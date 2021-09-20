Aegean Airlines S.A. (OTCPK:AGZNF) Q2 2021 Earnings Conference Call September 20, 2021 9:30 AM ET

Konstantinos Kalamatas - Independent, Νon-Executive Member

Eftichios Vassilakis - Chairman

Svyrou Natalia - Eurobank Equities

Kumar Achal - HSBC

Mantzourani Mary - Axia Ventures

Pent Reino - Avaron Asset Management

Konstantinos Kalamatas

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome and thank you for joining Aegean Airlines conference call to present and discuss the first half twenty twenty one financial results.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Eftichios Vassilakis, Chairman. Mr. Vassilakis, you may now proceed.

Eftichios Vassilakis

00:37 Yes. Good afternoon, and welcome to our H1 twenty twenty one Analyst Call. A few things to say, obviously, another quarter Q2 of twenty twenty one with substantial restrictions from the pandemic. We were only able to operate roughly one third of our flights relative to twenty nineteen due to the restrictions substantially restricted still during the quarter, although, of course, that significantly changed from the early part of the quarter, the later part of the quarter.

01:15 Despite the substantial restriction, we were able to significantly reduce the amount of losses we had in the quarter while increasing our revenues, of course, against the worst quarter we’ve ever had, which was the second quarter of twenty twenty. So, okay, a reduction of losses, but loss making in the quarter that is particularly in the regular year positive.

01:43 At the same time, however, two more things, which are significant happened during this quarter. One, it was the first cash flow positive quarter we’ve had since the beginning of the pandemic, so that indicates a beginning of a turnaround. And second, we were able during this quarter to complete our capital increase of successfully completed our capital increase of sixty million, which was also the remaining conditions for the satisfaction of the state grant decided during last year and approved by the [EU] (ph) during last year, and therefore, a second significant event, which also took place towards the last few weeks of the quarter.

02:33 So to go into a little bit more detail, clearly, as I said, Greece was in a lockdown, what we refer to the second or third lockdown because it lasted for a long time, essentially from November of twenty twenty till early May of twenty twenty one. Therefore only around about forty, forty five days of the quarter we were able to fly and move people freely in Greece even within Greece and also, of course, Q2 was the quarter where vaccination picked up significant pace in Europe and at the same time, the digital green pass was put into effect towards the end of the quarter.

03:18 So certainly a quarter ending in a significantly different place and it started both on a Greek and European level and at the same time a quarter where Greece made clear to potential incoming tourism that was very much going to be open for business, which is frankly that declaration of intent from the part of Greece, the implementation of the digital green pass and at the same time, the improvement of the product of the Greek brand in terms of tourism due to the significantly positive dealing of the pandemic as it has been perceived abroad for us, led to that quarter being also the beginning of significant presales for the summer of twenty twenty one.

04:16 So for flying that followed the quarter, but of course having a cash flow effect during the third quarter. So, again, a quarter that started with something like fifteen percent only of the activity of the regular year and ended at around about forty five percent to fifty percent for the regular activity of a year with an average of thirty five percent in terms of ASK, an average only twenty five percent in terms of RPK, of course, indicating how low the load factors were during the lockdown period, but also during the build-up, the initial build-up towards more regularity and the revenue that reached thirty one percent of twenty nineteen.

05:04 Again, significantly different of course between April, May, and June as things gradually moved towards the summer. Aegean, like I think many other airlines in Europe had to have substantial flexibility during that period. The positive thing for this period was that the EU environment started becoming significantly clear due to the digital green pass or more or less the EU countries started to have a uniform way of dealing with allowing people to come and leave from their country at least for intra EU travel, which was of course a significant difference relative to previous quarters.

05:51 As I said earlier on, vaccination became significantly higher so that of course helped quite a bit. Quarantines, by the end of the quarter, were eliminated at least between intra EU countries, travel. So domestic travel and intra EU travel were both able to take place with adequate proof of either testing or vaccination or having a faster disease in the past and therefore that created gradually a better environment and a more certain environment in which to operate.

06:29 On the other hand, this did not occur outside the EU and with relation to the EU and so specific markets such as, which are significant for us such as UK, Israel, Russia and some of the Middle East markets remained, I would say volatile in terms of degree of access and both in the second quarter and even in the third quarter, we had different degrees of accessibility between our country and these nearby regions, which are significantly important for Greek Tourism and therefore for Aegean as well.

07:09 However, it's fair to say that by the end of the quarter, as I said, EU travel was clear, and therefore, an ability to build towards the summer was developed. In the quarter, finally, we flew sixteen thousand flights with only fifty six percent average load factor, which means the load factor of about twenty seven, twenty eight points lower than the normal for the period.

07:45 So, a significant investment, one would say trying to start flying again in a more significant degree, but one, which was motivated by the recovery of the presales, which seem to indicate that towards the summer things would get better and indeed the trend towards the country, which also was quite positive.

08:12 As I said earlier on, during this quarter, we did manage to initiate and complete our capital increase of sixty million, which was of course, important due to the losses we had sustained during twenty twenty and the first quarter of twenty twenty one, but also it was a pre-condition towards the granting of the one hundred and twenty million of aid that have been agreed with a Greek state first approved by the European Union, second last – a little bit before Christmas last year. And so was implemented this year as well.

