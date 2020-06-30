ICZOOM (IZM) has filed to raise $24.2 million from the sale of its Class A common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.
The company supplies integrated circuit products to SMBs in China.
While the firm has produced topline revenue growth, given the high degree of regulatory uncertainty in China, especially with technology firms, as well as the outdated nature of the IZM’s financial information which is an all-too-common problem with China-based companies, I'll pass on the IPO.
Shenzhen, China-based ICZOOM was founded to manufacture electronic components for various consumer electronics products and other electronics industries.
Management is headed by co-founder, Chairman and CEO Lei Xia, who has been with the firm since inception and was previously founder of SinoHub and RGL Beijing.
The company’s primary industry focus is:
Consumer
Internet of Things
Automotive Electronics
Industrial Controls
ICZOOM has received at least $15.8 million in equity investment from investors including Xuyan Development Limited, Forerunner Universal Limited and others.
The firm sells semiconductor and other electronic components to small and medium businesses in China via its website.
IZM also generates revenue from service commissions for providing additional services such as customs clearance, temporary warehousing and shipping.
Selling expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:
|
Selling
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
Six Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2020
|
0.7%
|
FYE June 30, 2020
|
0.9%
|
FYE June 30, 2019
|
1.3%
(Source)
The Selling efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling spend, was 55.1x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:
|
Selling
|
Efficiency Rate
|
Period
|
Multiple
|
Six Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2020
|
55.1
|
FYE June 30, 2020
|
30.4
(Source)
According to a 2021 market research report by IC Insights, the global market for IC unit sales is expected to reach 350 billion in 2021 versus 318 billion in 2020.
This represents a forecast annual growth rate of 10%.
The main drivers for this expected growth are that the IC market generally tracks the growth of global GDP, which the report believes will produce strong growth in 2021 versus 2020.
Also, the total market value of ICs sold in 2021 is expected to reach $441 billion versus $395 billion in 2020, a growth of 12%.
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
Avnet
Mouser Electronics
Cogobuy Group
ICKey Internet Technology
Liexin
Yikuyi.com
Others
Below is a graphic showing how management views its competition matrix:
(Source)
ICZOOM’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
Fast-growing topline revenue
Increasing gross profit
Variable and low gross margin
Growing and slim operating profit
A swing to positive cash flow from operations
Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Six Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2020
|
$ 127,666,969
|
59.2%
|
FYE June 30, 2020
|
$ 165,213,611
|
38.1%
|
FYE June 30, 2019
|
$ 119,642,451
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Six Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2020
|
$ 3,942,265
|
84.3%
|
FYE June 30, 2020
|
$ 4,597,261
|
13.2%
|
FYE June 30, 2019
|
$ 4,060,372
|
Gross Margin
|
Period
|
Gross Margin
|
Six Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2020
|
3.09%
|
FYE June 30, 2020
|
2.78%
|
FYE June 30, 2019
|
3.39%
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Operating Margin
|
Six Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2020
|
$ 1,805,377
|
1.4%
|
FYE June 30, 2020
|
$ 975,602
|
0.6%
|
FYE June 30, 2019
|
$ 750,761
|
0.6%
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Period
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Six Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2020
|
$ 2,010,446
|
FYE June 30, 2020
|
$ 591,870
|
FYE June 30, 2019
|
$ 58,020
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Six Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2020
|
$ 3,022,957
|
FYE June 30, 2020
|
$ (4,174,064)
|
FYE June 30, 2019
|
$ (4,765,673)
(Source)
As of December 31, 2020, ICZOOM had $3.9 million in cash and $69.3 million in total liabilities.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, was negative ($3.4 million).
IZM intends to sell 4.4 million shares of Class A common stock at a proposed midpoint price of $5.50 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $24.2 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.
No existing or potentially new shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.
Class A stockholders will be entitled to one vote per share and Class B shareholders will have ten votes per share.
The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.
Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO (ex-underwriter options) would approximate $121 million.
