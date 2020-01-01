Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) is yet another aviation company which is benefiting from the depression going on in more traditional commercial aviation. Similar to Bombardier (BDRBF), they will benefit from chartering activity in private jets, and a mid-to-small cabin focus insulates them from restrictions in this market. Furthermore, regional jets are a better commercial aviation manufacturing market given that regional travel remains more tenable than international. The defense business, similar to Dassault Aviation (OTCPK:DUAVF), can act as a useful and resilient subsidiser of markets that can come back from the major COVID-19 induced dip. Overall, Embraer is not a bad play at all albeit risky, and is definitely more compelling than any of the major commercial jet manufacturers. However, Dassault Aviation remains the obvious play in the B&GA opportunity on a valuation basis, historical performance basis and lacking commercial exposure.
Bombardier noted that some of its largest executive jets, suited to international travel, were struggling a little bit relative to the larger cabin executive jets that are suited for the chartering companies stealing share from airlines. This concept of rightsizing is a major theme for Embraer, and is beginning to show promise as of the resumption of activity post lockdowns. While executive aviation itself, a major component of the B&GA market, is seeing a renaissance thanks to its convenience and safety in a pandemic environment, regional jets are doing remarkably well too as regional travel becomes more of the go-to.
(Source: ERJ Q2 2021 Pres)
Indeed, every market is seeing rightsizing as a major trend, while international travel remains a riskier and more laborious option. This is welcome news given that Embraer ended up having to hang onto its commercial aviation business following the spat with Boeing (BA). Indeed, with the deal falling apart with Boeing, which would have managed to market the Embraer regional jets that have very strong technical and fuel efficiency specs, the door now opens for a speculated partnership with China, a market that might take an interest is regional travel as they increasingly look inward.
(Source: ERJ Outlook 2020)
While the Boeing JV would have been helpful for the C-390 programme finding new markets as well, where the C-390 was only recently introduced in 2019, the Hercules-esque transport aircraft might well find its local market soon, with the Brazilian government, a vested interest, evaluating it for its own military. Moreover, the Super Tucano, a light attack workhorse that's been in service for over two decades, continues to find markets. However, the verdict here is that the C390 Millennium needs to get going as the backlog is meaningful with only a couple of aircraft delivered so far, and that will be the brunt of Embraer's defense revenue going forward where now it is only around 16% of Embraer's topline.
(Source: ERJ 2020 Annual Report)
(Source: ERJ Q2 2021 Pres)
(Source: Annual Report 2020)
While Embraer is benefiting from rightsizing trends and its exposure to executive jets and chartering markets which are in a boom, there are clearly risks to the company. Firstly, the leverage on this company is meaningful between 4-5x on EBITDA. Moreover, free cash flow generation has been an issue for the company. While expenses are being better managed, the financial health of Embraer will be very much levered to the trends we are seeing in aviation being sustained. If we see a relapse into economic depression, which could indeed happen given that tapering is in the cards and there is only so much money printing could do till now, much of what makes Embraer attractive right now could be deferred. The defense developments are promising with the C-390, and that could end up changing the profile of the business meaningfully. Moreover, there are markets that can still uptake the Embraer line of regional jets which have been sales laggards till this point. And the executive jet opportunity remains systematically underappreciated and clearly is playing out well. Overall, while we prefer Dassault, we would not scoff at Embraer.