08:54 However, what we should caution you, it's very clear in our statements. It's very here also in our press release, the sixty million capital increase did occur in the first six months. Therefore, it did become part of our equity, however, the state aid of one hundred and twenty million, which was a result of the sixty million capital increase, but the shareholders did took place in early July, the second or third of July, I believe, and as a result did not affect the equity of the first six months of the year.

09:31 However, the one hundred and twenty million did become part of our equity a few days into H2 and that will be visible, of course, in the next financial statements that you will see. The cash flow situation was also significantly different between Q2 twenty twenty and Q2 twenty twenty one. The number, the total cash burn and the second quarter of twenty twenty was sixty four million, while the cash generation aside from the capital increase, of course, was seventy eight million for the quarter, the second quarter of twenty twenty one.

10:19 And therefore, I think that’s the most significant statement that things were actually changing significantly for the company and for the direction of the rebound of the company in the second quarter of the year. So, from minus sixty four to plus seventy eight in terms of cash flow, excluding of course, the effect of the capital increase, but at the end of the quarter, we found ourselves with five forty five billion dollars of cash and tax equivalents and that again was after the capital increase, but before receiving the one twenty million from the Greek state, which was a few days later.

10:55 Therefore, between the gradual normalization of the ability to travel within Europe, the successful completion of the capital increase, the significant shift in the reduction of losses, which are less than fifty percent of what they were the year before despite still having only one third of the operation.

11:23 The signs for good demand in the summer and the positive cash flow, we did decide to reaccelerate the fleets coming in for twenty twenty two and on, and we'll give you some more color that later on the call to tell you about exactly what we did and how we think this will affect us going forward.

11:48 So, in a nutshell, to wrap things for the initial statement for quarter two, still low activity, significantly lower losses, completed the capital increase, but did not receive the state aid until early H2. What we’ve confirmed, let's put it that way, our plans for the summer to operate at between seventy percent and eighty percent of previous year activity, which was very flexible I would say for the company and have been changed quite a few times as the lockdowns proceeded in the winter. And we, as I said, proceeded with reaccelerating some of our neo deliveries. This is in a nutshell a very brief summary of what happened in quarter two.

12:45 I will stop here so that you can ask questions and in answering the questions, I would also give you some color about what transpired in the summer and how we see things continuing forward and also more details on the fleet. But I think it's better to do that as part of the questions to see also where your interest and questions would be. So, thank you and happy to receive questions right away.

Question-and-Answer Session

The first question is from the line of Svyrou Natalia with Eurobank Equities. Please go ahead.

Svyrou Natalia

13:47 Yes. Good afternoon to all. Thank you for taking my questions. I was wondering, my first question was on how the capacities were formed in the Greek market, you said that Intra EU was much better with a clear specific actual, what was going on, but the other markets remained quite volatile, did this continue in Q3 and has this affected fares? I was wondering all the capacity and fare in between these countries and how this has been formed? And also if you could give us an update on the fleet plans, you just mentioned you're reaccelerating the new deliveries and more importantly, on the pre-delivery payments schedule for these changes. Thank you very much.

Eftichios Vassilakis

14:40 Okay. I will start with the capacity questions and leave the fleet for last, so that we get more about what was going on in the country and around the country. So, Greece, the average recovery of traffic and when I say to traffic, I mean, number of flights within Europe because that's different from the number of passengers, the difference, of course being load factor. So, in order for, let's say, to have sixty percent recovery of flights, you only need the airline to decide that they should reconstitute sixty percent of their flights, but that does not mean that relative to twenty nineteen they will have indeed the same load factor, so that would translate to a sixty percent recovery of passengers, it could be sixty percent of flight only means fifty percent of passengers.

15:31 And indeed, this is what has happened around Europe, Europe gradually built up by August, and of course, this was step by step, it was different in June, higher in July, higher in August, and it has more or less plateau at a certain level in August as a run rate. So the run rate of flight recovery to overall in Europe has plateau to around seventy percent by August building up from June to August to that level.

16:03 However, it is also the case that load factors observed are between twelve and eighteen or twenty points lower than typical. Therefore, the recovery in terms of traffic in terms of passenger traffic is significantly lower than that overall in Europe. Now, if you compare this seventy percent recovery of flights, average in Europe, Aegean managed to reach almost eighty percent of flight recovery relative to twenty nineteen in August again. I'm not giving you quarterly numbers for the whole Q3, I'm just giving you what is now complete, which is August, it's complete for Europe, it's complete for Aegean. So, I can be more specific for the numbers.

16:52 So seventy percent flight recovery for Europe, eighty percent flight recovery for Aegean, higher than eighty percent flight recovery for Greece. Greece had almost ninety five percent flight recovery, why? Because many carriers in Europe that had limited choices where to fly either due to accessibility or because to relative demand saw that Greece had high demand in their flights, sorry in tourism, and as result, increased their flights to Greece relative to twenty nineteen.

17:35 So, we have a Greek recovery of flights to Greece by both network carriers such as BA, Lufthansa, Air France, who were significantly restricted. All of them were operating between forty percent and fifty five percent of their regular flight schedule only in August relative to twenty nineteen, but all three carriers for instance, these three carriers were all flying more than in twenty nineteen to our country, why?

