’ compatibility with Workhorse’s work vans creates a significant cross-selling opportunity, generating meaningful adjacent revenues for the company’s automotive segment – about 35% of total HorseFly production over the next ten years are expected to be sold with a Workhorse work van. To date, Workhorse has already sold two units of the HorseFly along with compatible Workhorse work vans to UPS. The business unit is currently undergoing the certification proves with the Federal Aviation Administration (“FAA”) under the BEYOND program for UAVs. Certification completion is expected within the next 18 months, at which time the product will become commercialized.

Over the next five years, the global drone package delivery market is expected to grow at a CAGR of as high as 45%. Much of this growth will be underpinned by increasing demands for fast and contactless last-mile delivery solutions in the post-pandemic era. The sector is expected to further advance at a CAGR of up to 54% through to the end of the decade as UAV technology for last-mile delivery use continue to improve with longer range capability and payload capacity, encouraging global adoption.

Our base case forecast projects aviation revenues to remain at $22,400 for the year based on segment sales completed in the first quarter. Workhorse is expected to sell additional units to existing clients like UPS in 2022 to encourage early adoption, but related sales are expected to be nominal at $224,000. Considering the expectation for FAA certification and commercialized production by 2023, HorseFly sales are forecasted to break $1 million then. Related revenues are projected to further grow at a CAGR of 53% towards $22 million by 2030, underpinned by increasing demand for contactless last-mile delivery solutions, as well as cross-selling opportunities with Workhorse work vans.

Source: Author, with data from our internal financial forecast.

Overall Financial Prospects

Combining the above segment sales projections with Workhorse’s other revenue streams generated from after-sales services, total net sales are forecasted at $9.7 million by the end of the year. And as Workhorse’s C-Series work vans and HorseFly UAVs enter into mass production phase, we believe the company will be well-positioned to capitalize on high-growth opportunities within the last-mile delivery sector, underpinning aggregate sales growth at a CAGR of more than 53% towards $690.5 million by the end of the decade.

Source: Author, with data from our internal financial forecast.

However, the company is not expected to generate meaningful profits until 2026. Both gross and operating margins will remain pressured until the production reaches scale for both the C-Series work vans and HorseFly drones. Specifically, gross margins are not expected to emerge from the negative zone until 2023, when C-Series productions and sales ramp up to 300+ units per month based on management estimates. And operating margins are not expected to turn positive until 2026, with R&D and SG&A spending as a percentage of total revenues hovering on the higher range to support continued prototype development, testing and validation processes, as well as marketing efforts to increase brand traction and build-out Workhorse’s presence.

Source: Author, with data from our internal financial forecast.

As a result, Workhorse is forecasted to incur narrowing losses from $354.3 million by the end of the year, towards $6.0 million by 2025. Profit realization is projected to begin in 2026 at $13.3 million, with growth at a CAGR of 45% towards $83.4 million by 2030.

Source: Author, with data from our internal financial forecast.

i. Base Case Financial Projections:

Source: Author, with data from our internal financial forecast.

WKHS Stock Valuation

Source: Author, with data from our internal valuation analysis.

Based on the foregoing analysis on Workhorse’s five- to 10-year business roadmap and related market trends, our 12-month price target for the stock is $9.16. This approximates Workhorse’s last traded share price of $8.56 on September 17th. Combined with considerations of upcoming production delays due to redesign needs on the C-Series work vans, and an ongoing SEC probe, we are assigning a neutral rating on the stock.

Our valuation is derived from a discounted cash flow (“DCF”) analysis over a ten-year discrete period in conjunction with the forecasted financial information analyzed in earlier sections. The valuation analysis assumes a 35.4x EV/EBITDA multiple, which considers Workhorse’s current scale of operations, growth initiatives, and business outlook. This compares to the EV/EBITDA range of 29.5x to 41.9x observed across other commercial EV makers, including BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF). We have also applied a WACC of 10.5% to discount Workhorse’s projected free cash flows, which is consistent with the company’s current risk profile, taking into consideration its current capital structure and the recent volatility observed on the company’s stock.

i. Base Case Valuation Analysis:

Source: Author, with data from our internal valuation analysis.

ii. Sensitivity Analysis:

Source: Author, with data from our internal valuation analysis.

Conclusion

The imminent conversion of traditional ICE fleets to electric, paired with the increased need for cost-efficient and reliable last-mile delivery transportation solutions to meet rising e-commerce demands are bound to make strong tailwinds for Workhorse. But because Workhorse’s current scale of operations is limited in terms of product offerings and global footprint, we believe the market tailwinds ahead have already been priced into the stock’s current performance. Near-term headwinds related to regulatory woes and production delays are also expected to put further pressure on the stock’s valuation assumptions.

However, material catalysts such as a defined global expansion roadmap or consolidation with peers within the supply chain could open opportunities for further upside in the long-run. We believe this could be a reasonable possibility in the future, given Workhorse’s first-mover advantage within the electric last-mile delivery transportation sector with its C-Series work vans and HorseFly UAVs.