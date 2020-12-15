ViewApart/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is the very definition of a Wall Street darling. It has all the typical attributes: net cash on the balance sheet, aggressive share repurchases, and growing earnings. I am predicting the party is about to end. At the end of the day, AAPL is a high-end retailer that goes through the same highs and lows of the broader retail sector. It will be difficult for AAPL to maintain its growth in product sales, and share repurchases will likely be unable to mask such weakness due to the high current stock price valuation. I look at the next 10 years and explain why investors are likely to find better results by investing in 2 other mega-cap tech names.

AAPL Stock Price

AAPL is now trading just under $150 per share.

After the incredible price performance over the past 2 years, I predict more muted returns ahead.

What Is AAPL Stock's Price Target?

Wall Street analysts nonetheless remain rather bullish, with 59% of analysts having “very bullish” ratings and the overall rating being 4.27 out of 5.

It is curious that the average price target of $165.36 represents around 13% upside - while I am skeptical of any upside, I am also surprised that such limited upside could warrant the all-around bullishness in the room.

Apple Stock Forecast

In the latest quarter, AAPL delivered strong results with revenues jumping 36% and earnings per share jumping 100%. As usual, AAPL returned more cash to shareholders than generated, with $29 billion going to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. The $153 billion in YTD iPhone sales was the most since $128 billion in the first 9 months of 2018.

After many years of accelerated share repurchases, I expect the net cash position to play a far less meaningful role than in the recent past. AAPL now has $193.6 billion in cash versus $121.8 billion in debt for a net cash position of $71.8 billion, making up 3% of the current market cap. Compare this with only four years ago when AAPL had a net cash position of $153.2 billion and that made up 20% of the market cap at the time.

While we just saw that Wall Street analysts are for the most part very bullish on AAPL’s prospects, it is curious to note that consensus earnings estimates over the next 10 years leave much to be desired:

AAPL bulls might argue that the company has typically delivered significant surprises to consensus estimates, and there’s definitely some truth to that.

That said, I am highly skeptical that AAPL will be able to deliver such consensus beats in the future. While many AAPL bulls like to tout the Services category as making AAPL a true tech company, I note that Services still makes up only 17.7% of total revenues. I find it highly plausible that the rest of revenues, largely driven by iPhone sales, will struggle to grow or even maintain the current run rate. There has been large talk about the 5G supercycle and how that will boost AAPL’s stock price, but AAPL is already benefiting in part from that supercycle due to the release of its 5G enabled phones. Perhaps AAPL will be able to benefit from the supercycle for a couple more years, but it is important to remind ourselves that the smartphone thesis is no longer one of fast secular growth. Unlike in 2011 when only 35% of American adults owned a smartphone, 85% of American adults owned a smartphone as of 2021. More importantly, AAPL’s current stock price appears to have already priced in the benefits of the supercycle, leaving me to wonder where the stock will trade after the supercycle is played out.

Is Apple Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Even as an investor on the sidelines, I have to admire AAPL’s ability to not only maintain a high level of profits but to also grow profits over time. That said, there has been a clear disconnect between valuation and the stock price. AAPL has been an incredible performer since 2019, delivering 270% returns. Yet 120% of that was driven by multiple expansions.

We can see below that EPS growth of 68% helped make up some of the difference between the two numbers:

Can AAPL sustain the strong price performance moving forward? As we just saw, consensus estimates call for a steep slowdown in earnings growth, and I have no reason to doubt those estimates in light of the saturation in the smartphone market. Further, AAPL has been able to accelerate its growth of EPS in large part due to its stock repurchase program, which as also discussed earlier will play a lesser role in light of the higher stock price valuation (not to mention the dwindling cash pile).

AAPL is trading around 26x forward earnings, which might not appear that expensive compared to the recent blowout earnings results, but does indeed appear expensive as compared to the muted growth forecast. At recent prices, AAPL is trading at around 14x 2030e earnings, which is a premium to the 8-12x multiple that the stock traded prior to 2017. Placed against the 6.8% projected growth in 2030 earnings, I’d argue that the 14x multiple is more than generous as it represents a PEG ratio of 2.1x. This means that the stock could stay at current levels and I wouldn’t be surprised - leaving shareholders with a tame 0.6% annual return from the dividend yield. The main bullish thesis might be for AAPL to retain its premium valuation - perhaps the stock trades at 30x earnings in 2030. That suggests 114% upside over the next 10 years, for an annual return of 8% including the dividend. That isn’t a terrible return, but I would view this projection as being highly risky as compared to the broader market because it would be assuming an unjustifiable earnings multiple.

Is there reason to expect another game-changing invention? That certainly could alter the course of future earnings. Unfortunately, I am not so optimistic due to AAPL’s less than inspiring investment in research and development. Over the last three years, R&D expenses have risen only 48% - compare this with the 127% growth in R&D expenses at Facebook (FB):

As of the latest quarter, R&D expenses made up 16% of gross profits at AAPL, versus 25.7% at FB and 22% at Alphabet (GOOGL). If you’re looking for the best pick among mega-cap tech stocks, then I’d argue that FB and GOOGL offer strong alternatives. They trade at comparable valuations while offering stronger forward growth rates and incidentally still hold larger net cash positions - something that likely drew many AAPL investors to the name many years ago. I rate shares of AAPL as a hold at current prices, with a slight bearish tilt as I find it hard to believe this name will be able to outperform or even keep up with the broader market over the next decade.