Excluding the effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 19.95%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.
Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:
Approximately $4,522,224 (or $5,274,624 if the over-allotment option is exercised in full) or 20% for sales and marketing;
Approximately $4,522,224 (or $5,274,624 if the over-allotment option is exercised in full) or 20% for research and development;
Approximately $2,261,112 (or $2,637,312 if the over-allotment option is exercised in full) or 10% for logistics and warehousing capabilities; and
Approximately $11,305,560 (or $13,186,560 if the over-allotment option is exercised in full) or 50% for working capital.
(Source)
Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.
Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, the firm is not a party to any legal claims that management believes would be material to its operations or financial condition.
Listed underwriters of the IPO are Prime Number Capital and Shengang Securities Company.
Below is a table of the firm’s relevant capitalization and valuation metrics at IPO, excluding the effects of underwriter options:
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Market Capitalization at IPO
|
$121,290,087
|
Enterprise Value
|
$121,290,087
|
Price / Sales
|
0.57
|
EV / Revenue
|
0.57
|
EV / EBITDA
|
48.49
|
Earnings Per Share
|
$0.12
|
Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio
|
19.95%
|
Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share
|
$5.50
|
Net Free Cash Flow
|
-$3,399,817
|
Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share
|
-2.80%
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
59.16%
(Source)
As a reference, a potential public comparable would be TTM Technologies (TTMI); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:
|
Metric
|
TTM Technologies (TTMI)
|
ICZOOM Group (IZM)
|
Variance
|
Price / Sales
|
0.66
|
0.57
|
-13.6%
|
EV / Revenue
|
0.85
|
0.57
|
-32.9%
|
EV / EBITDA
|
6.92
|
48.49
|
600.8%
|
Earnings Per Share
|
$0.02
|
$0.12
|
510.4%
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
-0.3%
|
59.16%
|
-19182.77%
(F-1/A and Seeking Alpha)
IZM is seeking U.S. public investment capital primarily to fund its operations and for future corporate expansion initiatives.
The company’s financials are outdated and only show results through the end of 2020, although those results show strong topline revenue growth and very low gross margin.
Free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, was negative ($3.4 million).
Selling expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenue has increased and its Selling efficiency rate was a very high 55.1x in the most recent reporting period.
The market opportunity for IC unit sales is expected to show significant growth ahead as supply chains adjust following the worst of the pandemic period’s effects.
Like many Chinese firms seeking to tap U.S. markets, the firm operates within a VIE structure or Variable Interest Entity. U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with contractual rights to the firm’s operational results but would not own the underlying assets.
This is a legal gray area that brings the risk of management changing the terms of the contractual agreement or the Chinese government altering the legality of such arrangements. Prospective investors in the IPO would need to factor in this important structural uncertainty.
Also, the Chinese government crackdown on IPO company candidates combined with added reporting requirements from the U.S. side has put a serious damper on Chinese IPOs, at least in the short term while the new ‘rules of the road’ are sorted out.
Prime Number Capital is the lead left underwriter and there is no data on the firm’s IPO involvement over the last 12-month period.
The primary risk to the company’s outlook is continued high competition resulting in very low margins on its commodity products.
As for valuation, compared to PCB maker TTM Technologies, the valuation expectations for IZM are reasonable on various growth multiples.
However, given the high degree of regulatory uncertainty in China, especially with technology firms as well as the outdated nature of the firm’s financial information which is an all-too-common problem with China-based companies, I'll pass on the IPO, although it may see a 'pop' due to its low price point.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: Month of September, 2021.
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.
Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Investing in IPOs is an inherently volatile and opaque endeavor. My research is focused on identifying quality IPO companies at a reasonable price, but I’m wrong sometimes. I analyze fundamental company performance and my conclusions may not be relevant for first-day or early IPO trading activity, which can be highly volatile and unrelated to company fundamentals. This report is intended for educational purposes only and is not financial, legal or investment advice.
Comments