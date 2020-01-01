Masha Rasputina/iStock via Getty Images

At the start of 2020, physical gold was trading at $1,523 per ounce. Since then, it has increased to $1,754, or a $231 gain. That's a ~15% return for the metal. Conversely, the HUI (an index of gold mining stocks) started 2020 at 241.94 and closed at 237.53 on Friday. The index has dropped 4.41 points (a loss of 1.8%) since January 1, 2020.

(Source: SomaBull)

Typically, the gold mining stocks have 2-3x the leverage to the gold price. The HUI should be up 30-45% since the start of 2020. But incredibly, the index is lower by a few percentage points during this time.

There is no fundamental reason for the gold mining stocks to be trading where they are today. Valuations are exceptionally low (both historically and compared to other sectors), which I will show in a bit.

The divergence has become so extreme that the miners act as if gold is at $1,400-$1,500 (or lower), not $1,750.

I've seen this game before. Gold stock investors are being duped into thinking that these stocks are only (or not even) worth the current prices they trade today. But soon, there will be a massive reversal. This is a setup, and longs are the patsies.

Valuations Today Vs. The Previous Gold Bull Market

Focusing on valuations in the gold miners since the last bull market, significant multiple compression has occurred. Two examples are Alamos Gold (AGI) and Agnico Eagle (AEM).

Comparing valuations during the middle stages (circa 2005-2007) of the 2000-2011 gold bull market to those today, and the difference is staggering.

It's important to note I'm not using bubble top valuations from the last bull run.

Alamos Gold 2007 Vs. Today

In 2006-2007, Alamos Gold’s market cap ranged from roughly US$500 million to US$900 million. Annual revenue during 2007 totaled US$74 million, and operating cash flow was ~US$21 million—the stock traded at 7-12x revenue and 25-40x operating cash flow.

(Source: Alamos Gold)

Alamos has generated $422.5 million of revenue and $186 million of operating cash flow through the first half of 2021. The company is on pace to generate revenue of well over $800 million and operating cash flow of over $350 million this year. Meanwhile, Alamos' market cap is $2.9 billion and is trading at ~3.5x revenue and ~8x cash flow.

(Source: Alamos Gold)

If AGI traded at the same multiple as it did back in 2007, it would need to be 3-4x its current price.

(Source: SomaBull)

Agnico Eagle 2007 Vs. Today

It's a similar story with Agnico Eagle, as the company's market cap ranged from roughly US$4.5 billion to US$6.5 billion in 2007. Since then, its valuation has increased by just under 200% using the low range of its market cap in 2007 (or ~100% using the high point), yet both its annual revenue and operating cash flow have increased by over 800%.

(Source: YCharts.com)

In 2007, AEM traded at 10-15x P/S and 20-28x P/CF, similar to Alamos Gold. Like AGI, AEM would need to increase ~300% to trade at the same valuation as during the middle stages of the previous bull market.

(Source: SomaBull)

AEM and AGI are two of the best gold companies in this sector. They both have a top-shelf management team, quality long-life assets in low-risk mining jurisdictions, a strong balance sheet, and wide margins at current gold prices.

It could be argued that these two stocks were overpriced back in 2007, and they have grown into their valuations over the years. However:

Au companies have historically traded at a premium, given they are mining the most precious of metals. That premium has not only vanished but has turned into a significant discount. Compared to valuations across other sectors — where you have mega-cap tech stocks trading at 20-25x operating cash flow, other tech stocks at 50-100x OCF, and the entire stock market trading near all-time peak p/e valuations — AEM and AGI are bargains.

Other Examples Of The Deep Values In Gold Mining Stocks

1. Centerra Gold

Since the start of 2020, Centerra Gold's (CGAU) market cap has declined by almost 9% to $2.1 billion. This is in line with the value contraction of the rest of the group, despite gold's advance.

This year alone, CGAU has lost almost 40% of its value. Most of this decline is because of the nationalization of the company's flagship Kumtor mine by the government of Kyrgyzstan; the overall weakness in the sector recently is adding to the losses.

Data by YCharts

Kyrgyzstan owns 26.4% of Centerra, but the company has prevented the government from selling those shares or receiving dividends. As CEO Scott Perry said in the most recent conference call:

there's a series of restrictions in place in terms of the Kyrgyzaltyn shareholding, in terms of their ability to receive dividends, in terms of their ability to transfer shares, since their ability to vote on those shares, so they will have no entitlement to the recently declared dividends.

