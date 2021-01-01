Hoisington Investment Management Q2 2021 Investor Letter

Summary

  • Hoisington Investment Management Company is a federally registered investment adviser located in Austin, Texas. It focuses on long-term investment strategies that utilize only U.S. Treasury securities.
  • In microeconomics, when debt is already at extreme levels, a further increase in debt leads to an increase in the risk premium on which a borrower will default suggesting that the bank or other lender will not be repaid.
  • The macroeconomic result is that funds are shifted to sectors that are the least productive engines of economic growth and away from the high multiplier ones.
  • Increasing deficits in an overindebted economy slows growth after a brief transitory acceleration.
  • Thus, while long Treasury yields can increase over the short run, the fundamentals are too weak for yields to stay elevated. More debt does not cure a subpar economy mired in a debt trap.