18:05 Because they have an excess supply of aircraft due to under utilization of their fleet; and two, because tourism to Greece was demand with Greece was high or relatively high, relative to other markets, which had more restrictive policies and as a result, more capacity was concentrated towards Greece than other markets. This is both a blessing and a problem.

18:33 It's a blessing because it's much better to be based in a market where there is better demand and accessibility than other Southern European markets, other leisure related markets. So, we were in a relative advantage in that sense, relative to other areas based in other places in Europe, but at the same time, of course, that invites capacity from the competition, who is underutilized very substantially and that of course also means that there is more competition to the routes to Greece and that tends to affect both load factors and prices.

19:09 So, to make a long story short, again, the recovery of Aegean is higher in August than the European average in terms of flights. The recovery of Greece is even higher because even carriers that do not operate a big percentage of their flights relative to twenty nineteen, do try to fly more to Greece as I see relative demand here, and as a result, load factors in particular, still are twelve to fifteen points lower than they were twenty nineteen.

19:43 Now, having said that, I have to say that this is again a Pan-European phenomenon. We don't see any markets in Europe where load factors have even approximated and have come close to twenty nineteen numbers. So, that's not necessarily a negative for Greece. It's just a characteristic of the market when there is more supply than overall demand.

20:07 Fares have held on better than load factors. I would say, but more or less the fare effect varies from market to market, but overall, for August was, I would call it flat across the board relative to twenty nineteen with significant variations from source market to source market because accessibility and relative supply made things quite different.

20:37 So, I hope I have answered your question in terms of how we fared in terms of relative recovery of operations relative to the average on airline line, where we've done better, but we've done less well than our country because our country was very attractive and many carriers of both network and low cost structure did put more capacity to Greece, even though they were flying some of them forty percent, fifty percent, sixty percent only of their original schedules.

Svyrou Natalia

21:16 Yes. That's what I was looking for. Pretty clear. Thank you for that.

Eftichios Vassilakis

21:20 That’s very good, by the way, because it's very good for hotels, for rented car companies, for anything on the ground.

Svyrou Natalia

21:26 Yes. Correct.

Eftichios Vassilakis

21:34 Okay.

The next question is from the line of Kumar Achal with HSBC. Please go ahead.

Kumar Achal

21:43 Yeah. Hi. Sorry. I think first of all, I think you missed to answer on the fleet question, the previous one, she asked the question on the fleet and …

Eftichios Vassilakis

21:53 Kumar, I didn’t miss it, I just wanted to get past all the other questions that were market, the demand [Indiscernible].

Kumar Achal

22:00 Okay. Perfect. Fair enough. So I have couple of questions actually. First of all, I mean, so you mentioned that your cash flows from operations have turned positive primarily due to higher ticker pre-sale, I think looks like a bit of a change in the trend, because previously, if you remember across the world, we saw that booking window has squeezed and passengers are now booking very close to the bid because of the uncertainty obviously. Now, if that is the case, do you see that as a kind of a one-time effect or do you see there is definitely a change in the passengers booking trend now, and do you see that continue? So that is my first question, if you could please talk about that?

Eftichios Vassilakis

22:53 So, let me say this, I think what is still the case is that people have a short-term booking pattern than before. However, the second quarter, as I said earlier because of the digital green pass, and because of the gradual clarification of what it would take to travel around Europe, we did see a resurgence to buying from a period of basically no buying, which was Q1 and Q4 of last year.

23:29 So, we should not infer from the improvement in the cash flow that there is a, now longer term horizon behavior from the customer, it's still a lot shorter than it used to be, but I will agree with you, but gradually as the months go by, we see that there is a small trend, gradual trend towards normalization where customers are beginning to take the opportunities to book a little bit more forward, but we’re very far away from the average pre-booking period of pre-pandemic times Kumar.

24:13 So, I would still expect to have most of our sales over the last forty five days before flying as opposed to an average, which was significantly higher than that. And because carriers, especially in international routes within Europe continue to offer what I would call pre-flexibility for people to change their tickets in an attempt to try to improve this booking behavior that's helping, but it's not helping to the point when we're anywhere close to the pre-booking period we had before the pandemic.

Kumar Achal

24:57 Right. Fair enough. So, on the same point, I just would like to extend a point a bit. So on this point, if the booking window has expanded a bit slight, then it would be very useful if you could talk about a little bit about your next quarter. So, we are already in twenty twenty of September. So, you might have some visibility in the quarter to December, which is usually a soft quarter, but this year is a very special situation. We don't know, you know how the pent-up demand is there, whether the passenger are still dying to, sort of going to the leisure destinations and all. So, if you could please give a bit of color, of course, I understand that it’s probably a bit difficult and quite high uncertainty. But whatever color you can give for the next quarter that be very useful in terms of, in trend in terms of the fare trend, and especially when you talk about the fare trend, I mean you said that the fares held nicely. So, how the fare trend you see in the domestic skies, as well as the interactional sky? Thank you.

Eftichios Vassilakis

26:08 Okay. So, first before we go into Q3, let's talk of Q4. Sorry, let's talk a little bit about Q3 and what we have already published in terms of information and try to expand into Q4 a little bit from that. So, a few days ago, about ten days ago, we published our traffic figures for July and August.

26:33 We made public that we transported two point three million passengers, other average load factor for the period was seventy two percent. It was a little bit higher than that actually in August, but that still means around fourteen points lower than a regular pre-pandemic peak period.