Centerra could eventually cancel the shares owned by Kyrgyzstan. As Perry said in response to an analyst's question:

Analyst Should we be thinking about your capital structure as intact going forward with the Kyrgyzaltyn shares or should we be thinking that at some point there will be a reduced share count that negates, that essentially removes those shares from the calculus? Scott G. Perry In terms of our broader share counts, there are some opportunities here. Obviously we are open to engaging in negotiations with the political leadership in Kyrgyzstan, in terms of, looking to resolve the situation for a constructive dialogue. And look, we're certainly open to all possibilities, which could include, the Kyrgyzaltyn shareholding and what that could potentially mean for a reduction in our share counts.

If Centerra cancels those shares, the market cap will decline to US$1.57 billion.

The company's cash balance has grown enormously over the last two years, as they had US$883 million of cash and $0 debt at the end of Q2 2021. Backing out the shares held by Kyrgyzstan would put the enterprise value at $587 million. Effectively, that's what investors are currently valuing Centerra's entire portfolio of assets, even though these mines and projects are worth far more (and that's assuming lower gold prices).

(Source: Centerra Gold)

Production (ex-Kumtor) in 2022 and 2023 is expected to increase to just over 400,000 ounces of gold at an incredibly low AIC of $575 and $645 per ounce for those years, respectively. That's AIC, not AISC, as AIC is a higher-level cost metric. Even if gold declines to $1,600, the company will have ~$1,000 per ounce AIC margins and generate substantial free cash flow.

(Source: Centerra Gold)

Output is now exclusively from the Mt Milligan mine in Canada and the Öksüt mine in Turkey. The threat of nationalization in Canada is about as close to zero as you can get, and it isn't a significant concern with Turkey. Kumtor was always the main risk to this story and has been over the last ~20 years.

Meanwhile, Centerra still owns other assets, including the Kemess project in Canada, with C$1 billion of infrastructure. While Kemess isn't in production and likely isn't worth close to that amount, it's not worth zero.

(Source: Centerra Gold)

If Centerra declines ~40% from current levels, it would be trading at cash value (factoring in the cancellation of Kyrgyzstan's shares). Unfortunately, most investors don't seem to understand the value of this company and aren't aware of the potential reduction in the share count.

If longs want to keep falling for the shenanigans occurring in stocks like CGAU and dump this stock down to cash value, I will gladly accept that opportunity and acquire more.

2. Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold (GAU) has declined over 50% in the last year and now has a market cap of only US$155.2 million. This was a stock with a market cap of almost $1 billion back in 2016.

Cash and cash equivalents have increased to US$58.6 million over the last few years, and the company has zero debt.

Data by YCharts

Galiano owns 45% of the Askanko Gold mine via a JV with Gold Fields (GFI), who also owns 45% (with the Government of Ghana holding the remaining 10%). Galiano is the operator of the mine.

The JV had $41.3 million of cash, $13.4 million in receivables from gold sales, and $3.1 million in gold on hand at the end of Q2 2021, and no debt. That's $28.9 million of additional cash and gold for Galiano, bringing the total up to US$87.5 million. That means investors are valuing Galiano's 45% interest in the Asanko Gold mine at just $67.7 million.

(Source: Galiano Gold)

The Asanko mine had almost 2.4 million ounces of gold reserves at a grade of 1.38 g/t at the end of 2019.

(Source: Galiano Gold)

The mine is on a gold belt that is sandwiched between two other highly prospective gold belts in Ghana.

(Source: Galiano Gold)

The Asanko operation is currently producing 225,000+ ounces of gold per year. The issue lately is that AISC has spiraled out of control, reaching almost $1,500 per ounce last quarter. As a result, margins are thin, and free cash flow has been lacking. In addition, the Asanko mine requires a significant amount of waste stripping at the Nkran open-pit over the next few years, which could keep costs high. However, the value of this asset isn't worth zero, and Galiano's ownership interest in the mine is undoubtedly worth far more than $67.7 million at today's gold prices.

(Source: Galiano Gold)

Especially when you consider the recent drill results below the current pit shell at Nkran, as Galiano reported high-grade, extremely wide intercepts. It's a matter of figuring out how to mine this deposit to minimize waste stripping.

