South_agency/E+ via Getty Images

Quick Take

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) has filed to raise $138 million from the sale of American Depositary Shares representing underlying common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company operates cryptocurrency mining facilities in North America.

Given the reasonable valuation expectation at IPO, it is worth a closer look.

Company & Technology

London, UK-based Argo was founded to cost effectively mine Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in North America using 'predominantly renewable and inexpensive power.'

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Peter Wall, who has been with the firm since inception and was previously Partner at The Art Department.

Below is a brief overview video of the firm's recently announced climate strategy:

(Source)

Argo has received at least $75 million in equity investment from investors including Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF.

The firm currently has over 21,000 mining machines located in owned and hosted facilities in Canada and the United States.

Management also intends to invest in strategic initiatives beyond mining to diversify its revenue streams via its Argo Labs division.

General Administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

General Administrative Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 3.7% 2020 9.7% 2019 20.5%

(Source)

The General Administrative efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of General Administrative spend, grew sharply in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

General Administrative Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 17.7 2020 5.7

(Source)

Market & Competition

The global market for Bitcoin mining is currently in significant flux, with the recent bans on mining in China causing a large amount of that country's hashpower to exit the network while those operators look for a more suitable location.

The market value for mining depends on the price of Bitcoin, since the majority of value going to the miner is a function of the current Bitcoin reward rate of 6.25 Bitcoin per successfully mined block.

At a price of $50,000 per Bitcoin, for example, the annual mining rewards for the entire industry would be approximately $16.425 billion per year.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Bitfarms

DMG Blockchain

Hive Blockchain

Hut 8 Mining

HashChain Technology

DPW Holdings

Layer1 Technologies

Riot Blockchain

Marathon Patent Corp.

Others

Financial Performance

Argo’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue

Sharply increased gross profit and gross margin

Growing operating profit and comprehensive income

Increased cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 42,916,940 183.7% 2020 $ 26,172,610 123.3% 2019 $ 11,718,955 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 35,176,115 496.4% 2020 $ 10,694,857 53.0% 2019 $ 6,991,379 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 81.96% 2020 40.86% 2019 59.66% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 15,336,572 35.7% 2020 $ 2,206,931 8.4% 2019 $ (1,133,988) -9.7% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 9,461,207 2020 $ 2,354,808 2019 $ 939,503 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 3,227,066 2020 $ 3,277,369 2019 $ (1,207,479) (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source)

As of June 30, 2021, Argo had $22.2 million in cash and $74.2 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, was negative ($7.2 million).

IPO Details

ARBK intends to sell 7.5 million ADS representing 75 million underlying ordinary shares at an estimated price of $18.40 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $138 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing or potentially new shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

The company’s stock is quoted on the OTCQX under “ARBKF” and on the London Stock Exchange Main as “ARB”.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO (ex- underwriter options) would approximate $729 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 16.42%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

The principal purposes of this offering are to create a public market for our ADSs, to facilitate greater access to the U.S. public equity markets and to increase our visibility in the marketplace, as well as to obtain additional capital. We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering to fund the development of our Texas facility and other incremental growth, including investments in DeFi projects and other initiatives, and for working capital and general corporate purposes, including for possible acquisitions that may be identified following the date of this prospectus (Source)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the company is 'not currently subject to any material pending legal proceedings or claims.'

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Jefferies, Barclays and numerous other investment banks.

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of the firm’s relevant capitalization and valuation metrics at IPO, excluding the effects of underwriter options:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $840,571,496 Enterprise Value $728,630,056 Price / Sales 15.72 EV / Revenue 13.63 EV / EBITDA 43.77 Earnings Per Share $0.25 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 16.42% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $18.40 Net Free Cash Flow -$7,291,331 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share -0.87% Revenue Growth Rate 179.56% (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source)

As a reference, a potential public comparable would be Hut 8 Mining (HUT); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Hut 8 Mining Argo Blockchain Variance Price / Sales 14.22 15.72 10.6% EV / Revenue 20.68 13.63 -34.1% EV / EBITDA 58.73 43.77 -25.5% Earnings Per Share $0.30 $0.25 -16.8% Revenue Growth Rate 32.6% 179.56% 451.64% (Glossary Of Terms)

(F-1/A and Seeking Alpha)

Commentary

ARBK seeks U.S. public investment capital to fund its further capital expenditure and operating plans.

The firm’s financials show the positive effects of a rising Bitcoin price in recent reporting periods.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, was negative ($7.2 million).

General Administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenue has increased sharply and its General Administrative efficiency rate rose to 17.7x in the most recent six-month reporting period.

The market opportunity for mining Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is large and expected to grow significantly, especially as and if the price of Bitcoin rises due to increased adoption and holding of the digital asset.

Jefferies is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 32.5% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is the fluctuating price of Bitcoin as the asset remains volatile in trading activity. Price drops of 50% over a several week period are still common, so the firm’s revenue stream is difficult to forecast.

As for valuation, compared to another North American Bitcoin mining company, Hut 8, the Argo IPO appears reasonably valued on several different metrics.

While management is seeking to diversify the firm’s revenue streams, it is still subject to the underlying price swings of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies it mines.

However, a trend in Bitcoin mining is to hold on to the Bitcoin that has been mined and instead use investment capital to fund operating expenses, especially as investment funding for Bitcoin mining companies has increased in availability.

As for the firm’s use of part of the proceeds to fund ‘investments in DeFi projects [Decentralized Finance] and other initiatives,’ I am more skeptical of such non-core functions.

If you are a long-term Bitcoin bull, as I am, Argo represents an opportunity to acquire exposure via a stock rather than direct ownership of Bitcoin.

Given the reasonable valuation expectation at IPO, it is worth a close look.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: September 22, 2021.