26:59 We also publicized that during that period, we flew around about, as I just said earlier on, around about, at least eighty percent of the flights that we did in August relative to twenty nineteen. And so, we were consistent with our prediction before the summer that our rate of recovery in terms of activity, which means flights would be between seventy percent and eighty percent and this seventy percent and eighty percent is indeed where you should expect to see us in terms of flights relative to twenty nineteen for July, for August, for September of this year, and the load factors that you have observed and we have declared for July and August more or less will continue for September as well.

27:51 Going into the last quarter of the year, and in indeed into the first quarter of next year, which are effectively the end of the year and the beginning of next year, the non-tourism season essentially. So, these, altogether five, six months, we would expect to have a recovery to between at the highest point, twelve percent lower than twenty nineteen in terms of flights and at the lowest point, around twenty five percent relative to twenty nineteen.

28:33 I'm giving you a range where I think our activity would be between minus twelve to minus twenty five. So, that's relative to the minus thirty, up to minus twenty that we had given you for the summer. So, as we're going forward, expecting some further normalization and expecting a lower need for flight reduction, relative to the past. Of course, we're still leaving a significant open window, a bigger window of flexibility for us to adjust between twelve and twenty five relative to normal, but I'm sure that you all understand why that has to be that way, because obviously, restrictions again, both restrictions and the mood between countries and people that travel changes still quite frequently.

29:23 Just to give you an example, Greece was downgraded about six weeks ago by Germany not affect quarantine rules because it's within EU, but just put up there as a higher risk area and then taken out of that around about nine days ago, I believe and immediately you can see a delta and the recovery of bookings just by the country being moved up or down a category of relative risk. So, these things will continue to be relevant and they are quite frankly impossible to predict. All that is possible to predict is that this delta relative to twenty nineteen is going to be smaller relative to what it was in the summer.

30:08 Now, is there a more convincing booking curve? Yes. It is more convincing than it was four, six, three months back and closer to what it was in previous years even that it was from July and August. But are we certain that this will continue? No, nobody can be certain. We would like to think it will be. We also think that yes, October and even the first few days of November might have a little bit of a longer season effect this year in Greece because the season started so late.

30:48 Again, this is more a feeling and data rather than a situation where bookings would be higher today for October than they were back in twenty nineteen on a percentage based flight. That's not the case. I don't think there's one single airline in Europe that is more pre-loaded for October twenty twenty one as a percentage of seats pre-sold than there is today. So, there is still a lower pre-loading situation than before the pandemic.

31:26 However, that delta does appear to be closing. And we have to be a little bit more patient before we call it a consistent trend. Personally, I think we're going to see less variation, of course, when we did last year, we don't expect to see any lockdowns. So, certainly, we will have a much more controllable winter than we have last year, which was frankly effectively for us even worse than the first lockdown because we had to fly at very, very low load factors where at least in the first lockdown we effectively didn't fly. But we're still quite a bit away from calling a full recovery.

32:07 Now, you said and we all read that, yes, people say they intend to travel much more in the winter. But here there is a caveat. They intend to travel more in the winter. Yes, especially those that didn't travel in the summer, they want to go to sun and beach in the winter or to somewhere warm in the winter. Typically that doesn't mean Greece, Greek tourism the classic sun and beach tourism after November doesn't exist until again April.

32:36 So, I don't think Greece can be a big beneficiary of that, let's say, residual trend. The only way that Greece would be a beneficiary of pent up demand for winter would be if it was demand for urban destinations such as Athens or Thessaloniki. However, urban destinations have been the weak links in the travel recovery. City breaks are not what is at this moment recovering faster for obvious reasons people do not want to be at this time where many, many other people are in urban situations. They prefer to be in more resort type situations.

33:16 So, I don't think from – we will have a big positive effect from November and on from this Latin’s, let's say, demand that was not able to be filled in the summer. What we expect to see, however, is a good start with a full early season for Greece from mid late March next year, so to have not only a click of a higher recovery, but definitely a full season that starts from March rather than basically the second half of June.

33:51 So that's what we're looking forward to, an easier winter, but not one where we like countries that typically sell more in the winter, some of the southern parts of Spain, Majorca, some parts of Portugal. We don't have and what you will call classic winter tourism other than urban tourism, which we don't fully expect to be very important, but we do expect to have a much earlier stronger season for next year starting at some point in March.

34:20 So, that's our outlook for the winter and again not to confuse you, we're expecting between minus twelve and minus twenty five of activity from November and until the end of March. I hope that’s clear.

Kumar Achal

34:34 Yeah, I think that's quite clear. And on the fares, I asked you about the fare in the domestic, as well as international. So, where do you see the fares holding well? But then, apart from that, my last question was around your strategy. So, basically, you started consolidating in Athens to make sure you manage your volatility, seasonal volatility better to avoid competition as much as possible. But now given that demand is dominated by the leisure passengers and then so more on the beaches rather than Athens and all. So, what kind of changes do you see in your strategy because of that and how would that impact? So that is the last question. And on the fares, if you could also please talk, quickly on the fares?

Eftichios Vassilakis

35:24 On the fares [Indiscernible] because we see a very, very divergent trend market by market. There's markets, domestic and international that things are up, and there’s markets in the domestic and international things are down. Overall, as I said, and you can tell also from the division of RPK and the revenue, things are holding up reasonably well, but to be able to tell you whether the average fare level or the average adjusted for distance will be plus five or minus five is frankly impossible. I will not try to do that simply again because, a, we are in a changing environment; and b, we've seen significant divergences.