(Source: Galiano Gold)

Galiano isn't the strongest company in the sector, and there are other opportunities I would focus on, but it's another example as the valuation of GAU is unreasonably low.

3. SSR Mining

The stock market is grossly overvalued, whatever metric you want to use. The free cash flow yield of many trillion-dollar tech stocks is in the low single digits. Compare that to SSR Mining (SSRM) which has a free cash flow yield of 10.9% using a market cap of $3.5 billion (or $200 million more than the market cap of SSRM at the close on Friday). The company already has a sizable net cash position of over $500 million and is generating exceptional FCF, allowing it to target a robust capital return yield of up to 5.5% for 2021.

(Source: SSR Mining)

SSRM is knocking it out of the park this year, as 2021 guidance calls for production of 720,000-800,000 gold equivalent ounces and AISC of $1,050 - $1,110 per AuEq ounce. Through the first half of the year, they have produced 395,750 AuEq ounces at an AISC of $983 per ounce sold. SSRM is on pace to meet or exceed the top end of production guidance and come in well below the low end of the AISC range.

In H1 2021, the company generated $177 million in free cash flow and returned $125 million to shareholders. In addition, they stated in the last earnings call: "We anticipate that our cash flows for the second half of the year will remain strong and will be equally weighted to the first half of the year."

Yet since the start of 2020, SSRM is down 21%.

Data by YCharts

Ruling Out Reasons For The Contraction In Values

At times like this, when valuations don't make much sense, investors will reach for reasons (right or wrong) to explain the decline in gold mining stocks. Let's review some likely arguments:

1. Gold Miners Are Anticipating A Sharp Decline In The Price Of Gold

The most logical conclusion that investors will come to given the chasm in the valuation of gold vs. the mining stocks is that it must be a signal that the price of physical gold is about to collapse.

If this divergence wasn't so extreme and hadn't occurred over such a long period, I would give more credence to this argument. However, considering the miners' leverage and weakness exhibited over the last year and a half, if gold drops to $1,500, the HUI could plummet 40%. That would put several stocks at cash value and give zero value to the producing assets, which will still generate strong cash flow even at that gold price.

Unless the HUI goes through a metamorphosis and suddenly has 1:1 leverage with gold to the downside, I don't think this explains the divergence or supports the argument that investors in Au miners are pricing in a plunge in gold. The plunge has already been priced in. So what happens to the gold stocks if/when the plunge occurs? The math doesn't work; that's the problem.

Besides, gold is a $12+ trillion market, while the combined market cap of all publicly traded gold mining stocks is under $200 billion. I don't think in this instance, the tail is wagging the dog.

I'm not suggesting that gold will not fall to $1,500. Rather, if it does, I don't believe the action in the mining stocks was a harbinger of this event.

Remember, we are trying to identify reasons that explain this extreme divergence.

2. The Market Is Anticipating A Surge In Cash Costs

An aggressive contraction in margins would justify the mining stocks trading at current levels. Given that worldwide inflation is now on the uptrend and dangerously close to spiraling out of control in the U.S. and other countries, there could be a perceived risk that the cost of labor, fuel, materials, etc. for the miners could escalate to the point that the average AISC suddenly jumps several hundred dollars per ounce.

So far, though, there hasn't been a notable increase in cost for the industry.

Below is a table of AISC for some of the largest gold miners in the world. While there are always exceptions, most companies in the sector are still producing at or near 2019 AISC. If anything, costs have increased only $50-$100, and some companies are experiencing cost pressure due to factors that have nothing to do with inflation. For example, Kinross Gold (KGC) initially guided for AISC of $1,025 per ounce gold for 2021, but a fire at their Tasiast mine resulted in a temporary suspension of the mill for a good part of the year, forcing the company to raise 2021 AISC estimates to $1,100 per ounce. Newmont (NEM) and AEM haven't seen much of an increase in costs over the last two years, and Endeavour Mining's (OTCQX:EDVMF) AISC is $860 through the first half of the year, putting them at the bottom end of the guidance range. The average AISC for the group below is around $1,000 per ounce.

(Source: SomaBull)

Even if AISC surges $200 over the next 12-24 months, margins at current gold prices would still be over $500 per ounce for these sector leaders. If there is margin contraction at both ends of the spectrum, and gold drops to $1,500 while AISC rise, these companies would still have healthy margins.

