The long-term charts of a specific stock definitely give insights on the market trend which is key when investing in beaten-up companies. Why? Because no matter how attractive a particular company may be from a fundamental standpoint, this “attractiveness” needs to show up in price-action on the technical chart. Many fundamental oriented investors make the mistake of solely researching the fundamentals and ignoring how the general market views the company (through the charts). The problem with this approach is that solid companies which are heavily oversold can even get more oversold before a final firm bottom is printed.

As chartists, we believe that every possible fundamental, physiological or even political reason has already been embedded on the technical chart. This is even more true on weekly and monthly charts as far more information can be studied which can then help the investor come to an informed decision.

Take FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) for example and its respective long-term chart. As we see below, shares (as they have been declining) are now about to come up against very strong downside support by means of a multi-year trend-line going all the way back to 2012. Trend-lines become more potent when they are longer in duration and when they have multiple contact points. As we can see from the chart, price has managed to remain above this support on multiple occasions since 2012, 2015, 2016, 2019 & most recently in early 2020. Suffice it to say, we would be banking on support holding here once more if shares indeed keep dropping from present levels (a high likelihood).

The weekly chart is aligning with the monthly chart in that the stochastics remain heavily oversold and the weekly MACD signal is getting closer to a crossover due to its respective moving averages beginning to finally converge.

If indeed a hard bottom is on the horizon, we should be seeing green shoots in FF's profitability metrics as well as the valuation.

On the profitability side, shares have gotten hammered in recent times due the below-par performance of the company's chemical segment as well as the winter storm in Texas. The recent second quarter results though demonstrated that the company's fortunes may be recovering as the biofuels segment in particular outperformed expectations. Furthermore, the company was able to generate $12 million of free cash flow in the recent second quarter which is encouraging for future profitability. We state this because Future Fuel has always traditionally been a company which has reported strong return on invested capital numbers. In fact, the company's ROIC number coming into fiscal 2021 was over 10%. Suffice it to say, FF has shown in previous times the wherewithal to allocate capital well. Net profit had actually grown by approximately 7.2% on average per year from fiscal 2011 up to the end of fiscal 2020 (10-year period). This bodes well for future profitability once management gets its hands on some cash once more.

From a shareholder's compensation viewpoint, management in no terms has been found wanting here. The regular $0.24 dividend which currently is being paid out in four quarterly payments of $0.06 each amount to a dividend yield of 3.2%. However, when we include the special dividends into the mix ($2.50 one-off payment per share in June of this year), shareholders are being exceptionally rewarded in this company and management must be recognised here for paying shareholders in what has been a difficult trading climate recently for the company.

From a valuation standpoint, Future Fuel's book and sales multiples of 1.3 and 1.5 respectively come in well under the company's 5-year averages of 1.55 & 2.41 respectively. On the assets side, the $144 million of cash and short-term investments on the balance sheet is almost half the market cap of the company. Furthermore, this line-item in the preceding quarter came in at a whopping $244 million before the special dividend was paid out. On the sales side, consolidated revenues increased by 56% over the same quarter of 12 months prior due to higher biofuels volumes as well as higher prices. Management is working hard to increase the sales revenue of the chemicals segment so we believe we have some latitude here even if biofuels soften somewhat over the near-term.

Therefore, to sum up, the combination of the technical charts, FutureFuel's valuation, the company's trending profitability as well as the 3%+ regular dividend (which is well protected by a solid balance sheet), all play into the long-case here. Let's see if we can bounce off long-term support and confirm at least a weekly swing low. We look forward to continued coverage.