36:07 So, I think, again, I am not afraid that we will see fare levels that are problematic. But this seems to be behind us because we went through a summer, where as I said, supply to the country was significantly in excess of what we expected it. There was actually the month of August, the number of international flights to the country was effectively flat relative to twenty nineteen.

36:39 The number of passengers – international passengers to the country was down by twenty five percent and still our average fare level was more or less retained with lower load factors by us and everybody else, since one flight, twenty five percent lower passengers for a national performance, obviously indicates significantly lower load factors in international flights.

37:04 So, that's the best guidance I can give you to tell you that fares seem to be more resilient than loads across the markets, and across the summer season. I don't see a reason why it would be significantly different in winter, when capacity tends to be a little bit more disciplined. I would still expect to see lower load factors. I would expect fares not to be significantly different, plus or minus two percent, three percent up or down overall, relative to previous years, but I would only hope to see load factors close the gap to previous years. They have a long way to go. And that's all I can give you in terms of prediction.

37:51 Now, I think that leaves us with fleet, unless there's something else that I missed. Fares, capacity…

Kumar Achal

38:00 I asked about the strategy about the consolidation.

Eftichios Vassilakis

38:05 Sorry. So, no, yes, that's a good question. And the answer is the following. I think twenty twenty one was the bottom for – twenty and then two twenty twenty one was the bottom for urban destinations. I think from here on urban destinations will recover. It's very important to remember that regardless of more or less popular asset Athens is. Athens is our hub. We have connecting flows to the islands. There's also an increasing trend to smaller islands that does help the hub even though people might not want to stay in Athens for a long time or at all. And also do not forget that Athens is the access point for most of Mainland Greece.

38:58 So there’s people coming to Athens, getting a car or bus or whatever and going to some place in Mainland Greece outside of Athens. So, Athens airport does not only serve Athens because you can get some kind of ground transport and go somewhere else, also because you can connect to the islands and also of course, it works as a small hub, east to west for international to international, which is also recovering a little bit.

39:22 So, for Aegean, the strategy is to re-strengthen Athens as we go forward because we think both – that all these trends, whether it is Athens as a starting point for a vacation using a car or Athens as a connecting point to some of the smaller islands that don't have direct flights. Athens a combination of travel, a couple of days here, and then to one of the islands will increase and even Athens as an urban destination will begin to recover as we go into the winter and into next summer and we have increasingly vaccinated visitors and increasingly vaccinated population.

40:04 So, I think no, it's quite the opposite. I think we did as much splitting to the periphery, as you would expect us, you should expect us to do, you should expect Athens going forward to be a higher part of the overall activity of Aegean because the hub does work and we need to retain that advantage against our competitors and also Heraklion and Thessaloniki will be the other two points where we would expect to see further growth in our investment for the next year in terms of our second tier basis in Greece.

40:42 So, yes, urban avoidance has been an issue, but it's already done the damage and we expect there will be gradual recovery and Athens is not just and then destination is also a connecting hub and also a starting point for the Mainland. So, definitely more activity to be expected by us from Athens.

Kumar Achal

41:02 Thank you so much.

Eftichios Vassilakis

41:04 Last, fleet, well basically, you all know that we had an order of forty six aircraft between airbus and direct [Indiscernible] positions that was going to be delivered between essentially two thousand and twenty twenty four. And during last year, because of the dramatic effects of the pandemic, we renegotiated the stretching of that order that basically reduced deliveries, especially for twenty twenty one, twenty twenty two and pushed things back to twenty twenty three, twenty twenty four and even added twenty twenty five and twenty twenty six as a tail end of the delivery.

41:44 So, during this year in the second quarter, as we gradually saw things recovering, we decided to take action together with airbus primarily, but also with some of the other parties and renegotiate the delivery profile, especially of twenty two and twenty three with the intent of actually accelerating twenty two and twenty three mostly twenty two deliveries, in order to accept to accelerate the building of a more efficient core.

42:20 So, by the end of where we are today, if you consider where we were before the pandemic and where we are today, we’ve got the same amount of aircraft coming in, forty six. There was a year, which was substantially affected by the pushback and that's year twenty twenty one, the one we're going through now, where we've only taken one aircraft from an original eight that we're planned for this year. But following the action we took between April and June this year, twenty twenty two now has twelve deliveries and twenty twenty three has ten deliveries.

43:01 So, both these years have been accelerated in order to be able to, as I said, boost up the core of the company faster now that we know that there will be a significant measure of activity in normalization coming back even though it might not be fully back to pre-pandemic levels. As a result of this action, there will be a movement from around about sixty eight million dollars of pre-delivery payments incurred and withheld by Airbus on the end of June or the end of quarter two to one hundred and eighty five million dollars that will be paid into Airbus by the end of Q1 twenty twenty two.

43:53 That means that basically one hundred and fifteen million dollars or a hundred million euro will be a net outflow in H2 of twenty twenty one and Q1 of twenty twenty two cumulatively. The reason I’m mentioning this is because that is a high point of the amount of pre-delivery payments that will be paid to Airbus from then on we start getting money back with the deliveries of the aircraft faster than we pay in, and therefore, after the Q2, after the Q1 of twenty twenty two, the net effect of pre-delivery payments paid for additional orders, minus the money that we get back when we accept the aircraft will be a positive cash flow to Aegean.