Most companies aren't seeing sharp increases in costs, at least not yet. If the gold stocks are foretelling this event, then that means inflation in the world economies is about to soar, which means investors should put a strong bid under gold (ignore the crazy theories that gold isn't a good inflation hedge, those can easily be debunked, especially in a world ruled by ZIRP and negative real interest rates). In that scenario, any increase in cash costs should be more than offset by rising gold prices.

So I don't believe this dichotomy is the result of some future escalating cost environment for the mining stocks. If I'm wrong with that assumption, I still wouldn't give too much credit to this sector for being able to foresee this event.

Besides, company balance sheets are vastly stronger than they were several years ago. Even if there is a contraction in margins to where somehow the miners were only making $100-$200 on every ounce of gold sold, the enormous increase in net cash has resulted in enterprise valuations declining even more than market caps over the last year and a half. In reality, the divergence between gold and the miners is even more pronounced than indicated by the percentage change in stock prices. What's the logic/argument that valuations should go back to 2018 levels if margins contract?

3. Gold Miners Are Ultimately Capital Destroyers

This argument held much weight in the mid-2010s, as many mining companies made poor capital allocation decisions in the previous bull market. They were either acquiring companies and drastically overpaying in the process, had to buy back massively underwater hedge books, focused on growth at any cost, or consistently overpromised and underdelivered on production and cost targets.

Investors could assume that the gold mining companies will inevitably find a way to squander the cash accumulated over the last few years, and that these stocks are value traps. But that's not the current trend in the sector. There are no signs that the miners are returning to the ways of old.

Instead, the industry is exhibiting smart use of capital, zero-premium mergers are becoming more common, profitability over production growth is the new mantra, and companies are returning excess cash to shareholders. I believe these trends will continue.

What's Likely Hurting The Mining Stocks

Miners are likely dropping for other reasons entirely (none of which have to do with fundamentals). I believe that a combination of factors is causing the gold stocks to diverge from the physical metal, mainly:

1. Unreasonable Bearish Sentiment

The correction in the HUI started in August 2020, and here we are over a year later, and the index is still trying to find a bottom. The long, drawn-out decline has worn out those long the sector and caused an extreme swing in sentiment. Even some of the most ardent bulls have bailed and are calling for much lower prices in the mining stocks.

Selling begets selling, and mining investors see these stocks in what appears to be a never-ending downtrend and assume something is seriously wrong. Sell now, ask questions later.

The inherent volatility in the sector also creates these extreme ebbs and flows, compounding the situation.

2. Technical Breakdowns

The 250 level was key support for the HUI, which failed to hold over the last few weeks. The index attempted to retake support earlier this month but quickly fell back down again. The HUI is now solidly below 250 and hitting lower lows. The same goes for many gold stocks such as GOLD, AEM, and KGC, all of which have broken below their respective March 2021 lows. Deteriorating technicals have driven the recent selling and will continue to influence the short-term direction.

(Source: StockCharts.com)

(Source: StockCharts.com)

(Source: StockCharts.com)

(Source: StockCharts.com)

3. Analyst Community Not Helping Matters

I've been closely following the mining stocks for almost 20 years, and some in the mining analyst community are particularly misrepresenting the gold mining sector. This problem started in the last few years of the previous bear cycle and has worsened since then. I believe that the sector is being (unfairly) punished by many analysts for past indiscretions.

However, there are also research reports/articles I've read that I believe miss the mark entirely about a mining company, either because:

They are looking backward and not forward Aren't aware of the bullish/bearish dynamics Misvalue the company Or, just plain have facts wrong

I did want to highlight a recent downgrade of OceanaGold (OTCPK:OCANF).

But first, I wanted to mention that I was warning subscribers in my August 2019 article "Three Mining Stocks I'm Avoiding" that OCANF was one stock I was steering clear of due to a possible government enforced shutdown of its Didipio mine in the Philippines, as I said:

If they get Didipio resolved, then OCANF could be a compelling buy. If they don't, then there is still much downside risk as a negative outcome at this operation hasn't been priced in.

That was the time to be bearish on OCANF; the risks were too high and the possibility of the loss of Didipio was real.

The company couldn't resolve the issue with Didipio at that time, and the stock tanked as production from this flagship mine was suddenly gone.

