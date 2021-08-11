onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) reported its second quarter results. But those results are not likely to be really meaningful to the average shareholder until all the reorganization activities are off the income statement. That includes deferred maintenance. There's also an acquisition in the works to further muddy quarterly results. In the meantime the new Chesapeake Energy has low debt and a strong enough stock price to participate in the "roll-up" or consolidation game currently sweeping the industry.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Acquisition Of Vine Energy Presentation August 11, 2021.

This acquisition represents a further bet that the recovery of natural gas pricing will continue. It also appears to represent a previous reversal of the strategy to increase the percentage of oil production which would allow the company to profit under various industry scenarios rather than a dependence upon the health of natural gas prices.

For me, the jury is still out on that one because the Eagle Ford leases in particular should prove to be very profitable. Combine that with the last decade or so has (at least to me) proved the advisability of a very flexible production base to handle whatever changes occur in this industry going forward. Natural gas prices have risen and so have oil prices as well as other related products. Now how long that will last is anyone's guess. When it comes to this commodity business there is ample history of weak natural gas prices combined with decent oil prices. That should point to commodity price flexibility as noted before.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Acquisition Of Vine Energy Presentation August 11, 2021.

Management is also continuing the industry trend of offering no premium in the current consolidation phase of the industry. Most likely, Chesapeake Energy stock does carry a bankruptcy discount. Therefore as management builds a solid future post bankruptcy, the stock should appreciate as market fears about finances and company leadership fade.

The acquired company likely has a very low cost operation as that basin shown above is one of the lower cost basins in the industry (thanks to modern completion techniques). Furthermore, natural gas prices have remained unexpectedly strong recently thanks to a winter freeze followed by one very hot summer.

That pricing could account for the strategy change back to the natural gas roots of this company. The stronger prices make just about any acquisition look accretive compared to last year. Frankly, that is not a real high bar to overcome. But the big deal is that the use of stock keeps the company debt low to allay fears of another debt fueled buying binge that is patterned like the one that happened some decades back.

Investors really will not know the advantages of this acquisition until the company performance is measured in the next industry cyclical downturn. The good news about that is the increasing capacity of the United States to export cheap natural gas to the rest of the world may put off that downturn for some time to come. Still management needs to be careful as this industry has very low forward visibility.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Acquisition Of Vine Energy Presentation August 11, 2021.

Probably the one move that is not real smart is the dividend initiation and now an increase. The payout ratio shown above is fairly high and not real likely to prove to be sustainable in an industry downturn (especially a downturn like the one in fiscal year 2020). This is obviously a short-sighted move by management to prop up the stock price. A better use would be to get rid of the debt entirely and begin to repurchase shares. Then at least there would be no temptation to borrow money to maintain the dividend during the next downturn.

What this company needs more than anything else is a solid financial track record after the bankruptcy. As tempting as it is to pay a dividend, that may be pushing things a little bit far.

That dividend is possible because commodity prices "went through the floor" when this company filed for bankruptcy. That led to a very low company valuation in bankruptcy which did not leave a lot for creditors of any kind to claim. But commodity prices climbed as bankruptcy proceedings terminated. So the company became a public company again in a far stronger commodity pricing environment (that no one saw coming) than when it was in bankruptcy.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Acquisition Of Vine Energy Presentation August 11, 2021.

Management did pull a "fast one" even though it is probably legitimate when comparing debt ratios to other companies. Companies like Diamondback Energy (FANG) and EQT (EQT) have likewise engaged in the consolidation game. Therefore the debt has increased accordingly but so has the earnings potential. The "fast one" part is that the debt increases immediately. But the earnings of the combined company will only become apparent one quarter at a time over the next year. Therefore the debt ratios for both companies (for example) will be coming down considerably.

EQT in particular has had increasing financial strength ratings throughout the pandemic. It's one of very few companies to improve its financial position during the pandemic challenges without needing a bankruptcy to show that improvement.

Diamondback Energy was investment grade before the pandemic. Therefore lenders would not be using the debt ratio shown above. This company, like EQT, largely used stock to make acquisitions. However, there was some debt added as there always is in large acquisitions. But the debt ratios did not quite get to the point shown above the way the lenders do things because they include the results of the acquired companies right away.

Going forward, Chesapeake Energy would be very wise to keep its debt ratio low. Probably every bit as wise would be a lower payout ratio that could be maintained during the next industry downturn. As long as the current consolidation continues throughout the industry, it would be wise for management to maintain a hefty cash balance just in case a good cash deal happens to appear. That would mean less dilution for shareholders in the future.

It will take some time to determine if the newly-found focus on natural gas will be successful. Strong commodity prices often make managements appear to be geniuses only to run into large challenges during the next industry decline. So it will really take a full business cycle to see exactly how well the current strategy does.

In the meantime, the recovery is really in the early stages. The cautious outlook throughout much of the industry bodes very well for production discipline well into the future. Now should commodity prices in the future begin to be far more optimistic than they are now, the optimism would likely plant the seeds of the next cyclical downturn.

Most managements do not increase activity a lot if they do not think higher commodity prices will last. So right now there's a perception that it's better to buy production rather than drill for production. As long as that attitude continues, then investments in oil and natural gas are likely to be profitable.

Chesapeake Energy has to be regarded as speculative due to its emergence from bankruptcy as well as due to the management turmoil (caused by the new board that was formed during the bankruptcy). That new board has to prove that it can put some adequate management in place to properly execute the strategic plan. Until the track record and management assurances happen, investors will need to be patient.