44:42 So, the net, let's say, message out of all this is that we've decided to go to a core of thirty aircraft, thirty neo aircraft as fast as we can. So, we've accelerated twenty two and twenty three. This will cost us a total outflow, net outflow, not total outflow, net outflow of one hundred and fifteen million dollars between the last two quarters of twenty twenty one and the first quarter of twenty twenty two. And then the equation going forward balances out and we don't have to make net, net any further pre-delivery repayments because acceptance is return money to us.

45:27 As a result, of this increased effort, we will be able to reach thirty new aircraft delivered to Aegean by summer twenty twenty three and those thirty aircraft constitute what we would call the non-seasonal core of operations for our company, and that's very important because as you know, we have more than fifty percent seasonality in our company. The amount of flying we do in August, relative to February is significantly different.

46:00 Therefore, if we need, for instance fifty or fifty five jets, we know the theory of those jets need to fly a lot because they basically can fly around the year, while another twenty, twenty five jets need only fly for four to six months. This lends itself to taking advantage of the existing situation as follows, build-up as quickly as we can, the core with new jets, which will be utilized at around about three thousand flight hours plus for the year, while taking the opportunity of the very soft used aircraft market to extend the aircraft that are being expired to some degree to get better conditions and lease extensions, flexible conditions somewhat powered by the hour, improved maintenance conditions and whatnot and retain the part of the expiring aircraft as a cheaper more flexible part of the operation providing that they are utilized of course significantly lower than the new aircraft because remember, when you do utilize an aircraft for three thousand hours and definitely you need to have a neo, because that is much more efficient cost to – if you incorporate lease costs and also operating costs whereas of course, if you end up only using the aircraft for half of that per year, a lower lease, especially in the current environment used aircraft can give you a very efficient result as well.

47:26 So, relative to the past, we're accelerating what we have to pay out in the second half and the first quarter of next year. We're accelerating the build-up of our fleet back to create an efficient core. We're taking advantage more than we were expecting before the pandemic of extensions of existing aircraft to take advantage of the very soft market conditions there and relative to before the pandemic, we continue to retain a number of aircraft that was not there, that was pushed there for twenty five and twenty six so stretching out our delivery for two more years and normal, but not stretching back the time it takes to go to the core of thirty new aircraft, which you would consider the primary environment for us and this is what's going to cost us this one hundred and fifteen million dollars between the last two quarters of this year and the first quarter of next year.

48:24 So, I hope now including that, I have answered your questions with regards to fleet unless I missed something.

Mr. Kumar, have you finished with your questions?

Kumar Achal

48:39 Yes. I have. Thank you much. Perfect.

Eftichios Vassilakis

48:42 And obviously, I'm sure you understand all of you, given we had the five forty five million cash at the end of Q2 and we have not yet received the one hundred and twenty million of the state aid that we received early in July. That puts our overall liquidity position between six fifty million and six eighty billion, and indeed this is more or less where we are today. But when I say liquidity, I mean, cash and available credit lines and therefore, we feel quite confident that making this one hundred and fifteen million dollars one hundred and twenty million dollars investment was hundred million is quite feasible without stretching our resources, even though we also know of course that from September, October and on, probably October and on our cash flow is no longer positive and therefore we also have to fund the winter, which every year cause some cash to Aegean.

49:45 However, the resources we have between the capital increase, the previous cash and the safe grant altogether are at level, which does not cause us any concern about being able to fund these directions. And of course, other than the operating cash flow improving, the completion of all these actions is core productions is what caused us to be able to take this reacceleration of the fleet with confidence.

50:15 And I would like to say that there is something that we see towards tourism and Greece, which makes us very hopeful. It's not just the turn to strong numbers towards our country, relative to other countries. We see an improvement in the average level of spending for people coming to the country. There is an increase, a better increase or recovery in the higher end hotels.

50:42 There is a resurgence in terms of second home purchases. This points to, there is also a significant effort to find new areas in the country, which are less developed to invest in or spend vacation in. These are all good news, we believe for us, for a variety of reasons. The most important being, we are not a low cost carrier, we are a high services quality providing carrier. We think it is important that the trends towards the country is taking a more qualitative direction and we are going to also accelerate not only the investment to our fleet, but also our focus to the customer, sort of signaling to the market that the effect of the pandemic to the company is largely behind us.

51:36 We have to be cautious about saying this because we know there can be reversals and difficulties and we have a winter in front of us. But we feel that the main burden of the pandemic is behind us. And the time now is to show our customer once again that we are a company that has quality and novel services as primary focus that is developing and investing not only in its size, but also in the ability of offering higher level services. This week we're going to open our new lounge in Thessaloniki and we are starting following that series of different introduction of products and services leading into next summer that we think is going to help us compete towards the local market, but of course, very importantly, towards the international market as well.

52:27 And last but not least, I would like to note that in the last thirty days, after the last eighteen months, for the first time, we see a relative resurgence of the Greek’s intention to travel abroad, especially for leisure. Up till now, up till about a month ago, we had seen basically very imbalanced flows for international travel coming from abroad to Greece and returning creating very dissimilar load factors in incoming and outgoing flights for a big part of the summer.

