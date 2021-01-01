Hoisington Investment Management Company is a federally registered investment adviser located in Austin, Texas. It focuses on long-term investment strategies that utilize only U.S. Treasury securities.
In microeconomics, when debt is already at extreme levels, a further increase in debt leads to an increase in the risk premium on which a borrower will default suggesting that the bank or other lender will not be repaid.
The macroeconomic result is that funds are shifted to sectors that are the least productive engines of economic growth and away from the high multiplier ones.
Increasing deficits in an overindebted economy slows growth after a brief transitory acceleration.
Thus, while long Treasury yields can increase over the short run, the fundamentals are too weak for yields to stay elevated. More debt does not cure a subpar economy mired in a debt trap.
Comments