OceanaGold has drastically underperformed the sector over the last few years, losing significant value, while the HUI put in double-digit gains.

Data by YCharts

However, the tide is turning.

As I've been forecasting since late last year, it appeared that OceanaGold would receive the renewal of the mining license for Didipio and get the operation back online again. If they were successful, then OCANF was extremely undervalued as Didipio was priced out.

As expected, OceanaGold announced a few months ago that it received the renewal, and Didipio is ramping back up.

Now is the time to be bullish on OCANF.

Yet, one analyst believes that Didipio returning to production is already priced in, and recently downgraded OCANF. The stock took an almost 4% hit the day of this downgrade or 4x the underperformance of the HUI, which shows the hefty influence analysts' downgrades have on the mining stocks.

I strongly disagree with any research that suggests Didipio back online is already factored into the share price. In fact, I believe that OCANF will outperform the sector over the next 12-24 months as investors don't realize the positive change in cash flow that will now take place thanks to Didipio.

Not only that, but Didipio in production makes OceanaGold a prime acquisition target by B2Gold (BTG), Centerra Gold, and others.

The bottom line, I adamantly disagree with any call suggesting that Didipio is now priced in, I don't think that it is, not in the slightest. I believe the stock is a strong buy and will outperform. We shall see.

OCANF has been hit by several analyst downgrades over the last few months. I'm not singling anyone out, I'm trying to show a trend. One that hinders the expansion of valuations in the mining stocks if the calls are ultimately wrong.

4. Unrelenting Short Sellers

Getting back to the title of this article and what I said in the beginning...

I've seen this game before. This is a setup, as I believe the main catalyst driving down the values in the miners is short sellers (hedge funds, etc.), and they will be piling in soon on the long side to ride this sector back up. But not first before they leave a trail of gold-stock bulls' carcasses in their wake.

Manipulation isn't the correct word because it implies longs are doing all they can to stop this attack. Unfortunately, there are no diamond hands in this sector, more like peanut brittle, as the slightest bit of pressure and the longs will crack.

Since fundamentals don't explain the excessive valuation gaps in the miners, we must find the most logical explanation. I think it's a culmination of shorts driving the gold stocks lower, hitting stops, creating technical breakdowns, which is increasing bearish sentiment. It's a domino effect, and it snowballs until you reach the climax. Then it reverses. Like clockwork.

Divergences In This Sector Never Last

The purpose of this article is to highlight the incredible valuations in the gold producers and how the shorts aren't on the right side of the trade, even though that's what is feeding this long liquidation.

Some of the best values you will find in any sector are here, and they are supported by robust balance sheets and high cash flow per share. Yet the stocks keep going down.

We are to the point that valuations in the gold mining sector are absurd. Could stocks go lower? Absolutely, that is the goal of those shorting the market and trying to drive these shares down.

Divergences in this sector never last, and I expect this one will soon resolve itself.

I'm not making a forecast as to where the HUI could bottom because I feel that we are in such a highly irrational pricing environment that it's "pick a number." However, I believe that in 12-24 months, the index will be double where it's trading today. That's all that really matters. This graph isn't intended to illustrate any exact short-term forecast for the HUI. The downside depicts only the potential for more losses (whether that's 1 point, 30 points, or more), and the timing for a bottom could be days or months. The upside is more predictable, both in terms of speed and intensity.

There is no doubt that 2021 has been a challenging year for the gold miners. As a result, many investors have given up on the sector (not the first time this has happened); they will be back after the huge reversal.

Despite the contraction in multiples, there have been many opportunities in the sector to minimize losses and keep the outperformance going, thanks to these divergences.

For example, I was booking profits in silver stocks earlier this year as they were outperforming and had strongly diverged from the gold miners. Then I plowed those profits into select undervalued Au names. The stocks of silver producers have greatly underperformed the gold miners over the last several months.

The Gold Edge portfolio was up 99% in 2019, up 57% in 2020, and is down ~11% in 2021. We haven't gone off the rails here. We are successfully managing this correction by playing the divergences. Divergences are opportunities. This happens to be one of the most incredible in the sector within the last 20 years, which will set up the portfolio for more exceptional gains over the next few years. I firmly believe that. Don't be fooled into believing anything different.

(Source: SomaBull)