53:03 This is now in the last thirty days beginning to improve and our sales in the local market are also going up. And this is very important, of course, because Aegean claim to the Greek consumer’s preferences is always higher and our significance to the Greek market is always higher than the average non-Greek customer. And so that's an important event that we hope to see being strengthened.

53:33 So having said all that, I don't think I have anything else to add unless there is another question that any of you would like us to answer.

The next question is from the line of Mantzourani Mary with Axia Ventures. Please go ahead.

Mantzourani Mary

53:48 Hello. Thank you for taking my questions. So my question is about, how is inflation impacting your operating expenses apart from fuel, and if you can give us some light on that?

Eftichios Vassilakis

54:03 Well, inflation, I mean our operating expenses, what are the main elements of them, as you said, fuel of course, which already has been impacted, lease costs, which are long-term and in a way interest rate driven there. We tend to have rather a positive effect as the low level of interest rates means that we end up getting lower level of leases, and we're expecting for the new aircraft. Also, of course, the excess supply of aircraft means that we are able to renew contracts, I said with lower leases.

54:44 Airport costs, which are a big part of our expense both here in Greece and abroad are largely flat. They're not, I would say, directly inflation driven. They are more policy driven. So, we don't see a big delta there. There is, of course, a very big significant effect in [CL2 rate depreciation] (ph), but that is for now a small part of the cost. Not the case in two, three years from now when the new energy related or climate change related policies of the EU will come into effect, but that's about two to two point five years from now.

55:24 So, for today, it's there, but not too significant. And in terms of other local cost, I cannot say that we yet have a significant effect. Please do not forget that the particular labor support program of the government [Indiscernible], which is the same thing as the in Germany. The partial compensation for employees working partially is still around Greece for companies that have significant reduction in revenue. So that is a mitigating effect to our costs as well. The Prime Minister announced it will continue until the end of the year a few days ago in Thessaloniki.

56:11 So, yeah, I mean food for instance, we're catering whatever yes, there is some cost increases there, but it’s still early. So, I would say until now, it's mostly fuel, which is of course, it's gone through quite a bit of a ride from next to nothing to seventy five dollars per barrel right now. So, I would say fuel is the main contributor to cost. The rest are either flat or in the case of leases negative today. But that's not the way it will be going forward.

56:49 We think that everything is going to have some inflation effects over the next one or two years. However, this is not going to be the main driver and what happens in our industry. The main driver is, if indeed people will feel comfortable to fly again and to what degree and how many of them and certainly what has always been the case in our market and then the leisure travel market in particularly is that you have demand driven crisis.

57:21 In this case, it was because people were [afraid] (ph) or unable to fly restrictions or fear. And it’s these effects reversal that will bring us back to a more positive trend. It's not – the relative effect of inflation, relative restrictions or blocking or fear is relatively small when people re-acquire or if people re-acquire the desire to travel.

Mantzourani Mary

57:48 Okay. Thank you very much.

Eftichios Vassilakis

58:04 So, since there seem to be no further questions, let me add…

Operator

Excuse me, but we do have a follow-up question from the line of Kumar Achal with HSBC. Please go ahead.

Kumar Achal

58:17 Yes, sorry. Just last question. So, you mentioned that you will benefit from the lower aircraft prices. So just want to understand what sort of opportunity or what sort of possibility you have to the prices not only for the older aircraft, which you might retain, but for a new aircraft which you are getting, A320 neo, so what sort of opportunity, do we have any opportunity to re-negotiate the prices, given that the prices are already low?

Eftichios Vassilakis

58:52 I did not say we would benefit from lower aircraft prices. I said, we would benefit from lower leases than we expected because the interest rates were lower. That is definitely the case and because all sale lease back or direct leases are what we call floating rates to delivery. Therefore, it's part of the contract that the delivery – the interest rate, the swap rate at delivery of the aircraft determines the level of the lease, and they are a lot lower now than when we contracted.

59:27 So that's one part of lease cost reduction. One, two, when it comes to expiring leases of used aircraft, clearly the market is very soft there and the extensions in terms of flexibility in terms of level and in terms of maintenance provisions that we agree with lessors are a lot more advantageous to the company. So, I did not mention reduction of aircraft prices per se.

59:57 So that's where we are. Now, one thing that has improved for the company, and it was a very, very positive, I wouldn't use the word surprised, but let's call it event for us in the second quarter of this year. When we decided to reaccelerate the order and start picking up more aircraft in twenty two and twenty three, we went out to market to negotiate for sale leaseback for these aircraft. And because the market at the time, as you say was relatively soft, we could have expected to see possibly a certain numbness or a certain, let's call it, lack of conviction from the point of view of people offering us sale lease back conditions. That was not the case at all.

60:44 We ended up having excellent offers from many different parties. I think is because two reasons, many lessors did not have secured supply for the next two, three years. One, two; Aegean had once again made it through another crisis with a good amount of resilience and we've never fallen below four hundred million of available cash and therefore, we are a better credit and we were considered before the crisis always, of course, on a relative level in our industry.

