ICZOOM (IZM) has filed to raise $24.2 million from the sale of its Class A common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company supplies integrated circuit products to SMBs in China.

While the firm has produced topline revenue growth, given the high degree of regulatory uncertainty in China, especially with technology firms, as well as the outdated nature of the IZM’s financial information which is an all-too-common problem with China-based companies, I'll pass on the IPO.

Company

Shenzhen, China-based ICZOOM was founded to manufacture electronic components for various consumer electronics products and other electronics industries.

Management is headed by co-founder, Chairman and CEO Lei Xia, who has been with the firm since inception and was previously founder of SinoHub and RGL Beijing.

The company’s primary industry focus is:

Consumer

Internet of Things

Automotive Electronics

Industrial Controls

ICZOOM has received at least $15.8 million in equity investment from investors including Xuyan Development Limited, Forerunner Universal Limited and others.

Customer Acquisition

The firm sells semiconductor and other electronic components to small and medium businesses in China via its website.

IZM also generates revenue from service commissions for providing additional services such as customs clearance, temporary warehousing and shipping.

Selling expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2020 0.7% FYE June 30, 2020 0.9% FYE June 30, 2019 1.3%

The Selling efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling spend, was 55.1x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2020 55.1 FYE June 30, 2020 30.4

Market & Competition

According to a 2021 market research report by IC Insights, the global market for IC unit sales is expected to reach 350 billion in 2021 versus 318 billion in 2020.

This represents a forecast annual growth rate of 10%.

The main drivers for this expected growth are that the IC market generally tracks the growth of global GDP, which the report believes will produce strong growth in 2021 versus 2020.

Also, the total market value of ICs sold in 2021 is expected to reach $441 billion versus $395 billion in 2020, a growth of 12%.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Avnet

Mouser Electronics

Cogobuy Group

ICKey Internet Technology

Liexin

Yikuyi.com

Others

Below is a graphic showing how management views its competition matrix:

Financial Performance

ICZOOM’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Fast-growing topline revenue

Increasing gross profit

Variable and low gross margin

Growing and slim operating profit

A swing to positive cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2020 $ 127,666,969 59.2% FYE June 30, 2020 $ 165,213,611 38.1% FYE June 30, 2019 $ 119,642,451 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2020 $ 3,942,265 84.3% FYE June 30, 2020 $ 4,597,261 13.2% FYE June 30, 2019 $ 4,060,372 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Six Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2020 3.09% FYE June 30, 2020 2.78% FYE June 30, 2019 3.39% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2020 $ 1,805,377 1.4% FYE June 30, 2020 $ 975,602 0.6% FYE June 30, 2019 $ 750,761 0.6% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Six Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2020 $ 2,010,446 FYE June 30, 2020 $ 591,870 FYE June 30, 2019 $ 58,020 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2020 $ 3,022,957 FYE June 30, 2020 $ (4,174,064) FYE June 30, 2019 $ (4,765,673) (Glossary Of Terms)

As of December 31, 2020, ICZOOM had $3.9 million in cash and $69.3 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, was negative ($3.4 million).

IPO Details

IZM intends to sell 4.4 million shares of Class A common stock at a proposed midpoint price of $5.50 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $24.2 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing or potentially new shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Class A stockholders will be entitled to one vote per share and Class B shareholders will have ten votes per share.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO (ex-underwriter options) would approximate $121 million.

Excluding the effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 19.95%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

Approximately $4,522,224 (or $5,274,624 if the over-allotment option is exercised in full) or 20% for sales and marketing; Approximately $4,522,224 (or $5,274,624 if the over-allotment option is exercised in full) or 20% for research and development; Approximately $2,261,112 (or $2,637,312 if the over-allotment option is exercised in full) or 10% for logistics and warehousing capabilities; and Approximately $11,305,560 (or $13,186,560 if the over-allotment option is exercised in full) or 50% for working capital. (Source)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, the firm is not a party to any legal claims that management believes would be material to its operations or financial condition.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Prime Number Capital and Shengang Securities Company.

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of the firm’s relevant capitalization and valuation metrics at IPO, excluding the effects of underwriter options:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $121,290,087 Enterprise Value $121,290,087 Price / Sales 0.57 EV / Revenue 0.57 EV / EBITDA 48.49 Earnings Per Share $0.12 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 19.95% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $5.50 Net Free Cash Flow -$3,399,817 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share -2.80% Revenue Growth Rate 59.16% (Glossary Of Terms)

As a reference, a potential public comparable would be TTM Technologies (TTMI); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric TTM Technologies (TTMI) ICZOOM Group (IZM) Variance Price / Sales 0.66 0.57 -13.6% EV / Revenue 0.85 0.57 -32.9% EV / EBITDA 6.92 48.49 600.8% Earnings Per Share $0.02 $0.12 510.4% Revenue Growth Rate -0.3% 59.16% -19182.77% (Glossary Of Terms)

(F-1/A and Seeking Alpha)

Commentary

IZM is seeking U.S. public investment capital primarily to fund its operations and for future corporate expansion initiatives.

The company’s financials are outdated and only show results through the end of 2020, although those results show strong topline revenue growth and very low gross margin.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, was negative ($3.4 million).

Selling expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenue has increased and its Selling efficiency rate was a very high 55.1x in the most recent reporting period.

The market opportunity for IC unit sales is expected to show significant growth ahead as supply chains adjust following the worst of the pandemic period’s effects.

Like many Chinese firms seeking to tap U.S. markets, the firm operates within a VIE structure or Variable Interest Entity. U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with contractual rights to the firm’s operational results but would not own the underlying assets.

This is a legal gray area that brings the risk of management changing the terms of the contractual agreement or the Chinese government altering the legality of such arrangements. Prospective investors in the IPO would need to factor in this important structural uncertainty.

Also, the Chinese government crackdown on IPO company candidates combined with added reporting requirements from the U.S. side has put a serious damper on Chinese IPOs, at least in the short term while the new ‘rules of the road’ are sorted out.

Prime Number Capital is the lead left underwriter and there is no data on the firm’s IPO involvement over the last 12-month period.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is continued high competition resulting in very low margins on its commodity products.

As for valuation, compared to PCB maker TTM Technologies, the valuation expectations for IZM are reasonable on various growth multiples.

However, given the high degree of regulatory uncertainty in China, especially with technology firms as well as the outdated nature of the firm’s financial information which is an all-too-common problem with China-based companies, I'll pass on the IPO, although it may see a 'pop' due to its low price point.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Month of September, 2021.