61:19 And these two things have enabled us to secure for the aircraft whose price is fixed, even better sale lease back terms on a market basis than we were getting before the crisis. So, these are price related effects in terms of what we will have to pay for our aircraft, but not in terms of the price that we paid to Airbus. It's just they all translate to lower lease rigs, which define our cost, but there was no delta in the price per se that we had agreed to pay to Airbus and we think that the desire of lessors to do sale leasebacks with us proves that the price that we have stands very well in the market, because essentially, what lessor does with the sale lease back is it replaces Aegean as an owner of the aircraft.

62:15 We paid Airbus one day and the next day, we sell the aircraft and obviously, since the lessor pays one hundred percent of the consideration, they would not do that unless they thought that the price we have secured was very attractive. So, it is a vote of confidence in the price we have, but it's also a better vote of confidence for the credits of the company and the ability to serve the lease. And the end result is lower than we were expecting pre-pandemic, and that's where one gain comes, the other gain being the extensions of the used aircraft where the market is softer.

Kumar Achal

62:55 Perfect. Thank you so much and good luck.

Eftichios Vassilakis

62:58 Thank you. So, before closing – we have one more question. Okay.

Operator

Pent Reino

63:10 Yeah. Hi. I had two short questions. Could you comment on your fuel hedging strategy? I see that you have roughly like twenty percent coverage of the – assume the fuel demand or need. So, is this kind of the new approach of Aegean or the level that you plan to be hedged [Indiscernible]?

Eftichios Vassilakis

63:33 I will give you a very short answer for that one. The approach of Aegean has always been to be a little bit less hedged than the average market participant that is relevant to us. So, the large European carriers, low cost or network. What we have seen throughout the crisis is that people have materially lowered they're hedging in terms of percent of their operations, and we have followed that trend.

64:02 Because finally, it is very, we consider it very important to be similar to your basket of competitors in that [essence] (ph). I think the reason is very simple. People are very uncertain about the degree of flying they will do. They found out the hard way that when you think that you are hedged, but you don't know what you're flying, you can find yourself affected or not to use a stronger word by both inactivity and being on the wrong instruments on the wrong commodity.

64:37 Therefore, people have been hedging a lot less and we have been following that as well. We are flexible to re-increase our hedging policy when we see the European market, the European industry, and the aviation industry going in that direction, but for now monitoring what we see from them, we are staying significantly lower than we were in the past.

Pent Reino

65:00 All right. So, it's like changing productive level. And then secondly, maybe you can also briefly comment from the vouchers that you were giving out during the pandemic. So, what is the current level of the liability or where you stand?

Eftichios Vassilakis

65:16 I believe around about two-thirds between two-thirds and three quarters have been used or paid out. So, around about between twenty five percent and twenty eight percent of what was existing net peak is still there. And that would lead us to a number that's around about fifty million, I think.

Pent Reino

65:43 Understood. Thank you very much.

Eftichios Vassilakis

65:47 Any other questions?

There are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the conference over to Mr. Vassilakis for any closing comments. Thank you.

Eftichios Vassilakis

65:57 So, first of all, thank you all for attending. And before closing, just to give you a little and bit more color in translating the different numbers I've given you and do a little bit of forecast, not a full forecast, but just a little bit of light going forward.

66:13 By virtue of what I've already said, and I think also by you doing your numbers, I think you will have realized that the third quarter of the company is going to be the first profitable quarter of the company for the quarter, not for the whole year, of course, since the pandemic.

66:29 We expect the profit of the third quarter to be higher than the loss of the second quarter as a quarter. So, our results in the end of September would be at the very minimum at the level of the end of the Q1. We think it's going to be significantly better than that. At the same time, I have to say, to avoid any understandings, do not expect the strength of the full summer for quarter three.

67:03 And we think therefore that putting all these things together, we will end up the year with a substantially lower fraction of the losses of twenty and twenty twenty and twenty twenty one.

67:19 And of course, cash flows also are going to be significantly better on our operating level, which is why along with the – along with completing all our corporate actions with the capital increase, the state brand and whatnot, we are moving forward with the acceleration of the aircraft fleet.

67:42 As I said, expect to be operating between minus twelve or minus twenty five of twenty nineteen between October of twenty twenty one and March of twenty twenty two. And we are very hopeful that the season next year will have an early start, and therefore we'll begin to approach normality gradually throughout the year.

68:06 Having said that, I think we are all convinced now that despite the vaccinations and everything else, the residual effect of the pandemic will be with us probably until summer twenty twenty three. And also what I think once again need to point out, that our degree of further recovery will depend on how quickly Greece begin to travel for leisure, and we hope this will be significantly improved over the next six to nine months.

68:36 And the second, which refers to all airlines, I believe in Europe, how quickly major companies will reconstitute corporate travel, which is the big laggard in the industry while leisure is beginning to recover. Having said all that, I think as I said, we are behind the worst part of the pandemic and we are in the part now where we were going to be planning longer forward and we're going be focusing more than anything else in improving our profile to our customers and introducing more new services to them, even while we strive to make ourselves more efficient and re-accelerate the delivery of the new fleet.

69:15 Thank you for attending our conference. And I look forward to speaking to you again soon once we conclude the year. And of course, our investor relations people are available to you for any questions you might have or any add-ons to what I said. Thank you very much. And let’s all hope that the pandemic will go away in small steps, but always in the same direction. Thanks. Bye, bye.

Ladies and gentlemen, the conference is now concluded. You may disconnect your telephone. Thank you for calling and have a pleasant evening.